Barta wins final time trial, overall Settimana

NetApp goes 1-2 on GC

Image 1 of 16

Italian time trial champion Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 16

Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 16

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) was a shadow of his former self

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 16

Danilo Di Luca (Acqua e Sapone) comes into the final chute

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 16

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) held onto his podium plaicng

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 16

Miguel Angel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) won the mountains prize

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 16

The final podium in the Settimana Internazionale

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 16

Jan Barta (Team NetApp) holds his prize high

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 16

Adriano Malori, Jan Barta and Stefano Garzelli on the final stage podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 16

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 16

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 16

Jan Barta (Team NetApp) low and aero on his way to the time trial win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 16

Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) took fourth on the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 16

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua e Sapone) put in a strong performance for third.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 16

Jan Barta (Team NetApp) powers to victory on the final stage of the Coppi e Bartali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 16

Jan Barta (Team NetApp) won the overall Settimana Int. Coppi e Bartali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jan Barta finished off Team NetApp's enormously successful Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali by winning the final time trial and taking the overall classification from his teammate Bartosz Huzarski. The pair finished first and second in the general classification thanks in part to the squad's team time trial win earlier in the week.

Barta put five seconds into Italian time trial champion Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD), while Stefano Garzelli (Acqua e Sapone) was third fastest, 10 seconds behind the stage winner.

Diego Ulissi, winner of two stages this week, put in a strong effort in the time trial to take ninth on the day and maintain his third place overall by a slim five second margin over Garzelli.

Barta's victory was NetApp's first stage race success, and for the Czech rider it was only his second professional victory after a successful breakaway netted him a stage of the 2009 Tour of Austria.

“I take my hat off to the team for their achievement," said NetApp team director Jens Heppner. "We showed ourselves to be the dominant team here, but most of all I’m pleased for the boys who managed to make the breakthrough and have realized they can ride with the best. This success will mean we can go into the coming races with much more confidence."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:16:46
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:05
3Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:10
4Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:12
5Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:13
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:21
7Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:00:23
8Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:23
10Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:26
11Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:00:26
12Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:27
13Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:29
14Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
15Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:31
16Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
17Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:35
18Alexandr Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
19Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:00:36
20Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:37
21Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing0:00:37
22David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:38
23Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:00:39
24José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:39
25Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:43
26Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:00:44
27Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:44
28Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo0:00:44
29Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo0:00:47
30Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
31Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:52
32Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:52
33Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:00:53
34Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:00:54
35Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:54
36Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:55
37Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:55
38Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:55
39Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:56
40Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil0:00:56
41Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:57
42Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
43Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:59
44Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:59
45Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named0:01:00
46Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:02
47Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:02
48Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:02
49Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:03
50Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:03
51Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing0:01:03
52Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:04
53Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
54Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:05
55Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:05
56Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:01:06
57Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea0:01:06
58Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp0:01:06
59Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:01:09
60Franck Osorio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:10
61Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:12
62Kohei Ucihma (Jpn) Team Nippo0:01:13
63Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:01:13
64Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named0:01:13
65Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:14
66Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea0:01:17
67Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea0:01:17
68Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:17
69Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:19
70Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:20
71Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:01:21
72Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:21
73Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:22
74Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:22
75Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea0:01:22
76Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:23
77Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:23
78Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:24
79Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:01:25
80Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:25
81Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:26
82Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea0:01:26
83Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:27
84Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:28
85Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:29
86Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:29
87Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
88Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:33
89Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:35
90Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
91Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:36
92Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:01:36
93Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:37
94Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:01:37
95Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:37
96Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named0:01:38
97Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea0:01:38
98Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:39
99Julia David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo0:01:40
100Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:01:41
101Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:43
102Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo0:01:43
103Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea0:01:47
104Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:01:48
105Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:49
106Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:50
107Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:01:53
108Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:01:53
109Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo0:01:59
110Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:02:00
111Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo0:02:02
112Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:02
113Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:02:03
114Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:10
115Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:02:12
116Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:13
117Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:19
118Johan Ziesler (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:02:45
119Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea0:03:17
120Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:04:27
DNSAlessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNSDmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
DNSLeopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp14:00:21
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:00:13
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:21
4Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:26
5Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:29
6Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:00:30
7Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:34
8Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:39
9José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:47
10Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:51
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:04
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:19
13Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:20
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:29
15Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:41
16Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:43
17Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil0:01:44
18Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
19Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
20Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:06
21Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:16
22Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:02:37
23Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
24Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:02:38
25Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:02:48
26Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named0:03:05
27Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea0:03:16
28Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:42
29Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:18
30Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:04:29
31Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:04:30
32Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:43
33Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:48
34Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
35Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:05:14
36Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:05:16
37Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:05:19
38Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea0:05:23
39Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:05:24
40Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo0:05:33
41Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:05:43
42Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:54
43Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:05:59
44Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:18
45Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:06:36
46Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea0:06:54
47Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:00
48Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:51
49Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing0:08:00
50Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:08:14
51Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:18
52Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:08:36
53Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:43
54Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:09:27
55Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:09:33
56Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:16
57Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:32
58Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:13:27
59Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:13:54
60Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil0:14:39
61Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea0:14:42
62Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:59
63Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:13
64Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:16:19
65David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:16:49
66Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named0:17:25
67Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea0:17:42
68Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:18:46
69Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:19:10
70Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:19:13
71Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp0:19:16
72Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:19:29
73Julia David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo0:19:54
74Alexandr Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:55
75Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:22:02
76Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:22:03
77Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:22:22
78Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo0:23:06
79Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:23:27
80Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing0:24:50
81Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:25:14
82Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea0:26:34
83Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:27:03
84Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:27:48
85Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing0:28:02
86Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea0:28:20
87Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:28:22
88Kohei Ucihma (Jpn) Team Nippo0:30:06
89Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:31:09
90Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:31:37
91Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:31:54
92Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:33:08
93Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo0:33:17
94Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil0:33:24
95Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea0:33:26
96Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:33:43
97Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo0:34:14
98Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:34:41
99Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:35:15
100Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:35:36
101Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:35:55
102Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:05
103Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:36:44
104Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:37:13
105Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:37:39
106Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:37:46
107Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:38:10
108Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:38:56
109Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:39:11
110Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:39:23
111Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:39:41
112Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:39:42
113Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named0:39:53
114Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:40:05
115Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo0:42:37
116Franck Osorio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:42:51
117Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:44:04
118Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:45:05
119Johan Ziesler (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:48:16
120Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:48:50

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD20pts
2Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea15
3Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone14
4Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
5Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp8
6Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
7Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
8Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp8
9Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo8
10Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
11Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli5
12Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named5
13José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
14Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
15Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
17Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing2
18Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2
19Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team2
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
21Julia David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo1
22Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli10pts
2Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
3Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
4Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone6
5Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea6
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
7Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
8Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea5
9Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4
10Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes4
11Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp3
12Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
13Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team3
14Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
15Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2
16Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C102
17Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp2
18Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
19Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD14:00:42
2Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:13
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:45
4Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:02:16
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:02:17
6Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:04:09
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:04:55
8Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:33
9Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:39
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:09:06
11Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:38
12Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:15:52
13David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:16:28
14Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:18:52
15Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:21:42
16Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea0:26:13
17Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil0:33:03
18Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:33:22
19Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:35:15
20Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:37:18
21Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:37:49
22Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:38:50
23Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:39:21
24Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:39:44
25Johan Ziesler (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:47:55
26Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:48:29

 

