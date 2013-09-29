Powers wins back-to-back at Gran Prix of Gloucester
Teammates Trebon and Johnson complete podium
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) upped his game on the final two laps of the Gloucester Grand Prix and capped off the weekend with his second win. Cannondale teammates Ryan Trebon and Tim Johnson worked mightily to keep Powers in check but had to settle for second and third respectively, finishing just four seconds behind. Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) was in the mix all weekend and finished fourth. Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund/ NCC/ Vittoria) came from nowhere this year to be battling the top riders for podium spots. He finished fifth today.
The Sunday Gloucester course was fast and very dusty in spots. It was difficult for riders to break away since drafting and team tactics were in play. Powers took the hole-shot but then a whole series of riders led during the initial 50 minutes of the race. Initially Craig Richey (VOmax) led, but Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement), Ben Berden, Jeremy Durrin (Optum Pro Cycling), Tim Johnson, and Ryan Trebon all took shots at the front.
Trebon's attack appeared like it might stick as he opened a gap with two other riders on the lower part of the course. It all came together, however, on the pavement. Tim Johnson opened an 11-second gap with three laps to go, but Powers himself closed down the dangerous move.
As Trebon led Johnson and Powers through the start/finish area with one lap to go, Powers made the winning move. Worried about the team tactics he might be subjected to by the Cannondale boys, he shot by them both just as they left the pavement for the last time.
Powers said, "I did skirt right by them right here (as they left the pavement) and that was probably the move that saved the race for me for sure. It was well timed. It was really loud in the crowd, so I knew they wouldn't be able to hear my bike coming by."
As it turned out, Johnson had to make a bike change on the final lap which probably cost him any chance of challenging for the win.
Although Powers could be seen riding as far back today as eighth position, he did not feel that he was in danger. He said, "I went within my zone all day and added a little bit in the end. I didn't feel bad....yesterday I was a little bit too far back. Even with two to go you're seeing six, seven guys. It's a fast, tight track today so you're going to see a group and there is nothing you can really do about that."
He added, "The young guys are getting their respect and the old guys are just out there doing their thing. I call myself one of the old guys now."
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|1:01:18
|2
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:04
|3
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:07
|4
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|0:00:17
|5
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:00:18
|6
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:00:46
|7
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:01:10
|8
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:01:22
|9
|Shawn Milne (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:01:30
|10
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:43
|11
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Muller Landscape-BH Bikes
|0:01:44
|12
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:02:04
|13
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel
|0:02:07
|14
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|0:02:10
|15
|Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com
|0:02:12
|16
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:02:13
|17
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|0:02:18
|18
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:02:22
|19
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) Cyclone d'Alma-Devinci
|0:02:23
|20
|Brendan Rhim (USA) KMS-Start House Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|21
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|22
|Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:02:27
|23
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:02:42
|24
|Evan McNeely (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:02:45
|25
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes
|0:02:52
|26
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
|0:03:11
|27
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:03:24
|28
|Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|0:03:25
|29
|Thomas Sampson (USA) Adigga Racing
|0:03:44
|30
|Manny Goguen (USA) RACE CF
|0:03:50
|31
|Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
|0:04:01
|32
|Todd Bowden (USA) Expowheelmen
|0:04:05
|33
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart
|0:04:13
|34
|Jesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:04:22
|35
|Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT-Specialized
|0:04:25
|36
|Andrew l'Esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:04:27
|37
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:04:34
|38
|Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:04:36
|39
|Max Judelson (USA) Giant Cycling World Boston
|0:04:51
|40
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:05:12
|41
|Michael Wissell (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
|0:05:15
|42
|Evan Huff (USA) Crossresults.com
|0:05:22
|43
|Sean Pantellere (USA) STAMPEDE! p/b Budd Bike Works
|0:05:23
|44
|Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo p/b The Cannibal
|0:05:29
|45
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
|0:05:34
|46
|Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale
|0:05:49
|47
|Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Xprezo-Borsao
|0:05:57
|48
|Alexandre Vialle (Can) Espresso Sport
|0:05:59
|49
|Sheldon Miller (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:06:00
|50
|Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCross-Vomax
|0:06:24
|51
|Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express-Kona Bikes
|0:06:39
|52
|Kurt Belhumeur (USA) Stampede!
|0:06:44
|53
|Matthew Means (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:06:50
|54
|Chris Field (USA) Essex County Velo
|0:07:19
|55
|Conor O'Brien (Can) Stevens Racing p/b the Cyclery
|0:07:50
|56
|Andrew Lysaght (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
|-1lap
|57
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation-Gaulzetti Cicli
|58
|John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
|59
|Devin Wagner (USA) NYCross.com p/b Vomax
|60
|Tyler Berliner (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
|61
|Jesse Quagliaroli (USA) Expowheelmen
|-2laps
|62
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Mad Alchemy-Verge Rider Cooperative
|63
|Ian Schon (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
|64
|Jacob Harris (USA) Createx-Benidorm
|65
|David Devine (USA) Cannondale
|-3laps
|66
|Christopher Algar (USA) Cape Cod Cycling Club
|67
|Timothy Durrin (USA) NYCross
|-4laps
|68
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) RMRC
|69
|Joseph Near (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|DNF
|Alistair Sponsel (USA) Cumberland Transit Cycling
|DNF
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|DNF
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX
|DNF
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|DNF
|Luke Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|DNF
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
|DNF
|Sylvain Jean (Can) Icebreaker Merino
|DNF
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
