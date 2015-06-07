Trending

Tour de Luxembourg: De Bie wins final stage

Gerdemann wins overall

Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal) survived from the early breakaway to win the final stage of the Tour de Luxembourg Sunday, while Linus Gerdemann and his Cult Energy Team kept things under control and brought home the general classification victory.

A group of 11 riders escaped early in the 156km stage from Mersch to Limpertsberg, but none of the escapees posed a threat to Gerdemann's overall margin. As the leaders approached the finishing circuits in Limpertsberg, riders began falling off the pace until a group of five approached the line together.

Gerdemann finished with the field 43 seconds later to hang onto his overall lead by eight seconds over Marc De Maar and 41 seconds over Huub Duyn, both of Roompot Oranje Peloton.

"It was not an easy stage at all," Gerdemann said after the podium ceremony. "It was hot, and the undulating course slowly but surely emptied the legs along the way but my teammates worked tirelessly and relentlessly on the front and made sure that there was never any immediate danger but we had to control the gap.

"Naturally, I owe this win to the whole team and I truly can't tell how honored and proud I am about the workload they shared for me today. Now, we can finally celebrate the win together."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal3:51:06
2Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
3Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
4Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
5Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:02
6Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team0:00:21
7Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
8Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:29
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:00:37
10Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:43
11Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
13Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
14Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia
15Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
18Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
19Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
20Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
21Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
22Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
23Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton
24Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
26Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
27Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
28Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:00:48
29Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
30Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:52
31Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
32Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team0:00:54
33Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:01
34Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:01:13
35Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
36Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
37Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:01:30
38Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
39Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:39
40Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
41Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
42Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
43Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
44Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:53
45Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:26
46Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:02:30
47Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:02:46
48Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
49James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
50Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:50
51Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
52Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
53Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
54Kenny de Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
56Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
57Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
58Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
59Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
60Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
61Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
62Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
63Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:04:08
64Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
65Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:37
66Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:05:55
67Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:06:10
68Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
69Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
70André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
71Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
72Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
74Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
75Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
76Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
77Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:08:04
78Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:13
79Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
80Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
81Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
82Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
83Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
84Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
85Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:20:11
DNFKenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
DNFGregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto - Soudal
DNFRamon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFRomain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFMatthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFAdrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFFlorian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
DNFBoris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFEdward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFBert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFRobert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFDaniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFKevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
DNFLuc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team
DNFRick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFThomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch

Stage Points

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal20pts
2Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia16
3Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert13
4Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits11
5Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
6Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team7
7Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar5
8Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert2
10Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1

KOM 1 - Cat. 2 - 11.6km

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3pts
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal2
3Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1

KOM 2 - Cat. 1 - 44.5km

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka5pts
2Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia3
3Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert2
4Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert1

KOM 3 - Cat. 1 – 73.8km

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert5pts
2Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
4Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia1

KOM 4 – Cat 2 – 87.8km

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal3pts
2Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team2
3Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar1

KOM 5 – Cat 1 – 121.3km

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles5pts
2Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert3
3Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2
4Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia1

KOM 6 – Cat 1 – 127.9km

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert5pts
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal3
3Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
4Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1

KOM 7 – Cat 1 – 141.3km

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia5pts
2Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert3
3Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal1

KOM 8 – Cat 1 – 154.7km

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert5pts
2Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3
3Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia2
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal1

Final General Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling18:12:51
2Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:08
3Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:41
4Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:42
5Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:50
6Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:51
7Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:54
8Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:01
10Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia
11Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:01:04
12Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:07
13Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:01:34
14Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:52
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:53
16Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:54
17Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:57
18Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:02:01
19Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:19
20Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
21Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:02:27
22Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:31
23Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:42
24Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:47
25Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team0:02:52
26Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:55
27Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:57
28Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia0:02:59
29Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:03:00
30Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:03:01
31Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:03:18
32Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:34
33Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:04:21
34Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:04:44
35Kenny de Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:52
36Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:53
37Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:06:00
38Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:07:14
39Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:07:31
40Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:07:57
41Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:18
42Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:20
43Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:37
44James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:08:57
45Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:09:31
46Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:10:16
47Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:10:40
48Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:11:04
49Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:12:59
50Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:13:42
51Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:13:57
52Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:14:49
53Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:16:57
54Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:17:08
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
56Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:17:19
57Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:17:50
58Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:17:54
59Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia0:18:44
60André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:19:40
61Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:19:59
62Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:03
63Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:20:43
64Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:21:14
65Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:21:55
66Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:22:31
67Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team0:22:35
68Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:19
69Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:25:31
70Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:26:02
71Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:10
72Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:43
73Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:55
74Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:28:35
75Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:32:08
76Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:32:34
77Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:32:46
78Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:34:00
79Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:34:22
80Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:35:53
81Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:42:28
82Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch0:42:41
83Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:44:48
84Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:48:03
85Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch0:48:32

Points Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert31pts
2Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka27
3Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling20
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal20
5Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton16
6Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin16
7Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia16
8Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team14
9Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise13
10Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert13
11Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton11
12Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia11
13Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits11
14Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
15Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka7
16Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
17Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles5
18Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar5
19Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
20Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
21Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
22Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountains Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia39pts
2Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia38
3Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert22
4Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise17
5Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team16
6Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team11
7Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles10
8Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton10
9Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling7
10Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement7
11Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton6
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar5
13Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton4
14Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits4
15Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
16Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling2
17Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
18Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1
19Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1
20Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka1
21Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch1

Youth Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise18:13:42
2Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:10
3Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:01
4Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:02
5Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:01:36
6Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:40
7Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team0:02:01
8Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:04
9Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:43
10Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:03:30
11Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:27
12Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:09:49
13Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:10:13
14Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:12:08
15Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:13:06
16Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:16:59
17Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:17:03
18Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia0:17:53
19Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:19:52
20Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:20:23
21Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:21:40
22Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team0:21:44
23Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:28
24Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:24:40
25Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:27:44
26Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:31:17
27Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:31:55
28Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:33:31
29Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:35:02
30Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:47:12
31Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch0:47:41

Team Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Colombia54:41:30
2Cofidis, Solutions Credi0:00:17
3Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:28
4Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:49
5Bretange-Seche-Environne0:01:22
6Topsport Vlaanderen-Balo0:01:39
7MTN-Qhubeka0:06:29
8Team Giant - Alpecin0:06:58
9Team Europcar0:07:56
10Unitedhealthcare0:09:07
11Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:11:49
12Wallonie-Bruxelles0:19:59
13Lotto Soudal0:29:18
14Leopard Development Team0:34:41
15Team Differdange-Losch0:51:01

 

