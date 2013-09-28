Trending

Anderson triumphs at Gran Prix of Gloucester

Durrin, Anthony complete podium on first day of racing

Elle Anderson (California Giant Strawberries/ Specialized) was overjoyed with her win today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Amy Dombroski (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Amy Dombroski (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) missed getting onto the breakaway today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Elle Anderson (California Giant Strawberries/ Specialized) after her victory in Gloucester
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Women’s podium on day 1 in Gloucester (L to R): Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3rd, Elle Anderson (California Giant Strawberries/ Specialized) 1st, Gabby Durrin (Rapha Focus) 2nd
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Meredith Miller (California Giant Strawberries/ Specialized)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Gabby Durrin (Rapha Focus) takes the hole shot
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Gabby Durrin (Rapha Focus) leading the Elite Women on the starting pavement
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Gabby Durrin (Rapha Focus) leading on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Gabby Durrin (Rapha Focus) with Helen Wyman, Elle Anderson, and Crystal Anthony chasing on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Elle Anderson (California Giant Strawberries/ Specialized) attacking on the pavement with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Elle Anderson (California Giant Strawberries/ Specialized) making the winning move with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes/Spy Optics) was competitive early but fell off the pace
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Elle Anderson (California Giant Strawberries/ Specialized) sprinting up the pavement for her third consecutive UCI victory
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) has elevated her racing another notch this season
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) seemed content to let someone else lead for a bit
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Gabby Durrin (Rapha Focus) has been smiling constantly since her wedding this past summer
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) leading the race up the stairs on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Elle Anderson (California Giant Strawberries/ Specialized) was part of the lead group the entire race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) heading past the big rock with Gabby Durrin close behind
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Elle Anderson (California Giant Strawberries/ Specialized), Crystal Anthony, and Nicole Duke chasing Wyman on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) was clearly marked as the rider to beat
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Arley Kemmerer ((C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co), Meredith Miller, and Kaitie Antonneau pushing their bikes past a set of stairs on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Frances Morrison (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co) was clearly too busy to enjoy the fantastic view
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) taking the lead group through a chicane.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Elle Anderson (California Giant Strawberries/ Specialized) running a set of steps on lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Meredith Miller (California Giant Strawberries/ Specialized) could not quite reach the lead group today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) spent much of the race battling with Miller
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Gabby Durrin (Rapha Focus) leading mid-race as they approach the largest set of stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Elle Anderson (California Giant Berries/ Specialized) pulled off another shocker to win day one at the Grand Prix of Gloucester today. She was coming off back-to-back victories last weekend at the Trek Cyclocross Collective Cup races in Wisconsin, which were her first UCI wins ever.

Anderson was all smiles at the end of the race. "Gloucester was my first cyclo-cross race ever back in 2008…It was awesome. It was really fun, and I'm a little surprised," said Anderson

Gabby Durrin (Rapha-Focus) took the hole shot today and led much of the first two laps. When Anderson punched it on the pavement climb with one lap to go, Durrin was the only member of the lead group that could cover the attack. The Rapha-Focus rider finished second on the day nine seconds behind Anderson.

Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) finished third twenty-four seconds back and has been coming on strong in the races over the past month.

Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) had swept the races in Gloucester last year and was clearly the pre-race favorite. She initially had to chase down Durrin and led several of the mid-race laps. In the end, however, she could not go with the attacks that happened in the final two laps.

Meredith Miller, Anderson's CalGiant teammate, was gapped at the start and spent the entire race chasing the leaders. Towards the end of the race a battle developed between her and Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) for fifth place. Miller had enough in the tank, however, to claim fifth. Mani was having some breathing difficulties before the event and was not even certain to start.

Miller told Cyclingnews she would have closed the gap to the leaders if she could have, despite possibly towing Mani to that group. "I felt that to have numbers in that front group wouldn't have done us any harm. I had a bad start but could never close it (the gap)."

Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes/Spy Optics) got off to a great start and managed to ride with the leaders for a couple laps before falling off the pace. She had to settle for tenth place today.

The Elite Women will line up for day two of the Gran Prix of Gloucester on Sunday. Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for results, photos, and race reports.

Full Results
1Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:41:13
2Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus0:00:09
3Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:24
4Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:00:42
5Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:00:45
6Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement0:00:49
7Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster0:01:13
8Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:31
9Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom0:01:34
10Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy0:01:53
11Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:02:17
12Maghalie Rochette (Can) Cyclocrossworld.com0:02:23
13Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:02:24
14Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com0:02:43
15Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge0:02:44
16Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM0:03:03
17Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:09
18Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite0:03:19
19Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:03:25
20Jamie Gilgen (Can) Infinit Canada-Cyclepower0:03:26
21Natasha Elliott (Can) Rare Vos Racing-Stevens0:03:27
22Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup0:03:41
23Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:03:49
24Stephanie Wetzel (USA) Paradise Racing0:03:56
25Stacey Barbossa (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women0:04:00
26Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge0:04:21
27Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:04:28
28Carolina Gomez Villafane (Arg) Team Rambuski Law0:04:31
29Nina Baum (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's MTB Team0:04:42
30Elizabeth White (USA) UVM Cycling0:04:47
31Melody Chase (USA) Raleigh Bicycles-Gus' Bike Shop0:04:48
32Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:04:49
33Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:04:50
34Vickie Monahan (USA) Rare Vos Racing0:04:51
35Marine Lewis (Can)0:05:06
36Rebecca Wellons (USA) Seaside Cycle0:05:27
37Nicole Pisani (USA) Healthy Kids Happy Kids0:05:28
38Jessica Duppler (USA) Trek Portsmouth0:05:35
39Molly Hurford (USA) Colavita0:05:36
40Melissa Lafleur (USA) BONK! Support0:05:58
41Stacey Spencer (Can) Phillips Brewing Company-Code Performance0:06:00
42Amy Breyla (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:06:21
43Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club0:06:23
44Jocelyn Mauldin (USA) NEBC p/b CycleLoft0:06:25
45Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax0:06:36
46Katrina (Trina) Baumsteiger0:06:51
47Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing0:07:15
48Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot0:07:52
49Christine Fort (USA) Pedalpowertraining.com0:07:59
50Frederique Larose-Gingras (Can) Opus OGC0:08:02
51Marian Jamison (USA) Seaside Cycle
52Jordan Dubé (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:08:13
53Deirdre Smith (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco0:09:02
54Stephanie Thompson (USA) WD Racing -NYC Velo-1lap
DNFAvanell Schmitz (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup

