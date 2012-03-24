Barta wins final time trial, overall Settimana
NetApp goes 1-2 on GC
Stage 5 (ITT): Crevalcore -
Jan Barta finished off Team NetApp's enormously successful Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali by winning the final time trial and taking the overall classification from his teammate Bartosz Huzarski. The pair finished first and second in the general classification thanks in part to the squad's team time trial win earlier in the week.
Barta put five seconds into Italian time trial champion Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD), while Stefano Garzelli (Acqua e Sapone) was third fastest, 10 seconds behind the stage winner.
Diego Ulissi, winner of two stages this week, put in a strong effort in the time trial to take ninth on the day and maintain his third place overall by a slim five second margin over Garzelli.
Barta's victory was NetApp's first stage race success, and for the Czech rider it was only his second professional victory after a successful breakaway netted him a stage of the 2009 Tour of Austria.
“I take my hat off to the team for their achievement," said NetApp team director Jens Heppner. "We showed ourselves to be the dominant team here, but most of all I’m pleased for the boys who managed to make the breakthrough and have realized they can ride with the best. This success will mean we can go into the coming races with much more confidence."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:16:46
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:05
|3
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:10
|4
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:12
|5
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:13
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:21
|7
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:00:23
|8
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:23
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:23
|10
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:26
|11
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:00:26
|12
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|13
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:29
|14
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|15
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:31
|16
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|17
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:35
|18
|Alexandr Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|19
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:00:36
|20
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:37
|21
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:00:37
|22
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:38
|23
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:00:39
|24
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:39
|25
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:43
|26
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:00:44
|27
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:44
|28
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|0:00:44
|29
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|0:00:47
|30
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|31
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:52
|32
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:52
|33
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:00:53
|34
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:54
|35
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:54
|36
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:55
|37
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:55
|38
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:55
|39
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:56
|40
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:00:56
|41
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:57
|42
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|43
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:00:59
|44
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:59
|45
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|0:01:00
|46
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|47
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:02
|48
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:02
|49
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:03
|50
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:03
|51
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|0:01:03
|52
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:04
|53
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|54
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:05
|55
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:05
|56
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:01:06
|57
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:01:06
|58
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:01:06
|59
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:01:09
|60
|Franck Osorio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:10
|61
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:12
|62
|Kohei Ucihma (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:01:13
|63
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:01:13
|64
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|0:01:13
|65
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:14
|66
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:01:17
|67
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|0:01:17
|68
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:17
|69
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:19
|70
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:20
|71
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:21
|72
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:21
|73
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:22
|74
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:22
|75
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
|0:01:22
|76
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:23
|77
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:23
|78
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:24
|79
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:01:25
|80
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:25
|81
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:26
|82
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea
|0:01:26
|83
|Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:27
|84
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:28
|85
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:29
|86
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|87
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|88
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:33
|89
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:35
|90
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|91
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:36
|92
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:01:36
|93
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:37
|94
|Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:01:37
|95
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:37
|96
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|0:01:38
|97
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea
|0:01:38
|98
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:39
|99
|Julia David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo
|0:01:40
|100
|Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:01:41
|101
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:43
|102
|Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo
|0:01:43
|103
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|0:01:47
|104
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:01:48
|105
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:49
|106
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:50
|107
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:53
|108
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:01:53
|109
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:01:59
|110
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:02:00
|111
|Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:02:02
|112
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|113
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:02:03
|114
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:10
|115
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:02:12
|116
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|117
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:02:19
|118
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:02:45
|119
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea
|0:03:17
|120
|Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:04:27
|DNS
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNS
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|DNS
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|14:00:21
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:00:13
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:21
|4
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:26
|5
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:29
|6
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:00:30
|7
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:34
|8
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:39
|9
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:47
|10
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:51
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:04
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:19
|13
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:20
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:29
|15
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:41
|16
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:43
|17
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:01:44
|18
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|19
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|20
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:06
|21
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:16
|22
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:37
|23
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|24
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:02:38
|25
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:02:48
|26
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|0:03:05
|27
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:03:16
|28
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|29
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:18
|30
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:29
|31
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:04:30
|32
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:43
|33
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:48
|34
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|35
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:05:14
|36
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:05:16
|37
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:05:19
|38
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|0:05:23
|39
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:24
|40
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:05:33
|41
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:43
|42
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:54
|43
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:05:59
|44
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:18
|45
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:06:36
|46
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
|0:06:54
|47
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:00
|48
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:51
|49
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:08:00
|50
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:08:14
|51
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:18
|52
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:08:36
|53
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:43
|54
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:09:27
|55
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:33
|56
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:16
|57
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:32
|58
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:13:27
|59
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:54
|60
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:14:39
|61
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea
|0:14:42
|62
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:59
|63
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:13
|64
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:19
|65
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:16:49
|66
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|0:17:25
|67
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:17:42
|68
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:18:46
|69
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:19:10
|70
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:19:13
|71
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:19:16
|72
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:19:29
|73
|Julia David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo
|0:19:54
|74
|Alexandr Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:55
|75
|Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:22:02
|76
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:22:03
|77
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:22
|78
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|0:23:06
|79
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:23:27
|80
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|0:24:50
|81
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:25:14
|82
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|0:26:34
|83
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:27:03
|84
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:27:48
|85
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:28:02
|86
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea
|0:28:20
|87
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:28:22
|88
|Kohei Ucihma (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:30:06
|89
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:31:09
|90
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:31:37
|91
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:31:54
|92
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:33:08
|93
|Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo
|0:33:17
|94
|Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:33:24
|95
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea
|0:33:26
|96
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:33:43
|97
|Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:34:14
|98
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:34:41
|99
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:15
|100
|Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:35:36
|101
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:35:55
|102
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:05
|103
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:36:44
|104
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:13
|105
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:37:39
|106
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:37:46
|107
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:38:10
|108
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:38:56
|109
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:39:11
|110
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:39:23
|111
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:39:41
|112
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:39:42
|113
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|0:39:53
|114
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:40:05
|115
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|0:42:37
|116
|Franck Osorio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:42:51
|117
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:44:04
|118
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:05
|119
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:48:16
|120
|Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:48:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|pts
|2
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|15
|3
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|4
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|5
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|8
|6
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|7
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|8
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|8
|9
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|8
|10
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|11
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|12
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|5
|13
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|14
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|15
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|17
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|2
|18
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|19
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|2
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|21
|Julia David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo
|1
|22
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|3
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|5
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea
|6
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|7
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|5
|9
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4
|10
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|4
|11
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|3
|12
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|13
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|3
|14
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|15
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|16
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|2
|17
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|2
|18
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|19
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14:00:42
|2
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:13
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:45
|4
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:16
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:02:17
|6
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:04:09
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:04:55
|8
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:33
|9
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:39
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:09:06
|11
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:38
|12
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:15:52
|13
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:16:28
|14
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:18:52
|15
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:21:42
|16
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|0:26:13
|17
|Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:33:03
|18
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:33:22
|19
|Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:35:15
|20
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:37:18
|21
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:37:49
|22
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:38:50
|23
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:39:21
|24
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:39:44
|25
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:47:55
|26
|Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:48:29
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy