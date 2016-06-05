Image 1 of 9 Overall winner in Luxemlbourg Maurits Lammertink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 9 Philippe Gilbert, Brice Feillu, Maurits Lammertink and Alex Kirsch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 9 Philippe Gilbert, Maurtis Lammertink and Alex Kirsch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 9 Philippe Gilbert, Maurtis Lammertink and Alex Kirsch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 9 Philippe Gilbert greets his fans at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 9 Philippe Gilbert and Dylan Teuns (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 9 Philippe Gilbert wins the final stage at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 9 Philippe Gilbert on the podium after winning the final stage at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 9 Maurits Lammertink in yellow after stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) claimed victory on the final stage of the Tour de Luxembourg, adding to his victory on stage 2. Race leader Maurits Lammertink (Roompot-Oranje Peloton) finished second, doing enough to keep hold of the jersey and secure the overall victory. Dylan Teuns (BMC) rounded out the top three, finishing one second behind Gilbert and Lammertink.

Just nine seconds behind Lammertink at the start of the day, Gilbert was one of many riders to launch attacks in the final kilometres of the hilly finale. He pulled out a small gap, which was just enough to take his second win of the week. However, Lammertink was wise to Gilbert, and he chased the Belgian down to take his first win of the season.

The final stage of the Tour de Luxembourg took in seven classified climbs including four ascents of the Pabeierbierg on the finishing circuit. The day was marked by a five-man breakaway, which included Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen), Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Pirimin Lang (IAM Cycling).

The escapees had as much as eight minutes advantage over the peloton before they were reeled in. Once the peloton began working together, those eight minutes disappeared very quickly and with 35km to go that had dropped to just over two minutes. As they approached the finishing circuit, their lead had all but evaporated, and they would quickly be absorbed by the pack.

The catch initiated a series of attacks, but the pace was too quick for anything to stick for very long. The high speed had a knock on effect in the peloton, as it split into several groups over the undulating course. Gilbert and Lammertink were one of the few that made it into the front group, with the Belgian outpacing the rest and winning the stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4:17:44 2 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:03 6 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 7 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 8 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:06 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:08 10 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:12 13 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 14 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:15 15 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 17 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:00:21 18 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:25 21 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:27 22 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:33 23 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:35 25 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:39 26 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling 27 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 28 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:46 29 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:50 30 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:09 31 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13 32 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:19 33 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:01:21 34 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:23 35 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 36 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 37 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:01:32 38 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 39 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 40 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:55 41 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 42 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 43 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:08 44 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:02:09 45 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:17 46 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:51 47 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:06 48 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:03:12 49 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 51 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:03:20 52 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:03:23 53 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 54 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:27 55 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:44 56 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 57 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:59 58 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:04:40 59 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:05:13 60 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:05:28 61 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 62 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:36 63 Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch 0:05:41 64 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:55 65 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 66 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 67 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:05:57 68 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 69 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:03 71 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:06:11 72 Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 0:06:21 73 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 74 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 75 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 76 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch 0:07:42 77 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 78 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:08:16 79 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling 80 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 81 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 82 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 83 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 84 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 85 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 86 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 87 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:08:32 88 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:12:17 DNF Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group DNF Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team DNF Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team DNF Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect DNF Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling DNF Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch DNF Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling DNF Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling DNS Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 pts 2 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 16 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 5 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 9 6 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 7 7 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 5 8 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 3 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 10 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 3 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

KOM 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 4 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1

KOM 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 4 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 1

KOM 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 3 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 16:28:21 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 3 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 0:00:19 4 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:22 5 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:24 6 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:28 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:32 8 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:37 9 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:48 10 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:52 11 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:53 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:56 13 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 14 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:10 15 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:14 16 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:01:15 17 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:26 18 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:01:27 19 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:43 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:49 21 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:53 22 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:54 23 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 0:02:01 24 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:02:02 25 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:11 26 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:13 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:16 28 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:02:26 29 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:02:30 30 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:34 31 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:43 32 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:02:49 33 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:03:05 34 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:04:00 35 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:10 36 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:35 37 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:29 38 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:05:49 39 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:53 40 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:59 41 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 42 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:06:04 43 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 44 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:06:12 45 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:46 46 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:12 47 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 0:08:16 48 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:22 49 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:41 50 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch 0:10:43 51 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:10:45 52 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:53 53 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:08 54 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:11:10 55 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:11:53 56 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:12:34 57 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:55 58 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:14:14 59 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:19 60 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:27 61 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:14:34 62 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:14:54 63 Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 0:14:55 64 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:37 65 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:15:46 66 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:15:54 67 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:16:56 68 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:17:50 69 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:17:57 70 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:18:21 71 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:18:36 72 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:19:26 73 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:19:36 74 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:35 75 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:20:44 76 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:21:38 77 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:21:49 78 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:22:05 79 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:22:07 80 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:22:10 81 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:22:31 82 Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch 0:23:07 83 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:23:10 84 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:23:47 85 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:24:07 86 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:25:31 87 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:27:25 88 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:28:04 89 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:32:17

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 45 pts 2 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 32 3 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 20 5 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 20 6 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 7 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 19 8 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 17 9 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 13 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 14 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 15 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 9 16 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9 17 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 18 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 7 19 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 2 20 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 pts 2 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 16 3 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 12 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 5 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 7 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 7 8 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 9 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 10 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 5 11 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 12 Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch 5 13 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 14 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 15 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 4 16 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 4 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 18 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 19 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 21 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 22 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 23 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 24 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1 25 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 26 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 1 27 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 28 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 29 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 1