Tour de Luxembourg: De Bie wins final stage
Gerdemann wins overall
Stage 4: Mersch - Luxembourg
Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal) survived from the early breakaway to win the final stage of the Tour de Luxembourg Sunday, while Linus Gerdemann and his Cult Energy Team kept things under control and brought home the general classification victory.
A group of 11 riders escaped early in the 156km stage from Mersch to Limpertsberg, but none of the escapees posed a threat to Gerdemann's overall margin. As the leaders approached the finishing circuits in Limpertsberg, riders began falling off the pace until a group of five approached the line together.
Gerdemann finished with the field 43 seconds later to hang onto his overall lead by eight seconds over Marc De Maar and 41 seconds over Huub Duyn, both of Roompot Oranje Peloton.
"It was not an easy stage at all," Gerdemann said after the podium ceremony. "It was hot, and the undulating course slowly but surely emptied the legs along the way but my teammates worked tirelessly and relentlessly on the front and made sure that there was never any immediate danger but we had to control the gap.
"Naturally, I owe this win to the whole team and I truly can't tell how honored and proud I am about the workload they shared for me today. Now, we can finally celebrate the win together."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|3:51:06
|2
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|3
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|4
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:02
|6
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:21
|7
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:29
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:00:37
|10
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:43
|11
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia
|15
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|19
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|21
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|23
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|24
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|27
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|28
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:00:48
|29
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|30
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:52
|31
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|32
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:54
|33
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:01
|34
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:13
|35
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|36
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|37
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:30
|38
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|39
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:39
|40
|Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
|41
|Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|42
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|43
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|44
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:53
|45
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:26
|46
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:02:30
|47
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:02:46
|48
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|49
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|50
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:50
|51
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|52
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|53
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|54
|Kenny de Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|56
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|57
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|58
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|59
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|60
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|61
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|0:04:08
|64
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|65
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|66
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:05:55
|67
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:06:10
|68
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|69
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|70
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|71
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|72
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|74
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|77
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:08:04
|78
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:13
|79
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|81
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|82
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|83
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|84
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|85
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:20:11
|DNF
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|DNF
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto - Soudal
|DNF
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|DNF
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|DNF
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|DNF
|Luc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|DNF
|Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
Stage Points
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|20
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|16
|3
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|13
|4
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11
|5
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|6
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|7
|7
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|8
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|2
|10
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1
KOM 1 - Cat. 2 - 11.6km
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|pts
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|2
|3
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
KOM 2 - Cat. 1 - 44.5km
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|3
|3
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|2
|4
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|1
KOM 3 - Cat. 1 – 73.8km
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|5
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|4
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
KOM 4 – Cat 2 – 87.8km
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|2
|3
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
KOM 5 – Cat 1 – 121.3km
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|pts
|2
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|3
|3
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2
|4
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
KOM 6 – Cat 1 – 127.9km
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|5
|pts
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|3
|3
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|4
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|1
KOM 7 – Cat 1 – 141.3km
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|5
|pts
|2
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|3
|3
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|1
KOM 8 – Cat 1 – 154.7km
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|5
|pts
|2
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|3
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|2
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|1
Final General Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|18:12:51
|2
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:08
|3
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:41
|4
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:42
|5
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:50
|6
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:51
|7
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:54
|8
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:01
|10
|Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia
|11
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:01:04
|12
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|13
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:01:34
|14
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:52
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:53
|16
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:54
|17
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:57
|18
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:02:01
|19
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:19
|20
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:02:27
|22
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:31
|23
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:42
|24
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|25
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|0:02:52
|26
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:55
|27
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:57
|28
|Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
|0:02:59
|29
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:03:00
|30
|Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:03:01
|31
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:03:18
|32
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:34
|33
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:04:21
|34
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:04:44
|35
|Kenny de Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:52
|36
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:53
|37
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:06:00
|38
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:07:14
|39
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:07:31
|40
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:07:57
|41
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:18
|42
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:20
|43
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:37
|44
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:08:57
|45
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:09:31
|46
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:16
|47
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:10:40
|48
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:11:04
|49
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:12:59
|50
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:13:42
|51
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:13:57
|52
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:14:49
|53
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:16:57
|54
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:17:08
|55
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:17:19
|57
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:17:50
|58
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:17:54
|59
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|0:18:44
|60
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:19:40
|61
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:19:59
|62
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:03
|63
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|0:20:43
|64
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:21:14
|65
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:21:55
|66
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:31
|67
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|0:22:35
|68
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:19
|69
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|0:25:31
|70
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:26:02
|71
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:10
|72
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:43
|73
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:55
|74
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:28:35
|75
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:32:08
|76
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:32:34
|77
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:32:46
|78
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:34:00
|79
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:34:22
|80
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:35:53
|81
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:42:28
|82
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:42:41
|83
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:44:48
|84
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:48:03
|85
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:48:32
Points Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|31
|pts
|2
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|3
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|20
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|20
|5
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|16
|6
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|7
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|16
|8
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|14
|9
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|10
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|13
|11
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|11
|12
|Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia
|11
|13
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11
|14
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|15
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|16
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|17
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|18
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|19
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|20
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|21
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
Mountains Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|39
|pts
|2
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|38
|3
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|22
|4
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|5
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|16
|6
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|11
|7
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|8
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|10
|9
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|7
|11
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|6
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|13
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|4
|14
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|15
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|16
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|2
|17
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|18
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1
|19
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|20
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|21
|Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch
|1
Youth Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18:13:42
|2
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:10
|3
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:01
|4
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:02
|5
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:36
|6
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:40
|7
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|0:02:01
|8
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:04
|9
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:43
|10
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:03:30
|11
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:27
|12
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:09:49
|13
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:10:13
|14
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:12:08
|15
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:13:06
|16
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:16:59
|17
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:17:03
|18
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|0:17:53
|19
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|0:19:52
|20
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:20:23
|21
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:40
|22
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|0:21:44
|23
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:28
|24
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|0:24:40
|25
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:27:44
|26
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:31:17
|27
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:31:55
|28
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:33:31
|29
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:35:02
|30
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:47:12
|31
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:47:41
Team Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Colombia
|54:41:30
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credi
|0:00:17
|3
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:28
|4
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:49
|5
|Bretange-Seche-Environne
|0:01:22
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Balo
|0:01:39
|7
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:06:29
|8
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:06:58
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:07:56
|10
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:09:07
|11
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:11:49
|12
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:19:59
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:29:18
|14
|Leopard Development Team
|0:34:41
|15
|Team Differdange-Losch
|0:51:01
