Trending

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali past winners

Champions from 2001 to 2011

Past winners
2011Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
2010Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
2009Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - N.G.C.
2008Cadel Evans (Aus) Silence - Lotto
2007Michele Scarponi (Ita) Acqua & Sapone-Caffè Mokambo
2006Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Fondital
2005Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Bianchi
2004Giuliano Figueras (Ita) Ceramiche Panaria-Margres
2003Mirko Celestino (Ita) Team Saeco
2002Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
2001Ruslan Ivanov (Mda) Alessio

Latest on Cyclingnews