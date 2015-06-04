Image 1 of 6 Andre Greipel takes the stage 1 win in Luxembourg ahead of Enrico Gasparotto and Daniele Ratto. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig) Image 2 of 6 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) is the new race leader (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 6 Win number for for André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in 2015 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 6 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) gets the win (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 6 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on the podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 6 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) won the bunch sprint during stage 1 at the Tour de Luxembourg on Thursday. The German sprinter galloped to the finish line ahead of Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) in second and Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) in third.

"I can understand that it seemed quite easy on the finish photo, but that was thanks to a fantastic lead out," Greipel said in a team press release. "Dennis Vanendert en Boris Vallée did a great job to chase down the break together with Cofidis. In the last 30 kilometers, it was a little bit cat and mouse, but we caught the break with less than five kilometers to go. At three kilometers from the finish, Kenny Dehaes and Sean De Bie pulled for almost 2k and we had still four riders left for the final kilometer.”

Greipel's stage win launched him into the overall race lead ahead of stage 2's 186.3km race from Ell to Walferdingen on Friday. He started stage 1 in 11th place in the overall classification, but only nine seconds down from the previous day's prologue winner Adrien Petit (Cofidis).

Stage 1 offered the peloton a 212.6km race from Luxembourg to Clemency. A six-rider breakaway formed early in the race that included Matt Brammeier, Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep), Pit Schlecter (Leopard Development Team), Tom Devriendt (Wanty – Groupe Gobert), Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) and Rick Ampler (D/Differdingen-Losch).

The small lead group gained an advantage of five minutes on the main field, and its last-man-standing, Brammeier, was caught by the main field with only two kilometres to go. Lotto Soudal launched Greipel into the final sprint where he won the stage.

"I had pretty good legs all day," Brammeier said. "I tried to catch the guys out with a big surge at 25km to go. I don't get my chance very often so I was super motivated to make the most of it. It was pretty close, I had to do a lot of the pushing towards the finish and the guys with me were pretty stuffed. With a little bit more horsepower I think we could have made it. Eventually I was caught around 2km to go and finished the day empty handed."

Greipel is currently leading the overall classification, and Petit remains the event's best young rider. Devriendt picked up full points at five of the six KOM ascents and is now leading the mountain competition. "It wasn't really my job to be in the breakaway but they didn't race for it. I jumped along. I knew there was only one jersey up for grabs today and that was the mountain jersey. That's what I worked hard for," Devriendt said.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 5:25:07 2 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 6 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 7 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team 9 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team 12 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 13 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 15 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 16 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 17 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 18 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 20 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 21 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 23 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto - Soudal 24 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 25 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 26 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 27 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 28 Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 29 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 30 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch 31 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 32 Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia 33 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 34 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 35 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 36 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 37 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 38 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 39 Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia 40 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 41 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 42 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 43 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 44 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 45 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 46 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 48 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 49 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 50 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 51 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 52 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 53 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 54 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 55 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 56 Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton 57 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 58 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 60 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 61 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 62 Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 63 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 64 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 65 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia 66 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 67 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 68 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 69 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 70 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 71 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 72 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 73 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 74 Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team 75 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 76 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 77 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 78 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 79 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 80 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 81 Kenny de Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 82 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 83 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 84 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 85 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 86 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team 87 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 88 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 89 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 90 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 91 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 92 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 93 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 94 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 96 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:20 97 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:31 98 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:45 99 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:55 100 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:19 101 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:21 102 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:28 103 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 104 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:01:34 105 Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:43 106 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:15 107 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 108 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:37 109 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:01 110 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:03:02 111 Luc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:03:41 112 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team 113 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:08:10 114 Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch 0:10:33 115 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 116 Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 20 pts 2 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 16 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 11 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 9 6 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 7 7 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 8 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team 3 9 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team 2 4 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team 2 3 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 3 3 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team 2 4 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 1

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team 2 3 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 3 3 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team 2 4 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 1

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 5:29:04 2 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:01 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:04 4 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:05 5 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 6 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:00:07 7 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 8 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:08 9 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:09 12 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:10 14 Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team 15 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 16 Kenny de Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:11 17 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 18 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 19 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 21 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 22 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:12 23 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:13 24 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 26 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 27 Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team 0:00:14 28 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team 29 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 30 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:00:15 31 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 32 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 33 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:16 34 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 35 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 36 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 37 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 38 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:17 39 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:18 40 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 42 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 43 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 44 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:19 45 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 46 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 48 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 49 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:20 50 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:21 51 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 52 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 53 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 54 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 55 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:22 56 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 57 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 58 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 59 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 60 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:23 61 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team 62 Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton 63 Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia 0:00:24 64 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 65 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:25 66 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 67 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 68 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 69 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 70 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:26 71 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 72 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia 73 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:27 74 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 75 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 76 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:28 77 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 78 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 79 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 80 Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia 81 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:00:30 82 Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 83 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:31 84 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 85 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:33 86 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 87 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 88 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:34 89 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:35 90 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:37 91 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:38 92 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 93 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:00:39 94 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:00:42 95 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:00:43 96 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:44 97 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 98 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:53 99 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:09 100 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:33 101 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:42 102 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:59 103 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 104 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:01 105 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:02:04 106 Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:02:17 107 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:59 108 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:20 109 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:03:24 110 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:35 111 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:04:00 112 Luc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:04:06 113 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:08:29 114 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:10:56 115 Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch 0:11:03 116 Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch 0:12:34

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 20 pts 2 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 16 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 11 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 9 6 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 7 7 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 8 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team 3 9 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 22 pts 2 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 11 3 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team 10 4 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 6 5 Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch 1 6 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 5:29:05 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:03 3 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:07 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team 0:00:09 6 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 7 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:10 8 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:00:12 9 Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team 0:00:13 10 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team 11 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:00:14 12 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:15 13 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 14 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:16 15 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:17 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:18 18 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:20 20 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 21 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:21 22 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 23 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:22 24 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team 25 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:24 26 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 27 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 29 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:25 30 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 31 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia 32 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:00:29 33 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:32 34 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 35 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 36 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:00:41 37 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:43 38 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:58 39 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:02:03 40 Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:02:16 41 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:19 42 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:03:23 43 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:03:59 44 Luc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:04:05 45 Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch 0:11:02