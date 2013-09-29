Image 1 of 30 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 30 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) put in some attacks but could not get away (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 30 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) riding to a fourth place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 30 Justin Lindine (Redline/ NBX) suffering with the dust on the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 30 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) hammering on the front of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 30 The leaders run the stairs in a cloud of dust (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 30 Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) passing by Gloucester Harbor (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 30 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) with an eleven second lead late in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 30 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) trying to reel in Johnson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 30 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berries/ Specialized) having another good outing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 30 Troy Wells (Clif Bar) was quietly having one of his best cyclo-cross races ever. He was alone in no man’'s land just behind the leaders. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 30 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) with Johnson and Powers with just one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 30 Women’'s winner Elle Anderson taking in the men’'s race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 30 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) checking to see what his margin of victory was (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 30 Jeremy Durrin (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelley Benefit Strategies) leading early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 30 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) re-mounting his machine (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 30 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leading early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 30 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) was having a spectacular weekend of racing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 30 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) taking his turn at the front of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 30 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) leading Tim Johnson at a small set of stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 30 Derrick St. John (Stevens p/b The Cyclery) running a short set of stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 30 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) leading Yannick Eckmann past the big rock (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 30 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) at the front of the race with three laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 30 Big Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) following Powers with three laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 30 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) leading the Elite Men onto the course in picturesque Gloucester (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 30 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) taking the hole-shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 30 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) trying to match Power’s' start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 30 Lukas Winterberg (Mueller Landscape/ BH Bikes) was in the mix all weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 30 Craig Richey (VOmax-Sponsor Connected.com) lead early in the contest (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 30 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) sweeping the weekend at the Gran Prix of Gloucester (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) upped his game on the final two laps of the Gloucester Grand Prix and capped off the weekend with his second win. Cannondale teammates Ryan Trebon and Tim Johnson worked mightily to keep Powers in check but had to settle for second and third respectively, finishing just four seconds behind. Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) was in the mix all weekend and finished fourth. Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund/ NCC/ Vittoria) came from nowhere this year to be battling the top riders for podium spots. He finished fifth today.

The Sunday Gloucester course was fast and very dusty in spots. It was difficult for riders to break away since drafting and team tactics were in play. Powers took the hole-shot but then a whole series of riders led during the initial 50 minutes of the race. Initially Craig Richey (VOmax) led, but Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement), Ben Berden, Jeremy Durrin (Optum Pro Cycling), Tim Johnson, and Ryan Trebon all took shots at the front.

Trebon's attack appeared like it might stick as he opened a gap with two other riders on the lower part of the course. It all came together, however, on the pavement. Tim Johnson opened an 11-second gap with three laps to go, but Powers himself closed down the dangerous move.

As Trebon led Johnson and Powers through the start/finish area with one lap to go, Powers made the winning move. Worried about the team tactics he might be subjected to by the Cannondale boys, he shot by them both just as they left the pavement for the last time.

Powers said, "I did skirt right by them right here (as they left the pavement) and that was probably the move that saved the race for me for sure. It was well timed. It was really loud in the crowd, so I knew they wouldn't be able to hear my bike coming by."

As it turned out, Johnson had to make a bike change on the final lap which probably cost him any chance of challenging for the win.

Although Powers could be seen riding as far back today as eighth position, he did not feel that he was in danger. He said, "I went within my zone all day and added a little bit in the end. I didn't feel bad....yesterday I was a little bit too far back. Even with two to go you're seeing six, seven guys. It's a fast, tight track today so you're going to see a group and there is nothing you can really do about that."

He added, "The young guys are getting their respect and the old guys are just out there doing their thing. I call myself one of the old guys now."