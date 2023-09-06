Simac Ladies Tour: Elisa Balsamo pips Wiebes in stage 1 sprint

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Charlotte Kool takes third to keep race lead

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won stage 1 of the Simac Ladies Tour by beating Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx) in a photo-finish sprint in Gennep.

A break of three riders was reeled in on the second ascent of the day's only categorised climb with 27.5 km to go. Femke de Vries (GT Krush RebelLease) had been part of that break and launched a solo move as the race entered the finishing circuit but was caught 9 km from the line.

Quinty Ton (Liv Racing TeqFind) and Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck) tried a final attack in the last five kilometres but were caught before the flamme rouge. In a chaotic sprint, Balsamo came from behind to pass Wiebes in the last metres and take the victory.

"I'm so excited, I can't believe it. My teammates were unbelievable, and I just want to say thank you to them," said Balsamo after her comeback victory, having fractured her jaw in May at the RideLondon Classique.

"It was a really hard season for me, coming back from a bad crash, and so to win again is just unbelievable. It was an amazing leadout, especially Ilaria [Sanguineti] did an awesome job, and then we were so close. I am just extremely happy," Balsamo continued.

Results

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

