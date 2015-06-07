Image 1 of 27 Sean De Bie wins stage 4. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 2 of 27 Linus Gerdemann held onto his leader's jersey (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 3 of 27 The final podium in Luxembourg. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 4 of 27 Tour de Luxembourg Stage 4. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 5 of 27 Sean De Bie wins stage 4. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 6 of 27 Sean De Bie wins stage 4. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 7 of 27 Sean De Bie on the stage 4 podium. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 8 of 27 Andy Schleck on the podium. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 9 of 27 Oliver Naesen in the youth jersey. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 10 of 27 Mountains jersey winner (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 11 of 27 Andre Greipel in the blue points jersey. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 12 of 27 Linus Gerdemann on the final podium. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 13 of 27 The final podium in Luxembourg. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 14 of 27 Tour de Luxembourg Stage 4. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 15 of 27 Tour de Luxembourg Stage 4. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 16 of 27 Tour de Luxembourg Stage 4. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 17 of 27 Tour de Luxembourg Stage 4. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 18 of 27 Tour de Luxembourg Stage 4. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 19 of 27 Tour de Luxembourg Stage 4. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 20 of 27 Tour de Luxembourg Stage 4. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 21 of 27 Tour de Luxembourg Stage 4. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 22 of 27 Tour de Luxembourg Stage 4. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 23 of 27 Tour de Luxembourg Stage 4. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 24 of 27 Tour de Luxembourg Stage 4. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 25 of 27 Tour de Luxembourg Stage 4. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 26 of 27 Tour de Luxembourg Stage 4. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 27 of 27 Sean de Bie wins the final stage (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)

Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal) survived from the early breakaway to win the final stage of the Tour de Luxembourg Sunday, while Linus Gerdemann and his Cult Energy Team kept things under control and brought home the general classification victory.

A group of 11 riders escaped early in the 156km stage from Mersch to Limpertsberg, but none of the escapees posed a threat to Gerdemann's overall margin. As the leaders approached the finishing circuits in Limpertsberg, riders began falling off the pace until a group of five approached the line together.

Gerdemann finished with the field 43 seconds later to hang onto his overall lead by eight seconds over Marc De Maar and 41 seconds over Huub Duyn, both of Roompot Oranje Peloton.

"It was not an easy stage at all," Gerdemann said after the podium ceremony. "It was hot, and the undulating course slowly but surely emptied the legs along the way but my teammates worked tirelessly and relentlessly on the front and made sure that there was never any immediate danger but we had to control the gap.

"Naturally, I owe this win to the whole team and I truly can't tell how honored and proud I am about the workload they shared for me today. Now, we can finally celebrate the win together."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 3:51:06 2 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 3 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 4 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 5 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:02 6 Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team 0:00:21 7 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:29 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:00:37 10 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:43 11 Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 13 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia 15 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 19 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 21 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 22 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 23 Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton 24 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 26 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 27 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 28 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:00:48 29 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 30 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:52 31 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 32 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team 0:00:54 33 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:01 34 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:13 35 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 36 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 37 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:30 38 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 39 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:39 40 Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia 41 Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 42 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 43 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 44 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:53 45 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:26 46 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:02:30 47 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:02:46 48 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 49 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 50 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:50 51 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 52 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 53 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 54 Kenny de Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 55 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 56 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 57 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 58 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 59 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 60 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 61 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 63 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team 0:04:08 64 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 65 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:37 66 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:05:55 67 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:06:10 68 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 69 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 70 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 71 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 72 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 73 Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team 74 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 75 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 76 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia 77 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:08:04 78 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:13 79 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch 81 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 82 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 83 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 84 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 85 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:20:11 DNF Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto - Soudal DNF Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto - Soudal DNF Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits DNF Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits DNF Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits DNF Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement DNF Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert DNF Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert DNF Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNF Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team DNF Luc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team DNF Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch DNF Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch

Stage Points

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 20 pts 2 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 16 3 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 13 4 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 11 5 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 6 Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team 7 7 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 5 8 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 2 10 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1

KOM 1 - Cat. 2 - 11.6km

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 pts 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 2 3 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1

KOM 2 - Cat. 1 - 44.5km

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 5 pts 2 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 3 3 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 2 4 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 1

KOM 3 - Cat. 1 – 73.8km

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 4 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 1

KOM 4 – Cat 2 – 87.8km

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 3 pts 2 Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team 2 3 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 1

KOM 5 – Cat 1 – 121.3km

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 5 pts 2 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 3 3 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2 4 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 1

KOM 6 – Cat 1 – 127.9km

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 3 3 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 4 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 1

KOM 7 – Cat 1 – 141.3km

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 5 pts 2 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 3 3 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 2 4 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 1

KOM 8 – Cat 1 – 154.7km

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 3 3 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 2 4 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 1

Final General Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 18:12:51 2 Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:08 3 Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:41 4 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:42 5 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:50 6 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:51 7 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:54 8 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 9 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:01 10 Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia 11 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:01:04 12 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:07 13 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:01:34 14 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:52 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:53 16 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:54 17 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:57 18 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:02:01 19 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:19 20 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 21 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:02:27 22 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:02:31 23 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:42 24 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:47 25 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team 0:02:52 26 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:55 27 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:57 28 Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia 0:02:59 29 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:03:00 30 Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:03:01 31 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:03:18 32 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:34 33 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:04:21 34 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:04:44 35 Kenny de Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:52 36 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:53 37 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:06:00 38 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:07:14 39 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:07:31 40 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:07:57 41 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:18 42 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:20 43 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:37 44 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:08:57 45 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:09:31 46 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:10:16 47 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:10:40 48 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 0:11:04 49 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:12:59 50 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:13:42 51 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:13:57 52 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:14:49 53 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:16:57 54 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:17:08 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 56 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:17:19 57 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:17:50 58 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:17:54 59 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia 0:18:44 60 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:19:40 61 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:19:59 62 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:03 63 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team 0:20:43 64 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:21:14 65 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:21:55 66 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:22:31 67 Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team 0:22:35 68 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:19 69 Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team 0:25:31 70 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:26:02 71 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:10 72 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:43 73 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:27:55 74 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:28:35 75 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:32:08 76 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:32:34 77 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:32:46 78 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:34:00 79 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:34:22 80 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:35:53 81 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:42:28 82 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch 0:42:41 83 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:44:48 84 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:48:03 85 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 0:48:32

Points Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 31 pts 2 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 27 3 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 20 4 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 20 5 Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton 16 6 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 7 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 16 8 Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team 14 9 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 10 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 13 11 Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 11 12 Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia 11 13 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 11 14 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 15 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 7 16 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 17 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 5 18 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 5 19 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 20 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 21 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 22 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountains Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 39 pts 2 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 38 3 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 22 4 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 5 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team 16 6 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 11 7 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 10 8 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 10 9 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 7 10 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 7 11 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 6 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 5 13 Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton 4 14 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 4 15 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 16 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 2 17 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 18 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1 19 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 1 20 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 1 21 Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch 1

Youth Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18:13:42 2 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:10 3 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:01 4 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:02 5 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:36 6 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:01:40 7 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team 0:02:01 8 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:04 9 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:43 10 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:03:30 11 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:27 12 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:09:49 13 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 0:10:13 14 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:12:08 15 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:13:06 16 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:16:59 17 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:17:03 18 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia 0:17:53 19 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team 0:19:52 20 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:20:23 21 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:21:40 22 Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team 0:21:44 23 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:28 24 Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team 0:24:40 25 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:27:44 26 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:31:17 27 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:31:55 28 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:33:31 29 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:35:02 30 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:47:12 31 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 0:47:41

Team Classification