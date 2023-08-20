Simac Ladies Tour past winners 2023

By Cyclingnews
published

Champions 1999 - 2022

Lorena Wiebes won the 2022 Simac Ladies Tour
Lorena Wiebes won the 2022 Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Past winners
YearWinner
2022Lorena Wiebes (DSM)
2021Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx)
2019Christine Majerus (Boels - Dolmans)
2018Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton - Scott)
2017Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica - Scott)
2016Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Boels - Dolmans)
2015Lisa Brennauer (Velocio - SRAM)
2014Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - Lululemon)
2013Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - Lululemon)
2012Marianne Vos (Rabobank Women)
2011Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
2010Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
2009Marianne Vos (DSB Bank - Nederland Bloeit)
2008Charlotte Becker (Nürnberger Versicherung)
2007Kristin Armstrong (USA)
2006Susanne Ljungskog (Buitenpoort - Flexpoint)
2005Tanja Hennes (Buitenpoort - Flexpoint)
2004Mirjam Melchers (Farm Frites - Hartol)
2003Susanne Ljungskog (Bik - Power Plate)
2002Debby Mansveld (Vlaanderen - T-Interim)
2001Petra Rossner (Saturn)
2000Mirjam Melchers (Netherlands)
1999Leontien Zijlaard-van Moorsel (Hartol - Farm Frites)
1998Elsbeth van Rooy-vink (Opstalan)

