Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) spent nearly the entire race chasing the leaders after a poor start, but in the end proved he was the best in the 80-man field at the Gran Prix of Gloucester's opening day. Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) was the only person that could go with the decisive move by Powers and he finished six seconds back to take second place.

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) had one of his best races in years. He took the hole-shot and then led through the first two laps. He was the aggressor today and can be credited for putting Powers onto the ropes. At the end he had to settle for third place, however, 24 seconds back. Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) also looked strong today. He made the lead group early and then led a lap mid-race. He rolled across the line just behind his teammate Driscoll to claim fourth place.

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) looked fast early, but ultimately seemed to have trouble holding the pace of the leaders. He finished in fifth place, 50 seconds back. Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) raced to win today, but ultimately had to watch the leaders ride away. He finished sixth.

The course at Gloucester was a bit less technical than in past years. Due to negotiations with the town, a difficult run-up was eliminated, as was a beach crossing and a sand pit on the lower field. Organizers attempted to keep the course difficult by placing three sets of steps at various points. Still, it appeared that the course was faster than ever and might favor road racers in the field. Due to dry conditions, dust was a factor for racers caught in the back of the pack.

Powers talked about his difficult victory. "I have a lot going on right now and had a slow start. I didn't have my legs under me right at the beginning. I felt like they were starting to come around three quarters of the way into the race. Everybody had made moves and I was just trying to find my pace. I didn't feel comfortable today."

Powers added, "Again, I have been trying to come in slower (this season) so it's harder to win when you haven't been doing as much training. That's what left me out the back at the beginning of today."

Tim Johnson took his second place finish in stride, commenting, "If there's one place that second place is kind of OK, it's probably this place." He went on to explain the race tactics, "Jeremy caught up to us with three to go, maybe. He was obviously going faster than we were. I just knew that when he went I had to be ready to go with him or I would be in trouble."

Powers and Johnson, both Massachusetts residents, have battled each other on the Gloucester course many times. Powers remarked, "I thought that it was crazy that Tim and I are here again doing this thing. I just took it in for a second because it's not going to happen forever. It was pretty neat for sure."

Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berries/ Specialized) won the U23 race in convincing fashion. He rode with the leaders early in the contest and finished seventh overall.

The Elite Men will meet again on Sunday for day two of the Gran Prix of Gloucester. Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for all the action.