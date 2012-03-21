Team NetApp prevails in team time trial
NetApp's Benedetti moves into overall lead
Stage 2b (TTT): Gatteo -
The German Pro Continental squad Team NetApp won stage 2b at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, a 14.9km team time trial which followed the day's morning road stage won by Elia Viviani (Liguigas-Cannondale).
British Continental team Endura Racing continued its good stretch of results this season with a second place finish, eight seconds behind NetApp, while Androni Giocattoli rounded out the top three at 15 seconds.
NetApp's Cesare Benedetti started the stage only four seconds out of the leader's jersey and with his team's stage win he now tops general classification. Previous race leader Andrea Palini's Team Idea squad ceded nearly 33 seconds to NetApp, dropping Palini to 25th overall. NetApp rides now occupy the top six positions on general classification, followed by four Endura Racing riders at 14 seconds.
"The team had a great race," said NetApp directeur sportif Jens Heppner. "We prepared ourselves deliberately for the team time trial. And now it has paid off. Today's course was technically demanding with several tight curves. But the team mastered it wonderfully. The fact that we were the clear winners and even managed to claim the leader's jersey, that just rounds it all off. I'm very proud of the team."
The Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali continues on Thursday with the 151km stage three from Fiorano Modenese to Levizzano.
|1
|Team NetApp
|0:16:28.30
|2
|Endura Racing
|0:00:08.27
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:15.46
|4
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:16.60
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:24.68
|6
|Utensilnord Named
|0:00:25.66
|7
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:26.70
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:27.31
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27.37
|10
|Itera - Katusha
|0:00:29.62
|11
|Team Idea
|0:00:32.94
|12
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:38.87
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:44.39
|14
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:47.68
|15
|Adria Mobil
|0:00:47.99
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:51.52
|17
|Team Nippo
|0:00:52.64
|18
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:01:11.60
|19
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:25.96
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|5:54:01
|2
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:00:06
|3
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|4
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|5
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|6
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|7
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:00:14
|8
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|9
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|10
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:21
|12
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:22
|20
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|21
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|22
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|23
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|24
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:24
|25
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|0:00:29
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:30
|27
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:31
|31
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|32
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|33
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:33
|34
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|35
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|36
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|37
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|38
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|39
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|40
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Alexandr Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:35
|47
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|48
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|0:00:39
|49
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|50
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
|51
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
|52
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:45
|53
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|54
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|55
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:53
|59
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|60
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:54
|61
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil
|62
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|63
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|64
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|65
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:57
|66
|Julia David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo
|0:00:58
|67
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea
|0:00:59
|68
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:32
|69
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|70
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|71
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|72
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:36
|73
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:02:27
|74
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:05:16
|75
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:05:24
|76
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|77
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:05:41
|78
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|79
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:43
|80
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|81
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:05:45
|84
|Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|85
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:46
|86
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Utensilnord Named
|0:05:53
|87
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:05:55
|88
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|89
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:00
|90
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:06:03
|91
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|92
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|93
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:06:04
|94
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|95
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:07
|96
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|97
|Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:06:08
|98
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:06:22
|99
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:06:27
|100
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|101
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|102
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|103
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:06:42
|104
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:52
|105
|Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:06:58
|106
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:07:11
|107
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:16
|108
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:22
|109
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:07:35
|110
|Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo
|0:07:37
|111
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:08:13
|112
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:08:41
|113
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
|0:08:58
|114
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:00
|115
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|116
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:09:02
|117
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea
|0:09:06
|118
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea
|119
|Franck Osorio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:09:16
|120
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:09:18
|121
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:09:20
|122
|Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:09:21
|123
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:24
|124
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|0:09:25
|125
|Kohei Ucihma (Jpn) Team Nippo
|126
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Endura Racing
|0:09:38
|127
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:09:39
|128
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:02
|129
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:28
|130
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:33
|131
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:38
|132
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:10:47
|133
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:05
|134
|Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:11:59
|135
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:12:33
|136
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:13:06
|137
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:13:35
|138
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|139
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:14:23
|140
|Frans-Leonard Markaskard (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:15:25
|141
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:17:24
|142
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:18:51
|143
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:29:18
|1
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|5:54:07
|2
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:15
|3
|Carlos Albert Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:16
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:18
|5
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|0:00:23
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:24
|7
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:25
|9
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:27
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:29
|12
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:51
|13
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:26
|14
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:30
|15
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:37
|16
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:05:49
|17
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:57
|18
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:01
|19
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:06:21
|20
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|21
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|22
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|23
|Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:06:52
|24
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:10
|25
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:08:56
|26
|Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:09:15
|27
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:22
|28
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:27
|29
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:10:41
|30
|Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:11:53
|31
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:13:00
|32
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:13:29
|33
|Frans-Leonard Markaskard (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:15:19
|34
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:17:18
|1
|Team NetApp
|17:09:25
|2
|Endura Racing
|0:00:08
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:15
|4
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:16
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:24
|6
|Utensilnord Named
|0:00:25
|7
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:26
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:27
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Team Idea
|0:00:32
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|12
|Adria Mobil
|0:00:47
|13
|Team Nippo
|0:00:52
|14
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:25
|15
|Itera - Katusha
|0:05:39
|16
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:05:48
|17
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:01
|18
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:11:07
|19
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:16:41
