Image 1 of 50 Team NetApp clocks the fastest time in stage 2b. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 50 Liquigas - Cannondale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 50 Astana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 50 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 50 UnitedHealthcare (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 50 Androni Giocattoli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 50 UtensilNord (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 50 Astana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 50 Lampre - ISD (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 50 Acqua & Sapone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 50 Oster Hus - Ridley (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 50 Team Nippo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 50 Team Idea (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 50 Lampre - ISD (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 50 New race leader Cesare Benedetti (NetApp) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 50 The NetApp team powers to the win in the team time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 50 NetApp won the team time trial in Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 50 The Spidertech-C10 team competes in the team time trial at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 50 The Spidertech-C10 team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 50 Androni Giocattoli took third in the team time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 50 Colombia Coldeportes was last in the team time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 50 The UnitedHealthcare team competes in the team time trial at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 50 UnitedHealthcare in the team time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 50 Team NetApp on the podium after winning the team time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 50 Topsport - Vlaanderen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 50 Team Spidertech (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 50 Liquigas - Cannondale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 50 Team NetApp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 50 Team NetApp in team time trial formation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 50 Itera Katusha (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 50 Androni Giocattoli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 50 Team Androni Giocattoli rounds a bend (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 50 Team NetApp on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 50 Team NetApp celebrates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 50 New race leader Matthias Brandle (Team NetApp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 50 Cesare Benedetti and Matthias Brandle (Team NetApp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 50 Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 50 Team NetApp on its way to a win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 50 Team Idea time trials (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 50 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 50 Colombia - Coldeportes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 50 Endura Racing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 50 Colombia - Coldeportes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 50 Colnago - CSF (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 50 UtensilNord (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 50 Team Astana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 50 Team Idea (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 50 Adria Mobil (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 50 Acqua &Sapone time trials (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 50 Team NetApp flies toward victory in the TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The German Pro Continental squad Team NetApp won stage 2b at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, a 14.9km team time trial which followed the day's morning road stage won by Elia Viviani (Liguigas-Cannondale).

British Continental team Endura Racing continued its good stretch of results this season with a second place finish, eight seconds behind NetApp, while Androni Giocattoli rounded out the top three at 15 seconds.

NetApp's Cesare Benedetti started the stage only four seconds out of the leader's jersey and with his team's stage win he now tops general classification. Previous race leader Andrea Palini's Team Idea squad ceded nearly 33 seconds to NetApp, dropping Palini to 25th overall. NetApp rides now occupy the top six positions on general classification, followed by four Endura Racing riders at 14 seconds.

"The team had a great race," said NetApp directeur sportif Jens Heppner. "We prepared ourselves deliberately for the team time trial. And now it has paid off. Today's course was technically demanding with several tight curves. But the team mastered it wonderfully. The fact that we were the clear winners and even managed to claim the leader's jersey, that just rounds it all off. I'm very proud of the team."

The Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali continues on Thursday with the 151km stage three from Fiorano Modenese to Levizzano.

Full Results 1 Team NetApp 0:16:28.30 2 Endura Racing 0:00:08.27 3 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:15.46 4 Acqua & Sapone 0:00:16.60 5 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:24.68 6 Utensilnord Named 0:00:25.66 7 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:26.70 8 Lampre - ISD 0:00:27.31 9 Astana Pro Team 0:00:27.37 10 Itera - Katusha 0:00:29.62 11 Team Idea 0:00:32.94 12 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:38.87 13 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:44.39 14 Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:47.68 15 Adria Mobil 0:00:47.99 16 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:51.52 17 Team Nippo 0:00:52.64 18 Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:01:11.60 19 Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:25.96

General classification after stage 2b 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 5:54:01 2 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:00:06 3 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 4 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 5 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 6 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 7 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:00:14 8 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 9 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 10 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:21 12 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 13 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 14 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 17 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 19 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:22 20 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 21 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 22 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 23 Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 24 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:24 25 Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea 0:00:29 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:30 27 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:31 31 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 32 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 33 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:33 34 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 35 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 37 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 38 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 39 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 40 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 42 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 43 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 45 Alexandr Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 46 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:00:35 47 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 48 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 0:00:39 49 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 50 Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea 51 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea 52 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:45 53 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 54 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 55 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 56 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 57 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 58 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:53 59 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 60 Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:54 61 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil 62 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 63 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo 64 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 65 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:57 66 Julia David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo 0:00:58 67 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea 0:00:59 68 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:32 69 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 70 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 71 Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 72 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:36 73 Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo 0:02:27 74 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp 0:05:16 75 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:05:24 76 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing 77 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:05:41 78 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 79 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:43 80 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 81 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 82 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 83 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:05:45 84 Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 85 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:46 86 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Utensilnord Named 0:05:53 87 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:05:55 88 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 89 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:00 90 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:06:03 91 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 92 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 93 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:06:04 94 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 95 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:07 96 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 97 Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo 0:06:08 98 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:06:22 99 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:06:27 100 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 101 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 102 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 103 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:06:42 104 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:52 105 Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:06:58 106 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:07:11 107 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:07:16 108 Bjorn Selander (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:22 109 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:07:35 110 Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo 0:07:37 111 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:08:13 112 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 0:08:41 113 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named 0:08:58 114 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:09:00 115 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 116 Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:09:02 117 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea 0:09:06 118 Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea 119 Franck Osorio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:09:16 120 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:09:18 121 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:09:20 122 Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:09:21 123 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:24 124 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo 0:09:25 125 Kohei Ucihma (Jpn) Team Nippo 126 Dean Windsor (Aus) Endura Racing 0:09:38 127 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:09:39 128 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:02 129 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:10:28 130 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:10:33 131 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:10:38 132 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:10:47 133 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:05 134 Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:11:59 135 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:12:33 136 Johan Ziesler (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:13:06 137 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:13:35 138 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 139 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:14:23 140 Frans-Leonard Markaskard (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:15:25 141 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:17:24 142 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:18:51 143 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:29:18

Young riders classification 1 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 5:54:07 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:15 3 Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:16 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:18 5 Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea 0:00:23 6 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:24 7 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:25 9 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:27 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:00:29 12 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:51 13 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:26 14 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:30 15 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:37 16 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:05:49 17 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:57 18 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:01 19 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:06:21 20 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 21 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 22 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 23 Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:06:52 24 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:07:10 25 Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:08:56 26 Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:09:15 27 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:10:22 28 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:10:27 29 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:10:41 30 Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:11:53 31 Johan Ziesler (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:13:00 32 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:13:29 33 Frans-Leonard Markaskard (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:15:19 34 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:17:18