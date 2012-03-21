Trending

Team NetApp prevails in team time trial

NetApp's Benedetti moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 50

Team NetApp clocks the fastest time in stage 2b.

Team NetApp clocks the fastest time in stage 2b.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 50

Liquigas - Cannondale

Liquigas - Cannondale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 50

Astana

Astana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 50

Farnese Vini - Selle Italia

Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 50

UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 50

Androni Giocattoli

Androni Giocattoli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 50

UtensilNord

UtensilNord
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 50

Astana

Astana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 50

Lampre - ISD

Lampre - ISD
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 50

Acqua & Sapone

Acqua & Sapone
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 50

Oster Hus - Ridley

Oster Hus - Ridley
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 50

Team Nippo

Team Nippo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 50

Team Idea

Team Idea
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 50

Lampre - ISD

Lampre - ISD
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 50

New race leader Cesare Benedetti (NetApp)

New race leader Cesare Benedetti (NetApp)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 50

The NetApp team powers to the win in the team time trial

The NetApp team powers to the win in the team time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 50

NetApp won the team time trial in Coppi e Bartali

NetApp won the team time trial in Coppi e Bartali
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 50

The Spidertech-C10 team competes in the team time trial at Coppi e Bartali

The Spidertech-C10 team competes in the team time trial at Coppi e Bartali
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 50

The Spidertech-C10 team

The Spidertech-C10 team
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 50

Androni Giocattoli took third in the team time trial

Androni Giocattoli took third in the team time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 50

Colombia Coldeportes was last in the team time trial

Colombia Coldeportes was last in the team time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 50

The UnitedHealthcare team competes in the team time trial at Coppi e Bartali

The UnitedHealthcare team competes in the team time trial at Coppi e Bartali
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 50

UnitedHealthcare in the team time trial

UnitedHealthcare in the team time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 50

Team NetApp on the podium after winning the team time trial

Team NetApp on the podium after winning the team time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 50

Topsport - Vlaanderen

Topsport - Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 50

Team Spidertech

Team Spidertech
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 50

Liquigas - Cannondale

Liquigas - Cannondale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 50

Team NetApp

Team NetApp
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 50

Team NetApp in team time trial formation

Team NetApp in team time trial formation
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 50

Itera Katusha

Itera Katusha
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 50

Androni Giocattoli

Androni Giocattoli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 50

Team Androni Giocattoli rounds a bend

Team Androni Giocattoli rounds a bend
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 50

Team NetApp on the podium

Team NetApp on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 50

Team NetApp celebrates

Team NetApp celebrates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 50

New race leader Matthias Brandle (Team NetApp)

New race leader Matthias Brandle (Team NetApp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 50

Cesare Benedetti and Matthias Brandle (Team NetApp)

Cesare Benedetti and Matthias Brandle (Team NetApp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 50

Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp)

Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 50

Team NetApp on its way to a win

Team NetApp on its way to a win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 50

Team Idea time trials

Team Idea time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 50

Farnese Vini - Selle Italia

Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 50

Colombia - Coldeportes

Colombia - Coldeportes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 50

Endura Racing

Endura Racing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 50

Colombia - Coldeportes

Colombia - Coldeportes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 50

Colnago - CSF

Colnago - CSF
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 50

UtensilNord

UtensilNord
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 50

Team Astana

Team Astana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 50

Team Idea

Team Idea
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 50

Adria Mobil

Adria Mobil
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 50

Acqua &Sapone time trials

Acqua &Sapone time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 50

Team NetApp flies toward victory in the TTT

Team NetApp flies toward victory in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The German Pro Continental squad Team NetApp won stage 2b at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, a 14.9km team time trial which followed the day's morning road stage won by Elia Viviani (Liguigas-Cannondale).

British Continental team Endura Racing continued its good stretch of results this season with a second place finish, eight seconds behind NetApp, while Androni Giocattoli rounded out the top three at 15 seconds.

NetApp's Cesare Benedetti started the stage only four seconds out of the leader's jersey and with his team's stage win he now tops general classification. Previous race leader Andrea Palini's Team Idea squad ceded nearly 33 seconds to NetApp, dropping Palini to 25th overall. NetApp rides now occupy the top six positions on general classification, followed by four Endura Racing riders at 14 seconds.

