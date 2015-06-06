Trending

Greipel wins stage 3 of Luxembourg Tour

Gerdemann retains race lead

Image 1 of 34

Andre Greipel wins stage 3 at the Tour de Luxembourg.

Andre Greipel wins stage 3 at the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 2 of 34

Waiting for the start of stage 3 at the Tour de Luxembourg.

Waiting for the start of stage 3 at the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 3 of 34

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 4 of 34

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 5 of 34

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 6 of 34

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 7 of 34

Andy Schleck at the start line of the Tour de Luxembourg.

Andy Schleck at the start line of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 8 of 34

The breakaway during stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

The breakaway during stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 9 of 34

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 10 of 34

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 11 of 34

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 12 of 34

The breakaway during stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

The breakaway during stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 13 of 34

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 14 of 34

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 15 of 34

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 16 of 34

The breakaway during stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

The breakaway during stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 17 of 34

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 18 of 34

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 19 of 34

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 20 of 34

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 21 of 34

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 22 of 34

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

Stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 23 of 34

Andre Greipel on the stage 3 podium in Luxembourg.

Andre Greipel on the stage 3 podium in Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 24 of 34

Andre Greipel during stage 3 in Luxembourg.

Andre Greipel during stage 3 in Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 25 of 34

Andre Greipel takes the stage 3 win in Luxembourg.

Andre Greipel takes the stage 3 win in Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 26 of 34

Andre Greipel on the stage 3 podium in Luxembourg.

Andre Greipel on the stage 3 podium in Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 27 of 34

Andre Greipel on the stage 3 podium in Luxembourg.

Andre Greipel on the stage 3 podium in Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 28 of 34

Andre Greipel on the stage 3 podium in Luxembourg.

Andre Greipel on the stage 3 podium in Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 29 of 34

Oliver Naesen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) in the youth jersey.

Oliver Naesen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) in the youth jersey.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 30 of 34

Andre Greipel in the points jersey.

Andre Greipel in the points jersey.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 31 of 34

Fabio Duarte (Colombia) leads the mountains classification.

Fabio Duarte (Colombia) leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 32 of 34

Tour de Luxembourg race leader Linus Gerdemann (Cult Energy Pro Cycling).

Tour de Luxembourg race leader Linus Gerdemann (Cult Energy Pro Cycling).
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 33 of 34

Tour de Luxembourg race leader Linus Gerdemann (Cult Energy Pro Cycling).

Tour de Luxembourg race leader Linus Gerdemann (Cult Energy Pro Cycling).
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)
Image 34 of 34

The jerseys after stage 3 in Luxembourg.

The jerseys after stage 3 in Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal4:01:08
2Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
5Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
6Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
7James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
8Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
9Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia
10Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
11Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
12Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
13Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
14Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
15Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
16Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
17Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
18Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
21Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
22Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
23Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
24Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
25Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
26Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
27Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton
28Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
29Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
30Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
31Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
33Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
34Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
35Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
36Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
37Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
38Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
39Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
40Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
41Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
42Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
43Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
44Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
45Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:07
46Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
47Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
48Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
49Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
50Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
51Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:10
52Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:00:14
53Kenny de Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:15
54Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:00:18
55Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:22
56Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:01:23
57Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:41
58Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
59Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
60Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
61Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
62Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
63Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
64Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
65Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
66Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
67Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
68Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:05:27
69Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
70Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
71Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
73Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
74Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
75Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
76Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
77Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
78Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:05:31
79Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:05:33
80Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:09:56
81Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
82Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
83Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
84Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
85Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
86Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
87Luc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team
88Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
89Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
90Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
91Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
92Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
93Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
94Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
95Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
96Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto - Soudal0:30:36
97Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:09:56
98Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
99Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
100Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
101Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
102Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
103Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
104Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
105Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
106Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:35
107Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch
108Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:15:06
109Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
110Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch0:15:49

Stage Points Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal20pts
2Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin16
3Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert13
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka11
5Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling9
6Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team7
7James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert5
8Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
9Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia2
10Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1

General Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling14:21:02
2Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:08
3Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:41
4Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:42
5Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:50
6Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:51
7Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:54
8Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
9Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:58
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:01
11Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia
12Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:01:04
13Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:11
14Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:32
15Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:01:40
16Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:48
17Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:52
18Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:53
19Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:54
20Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:01:56
21Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:01:57
22Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
23Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:01
24Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia0:02:03
25Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:02:05
26Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:10
27Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:02:13
28Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
29Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:37
30Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:38
31Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
32Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:02:39
33Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team0:02:41
34Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
35Kenny de Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:45
36Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:46
37Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:47
38Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:51
39Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:53
40Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:04:32
41Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:22
42Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:30
43Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:06:35
44Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:06:50
45James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:06:54
46Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:07:24
47Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:08:06
48Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:08:57
49Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:03
50Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:10:40
51Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:54
52Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:11:52
53Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:12:38
54Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:12:42
55Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:13:12
56Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:13:13
57Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia0:13:17
58André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:14:13
59Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:14:32
60Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:14:34
61Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:36
62Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:14:50
63Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:14:51
64Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:15:01
65Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
66Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:16:07
67Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:16:41
68Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:17:18
69Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:13
70Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:19:59
71Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:20:04
72Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:20:24
73Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:20:27
74Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:43
75Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:21:23
76Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:22:48
77Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team0:22:57
78Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:23:59
79Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:23
80Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:24:34
81Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:24:52
82Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:25:36
83Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:26:23
84Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:26:28
85Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:27:07
86Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:17
87Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:28:19
88Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:28:33
89Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:28:35
90Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:28:40
91Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:28:47
92Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:30:39
93Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:32:56
94Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:32:58
95Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:32:59
96Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:33:02
97Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch0:33:11
98Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:16
99Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:34:25
100Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:34:44
101Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:35:18
102Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:35:42
103Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:36:18
104Luc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:36:49
105Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:38:01
106Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch0:39:02
107Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:45:21
108Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto - Soudal0:45:36
109Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch0:47:56
110Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:49:35

Points Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal40pts
2Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert29
3Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka27
4Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling20
5Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton16
6Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin16
7Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise13
8Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team13
9Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton11
10Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia11
11Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits11
12Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling9
13Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka7
14Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team7
15Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
16James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert5
17Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
18Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
19Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
20Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team3
21Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2
22Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
23Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1
24Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1
25Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountains Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia39pts
2Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia38
3Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert22
4Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise17
5Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team16
6Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team11
7Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles10
8Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton10
9Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling7
10Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement7
11Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton6
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar5
13Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton4
14Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits4
15Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
16Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling2
17Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
18Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1
19Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1
20Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka1
21Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch1

Youth Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14:21:53
2Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:10
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:57
4Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:01
5Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:02
6Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:01:06
7Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:10
8Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:46
9Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:47
10Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team0:01:50
12Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:00
13Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:08:06
14Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:09:49
15Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:11:47
16Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:12:22
17Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia0:12:26
18Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:14:00
19Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:15:16
20Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:16:27
21Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:19:13
22Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:33
23Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:19:36
24Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:21:57
25Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team0:22:06
26Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:32
27Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:24:01
28Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:25:32
29Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:25:37
30Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:27:44
31Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:27:56
32Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:29:48
33Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:32:05
34Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:32:08
35Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:32:11
36Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:32:25
37Luc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:35:58
38Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:37:10
39Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch0:38:11
40Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:48:44

Team Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cult Energy Pro Cycling43:05:00
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Balo0:00:35
3Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:01
4Team Colombia0:01:46
5Cofidis, Solutions Credi0:02:03
6Bretange-Seche-Environne0:02:25
7Team Giant - Alpecin0:04:58
8UnitedHealthcare0:08:03
9MTN-Qhubeka0:08:13
10Team Europcar0:08:33
11Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:13:11
12Wallonie-Bruxelles0:21:07
13Lotto Soudal0:24:50
14Leopard Development Team0:32:30
15Team Differdange-Losch0:38:24

