Tour de Luxembourg: Greipel secures stage 1 sprint victory

Lotto Soudal rider takes over the race lead

Image 1 of 6

Andre Greipel takes the stage 1 win in Luxembourg ahead of Enrico Gasparotto and Daniele Ratto.

(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig)
Image 2 of 6

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) is the new race leader

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 6

Win number for for André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in 2015

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 6

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) gets the win

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 6

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on the podium

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 6

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) won the bunch sprint during stage 1 at the Tour de Luxembourg on Thursday. The German sprinter galloped to the finish line ahead of Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) in second and Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) in third.

"I can understand that it seemed quite easy on the finish photo, but that was thanks to a fantastic lead out," Greipel said in a team press release. "Dennis Vanendert en Boris Vallée did a great job to chase down the break together with Cofidis. In the last 30 kilometers, it was a little bit cat and mouse, but we caught the break with less than five kilometers to go. At three kilometers from the finish, Kenny Dehaes and Sean De Bie pulled for almost 2k and we had still four riders left for the final kilometer.”

Greipel's stage win launched him into the overall race lead ahead of stage 2's 186.3km race from Ell to Walferdingen on Friday. He started stage 1 in 11th place in the overall classification, but only nine seconds down from the previous day's prologue winner Adrien Petit (Cofidis).

Stage 1 offered the peloton a 212.6km race from Luxembourg to Clemency. A six-rider breakaway formed early in the race that included Matt Brammeier, Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep), Pit Schlecter (Leopard Development Team), Tom Devriendt (Wanty – Groupe Gobert), Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) and Rick Ampler (D/Differdingen-Losch).

The small lead group gained an advantage of five minutes on the main field, and its last-man-standing, Brammeier, was caught by the main field with only two kilometres to go. Lotto Soudal launched Greipel into the final sprint where he won the stage.

"I had pretty good legs all day," Brammeier said. "I tried to catch the guys out with a big surge at 25km to go. I don't get my chance very often so I was super motivated to make the most of it. It was pretty close, I had to do a lot of the pushing towards the finish and the guys with me were pretty stuffed. With a little bit more horsepower I think we could have made it. Eventually I was caught around 2km to go and finished the day empty handed."

Greipel is currently leading the overall classification, and Petit remains the event's best young rider. Devriendt picked up full points at five of the six KOM ascents and is now leading the mountain competition. "It wasn't really my job to be in the breakaway but they didn't race for it. I jumped along. I knew there was only one jersey up for grabs today and that was the mountain jersey. That's what I worked hard for," Devriendt said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal5:25:07
2Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
7Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
9Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
11Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
12Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
13Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
15Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
16Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
17Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
18Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
20Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
21Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
23Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto - Soudal
24Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
25Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
26Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
27Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
28Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
29Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
30Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
31Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
32Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia
33Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
34Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
35Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
36Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
37Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
38Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
39Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
40Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
41Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
42Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
43Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
44Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
46Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
48Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
49Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
50Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
51Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
52Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
53Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
54Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
55Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
56Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton
57Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
58Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
59Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
60Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
61Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
62Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
63Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
64Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
65Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
66Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
67Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
68Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
69Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
70Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
71Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
72Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
73Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
74Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
75Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
76Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
77Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
78Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
79Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
80Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Kenny de Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
83Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
85Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
86Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
87Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
88Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
89Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
90Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
91Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
92Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
93Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
94Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
95Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
96Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:20
97Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:31
98Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:45
99Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:55
100Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:19
101Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:01:21
102Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:28
103Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
104Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:34
105Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:43
106Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:15
107Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
108Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:37
109Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:01
110Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:03:02
111Luc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:03:41
112Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
113Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:08:10
114Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch0:10:33
115Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
116Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal20pts
2Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert16
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team13
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits11
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka9
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka7
7Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
8Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team3
9Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert5pts
2Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
3Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team2
4Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert3pts
2Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
3Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert3pts
2Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team2
3Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert3
3Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team2
4Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert3pts
2Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team2
3Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert5pts
2Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton3
3Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team2
4Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal5:29:04
2Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:01
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:04
4Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:05
5Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
6Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:00:07
7Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
8Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:08
9Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
10Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:00:09
12Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:10
14Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
15Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
16Kenny de Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:11
17Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
18Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
19Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
21Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
22Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:12
23Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:13
24Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
25Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
26Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
27Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:00:14
28Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
29Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
30Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:15
31Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
32Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
33Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:16
34Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
35Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
36Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
37Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
38Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:17
39Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:18
40Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
41Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
42Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
43Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
44Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:19
45Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
46Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
47Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
48Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
49Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:20
50Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:21
51Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
52Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
53Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
54Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
55Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:22
56Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
57Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
58Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
59Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
60Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:23
61Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
62Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton
63Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia0:00:24
64Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
65Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:25
66Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
67Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
69Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
70Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:26
71Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
72Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
73Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:27
74Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
75Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
76Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:28
77Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
78Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
79Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
80Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
81Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:00:30
82Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
83Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:00:31
84Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
85Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:33
86Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
87Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
88Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:34
89Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:35
90Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto - Soudal0:00:37
91Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:38
92Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
93Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:00:39
94Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:42
95James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:00:43
96Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:44
97Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
98Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:53
99Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:09
100Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:33
101Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:01:42
102Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:59
103Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
104Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:01
105Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:04
106Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:02:17
107Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:59
108Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:20
109Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:03:24
110Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:35
111Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:04:00
112Luc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:04:06
113Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:08:29
114Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:10:56
115Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch0:11:03
116Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch0:12:34

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal20pts
2Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert16
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team13
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits11
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka9
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka7
7Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
8Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team3
9Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert22pts
2Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team11
3Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team10
4Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton6
5Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch1
6Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits5:29:05
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:03
3Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:07
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team0:00:09
6Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
7Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:10
8Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:00:12
9Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:00:13
10Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
11Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:14
12Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:15
13Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
14Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:16
15Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:17
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:18
18Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:20
20Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
21Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:00:21
22Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
23Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:22
24Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
25Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:24
26Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
27Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
29Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:25
30Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
31Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
32Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:00:29
33Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:32
34Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
35Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
36Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:41
37Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:43
38Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:58
39Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:03
40Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:02:16
41Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:19
42Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:03:23
43Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:03:59
44Luc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:04:05
45Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch0:11:02

Team classsification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Credi16:27:30
2Team Europcar0:00:04
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Balo0:00:10
4Lotto Soudal0:00:11
5Bretange-Seche-Environne
6Mtn-Qhubeka0:00:16
7Leopard Development Team0:00:20
8Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:21
9Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:23
10Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:33
11Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:39
12Wallonie-Bruxelles0:00:41
13Unitedheal Thcare Profes0:00:45
14Team Colombia0:00:46
15Team Differdange-Losch

 

