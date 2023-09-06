Simac Ladies Tour: Elisa Balsamo pips Wiebes in stage 1 sprint

Image 1 of 13 Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 1 of the 2023 Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Kasia Niewiadoma on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 1 of the 2023 Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Amalie Lutro (UnoX), Margaux Vigie (Lifeplus Wahoo) and Femke De Vries (Team Krush Rebellease) on the move (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 1 of the 2023 Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Femke Gerritse (Team Parkhotel Valkenburg), Quinty Ton (Liv Racing Teqfind) and Alice Towers (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Getty Images) Femke Gerritse (Team Parkhotel Valkenburg), Quinty Ton (Liv Racing Teqfind) and Alice Towers (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Getty Images) Femke Gerritse (Parkhotel Valkenburg) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images) World champion Lotte Kopecy (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images) Riejanne Markus and Anna Henderson at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Charlotte Kool in the leader's jersey before stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won stage 1 of the Simac Ladies Tour by beating Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx) in a photo-finish sprint in Gennep.

A break of three riders was reeled in on the second ascent of the day's only categorised climb with 27.5 km to go. Femke de Vries (GT Krush RebelLease) had been part of that break and launched a solo move as the race entered the finishing circuit but was caught 9 km from the line.

Quinty Ton (Liv Racing TeqFind) and Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck) tried a final attack in the last five kilometres but were caught before the flamme rouge. In a chaotic sprint, Balsamo came from behind to pass Wiebes in the last metres and take the victory.

"I'm so excited, I can't believe it. My teammates were unbelievable, and I just want to say thank you to them," said Balsamo after her comeback victory, having fractured her jaw in May at the RideLondon Classique.

"It was a really hard season for me, coming back from a bad crash, and so to win again is just unbelievable. It was an amazing leadout, especially Ilaria [Sanguineti] did an awesome job, and then we were so close. I am just extremely happy," Balsamo continued.

