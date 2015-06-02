Trending

Tour de Luxembourg past winners

Champions 1936-2014

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
2013Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling
2012Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
2011Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
2010Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil
2009Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
2008Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
2007Grégory Rast (Sui) Astana
2006Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team CSC
2005Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Crédit Agricole
2004Maxime Monfort (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
2003Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
2002Marcus Ljungqvist (SWE) Team Fakta
2001Jørgen Bo Petersen (Den) Team Fakta
2000Alberto Elli (Ita) Team Telekom
1999Marc Wauters (Bel) Rabobank
1998Lance Armstrong (USA) US Postal
1997Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei-GB
1996Alberto Elli (Ita)
1995Rolf Järmann (Sui)
1994Frans Maassen (Ned)
1993Maximilian Sciandri (Ita)
1992Jean-Philippe Dojwa (Fra)
1991Gert-Jan Theunisse (Ned)
1990Christophe Lavainne (Fra)
1989Michel Cornelisse (Ned)
1988Richard Trinkler (Sui)
1987Sören Lilholt (Den)
1986Steven Rooks (Ned)
1985Jelle Nijdam (Ned)
1984Christophe Lavainne (Fra)
1983Lucien Didier (Lux)
1982Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1981Youri Barinov (Urs)
1980Bert Oosterbosch (Ned)
1979Lucien Didier (Lux)
1978Ludo Peeters (Bel)
1977Bert Pronk (Ned)
1976Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
1975Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
1974Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1973Sylvain Vasseur (Fra)
1972Roger Rosiers (Bel)
1971André Dierickx (Bel)
1970Edy Schütz (Lux)
1969Davide Boifava (Ita)
1968Edy Schütz (Lux)
1967Frans Brands (Bel)
1966Edy Schütz (Lux)
1965Vin Denson (GBr)
1964Arie Den Hartog (Ned)
1963Yvo Molenaers (Bel)
1962Jeff Plankaert (Bel)
1961Charly Gaul (Lux)
1960Marcel Ernzer (Lux)
1959Charly Gaul (Lux)
1958Jempy Schmitz (Lux)
1957Gérard Saint (Fra)
1956Charly Gaul (Lux)
1955Louison Bobet (Fra)
1954Jempy Schmitz (Lux)
1953Robert Vanderstockt (Bel)
1952Jeng Kirchen (Lux)
1951Marcel Ernzer (Lux)
1950Isidore De Ryck (Bel)
1949Bim Diederich (Lux)
1948Jean Goldschmit (Lux)
1947Mathias Clemens (Lux)
1946Brik Schotte (Bel)
1940–1945No race held
1939Mathias Clemens (Lux)
1938Lucien Vlaeminck (Bel)
1937Mathias Clemens (Lux)
1936Mathias Clemens (Lux)
1935Mathias Clemens (Lux)

