Greipel wins stage 3 of Luxembourg Tour
Gerdemann retains race lead
Stage 3: Eschweiler/Wiltz - Diekirch
Image 1 of 34
Image 2 of 34
Image 3 of 34
Image 4 of 34
Image 5 of 34
Image 6 of 34
Image 7 of 34
Image 8 of 34
Image 9 of 34
Image 10 of 34
Image 11 of 34
Image 12 of 34
Image 13 of 34
Image 14 of 34
Image 15 of 34
Image 16 of 34
Image 17 of 34
Image 18 of 34
Image 19 of 34
Image 20 of 34
Image 21 of 34
Image 22 of 34
Image 23 of 34
Image 24 of 34
Image 25 of 34
Image 26 of 34
Image 27 of 34
Image 28 of 34
Image 29 of 34
Image 30 of 34
Image 31 of 34
Image 32 of 34
Image 33 of 34
Image 34 of 34
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|4:01:08
|2
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|6
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|7
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|8
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia
|10
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|12
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|14
|Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|15
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|16
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|17
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|18
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|22
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|23
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|24
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|27
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|28
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|29
|Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
|30
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|33
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|34
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|35
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|37
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|38
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|40
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|41
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|42
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|43
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|44
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|45
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:07
|46
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|47
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|48
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|49
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|50
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|51
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:10
|52
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:00:14
|53
|Kenny de Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:15
|54
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:18
|55
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:22
|56
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:23
|57
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:41
|58
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|59
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|61
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|63
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|64
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|65
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|66
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|67
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|68
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:05:27
|69
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|70
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|71
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|72
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|73
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|74
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|75
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|77
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|78
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:05:31
|79
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:05:33
|80
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:09:56
|81
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|82
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|83
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|87
|Luc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|88
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|90
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|91
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|92
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|93
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|94
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|95
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|96
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto - Soudal
|0:30:36
|97
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:09:56
|98
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|99
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|100
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|101
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|102
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|104
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|105
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|106
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:35
|107
|Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch
|108
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:15:06
|109
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|110
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:15:49
Stage Points Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|20
|pts
|2
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|3
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|13
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|5
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|9
|6
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|7
|7
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|5
|8
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia
|2
|10
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
General Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|14:21:02
|2
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:08
|3
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:41
|4
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:42
|5
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:50
|6
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:51
|7
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:54
|8
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|9
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:01
|11
|Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia
|12
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:01:04
|13
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:11
|14
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:32
|15
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:01:40
|16
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:48
|17
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:52
|18
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:53
|19
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:54
|20
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:01:56
|21
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:57
|22
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|23
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:01
|24
|Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
|0:02:03
|25
|Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:02:05
|26
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:10
|27
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:02:13
|28
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|29
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:37
|30
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:38
|31
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|32
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:02:39
|33
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|0:02:41
|34
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|35
|Kenny de Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:45
|36
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:46
|37
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|38
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:51
|39
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:53
|40
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:04:32
|41
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:22
|42
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:30
|43
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:06:35
|44
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:06:50
|45
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:06:54
|46
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:07:24
|47
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:08:06
|48
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:08:57
|49
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:03
|50
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:10:40
|51
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:54
|52
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:11:52
|53
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:12:38
|54
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:12:42
|55
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:13:12
|56
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:13:13
|57
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|0:13:17
|58
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:14:13
|59
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:14:32
|60
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:14:34
|61
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:36
|62
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:14:50
|63
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:14:51
|64
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:15:01
|65
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|66
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:16:07
|67
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:16:41
|68
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|0:17:18
|69
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:13
|70
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:19:59
|71
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|0:20:04
|72
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:24
|73
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:20:27
|74
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:43
|75
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:21:23
|76
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:22:48
|77
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|0:22:57
|78
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:23:59
|79
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:23
|80
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:34
|81
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:24:52
|82
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:25:36
|83
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:26:23
|84
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:26:28
|85
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:27:07
|86
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:17
|87
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:28:19
|88
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:28:33
|89
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:28:35
|90
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:28:40
|91
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:28:47
|92
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:30:39
|93
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:32:56
|94
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:32:58
|95
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:32:59
|96
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:33:02
|97
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:33:11
|98
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:16
|99
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:34:25
|100
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:34:44
|101
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:35:18
|102
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:42
|103
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:36:18
|104
|Luc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:36:49
|105
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:38:01
|106
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:39:02
|107
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:45:21
|108
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto - Soudal
|0:45:36
|109
|Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:47:56
|110
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:49:35
Points Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|40
|pts
|2
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|29
|3
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|4
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|20
|5
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|16
|6
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|7
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|8
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|9
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|11
|10
|Migu Rubiano Chaves (Col) Colombia
|11
|11
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11
|12
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|9
|13
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|14
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|7
|15
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|16
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|5
|17
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|18
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|19
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|3
|21
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2
|22
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|23
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|24
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|25
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
Mountains Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|39
|pts
|2
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|38
|3
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|22
|4
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|5
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|16
|6
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|11
|7
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|8
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|10
|9
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|7
|11
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|6
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|13
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|4
|14
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|15
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|16
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|2
|17
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|18
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1
|19
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|20
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|21
|Rick Ampler (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch
|1
Youth Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14:21:53
|2
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:10
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:57
|4
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:01
|5
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:02
|6
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:06
|7
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:10
|8
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:46
|9
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:47
|10
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|0:01:50
|12
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:00
|13
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:08:06
|14
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:09:49
|15
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:11:47
|16
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:12:22
|17
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|0:12:26
|18
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:14:00
|19
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:15:16
|20
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|0:16:27
|21
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|0:19:13
|22
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:33
|23
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:19:36
|24
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:21:57
|25
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|0:22:06
|26
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:32
|27
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:24:01
|28
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:25:32
|29
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:25:37
|30
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:27:44
|31
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:27:56
|32
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:29:48
|33
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:32:05
|34
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:32:08
|35
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:32:11
|36
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:25
|37
|Luc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:35:58
|38
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:37:10
|39
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:38:11
|40
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:48:44
Team Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|43:05:00
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Balo
|0:00:35
|3
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:01
|4
|Team Colombia
|0:01:46
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credi
|0:02:03
|6
|Bretange-Seche-Environne
|0:02:25
|7
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:04:58
|8
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:08:03
|9
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:08:13
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:08:33
|11
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:13:11
|12
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:21:07
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:24:50
|14
|Leopard Development Team
|0:32:30
|15
|Team Differdange-Losch
|0:38:24
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy