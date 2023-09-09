Simac Ladies Tour: SD Worx go 1-2 with Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes on Cauberg

Image 1 of 9 Lotte Kopecky leads the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Charlotte Kool and Maike Van Der Duin in the breakaway at stage 4 of the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maike Van Der Duin leads the breakaway at stage 4 of the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Ruby Roseman-Gannon and Charlotte Kool in the breakaway stage 4 of the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Annemiek Van Vleuten attacks at stage 4 of the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Mischa Bredewold leads the field on stage 4 of the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Pfeiffer Georgi on stage 4 of the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Pfeiffer Georgi on stage 4 of the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Floortje Mackaij attacks late in the race on stage 4 of the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing the yellow jersey, Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) has won her second Simac Ladies Tour stage in three days by sprinting to victory at the top of the Cauberg ahead of her teammate Lorena Wiebes and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM).

After an attritional race with many attacks, Floortje Mackaij had made a solo move from a small front group with five kilometres to go and began the Cauberg with a 15-second advantage, but an attack by Niewiadoma quickly spelled the end of Mackaij's dreams.

Instead, Niewiadoma pulled away from the rest of the favourites with Kopecky and Wiebes on her wheel, and Kopecky pounced at the top of the climb to win the stage.



"First of all, I really have to thank my teammates. They worked so hard, setting the pace, chasing back groups and closing gaps; it is thanks to them that we could sprint to first and second place today. It can’t get more beautiful than that,” said Kopecky.



“I knew that the Cauberg is a climb that suits me. We discussed the scenario in our morning meeting, and I am happy that we could pull it off. Tomorrow is another day, and you shouldn’t underestimate it; it will be hot again. The parcours is very punchy, so we will see if I can take the jersey home,” the overall leader wasn’t ready to celebrate overall victory just yet.



With one relatively hilly stage around Arnhem to go, Kopecky is now 11 seconds ahead of Wiebes, with Anna Henderson (Team Jumbo-Visma) 37 seconds behind in third place.

More to follow...

Results

