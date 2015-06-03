Trending

Petit wins prologue in Luxembourg

Cofidis rider takes the early lead ahead of Coquard and Gerard

Image 1 of 8

Adrien Petit (Cofidis) rides to victory

Adrien Petit (Cofidis) rides to victory
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig)
Image 2 of 8

Andre Greipel finished nine seconds behind the winner during the prologue in Luxembourg.

Andre Greipel finished nine seconds behind the winner during the prologue in Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 8

Adrien Petit (Cofidis) won the prologue in Luxembourg.

Adrien Petit (Cofidis) won the prologue in Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 8

Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin).

Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin).
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 8

Petit took the first leader's jersey of the race.

Petit took the first leader's jersey of the race.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 8

André Greipel (Lotto - Soudal)

André Greipel (Lotto - Soudal)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 8

Pit Schlechter (Leopaad Development Team).

Pit Schlechter (Leopaad Development Team).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 8

Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin).

Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin).
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Three Frenchmen stood on the podium at the end of the Tour de Luxembourg's evening prologue on Wednesday. Adrien Petit (Cofidis) took the win along with the early leader's jersey of the five-day race. He covered the 2.67km course in the winning time of 3:58 minutes beating Europcar's Bryan Coquard by three seconds and Bretagne-Séché Environnement's Arnaud Gerard by an additional second.

Petit put on the leader's jersey at the end of the day and will wear it during stage 1's 212.6km race from Luxembourg to Küntzig on Thursday.

The Tour de Luxembourg prologue may have been short but it was held over cobbles and included a very steep hill, making it a challenging opener. Many riders were clocking in with times just at the four-and-a-half-minute mark but faster times started coming in after Lotto Soudal's Marcel Sieberg posted a 4:06.

Riders continued to race in with faster times that were getting closer to the four-minute mark, however, Petit was the only rider to break four minutes with a 3:58.

MTN-Qhubeka briefly thought that their rider Matthew Brammeier had won because organisers had incorrectly announced that he finished with a time of 3:52. In fact, the Irishman finished in last place with a time of 5:02 after an untimely mechanical forced him to walk the final kilometre of the course.

MTN-Qhubeka later released a team statement, explaining what happened, "There was a brief moment of excitement in the MTN-Qhubeka p/b Samsung camp as Matt Brammeier was initially said to have crossed the line with a blistering fast 3:52. This was clearly incorrect as Matt actually had to walk the final kilometer after succumbing to a mechanical incident."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:03:58
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:03
3Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:04
4Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
5Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:06
6Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:07
7Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:00:08
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:00:09
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
13Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
14Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
15Kenny de Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:10
16Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
17Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
18Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
20Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
21Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:11
22Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:00:12
23Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
24Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
25Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
26Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:13
27Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
28Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
29Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
30Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:14
31Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
32Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:15
33Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
34Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
35Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
36Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
37Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:16
38Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
39Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:17
40Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
41Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
42Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
43Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
44Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:18
45Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
46Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
47Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
48Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
50Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
51Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:19
52Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
53Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:20
54Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
55Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
56Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
57Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
59Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:21
60Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
61Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
62Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
63Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
64Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
65Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
66Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
67Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:22
68Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
69Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
70Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton
71Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia0:00:23
72Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
73Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
74Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:24
75Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
76Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
77Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Luc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team
79Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
80Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
81Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:25
82Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
83Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
84Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:26
85Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
86Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:27
87Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
88Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
89Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
90Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
91Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:00:29
92Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
93Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
94Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
95Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:30
96Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
97Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
98Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
99Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:32
100Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
101Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
102Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:33
103Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
104Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:34
105Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch
106Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto - Soudal0:00:36
107Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:37
108Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
109Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
110Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:00:38
111Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:39
112Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:41
113James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:00:42
114Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:43
115Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
116Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:22

General classification after the prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:03:58
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:03
3Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:04
4Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
5Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:06
6Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:07
7Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:00:08
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:00:09
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
13Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
14Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
15Kenny de Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:10
16Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
17Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
18Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
20Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
21Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:11
22Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:00:12
23Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
24Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
25Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
26Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:13
27Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
28Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
29Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
30Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:14
31Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
32Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:15
33Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
34Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
35Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
36Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
37Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:16
38Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
39Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:17
40Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
41Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
42Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
43Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
44Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:18
45Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
46Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
47Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
48Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
50Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
51Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:19
52Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
53Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:20
54Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
55Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
56Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
57Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
59Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:21
60Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
61Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
62Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
63Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
64Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
65Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
66Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
67Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:22
68Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
69Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
70Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton
71Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia0:00:23
72Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
73Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
74Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:24
75Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
76Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
77Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Luc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team
79Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
80Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
81Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:25
82Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
83Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
84Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:26
85Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
86Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:27
87Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
88Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
89Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
90Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
91Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:00:29
92Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
93Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
94Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
95Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:30
96Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
97Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
98Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
99Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:32
100Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
101Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
102Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:33
103Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
104Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:34
105Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch
106Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto - Soudal0:00:36
107Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:37
108Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
109Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
110Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:00:38
111Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:39
112Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:00:41
113James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:00:42
114Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:43
115Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
116Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:22

 

