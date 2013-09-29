Trending

Powers wins back-to-back at Gran Prix of Gloucester

Teammates Trebon and Johnson complete podium

Image 1 of 30

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 30

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) put in some attacks but could not get away

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) put in some attacks but could not get away
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 30

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) riding to a fourth place finish

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) riding to a fourth place finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 30

Justin Lindine (Redline/ NBX) suffering with the dust on the course

Justin Lindine (Redline/ NBX) suffering with the dust on the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 30

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) hammering on the front of the race

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) hammering on the front of the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 30

The leaders run the stairs in a cloud of dust

The leaders run the stairs in a cloud of dust
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 30

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) passing by Gloucester Harbor

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) passing by Gloucester Harbor
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 30

Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) with an eleven second lead late in the race

Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) with an eleven second lead late in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 30

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) trying to reel in Johnson

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) trying to reel in Johnson
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 30

Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berries/ Specialized) having another good outing

Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berries/ Specialized) having another good outing
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 30

Troy Wells (Clif Bar) was quietly having one of his best cyclo-cross races ever. He was alone in no man’'s land just behind the leaders.

Troy Wells (Clif Bar) was quietly having one of his best cyclo-cross races ever. He was alone in no man’'s land just behind the leaders.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 30

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) with Johnson and Powers with just one lap to go

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) with Johnson and Powers with just one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 30

Women’'s winner Elle Anderson taking in the men’'s race

Women’'s winner Elle Anderson taking in the men’'s race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 30

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) checking to see what his margin of victory was

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) checking to see what his margin of victory was
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 30

Jeremy Durrin (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelley Benefit Strategies) leading early in the race

Jeremy Durrin (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelley Benefit Strategies) leading early in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 30

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) re-mounting his machine

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) re-mounting his machine
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 30

Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leading early in the race

Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leading early in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 30

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) was having a spectacular weekend of racing

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) was having a spectacular weekend of racing
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 30

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) taking his turn at the front of the race

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) taking his turn at the front of the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 30

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) leading Tim Johnson at a small set of stairs

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) leading Tim Johnson at a small set of stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 30

Derrick St. John (Stevens p/b The Cyclery) running a short set of stairs

Derrick St. John (Stevens p/b The Cyclery) running a short set of stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 30

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) leading Yannick Eckmann past the big rock

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) leading Yannick Eckmann past the big rock
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 30

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) at the front of the race with three laps to go

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) at the front of the race with three laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 30

Big Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) following Powers with three laps to go

Big Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) following Powers with three laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 30

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) leading the Elite Men onto the course in picturesque Gloucester

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) leading the Elite Men onto the course in picturesque Gloucester
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 30

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) taking the hole-shot

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) taking the hole-shot
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 30

Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) trying to match Power’s' start

Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) trying to match Power’s' start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 30

Lukas Winterberg (Mueller Landscape/ BH Bikes) was in the mix all weekend

Lukas Winterberg (Mueller Landscape/ BH Bikes) was in the mix all weekend
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 30

Craig Richey (VOmax-Sponsor Connected.com) lead early in the contest

Craig Richey (VOmax-Sponsor Connected.com) lead early in the contest
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 30

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) sweeping the weekend at the Gran Prix of Gloucester

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) sweeping the weekend at the Gran Prix of Gloucester
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) upped his game on the final two laps of the Gloucester Grand Prix and capped off the weekend with his second win. Cannondale teammates Ryan Trebon and Tim Johnson worked mightily to keep Powers in check but had to settle for second and third respectively, finishing just four seconds behind. Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) was in the mix all weekend and finished fourth. Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund/ NCC/ Vittoria) came from nowhere this year to be battling the top riders for podium spots. He finished fifth today.

The Sunday Gloucester course was fast and very dusty in spots. It was difficult for riders to break away since drafting and team tactics were in play. Powers took the hole-shot but then a whole series of riders led during the initial 50 minutes of the race. Initially Craig Richey (VOmax) led, but Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement), Ben Berden, Jeremy Durrin (Optum Pro Cycling), Tim Johnson, and Ryan Trebon all took shots at the front.

Trebon's attack appeared like it might stick as he opened a gap with two other riders on the lower part of the course. It all came together, however, on the pavement. Tim Johnson opened an 11-second gap with three laps to go, but Powers himself closed down the dangerous move.

As Trebon led Johnson and Powers through the start/finish area with one lap to go, Powers made the winning move. Worried about the team tactics he might be subjected to by the Cannondale boys, he shot by them both just as they left the pavement for the last time.

Powers said, "I did skirt right by them right here (as they left the pavement) and that was probably the move that saved the race for me for sure. It was well timed. It was really loud in the crowd, so I knew they wouldn't be able to hear my bike coming by."

As it turned out, Johnson had to make a bike change on the final lap which probably cost him any chance of challenging for the win.

Although Powers could be seen riding as far back today as eighth position, he did not feel that he was in danger. He said, "I went within my zone all day and added a little bit in the end. I didn't feel bad....yesterday I was a little bit too far back. Even with two to go you're seeing six, seven guys. It's a fast, tight track today so you're going to see a group and there is nothing you can really do about that."

He added, "The young guys are getting their respect and the old guys are just out there doing their thing. I call myself one of the old guys now."

Full Results
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus1:01:18
2Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:04
3Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:07
4Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement0:00:17
5Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:00:18
6Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:00:46
7James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:01:10
8Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:01:22
9Shawn Milne (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:01:30
10Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:43
11Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Muller Landscape-BH Bikes0:01:44
12Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:02:04
13Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel0:02:07
14Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team0:02:10
15Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com0:02:12
16Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:02:13
17Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team0:02:18
18Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:02:22
19Leandre Bouchard (Can) Cyclone d'Alma-Devinci0:02:23
20Brendan Rhim (USA) KMS-Start House Cycling Team0:02:24
21Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
22Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles p/b Stan's NoTubes0:02:27
23Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R Block0:02:42
24Evan McNeely (Can) Norco Factory Team0:02:45
25Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes0:02:52
26Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage0:03:11
27Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:03:24
28Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery0:03:25
29Thomas Sampson (USA) Adigga Racing0:03:44
30Manny Goguen (USA) RACE CF0:03:50
31Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada0:04:01
32Todd Bowden (USA) Expowheelmen0:04:05
33Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart0:04:13
34Jesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:04:22
35Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT-Specialized0:04:25
36Andrew l'Esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team0:04:27
37Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:04:34
38Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:04:36
39Max Judelson (USA) Giant Cycling World Boston0:04:51
40Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:05:12
41Michael Wissell (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C20:05:15
42Evan Huff (USA) Crossresults.com0:05:22
43Sean Pantellere (USA) STAMPEDE! p/b Budd Bike Works0:05:23
44Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo p/b The Cannibal0:05:29
45Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM0:05:34
46Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale0:05:49
47Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Xprezo-Borsao0:05:57
48Alexandre Vialle (Can) Espresso Sport0:05:59
49Sheldon Miller (USA) Bikeman.com0:06:00
50Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCross-Vomax0:06:24
51Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express-Kona Bikes0:06:39
52Kurt Belhumeur (USA) Stampede!0:06:44
53Matthew Means (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:06:50
54Chris Field (USA) Essex County Velo0:07:19
55Conor O'Brien (Can) Stevens Racing p/b the Cyclery0:07:50
56Andrew Lysaght (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2-1lap
57Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation-Gaulzetti Cicli
58John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
59Devin Wagner (USA) NYCross.com p/b Vomax
60Tyler Berliner (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
61Jesse Quagliaroli (USA) Expowheelmen-2laps
62Cary Fridrich (USA) Mad Alchemy-Verge Rider Cooperative
63Ian Schon (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
64Jacob Harris (USA) Createx-Benidorm
65David Devine (USA) Cannondale-3laps
66Christopher Algar (USA) Cape Cod Cycling Club
67Timothy Durrin (USA) NYCross-4laps
68Andrew Loaiza (USA) RMRC
69Joseph Near (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology
DNFAlistair Sponsel (USA) Cumberland Transit Cycling
DNFZach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
DNFJustin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX
DNFJeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFJesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFEdwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
DNFLuke Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
DNFColin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
DNFSylvain Jean (Can) Icebreaker Merino
DNFJean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective

 

Latest on Cyclingnews