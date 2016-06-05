Trending

Gilbert wins final stage of Tour de Luxembourg

Lammertink takes overal victory

Image 1 of 9

Overall winner in Luxemlbourg Maurits Lammertink

Overall winner in Luxemlbourg Maurits Lammertink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 9

Philippe Gilbert, Brice Feillu, Maurits Lammertink and Alex Kirsch

Philippe Gilbert, Brice Feillu, Maurits Lammertink and Alex Kirsch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 9

Philippe Gilbert, Maurtis Lammertink and Alex Kirsch

Philippe Gilbert, Maurtis Lammertink and Alex Kirsch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 9

Philippe Gilbert, Maurtis Lammertink and Alex Kirsch

Philippe Gilbert, Maurtis Lammertink and Alex Kirsch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 9

Philippe Gilbert greets his fans at the Tour de Luxembourg

Philippe Gilbert greets his fans at the Tour de Luxembourg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 9

Philippe Gilbert and Dylan Teuns

Philippe Gilbert and Dylan Teuns
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 9

Philippe Gilbert wins the final stage at the Tour de Luxembourg

Philippe Gilbert wins the final stage at the Tour de Luxembourg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 9

Philippe Gilbert on the podium after winning the final stage at the Tour de Luxembourg

Philippe Gilbert on the podium after winning the final stage at the Tour de Luxembourg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 9

Maurits Lammertink in yellow after stage 3.

Maurits Lammertink in yellow after stage 3.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) claimed victory on the final stage of the Tour de Luxembourg, adding to his victory on stage 2. Race leader Maurits Lammertink (Roompot-Oranje Peloton) finished second, doing enough to keep hold of the jersey and secure the overall victory. Dylan Teuns (BMC) rounded out the top three, finishing one second behind Gilbert and Lammertink.

Just nine seconds behind Lammertink at the start of the day, Gilbert was one of many riders to launch attacks in the final kilometres of the hilly finale. He pulled out a small gap, which was just enough to take his second win of the week. However, Lammertink was wise to Gilbert, and he chased the Belgian down to take his first win of the season.

The final stage of the Tour de Luxembourg took in seven classified climbs including four ascents of the Pabeierbierg on the finishing circuit. The day was marked by a five-man breakaway, which included Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen), Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Pirimin Lang (IAM Cycling).

The escapees had as much as eight minutes advantage over the peloton before they were reeled in. Once the peloton began working together, those eight minutes disappeared very quickly and with 35km to go that had dropped to just over two minutes. As they approached the finishing circuit, their lead had all but evaporated, and they would quickly be absorbed by the pack.

The catch initiated a series of attacks, but the pace was too quick for anything to stick for very long. The high speed had a knock on effect in the peloton, as it split into several groups over the undulating course. Gilbert and Lammertink were one of the few that made it into the front group, with the Belgian outpacing the rest and winning the stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:17:44
2Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:03
6Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
7Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
8Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:06
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:08
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:12
13Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
14Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:15
15Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
17Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group0:00:21
18Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:25
21Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:27
22Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:33
23Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:35
25Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:39
26Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
27Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
28Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:46
29Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:50
30Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:09
31Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:01:13
32Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:19
33Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:01:21
34Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:23
35Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
36Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling0:01:32
38Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
39Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
40James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:55
41Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
42David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
43Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:08
44Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:02:09
45Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:17
46Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:51
47Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:06
48Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:03:12
49Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
51Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:03:20
52Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:03:23
53Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
54Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:27
55Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:44
56Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
57Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:59
58Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:04:40
59Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:05:13
60Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:28
61Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
62Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:36
63Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch0:05:41
64Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:55
65Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
67Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:05:57
68Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
69Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:03
71Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:06:11
72Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch0:06:21
73André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
74Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
75Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
76Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch0:07:42
77Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
78Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:08:16
79Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
80John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
81Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
82Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
83Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
84Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
85Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
86Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:08:32
88Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:12:17
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
DNFAmaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFFloris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFSander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFLoic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFCaleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFCheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
DNFMichal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFFabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFTom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFMartin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFMatthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
DNSMaciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team20pts
2Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton16
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert11
5Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton9
6Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group7
7Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling5
8Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge3
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
3Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling1

KOM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept5pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
4Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

KOM 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
4David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling1

KOM 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
3Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling2
4Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton16:28:21
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
3Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group0:00:19
4Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:22
5Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:24
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:28
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:32
8Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:37
9Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:48
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:52
11Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:53
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:56
13Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:59
14Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:10
15Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:14
16Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group0:01:15
17Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:26
18Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:27
19Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:43
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:49
21Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:53
22Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:54
23Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:02:01
24Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling0:02:02
25Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:11
26Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:13
27Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:16
28Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:02:26
29Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:02:30
30Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:34
31Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:43
32Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:02:49
33David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:03:05
34Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:04:00
35Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:10
36Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:35
37Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:29
38Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:05:49
39Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:53
40Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:59
41Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
42Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:06:04
43Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
44Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:12
45Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:46
46Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:12
47Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:08:16
48Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:22
49Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:41
50Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch0:10:43
51Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:10:45
52Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:53
53Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:08
54Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:11:10
55Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:11:53
56John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:12:34
57Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:55
58Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:14:14
59Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:19
60Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:27
61Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:14:34
62Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:14:54
63Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch0:14:55
64Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:37
65James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:15:46
66Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling0:15:54
67Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group0:16:56
68Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:17:50
69Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:17:57
70Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:18:21
71Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:18:36
72Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:19:26
73Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:19:36
74Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:35
75Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:20:44
76Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:21:38
77Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:21:49
78Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:22:05
79André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:22:07
80Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:22:10
81Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:22:31
82Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch0:23:07
83Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:23:10
84Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:23:47
85Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:24:07
86Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:25:31
87Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling0:27:25
88Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:28:04
89Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:32:17

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team45pts
2Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton32
3Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits21
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal20
5Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group20
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise20
7Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge19
8Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling17
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
12Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling13
13Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
14Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
15Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton9
16Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge9
17Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
18Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group7
19Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect2
20Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept20pts
2Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect16
3Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton12
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
5Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
7Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept7
8Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
9Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
10Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group5
11Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
12Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch5
13Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept5
14André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
15Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge4
16Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling4
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
18Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling3
19Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
21Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling2
22Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
23Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
24Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1
25Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
26David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling1
27Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
28Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling1
29Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Credits49:27:12
2Lotto Soudal0:00:35
3BMC Racing Team0:01:23
4Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:34
5Stšlting Service Group0:02:51
6Orica-GreenEdge0:03:17
7IAM Cycling0:04:07
8Team Differdange - Losch0:05:13
9ONE Pro Cycling0:05:43
10Leopard Pro Cycling0:06:42
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:18
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:27
13Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:09:05
14Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:18:44

