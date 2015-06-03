Image 1 of 8 Adrien Petit (Cofidis) rides to victory (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig) Image 2 of 8 Andre Greipel finished nine seconds behind the winner during the prologue in Luxembourg. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 8 Adrien Petit (Cofidis) won the prologue in Luxembourg. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 8 Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin). (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 8 Petit took the first leader's jersey of the race. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 8 André Greipel (Lotto - Soudal) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 8 Pit Schlechter (Leopaad Development Team). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 8 Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin). (Image credit: Sirotti)

Three Frenchmen stood on the podium at the end of the Tour de Luxembourg's evening prologue on Wednesday. Adrien Petit (Cofidis) took the win along with the early leader's jersey of the five-day race. He covered the 2.67km course in the winning time of 3:58 minutes beating Europcar's Bryan Coquard by three seconds and Bretagne-Séché Environnement's Arnaud Gerard by an additional second.

Petit put on the leader's jersey at the end of the day and will wear it during stage 1's 212.6km race from Luxembourg to Küntzig on Thursday.

The Tour de Luxembourg prologue may have been short but it was held over cobbles and included a very steep hill, making it a challenging opener. Many riders were clocking in with times just at the four-and-a-half-minute mark but faster times started coming in after Lotto Soudal's Marcel Sieberg posted a 4:06.

Riders continued to race in with faster times that were getting closer to the four-minute mark, however, Petit was the only rider to break four minutes with a 3:58.

MTN-Qhubeka briefly thought that their rider Matthew Brammeier had won because organisers had incorrectly announced that he finished with a time of 3:52. In fact, the Irishman finished in last place with a time of 5:02 after an untimely mechanical forced him to walk the final kilometre of the course.

MTN-Qhubeka later released a team statement, explaining what happened, "There was a brief moment of excitement in the MTN-Qhubeka p/b Samsung camp as Matt Brammeier was initially said to have crossed the line with a blistering fast 3:52. This was clearly incorrect as Matt actually had to walk the final kilometer after succumbing to a mechanical incident."

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:03:58 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:03 3 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:04 4 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:06 6 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:07 7 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:08 10 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:09 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 13 Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team 14 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 15 Kenny de Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:10 16 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 17 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 18 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 20 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 21 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:11 22 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:00:12 23 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 24 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:13 27 Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team 28 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team 29 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 30 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:00:14 31 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 32 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:15 33 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 34 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 35 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 36 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 37 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:16 38 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 39 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:17 40 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 42 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 43 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 44 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:18 45 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 46 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 48 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 50 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 51 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:00:19 52 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 53 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:20 54 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 55 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 56 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 57 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 58 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 59 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:21 60 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 61 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 62 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 63 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 65 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 66 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 67 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:22 68 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team 69 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 70 Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton 71 Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia 0:00:23 72 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 73 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 74 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:24 75 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 76 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 77 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 78 Luc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team 79 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 80 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 81 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:25 82 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 83 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia 84 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:26 85 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 86 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:27 87 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 88 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 89 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 90 Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia 91 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:00:29 92 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 93 Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch 94 Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 95 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:30 96 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 97 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 98 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 99 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:32 100 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 101 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:33 103 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 104 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:34 105 Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch 106 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:36 107 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:37 108 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 109 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 110 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:00:38 111 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:39 112 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team 0:00:41 113 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:00:42 114 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:43 115 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 116 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:22