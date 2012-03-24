Image 1 of 16 Italian time trial champion Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 16 Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 16 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) was a shadow of his former self (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 16 Danilo Di Luca (Acqua e Sapone) comes into the final chute (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 16 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) held onto his podium plaicng (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 16 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) won the mountains prize (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 16 The final podium in the Settimana Internazionale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 16 Jan Barta (Team NetApp) holds his prize high (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 16 Adriano Malori, Jan Barta and Stefano Garzelli on the final stage podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 16 Jan Barta (Team NetApp) low and aero on his way to the time trial win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 16 Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) took fourth on the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 16 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua e Sapone) put in a strong performance for third. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 16 Jan Barta (Team NetApp) powers to victory on the final stage of the Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 16 Jan Barta (Team NetApp) won the overall Settimana Int. Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jan Barta finished off Team NetApp's enormously successful Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali by winning the final time trial and taking the overall classification from his teammate Bartosz Huzarski. The pair finished first and second in the general classification thanks in part to the squad's team time trial win earlier in the week.

Barta put five seconds into Italian time trial champion Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD), while Stefano Garzelli (Acqua e Sapone) was third fastest, 10 seconds behind the stage winner.

Diego Ulissi, winner of two stages this week, put in a strong effort in the time trial to take ninth on the day and maintain his third place overall by a slim five second margin over Garzelli.

Barta's victory was NetApp's first stage race success, and for the Czech rider it was only his second professional victory after a successful breakaway netted him a stage of the 2009 Tour of Austria.

“I take my hat off to the team for their achievement," said NetApp team director Jens Heppner. "We showed ourselves to be the dominant team here, but most of all I’m pleased for the boys who managed to make the breakthrough and have realized they can ride with the best. This success will mean we can go into the coming races with much more confidence."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:16:46 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:05 3 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:10 4 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:12 5 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:13 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:21 7 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:00:23 8 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:23 10 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:26 11 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:00:26 12 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 13 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:29 14 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 15 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:31 16 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 17 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:00:35 18 Alexandr Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 19 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:00:36 20 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:37 21 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 0:00:37 22 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:38 23 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:00:39 24 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:39 25 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:43 26 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:00:44 27 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:44 28 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo 0:00:44 29 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo 0:00:47 30 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 31 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:00:52 32 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:00:52 33 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:00:53 34 Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:54 35 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:54 36 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:55 37 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:55 38 Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:55 39 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:56 40 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil 0:00:56 41 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:57 42 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 43 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 0:00:59 44 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:59 45 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 0:01:00 46 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:02 47 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:02 48 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:02 49 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:03 50 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:03 51 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing 0:01:03 52 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:04 53 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:04 54 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:05 55 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:05 56 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:01:06 57 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 0:01:06 58 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp 0:01:06 59 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:01:09 60 Franck Osorio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:10 61 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:12 62 Kohei Ucihma (Jpn) Team Nippo 0:01:13 63 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:01:13 64 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 0:01:13 65 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:14 66 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea 0:01:17 67 Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea 0:01:17 68 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:17 69 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:19 70 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:20 71 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:01:21 72 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:21 73 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:22 74 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:22 75 Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea 0:01:22 76 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:23 77 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:23 78 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:24 79 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:01:25 80 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:25 81 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:26 82 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea 0:01:26 83 Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:27 84 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:28 85 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:29 86 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:29 87 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 88 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:33 89 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:35 90 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 91 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:36 92 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 0:01:36 93 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:37 94 Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:01:37 95 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:37 96 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 0:01:38 97 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea 0:01:38 98 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:39 99 Julia David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo 0:01:40 100 Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:01:41 101 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:43 102 Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo 0:01:43 103 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 0:01:47 104 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:01:48 105 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:49 106 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:50 107 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:01:53 108 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:01:53 109 Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo 0:01:59 110 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:02:00 111 Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo 0:02:02 112 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:02 113 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:02:03 114 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:10 115 Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:02:12 116 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:13 117 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:02:19 118 Johan Ziesler (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:02:45 119 Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea 0:03:17 120 Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:04:27 DNS Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNS Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD DNS Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 14:00:21 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:00:13 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:21 4 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:26 5 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:29 6 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:00:30 7 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:34 8 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:39 9 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:47 10 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:51 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:04 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:19 13 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:20 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:29 15 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:41 16 Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:43 17 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil 0:01:44 18 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 19 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 20 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:06 21 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:16 22 Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:37 23 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 24 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:02:38 25 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:02:48 26 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 0:03:05 27 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea 0:03:16 28 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:42 29 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:18 30 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:29 31 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:04:30 32 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:43 33 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:48 34 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 35 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:05:14 36 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:05:16 37 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:05:19 38 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 0:05:23 39 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:24 40 Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo 0:05:33 41 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:05:43 42 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:54 43 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:05:59 44 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:18 45 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 0:06:36 46 Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea 0:06:54 47 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:07:00 48 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:51 49 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 0:08:00 50 Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:08:14 51 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:18 52 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:08:36 53 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:43 54 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:09:27 55 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:33 56 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:16 57 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:12:32 58 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:13:27 59 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:13:54 60 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:14:39 61 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea 0:14:42 62 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:59 63 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:13 64 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:19 65 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:16:49 66 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 0:17:25 67 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 0:17:42 68 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:18:46 69 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:19:10 70 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:19:13 71 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp 0:19:16 72 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:19:29 73 Julia David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo 0:19:54 74 Alexandr Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:55 75 Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:22:02 76 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:22:03 77 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:22:22 78 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo 0:23:06 79 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:23:27 80 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing 0:24:50 81 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:25:14 82 Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea 0:26:34 83 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:27:03 84 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:27:48 85 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 0:28:02 86 Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea 0:28:20 87 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:28:22 88 Kohei Ucihma (Jpn) Team Nippo 0:30:06 89 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:31:09 90 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:31:37 91 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:31:54 92 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:33:08 93 Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo 0:33:17 94 Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:33:24 95 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea 0:33:26 96 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:33:43 97 Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo 0:34:14 98 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:34:41 99 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:35:15 100 Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:35:36 101 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:35:55 102 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:05 103 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:36:44 104 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:37:13 105 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:37:39 106 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:37:46 107 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:38:10 108 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:38:56 109 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:39:11 110 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:39:23 111 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:39:41 112 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:39:42 113 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 0:39:53 114 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:40:05 115 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo 0:42:37 116 Franck Osorio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:42:51 117 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:44:04 118 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:45:05 119 Johan Ziesler (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:48:16 120 Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:48:50

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 pts 2 Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea 15 3 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 14 4 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 5 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 8 6 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 7 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 8 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 8 9 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo 8 10 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 11 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 5 12 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 5 13 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 14 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 15 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 17 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 2 18 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2 19 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 2 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 21 Julia David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo 1 22 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 10 pts 2 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 4 Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 6 5 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea 6 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 7 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 8 Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea 5 9 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 4 10 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 4 11 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 3 12 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 13 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 3 14 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 15 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2 16 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 2 17 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 2 18 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 19 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 1