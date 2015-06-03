Petit wins prologue in Luxembourg
Cofidis rider takes the early lead ahead of Coquard and Gerard
Prologue: Luxembourg - Luxembourg
Three Frenchmen stood on the podium at the end of the Tour de Luxembourg's evening prologue on Wednesday. Adrien Petit (Cofidis) took the win along with the early leader's jersey of the five-day race. He covered the 2.67km course in the winning time of 3:58 minutes beating Europcar's Bryan Coquard by three seconds and Bretagne-Séché Environnement's Arnaud Gerard by an additional second.
Petit put on the leader's jersey at the end of the day and will wear it during stage 1's 212.6km race from Luxembourg to Küntzig on Thursday.
The Tour de Luxembourg prologue may have been short but it was held over cobbles and included a very steep hill, making it a challenging opener. Many riders were clocking in with times just at the four-and-a-half-minute mark but faster times started coming in after Lotto Soudal's Marcel Sieberg posted a 4:06.
Riders continued to race in with faster times that were getting closer to the four-minute mark, however, Petit was the only rider to break four minutes with a 3:58.
MTN-Qhubeka briefly thought that their rider Matthew Brammeier had won because organisers had incorrectly announced that he finished with a time of 3:52. In fact, the Irishman finished in last place with a time of 5:02 after an untimely mechanical forced him to walk the final kilometre of the course.
MTN-Qhubeka later released a team statement, explaining what happened, "There was a brief moment of excitement in the MTN-Qhubeka p/b Samsung camp as Matt Brammeier was initially said to have crossed the line with a blistering fast 3:52. This was clearly incorrect as Matt actually had to walk the final kilometer after succumbing to a mechanical incident."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:03:58
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:03
|3
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:04
|4
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:06
|6
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:07
|7
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:08
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:09
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|14
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|15
|Kenny de Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:10
|16
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|17
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|20
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|21
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:11
|22
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:00:12
|23
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|24
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:13
|27
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|28
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|29
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|30
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:14
|31
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|32
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:15
|33
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|34
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|35
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|36
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|37
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:16
|38
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|39
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|40
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|42
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|43
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|44
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|45
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|46
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|50
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|51
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:19
|52
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|53
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:20
|54
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|55
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|56
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|57
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|59
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|60
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|61
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|62
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|66
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|67
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:22
|68
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|69
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|70
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|71
|Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia
|0:00:23
|72
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|73
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|74
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:24
|75
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|77
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Luc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|79
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|80
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|81
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:25
|82
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|83
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|84
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:26
|85
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|86
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:27
|87
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|89
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|90
|Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
|91
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:00:29
|92
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|93
|Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|94
|Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|95
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:30
|96
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|97
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|98
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|99
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:32
|100
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|101
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:33
|103
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|104
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:34
|105
|Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch
|106
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:36
|107
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:37
|108
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|109
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|110
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:00:38
|111
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:39
|112
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:41
|113
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:00:42
|114
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:43
|115
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:22
