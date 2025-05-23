Recommended reading

'Bad day' for SD Worx-Protime as Lotte Kopecky loses time in Vuelta a Burgos Féminas

Sports director Christian Kos promises 'full steam ahead' on two remaining stages

POZA DE LA SAL SPAIN MAY 22 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Protime crosses the finish line on third place during the 10th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2025 Stage 1 a 113k 125km stage from Burgos to Poza de la Sal UCIWWT on May 22 2025 in Poza de la Sal Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas was a day to forget for SD Worx-Protime as their GC contender, world champion Lotte Kopecky, was held up by a crash with 30km to go and ended up losing a lot of time, putting her out of the fight for a good GC result.

"This was a bad day. Until the crash, there seemed to be no problem. Lotte narrowly avoided a crash herself, but she was held up. That was the signal for some teams to go all-out. We did what we could in the chase, but with about four riders you can't compete with an unleashed peloton," sports director Christian Kos did not sugar-coat the events.

