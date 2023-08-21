Simac Ladies Tour 2023 route

The 2023 Simac Ladies Tour will be held from September 5-10 in the Netherlands.

The route covers 580.2 kilometres across six days of racing. There are two races against the clock and four road race days.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Simac Ladies Tour with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Prologue - Ede - Ede, 2.4km

Stage 1 - Gennep - Gennep, 139.6km

Stage 2 - Leuven - Leuven, 7.2km (ITT)

Stage 3 - Emmeloord - Lelystad, 149km

Stage 4 - Valkenburg - Valkenburg, 131.6km

Stage 5 - Arnhem - Arnhem, 150.5km

Prologue: Ede - Ede, 2.4km

2023 Simac Ladies Tour Maps - prologue (Image credit: Simac Ladies Tour)

The Prologue winner will wear the first leader's jersey on Tuesday, September 5. Riders will cover a 2.4-kilometer time trial in the city centre of Ede. The route and distance are the same as in 2021, when Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), put on the leader's jersey.

Stage 1: Gennep - Gennep, 139.6km

2023 Simac Ladies Tour Maps - stage 1 (Image credit: Simac Ladies Tour)

Stage 1 is a 139.6km route that begins in Gennep and heads north for two large laps of 62.7km. Riders return to the same town in the province of Limburg using one 16.2km circuit to the finish line.

Stage 2: Leuven - Leuven, 7.2km (ITT)

2023 Simac Ladies Tour Maps - stage 2 (Image credit: Simac Ladies Tour)

The individual time trial on stage 2 is a flat 7.1km, with a start finish on Bondgenotenlaan in Leuven.

Stage 3: Emmeloord - Lelystad, 149km

2023 Simac Ladies Tour Maps - stage 3 (Image credit: Simac Ladies Tour)

Stage 3 follows a route of 149km from Emmeloord to Lelystad. Once in the capital of the province of Flevoland, the peloton will complete a 60.4km circuit with finish at Museumweg.

Stage 4: Valkenburg - Valkenburg, 131.6km

(Image credit: Simac Ladies Tour)

Stage 4 then takes the peloton around Valkenburg, where the route starts starts at Landal castle and finishes on the Cauberg. There are 130 kilometers through the southernmost part of the countryside of South Limberg, then culminates with two final rounds with the Cauberg, Geulhemmerberg and Bemelerberg.

Stage 5: Arnhem - Arnhem, 150.5km

2023 Simac Ladies Tour Maps - stage 5 (Image credit: Simac Ladies Tour)

Stage 5 begins on the Zijpendaalseweg in Arnhem for the longest day of the six, 150.5km, which covers a series of loops. First up are seven circuits of the Emmapiramide and the Posbank, followed by five loops through Arnhem with the Zijpendaalseweg and the Apeldoornsweg. The fast finish sets up on the Zijpendaalseweg.