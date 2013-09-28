Anderson triumphs at Gran Prix of Gloucester
Durrin, Anthony complete podium on first day of racing
Saturday Women: -
Elle Anderson (California Giant Berries/ Specialized) pulled off another shocker to win day one at the Grand Prix of Gloucester today. She was coming off back-to-back victories last weekend at the Trek Cyclocross Collective Cup races in Wisconsin, which were her first UCI wins ever.
Anderson was all smiles at the end of the race. "Gloucester was my first cyclo-cross race ever back in 2008…It was awesome. It was really fun, and I'm a little surprised," said Anderson
Gabby Durrin (Rapha-Focus) took the hole shot today and led much of the first two laps. When Anderson punched it on the pavement climb with one lap to go, Durrin was the only member of the lead group that could cover the attack. The Rapha-Focus rider finished second on the day nine seconds behind Anderson.
Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) finished third twenty-four seconds back and has been coming on strong in the races over the past month.
Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) had swept the races in Gloucester last year and was clearly the pre-race favorite. She initially had to chase down Durrin and led several of the mid-race laps. In the end, however, she could not go with the attacks that happened in the final two laps.
Meredith Miller, Anderson's CalGiant teammate, was gapped at the start and spent the entire race chasing the leaders. Towards the end of the race a battle developed between her and Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) for fifth place. Miller had enough in the tank, however, to claim fifth. Mani was having some breathing difficulties before the event and was not even certain to start.
Miller told Cyclingnews she would have closed the gap to the leaders if she could have, despite possibly towing Mani to that group. "I felt that to have numbers in that front group wouldn't have done us any harm. I had a bad start but could never close it (the gap)."
Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes/Spy Optics) got off to a great start and managed to ride with the leaders for a couple laps before falling off the pace. She had to settle for tenth place today.
The Elite Women will line up for day two of the Gran Prix of Gloucester on Sunday. Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for results, photos, and race reports.
|1
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:41:13
|2
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|0:00:09
|3
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:24
|4
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:00:42
|5
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:00:45
|6
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|0:00:49
|7
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|0:01:13
|8
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|9
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|0:01:34
|10
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|0:01:53
|11
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:02:17
|12
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:02:23
|13
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:02:24
|14
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com
|0:02:43
|15
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:02:44
|16
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
|0:03:03
|17
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:09
|18
|Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite
|0:03:19
|19
|Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:03:25
|20
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Infinit Canada-Cyclepower
|0:03:26
|21
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Rare Vos Racing-Stevens
|0:03:27
|22
|Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup
|0:03:41
|23
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:03:49
|24
|Stephanie Wetzel (USA) Paradise Racing
|0:03:56
|25
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women
|0:04:00
|26
|Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:04:21
|27
|Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:04:28
|28
|Carolina Gomez Villafane (Arg) Team Rambuski Law
|0:04:31
|29
|Nina Baum (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's MTB Team
|0:04:42
|30
|Elizabeth White (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:04:47
|31
|Melody Chase (USA) Raleigh Bicycles-Gus' Bike Shop
|0:04:48
|32
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:04:49
|33
|Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:04:50
|34
|Vickie Monahan (USA) Rare Vos Racing
|0:04:51
|35
|Marine Lewis (Can)
|0:05:06
|36
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Seaside Cycle
|0:05:27
|37
|Nicole Pisani (USA) Healthy Kids Happy Kids
|0:05:28
|38
|Jessica Duppler (USA) Trek Portsmouth
|0:05:35
|39
|Molly Hurford (USA) Colavita
|0:05:36
|40
|Melissa Lafleur (USA) BONK! Support
|0:05:58
|41
|Stacey Spencer (Can) Phillips Brewing Company-Code Performance
|0:06:00
|42
|Amy Breyla (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:06:21
|43
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club
|0:06:23
|44
|Jocelyn Mauldin (USA) NEBC p/b CycleLoft
|0:06:25
|45
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax
|0:06:36
|46
|Katrina (Trina) Baumsteiger
|0:06:51
|47
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing
|0:07:15
|48
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot
|0:07:52
|49
|Christine Fort (USA) Pedalpowertraining.com
|0:07:59
|50
|Frederique Larose-Gingras (Can) Opus OGC
|0:08:02
|51
|Marian Jamison (USA) Seaside Cycle
|52
|Jordan Dubé (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:08:13
|53
|Deirdre Smith (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|0:09:02
|54
|Stephanie Thompson (USA) WD Racing -NYC Velo
|-1lap
|DNF
|Avanell Schmitz (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup
