Gilbert wins final stage of Tour de Luxembourg
Lammertink takes overal victory
Stage 4: Mersch - Luxembourg
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) claimed victory on the final stage of the Tour de Luxembourg, adding to his victory on stage 2. Race leader Maurits Lammertink (Roompot-Oranje Peloton) finished second, doing enough to keep hold of the jersey and secure the overall victory. Dylan Teuns (BMC) rounded out the top three, finishing one second behind Gilbert and Lammertink.
Just nine seconds behind Lammertink at the start of the day, Gilbert was one of many riders to launch attacks in the final kilometres of the hilly finale. He pulled out a small gap, which was just enough to take his second win of the week. However, Lammertink was wise to Gilbert, and he chased the Belgian down to take his first win of the season.
The final stage of the Tour de Luxembourg took in seven classified climbs including four ascents of the Pabeierbierg on the finishing circuit. The day was marked by a five-man breakaway, which included Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen), Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Pirimin Lang (IAM Cycling).
The escapees had as much as eight minutes advantage over the peloton before they were reeled in. Once the peloton began working together, those eight minutes disappeared very quickly and with 35km to go that had dropped to just over two minutes. As they approached the finishing circuit, their lead had all but evaporated, and they would quickly be absorbed by the pack.
The catch initiated a series of attacks, but the pace was too quick for anything to stick for very long. The high speed had a knock on effect in the peloton, as it split into several groups over the undulating course. Gilbert and Lammertink were one of the few that made it into the front group, with the Belgian outpacing the rest and winning the stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:17:44
|2
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:03
|6
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|8
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:06
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:08
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:12
|13
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:15
|15
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|17
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:21
|18
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:25
|21
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:27
|22
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:33
|23
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:35
|25
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:39
|26
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
|27
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|28
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:46
|29
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:50
|30
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:09
|31
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:13
|32
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:19
|33
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|34
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:23
|35
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|36
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:01:32
|38
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|39
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|40
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:55
|41
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|42
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|43
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:08
|44
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:02:09
|45
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:17
|46
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:51
|47
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:06
|48
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:12
|49
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|51
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:03:20
|52
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:23
|53
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|54
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:27
|55
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:44
|56
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|57
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:59
|58
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:40
|59
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:05:13
|60
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:05:28
|61
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|62
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:36
|63
|Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:05:41
|64
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:55
|65
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|67
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:05:57
|68
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|69
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:03
|71
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:06:11
|72
|Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:06:21
|73
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|75
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|76
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:07:42
|77
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|78
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:08:16
|79
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|80
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|81
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|82
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|83
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|84
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|85
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|86
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:08:32
|88
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:12:17
|DNF
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|16
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|5
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|9
|6
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|7
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|8
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|3
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|4
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|4
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|3
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|16:28:21
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:19
|4
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:22
|5
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:24
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:28
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:32
|8
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:37
|9
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:48
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:52
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:56
|13
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|14
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:10
|15
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:14
|16
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:01:15
|17
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:26
|18
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:27
|19
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:43
|20
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:49
|21
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:53
|22
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:54
|23
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:02:01
|24
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:02:02
|25
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:11
|26
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:13
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:16
|28
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:02:26
|29
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:02:30
|30
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:34
|31
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:43
|32
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:49
|33
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:03:05
|34
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:04:00
|35
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:10
|36
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:35
|37
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:29
|38
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:05:49
|39
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:53
|40
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:59
|41
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|42
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:04
|43
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:06:12
|45
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:46
|46
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:12
|47
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:08:16
|48
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:22
|49
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:41
|50
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:10:43
|51
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:10:45
|52
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:53
|53
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:08
|54
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:11:10
|55
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:11:53
|56
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:12:34
|57
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:55
|58
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:14:14
|59
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:19
|60
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:27
|61
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:14:34
|62
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:54
|63
|Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:14:55
|64
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:37
|65
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:15:46
|66
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:15:54
|67
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:16:56
|68
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:17:50
|69
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:17:57
|70
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:21
|71
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:18:36
|72
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:19:26
|73
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:19:36
|74
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:35
|75
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:20:44
|76
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:21:38
|77
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:21:49
|78
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:22:05
|79
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:07
|80
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:22:10
|81
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:22:31
|82
|Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:23:07
|83
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:23:10
|84
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:23:47
|85
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:24:07
|86
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:25:31
|87
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:27:25
|88
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:28:04
|89
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:32:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|45
|pts
|2
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|32
|3
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|5
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|20
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|7
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|8
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|17
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|13
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|14
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|15
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|9
|16
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|17
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|18
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|7
|19
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|2
|20
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|pts
|2
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|16
|3
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|12
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|5
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|7
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|7
|8
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|9
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|10
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|5
|11
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|5
|13
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|14
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|15
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|16
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|4
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|18
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|19
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|21
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|22
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|23
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|24
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|25
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|26
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1
|27
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|28
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|29
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49:27:12
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:35
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:23
|4
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:34
|5
|Stšlting Service Group
|0:02:51
|6
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:17
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:04:07
|8
|Team Differdange - Losch
|0:05:13
|9
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:05:43
|10
|Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:06:42
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:18
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:27
|13
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:09:05
|14
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:18:44
