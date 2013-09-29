Image 1 of 28 Elle Anderson (California Giant Berries/Specialized) sweeping the Gran Prix of Gloucester and winning her fourth consecutive UCI race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 28 Call ups in progress on the Elite Women's start grid in Gloucester (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 28 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) warming up with her music (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 28 Gabby Durrin (Rapha Focus) has become an excellent starter (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 28 Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes/Spy Optics) getting off to an excellent start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 28 The leaders battle each other and the clouds of dust (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 28 Elle Anderson (California Giant Berries/Specialized) taking control of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 28 Elle Anderson (California Giant Berries/Specialized) heading to the showers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 28 Elle Anderson (California Giant Berries/Specialized) with Helen Wyman glued to her wheel (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 28 Gabby Durrin (Rapha Focusd) putting in a fourth place ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 28 Nina Baum (Stan’'s NoTubes Women'’s Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 28 Elle Anderson (California Giant Berries/Specialized) attempting to run away from Wyman (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 28 Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) hoofing it with Miller on her heels (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 28 Elle Anderson (California Giant Berries/Specialized) surprised even herself this weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 28 Mag Rochette (Cyclocrossworld.com) seemed quite serious about her warm-up today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 28 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.comd) warming up in the Cannondale tent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 28 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) was hoping for a win today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 28 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) with the race lead at a small set of steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 28 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berries/Specialized) got off to a much better start today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 28 Mag Rochette (Cyclocrossworld.com) found herself with the initial lead group today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 28 Natasha Elliot (Rare Vos Racing/Stevens) was uncharacteristically absent from the lead groups this weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 28 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) leading the race at the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 28 Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes/Spy Optics) rode with the leaders for several laps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 28 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) racing with the leaders early in the contest (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 28 The leaders pass by the big rock that provides viewing of nearly the entire course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 28 Gabby Durrin (Raliegh Clement) on the front of the race with Helen Wyman close behind (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 28 Elle Anderson (California Giant Berries /Specialized) seemed to be biding her time during the first few laps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 28 Britlee Bowman (House Industries/Richard Sachs) running one of the sets of stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Elle Anderson (California Giant Berries/Specialized) must have felt like she was dreaming as she defeated European Champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) for the second day straight. Wyman rode a tactically smart race but was no match for Anderson on the pavement. She finished second on the day. Meredith Miller (California Giant Berries/Specialized) had a much better ride today, finishing third. Gabby Durrin (Rapha Focus), the early race aggressor, finished fourth. Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) had to settle for fifth.

While Durrin initially went to the front and drove the pace, Anderson moved to the lead within the first few laps, and could be seen towing as many as 10 riders around the track. Wyman would occasionally pass Anderson in sections where she felt faster, but would then slip back off the lead.

Wyman said, "I worked it out from yesterday and my plan was to sit second wheel the entire race. I think I probably did 90 percent of it and then occasionally I find it hard to just sit in. I'm not that kind of rider that attacks, goes hard, and that kind of thing. I was just working on staying second wheel and the occasional thing I thought I can do this faster so I would attack."

"On a course like this that's fast and it's just down to speed, and speed is something you don't necessarily work on at this time in the cross season. You might need it on ice but you don't necessarily need it for muddy October weather."

Anderson completed a storybook period of nine days. First she swept the UCI races in Wisconsin and then the Gloucester races this weekend. An accomplished road racer, she has obviously brought some excellent fitness into her cyclo-cross season.

Anderson was met at the finish line today by her father. Afterwards, she was nearly speechless but eventually talked about her victory, "It was great. It was fast. I wanted to break the group up so I put my head down and had no idea who would stay with me. I wanted to keep the group small."

When asked what these past two weeks have felt like, she said "It's pretty unbelievable actually. It's a pretty incredible feeling."