"The team had a great race," said NetApp directeur sportif Jens Heppner. "We prepared ourselves deliberately for the team time trial. And now it has paid off. Today's course was technically demanding with several tight curves. But the team mastered it wonderfully. The fact that we were the clear winners and even managed to claim the leader's jersey, that just rounds it all off. I'm very proud of the team."

The Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali continues on Thursday with the 151km stage three from Fiorano Modenese to Levizzano.

Full Results
1Team NetApp0:16:28.30
2Endura Racing0:00:08.27
3Androni Giocattoli0:00:15.46
4Acqua & Sapone0:00:16.60
5Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:24.68
6Utensilnord Named0:00:25.66
7Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:26.70
8Lampre - ISD0:00:27.31
9Astana Pro Team0:00:27.37
10Itera - Katusha0:00:29.62
11Team Idea0:00:32.94
12Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:38.87
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:44.39
14Spidertech Powered By C100:00:47.68
15Adria Mobil0:00:47.99
16Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:51.52
17Team Nippo0:00:52.64
18Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:01:11.60
19Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:25.96

General classification after stage 2b
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp5:54:01
2Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:00:06
3Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
4Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
5Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
6Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
7Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:00:14
8Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
9Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
10Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:21
12Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
13Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
14Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
15José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
16Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
17Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
18Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
19Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:22
20Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
21Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
22Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
23Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
24Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:24
25Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea0:00:29
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:30
27Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:31
31Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
32Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
33Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:33
34Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
35Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
36Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
37Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
38Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
39Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
40Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
42Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
43Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
45Alexandr Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
46Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:35
47Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
48Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea0:00:39
49Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
50Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
51Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
52Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:45
53Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
54Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
55Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
56Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
57Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
58Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:53
59Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
60Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:54
61Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil
62Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
63Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
64Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
65Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:57
66Julia David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo0:00:58
67Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea0:00:59
68Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:32
69Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
70Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
71Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
72Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:36
73Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo0:02:27
74Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp0:05:16
75Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:05:24
76Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
77Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:05:41
78Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
79Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:43
80Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
81Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
82Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
83Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:05:45
84Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
85Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:46
86John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Utensilnord Named0:05:53
87Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:05:55
88Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
89Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:00
90Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:06:03
91David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
92Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
93Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil0:06:04
94Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
95Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:07
96Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
97Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo0:06:08
98Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:06:22
99Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:06:27
100Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
101Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
102Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
103Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:06:42
104Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:52
105Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:06:58
106Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:07:11
107Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:16
108Bjorn Selander (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:07:22
109Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:07:35
110Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo0:07:37
111Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:08:13
112Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing0:08:41
113Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named0:08:58
114Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:09:00
115Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
116Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:09:02
117Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea0:09:06
118Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea
119Franck Osorio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:09:16
120Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:09:18
121Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:09:20
122Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil0:09:21
123Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:24
124Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo0:09:25
125Kohei Ucihma (Jpn) Team Nippo
126Dean Windsor (Aus) Endura Racing0:09:38
127Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:09:39
128Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:02
129Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:28
130Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:33
131Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:10:38
132Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C100:10:47
133Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:05
134Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:11:59
135Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp0:12:33
136Johan Ziesler (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:13:06
137Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:13:35
138Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
139Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:14:23
140Frans-Leonard Markaskard (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:15:25
141Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:17:24
142Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:18:51
143Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:29:18

Young riders classification
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp5:54:07
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:15
3Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:00:16
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:18
5Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea0:00:23
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:24
7Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:25
9Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:27
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:29
12Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:51
13Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:26
14Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:30
15Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:37
16Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:05:49
17David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:05:57
18Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:01
19Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:06:21
20Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
21Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
22Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
23Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:06:52
24Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:10
25Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:08:56
26Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil0:09:15
27Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:22
28Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:27
29Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C100:10:41
30Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:11:53
31Johan Ziesler (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:13:00
32Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:13:29
33Frans-Leonard Markaskard (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:15:19
34Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:17:18

Teams classification
1Team NetApp17:09:25
2Endura Racing0:00:08
3Androni Giocattoli0:00:15
4Acqua & Sapone0:00:16
5Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:24
6Utensilnord Named0:00:25
7Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:26
8Lampre - ISD0:00:27
9Astana Pro Team
10Team Idea0:00:32
11UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:44
12Adria Mobil0:00:47
13Team Nippo0:00:52
14Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:25
15Itera - Katusha0:05:39
16Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:05:48
17Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:01
18Spidertech Powered By C100:11:07
19Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:16:41

Latest on Cyclingnews