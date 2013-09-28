Powers prevails on Gran Prix of Gloucester opening day
Johnson, Driscoll round out top-three at New England Worlds
Saturday Men: -
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) spent nearly the entire race chasing the leaders after a poor start, but in the end proved he was the best in the 80-man field at the Gran Prix of Gloucester's opening day. Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) was the only person that could go with the decisive move by Powers and he finished six seconds back to take second place.
Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) had one of his best races in years. He took the hole-shot and then led through the first two laps. He was the aggressor today and can be credited for putting Powers onto the ropes. At the end he had to settle for third place, however, 24 seconds back. Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) also looked strong today. He made the lead group early and then led a lap mid-race. He rolled across the line just behind his teammate Driscoll to claim fourth place.
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) looked fast early, but ultimately seemed to have trouble holding the pace of the leaders. He finished in fifth place, 50 seconds back. Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) raced to win today, but ultimately had to watch the leaders ride away. He finished sixth.
The course at Gloucester was a bit less technical than in past years. Due to negotiations with the town, a difficult run-up was eliminated, as was a beach crossing and a sand pit on the lower field. Organizers attempted to keep the course difficult by placing three sets of steps at various points. Still, it appeared that the course was faster than ever and might favor road racers in the field. Due to dry conditions, dust was a factor for racers caught in the back of the pack.
Powers talked about his difficult victory. "I have a lot going on right now and had a slow start. I didn't have my legs under me right at the beginning. I felt like they were starting to come around three quarters of the way into the race. Everybody had made moves and I was just trying to find my pace. I didn't feel comfortable today."
Powers added, "Again, I have been trying to come in slower (this season) so it's harder to win when you haven't been doing as much training. That's what left me out the back at the beginning of today."
Tim Johnson took his second place finish in stride, commenting, "If there's one place that second place is kind of OK, it's probably this place." He went on to explain the race tactics, "Jeremy caught up to us with three to go, maybe. He was obviously going faster than we were. I just knew that when he went I had to be ready to go with him or I would be in trouble."
Powers and Johnson, both Massachusetts residents, have battled each other on the Gloucester course many times. Powers remarked, "I thought that it was crazy that Tim and I are here again doing this thing. I just took it in for a second because it's not going to happen forever. It was pretty neat for sure."
Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berries/ Specialized) won the U23 race in convincing fashion. He rode with the leaders early in the contest and finished seventh overall.
The Elite Men will meet again on Sunday for day two of the Gran Prix of Gloucester. Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for all the action.
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:58:48
|2
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:06
|3
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:00:24
|4
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|0:00:25
|5
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:50
|6
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:03
|7
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|8
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:01:04
|9
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX
|0:01:18
|10
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Muller Landscape-BH Bikes
|0:01:29
|11
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|0:02:03
|12
|Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com
|0:02:04
|13
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|0:02:05
|15
|Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles p/b Stan's NoTubes
|16
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:02:09
|17
|Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|0:02:30
|18
|Evan McNeely (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:02:34
|19
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:02:36
|20
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:02:43
|21
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:02:47
|22
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:51
|23
|Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|24
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:03:03
|25
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel
|0:03:57
|26
|Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT-Specialized
|0:03:59
|27
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
|0:04:00
|28
|Thomas Sampson (USA) Adigga Racing
|29
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart
|30
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|31
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes
|0:04:05
|32
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:04:43
|33
|Brendan Rhim (USA) KMS-Start House Cycling Team
|0:04:48
|34
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
|0:04:54
|35
|Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|36
|Charles Schubert (USA) GPM Sport
|0:04:56
|37
|Andrew l'Esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:05:06
|38
|Conor O'Brien (Can) Stevens Racing p/b the Cyclery
|0:05:08
|39
|Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
|0:05:26
|40
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:05:34
|41
|Michael Wissell (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
|0:05:40
|42
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) Cyclone d'Alma-Devinci
|0:06:02
|43
|Jesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:06:15
|44
|Manny Goguen (USA) RACE CF
|0:06:23
|45
|Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express-Kona Bikes
|0:06:24
|46
|Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale
|47
|Evan Huff (USA) Crossresults.com
|0:06:34
|48
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation-Gaulzetti Cicli
|0:07:02
|49
|Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Xprezo-Borsao
|0:07:03
|50
|Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCross-Vomax
|0:07:04
|51
|Ian Schon (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
|0:07:09
|52
|Sean Pantellere (USA) STAMPEDE! p/b Budd Bike Works
|0:07:14
|53
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Mad Alchemy-Verge Rider Cooperative
|-1lap
|54
|Brendan McCormack (USA) Clif Bar-Pactimo
|55
|Matthew Means (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|56
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
|57
|Chris Field (USA) Essex County Velo
|58
|Devin Wagner (USA) NYCross.com p/b Vomax
|59
|Andrew Lysaght (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
|60
|Kurt Belhumeur (USA) Stampede!
|61
|Jesse Quagliaroli (USA) Expowheelmen
|62
|Tyler Berliner (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
|-2laps
|63
|Alexandre Vialle (Can) Espresso Sport
|64
|John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
|65
|Cameron McCormack (USA) Clif Bar-Pactimo
|66
|Joseph Near (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|67
|Jacob Harris (USA) Createx-Benidorm
|68
|David Devine (USA) Cannondale
|69
|Joseph O'Brien-Applegate (USA) Bicycle Roots Bike Shop
|-4laps
|DNF
|Andrew Louiza (USA) RMRC
|DNF
|Max Judelson (USA) Giant Cycling World Boston
|DNF
|Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo p/b The Cannibal
|DNF
|Ansel Dickey (USA) KMS-Start House Racing Team
|DNF
|Luke Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|DNF
|Shawn Milne (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|DNF
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|DNF
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|DNF
|Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy