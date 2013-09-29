Anderson sweeps Gran Prix of Gloucester
Wyman, Miller round out top-three
Sunday Women: -
Elle Anderson (California Giant Berries/Specialized) must have felt like she was dreaming as she defeated European Champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) for the second day straight. Wyman rode a tactically smart race but was no match for Anderson on the pavement. She finished second on the day. Meredith Miller (California Giant Berries/Specialized) had a much better ride today, finishing third. Gabby Durrin (Rapha Focus), the early race aggressor, finished fourth. Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) had to settle for fifth.
While Durrin initially went to the front and drove the pace, Anderson moved to the lead within the first few laps, and could be seen towing as many as 10 riders around the track. Wyman would occasionally pass Anderson in sections where she felt faster, but would then slip back off the lead.
Wyman said, "I worked it out from yesterday and my plan was to sit second wheel the entire race. I think I probably did 90 percent of it and then occasionally I find it hard to just sit in. I'm not that kind of rider that attacks, goes hard, and that kind of thing. I was just working on staying second wheel and the occasional thing I thought I can do this faster so I would attack."
"On a course like this that's fast and it's just down to speed, and speed is something you don't necessarily work on at this time in the cross season. You might need it on ice but you don't necessarily need it for muddy October weather."
Anderson completed a storybook period of nine days. First she swept the UCI races in Wisconsin and then the Gloucester races this weekend. An accomplished road racer, she has obviously brought some excellent fitness into her cyclo-cross season.
Anderson was met at the finish line today by her father. Afterwards, she was nearly speechless but eventually talked about her victory, "It was great. It was fast. I wanted to break the group up so I put my head down and had no idea who would stay with me. I wanted to keep the group small."
When asked what these past two weeks have felt like, she said "It's pretty unbelievable actually. It's a pretty incredible feeling."
|1
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:38:14
|2
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:00:06
|3
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:00:21
|4
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|0:00:23
|5
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:24
|6
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom
|0:00:25
|7
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|0:00:27
|8
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com
|0:00:33
|9
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|0:00:39
|10
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:47
|11
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|12
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:01:19
|13
|Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:01:49
|14
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:01:51
|15
|Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite
|0:01:58
|16
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing
|0:02:01
|17
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:02:07
|18
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:02:11
|19
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:19
|20
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Rare Vos Racing-Stevens
|0:02:20
|21
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
|0:02:37
|22
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women
|0:02:45
|23
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Infinit Canada-Cyclepower
|0:02:58
|24
|Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup
|0:03:04
|25
|Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:03:06
|26
|Carolina Gomezvillafane
|0:03:20
|27
|Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:03:27
|28
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Seaside Cycle
|0:03:32
|29
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot
|0:03:36
|30
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:03:41
|31
|Stephanie Wetzel (USA) Paradise Racing
|0:03:42
|32
|Elizabeth White (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:03:44
|33
|Melody Chase (USA) Raleigh Bicycles-Gus' Bike Shop
|0:04:07
|34
|Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:04:17
|35
|Nina Baum (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's MTB Team
|0:04:40
|36
|Molly Hurford (USA) Colavita
|0:04:45
|37
|Jessica Duppler (USA) Trek Portsmouth
|0:04:49
|38
|Nicole Pisani (USA) Healthy Kids Happy Kids
|0:04:54
|39
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club
|0:05:01
|40
|Jocelyn Mauldin (USA) NEBC p/b CycleLoft
|0:05:30
|41
|Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|0:05:42
|42
|Vickie Monahan (USA) Rare Vos Racing
|0:06:06
|43
|Avanell Schmitz (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup
|0:06:23
|44
|Frederique Larose-Gingras (Can) Opus OGC
|0:06:53
|45
|Katrina Niez (USA) Central Wheel-GHCC
|0:07:04
|46
|Christine Fort (USA) Pedalpowertraining.com
|0:07:06
|47
|Stephanie Thompson (USA) WD Racing -NYC Velo
|0:07:53
|48
|Jordan Dubé (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|-1lap
|DNF
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|DNF
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|DNF
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax
|DNF
|Melissa Lafleur (USA) BONK! Support
|DNF
|Stacey Spencer (Can) Phillips Brewing Company-Code Performance
|DNF
|Deirdre Smith (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|DNF
|Kathryn Roszko (USA) BikeReg.com
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy