Simac Ladies Tour 2023 route
Maps of the prologue and five stages of the Simac Ladies Tour
The 2023 Simac Ladies Tour will be held from September 5-10 in the Netherlands.
The route covers 580.2 kilometres across six days of racing. There are two races against the clock and four road race days.
- Prologue - Ede - Ede, 2.4km
- Stage 1 - Gennep - Gennep, 139.6km
- Stage 2 - Leuven - Leuven, 7.2km (ITT)
- Stage 3 - Emmeloord - Lelystad, 149km
- Stage 4 - Valkenburg - Valkenburg, 131.6km
- Stage 5 - Arnhem - Arnhem, 150.5km
Prologue: Ede - Ede, 2.4km
The Prologue winner will wear the first leader's jersey on Tuesday, September 5. Riders will cover a 2.4-kilometer time trial in the city centre of Ede. The route and distance are the same as in 2021, when Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), put on the leader's jersey.
Stage 1: Gennep - Gennep, 139.6km
Stage 1 is a 139.6km route that begins in Gennep and heads north for two large laps of 62.7km. Riders return to the same town in the province of Limburg using one 16.2km circuit to the finish line.
Stage 2: Leuven - Leuven, 7.2km (ITT)
The individual time trial on stage 2 is a flat 7.1km, with a start finish on Bondgenotenlaan in Leuven.
Stage 3: Emmeloord - Lelystad, 149km
Stage 3 follows a route of 149km from Emmeloord to Lelystad. Once in the capital of the province of Flevoland, the peloton will complete a 60.4km circuit with finish at Museumweg.
Stage 4: Valkenburg - Valkenburg, 131.6km
Stage 4 then takes the peloton around Valkenburg, where the route starts starts at Landal castle and finishes on the Cauberg. There are 130 kilometers through the southernmost part of the countryside of South Limberg, then culminates with two final rounds with the Cauberg, Geulhemmerberg and Bemelerberg.
Stage 5: Arnhem - Arnhem, 150.5km
Stage 5 begins on the Zijpendaalseweg in Arnhem for the longest day of the six, 150.5km, which covers a series of loops. First up are seven circuits of the Emmapiramide and the Posbank, followed by five loops through Arnhem with the Zijpendaalseweg and the Apeldoornsweg. The fast finish sets up on the Zijpendaalseweg.
