Tour de Luxembourg past winners
Champions 1936-2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2013
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling
|2012
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|2011
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2010
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil
|2009
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|2008
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|2007
|Grégory Rast (Sui) Astana
|2006
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team CSC
|2005
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Crédit Agricole
|2004
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|2003
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
|2002
|Marcus Ljungqvist (SWE) Team Fakta
|2001
|Jørgen Bo Petersen (Den) Team Fakta
|2000
|Alberto Elli (Ita) Team Telekom
|1999
|Marc Wauters (Bel) Rabobank
|1998
|Lance Armstrong (USA) US Postal
|1997
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei-GB
|1996
|Alberto Elli (Ita)
|1995
|Rolf Järmann (Sui)
|1994
|Frans Maassen (Ned)
|1993
|Maximilian Sciandri (Ita)
|1992
|Jean-Philippe Dojwa (Fra)
|1991
|Gert-Jan Theunisse (Ned)
|1990
|Christophe Lavainne (Fra)
|1989
|Michel Cornelisse (Ned)
|1988
|Richard Trinkler (Sui)
|1987
|Sören Lilholt (Den)
|1986
|Steven Rooks (Ned)
|1985
|Jelle Nijdam (Ned)
|1984
|Christophe Lavainne (Fra)
|1983
|Lucien Didier (Lux)
|1982
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1981
|Youri Barinov (Urs)
|1980
|Bert Oosterbosch (Ned)
|1979
|Lucien Didier (Lux)
|1978
|Ludo Peeters (Bel)
|1977
|Bert Pronk (Ned)
|1976
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1975
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1974
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1973
|Sylvain Vasseur (Fra)
|1972
|Roger Rosiers (Bel)
|1971
|André Dierickx (Bel)
|1970
|Edy Schütz (Lux)
|1969
|Davide Boifava (Ita)
|1968
|Edy Schütz (Lux)
|1967
|Frans Brands (Bel)
|1966
|Edy Schütz (Lux)
|1965
|Vin Denson (GBr)
|1964
|Arie Den Hartog (Ned)
|1963
|Yvo Molenaers (Bel)
|1962
|Jeff Plankaert (Bel)
|1961
|Charly Gaul (Lux)
|1960
|Marcel Ernzer (Lux)
|1959
|Charly Gaul (Lux)
|1958
|Jempy Schmitz (Lux)
|1957
|Gérard Saint (Fra)
|1956
|Charly Gaul (Lux)
|1955
|Louison Bobet (Fra)
|1954
|Jempy Schmitz (Lux)
|1953
|Robert Vanderstockt (Bel)
|1952
|Jeng Kirchen (Lux)
|1951
|Marcel Ernzer (Lux)
|1950
|Isidore De Ryck (Bel)
|1949
|Bim Diederich (Lux)
|1948
|Jean Goldschmit (Lux)
|1947
|Mathias Clemens (Lux)
|1946
|Brik Schotte (Bel)
|1940–1945
|No race held
|1939
|Mathias Clemens (Lux)
|1938
|Lucien Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1937
|Mathias Clemens (Lux)
|1936
|Mathias Clemens (Lux)
|1935
|Mathias Clemens (Lux)
