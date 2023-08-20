Simac Ladies Tour past winners 2023
Champions 1999 - 2022
|Year
|Winner
|2022
|Lorena Wiebes (DSM)
|2021
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx)
|2019
|Christine Majerus (Boels - Dolmans)
|2018
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton - Scott)
|2017
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica - Scott)
|2016
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Boels - Dolmans)
|2015
|Lisa Brennauer (Velocio - SRAM)
|2014
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - Lululemon)
|2013
|Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - Lululemon)
|2012
|Marianne Vos (Rabobank Women)
|2011
|Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
|2010
|Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
|2009
|Marianne Vos (DSB Bank - Nederland Bloeit)
|2008
|Charlotte Becker (Nürnberger Versicherung)
|2007
|Kristin Armstrong (USA)
|2006
|Susanne Ljungskog (Buitenpoort - Flexpoint)
|2005
|Tanja Hennes (Buitenpoort - Flexpoint)
|2004
|Mirjam Melchers (Farm Frites - Hartol)
|2003
|Susanne Ljungskog (Bik - Power Plate)
|2002
|Debby Mansveld (Vlaanderen - T-Interim)
|2001
|Petra Rossner (Saturn)
|2000
|Mirjam Melchers (Netherlands)
|1999
|Leontien Zijlaard-van Moorsel (Hartol - Farm Frites)
|1998
|Elsbeth van Rooy-vink (Opstalan)
