Simac Ladies Tour: SD Worx go 1-2 with Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes on Cauberg
World Champion maintains overall race lead into finale
Wearing the yellow jersey, Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) has won her second Simac Ladies Tour stage in three days by sprinting to victory at the top of the Cauberg ahead of her teammate Lorena Wiebes and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM).
After an attritional race with many attacks, Floortje Mackaij had made a solo move from a small front group with five kilometres to go and began the Cauberg with a 15-second advantage, but an attack by Niewiadoma quickly spelled the end of Mackaij's dreams.
Instead, Niewiadoma pulled away from the rest of the favourites with Kopecky and Wiebes on her wheel, and Kopecky pounced at the top of the climb to win the stage.
"First of all, I really have to thank my teammates. They worked so hard, setting the pace, chasing back groups and closing gaps; it is thanks to them that we could sprint to first and second place today. It can’t get more beautiful than that,” said Kopecky.
“I knew that the Cauberg is a climb that suits me. We discussed the scenario in our morning meeting, and I am happy that we could pull it off. Tomorrow is another day, and you shouldn’t underestimate it; it will be hot again. The parcours is very punchy, so we will see if I can take the jersey home,” the overall leader wasn’t ready to celebrate overall victory just yet.
With one relatively hilly stage around Arnhem to go, Kopecky is now 11 seconds ahead of Wiebes, with Anna Henderson (Team Jumbo-Visma) 37 seconds behind in third place.

Results
Results
