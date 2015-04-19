Trending

Pendrel takes solo win in Sea Otter cross country race

Henderson second and Rissveds third

Image 1 of 37

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) attacking on one of the climbs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 37

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) has had a lot of success so far this season and is a pre-race favorite

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 37

USA Champion Lea Davison (Specialized) on the front row

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 37

Jenny Rissveds (Scott Odlo) had won the short track race the day before

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 37

World Champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) at the start with Emily Batty

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 37

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) takes second place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 37

Scott team manager Thomas Frischknecht awaits the arrival of the Elite Women at the finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 37

Emily Shields (Stan’s NoTubes) climbing at the end of lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 37

A lone Stan’s NoTubes rider found herself in “no woman’s land” at the end of lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 37

USA Champion Lea Davison (Specialized) bringing up the rear of the lead pack

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 37

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) setting the pace on the final climb of lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 37

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) approaching the final climb on the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 37

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) leading a group that included four Luna Chix, two Scott riders, and two Trek riders

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 37

A select group of nine riders traverse the hills on the Sea Otter course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 37

The Elite Women heading out onto the Laguna Seca Raceway

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 37

Laurel Rathbun (Raleigh Clement) waiting for the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 37

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) gets some pre-race advice from her husband/mechanic Dusty Labarr

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 37

The Elite Women take to the Laguna Seca Raceway

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 37

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) has ridden at a new level this year

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 37

Chloe Woodruff (NoTubes Niner) was sitting in the middle of the lead group at the end of lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 37

World Champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) riding in seventh place near the end of lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 37

World Champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) riding well on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 37

Chloe Woodruff (NoTubes Niner) seemed happy with her fourth place finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 37

World Champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) was thrilled with her first ever Sea Otter win

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 37

The Raleigh Clement Team at the finish, (L to R) Donn Kellog, Fernando Paez, Laurel Rathbun, Caroline Mani, Kerry Werner

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 37

Emily Shields (Stan’s NoTubes) about to re-enter the Laguna Seca track

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 37

Sea Otter boasts 65,000 spectators over the four-day event

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 37

Young Kaylee Blevins (NoTubes Niner) descending at the end of the first lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 37

Ellen Noble (Competitive Cyclist) descending at the end of lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 37

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) seemed to be riding well but pulled out of the race after the first lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 37

Hannah Rae Finchamp (Luna Pro Team) is an X-Terra specialist

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 37

Jenny Smith (Stan’s NoTubes), a distance specialist, would have preferred a few more laps in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 37

Mical Dyck (Stan’s NoTubes) riding under one of the few shade trees on the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 37

Young Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) riding well halfway through the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 35 of 37

Megan Carrington rounding some uphill switchbacks at the end of lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 36 of 37

USA Champion Lea Davison (Specialized) seemed to be riding comfortably during lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 37 of 37

Cyclo-cross specialist Ellen Noble was making her debut as a professional mountain biker today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Canadian Catharine Pendrel emerged from a nine-rider group and pedalled to a solo win and her first Sea Otter Classic title Saturday in the women's pro cross country at Laguna Seca Raceway.

Pendrel (Luna), the reigning and two-time world cross country titlist, completed the 34-mile, two-lap course in 2 hours, 21 minutes and 28 seconds. Rebecca Henderson (Trek) of Australia, was second, behind Pendrel by 12 seconds.

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo) of Sweden, who surprisingly claimed the short track race Friday, was third, 1:03 behind the winner.

Marianne Vos of the Netherlands, who won the Sea Otter cross country and short track races the past two years, did not compete. She's scheduled to race on the road next week in her native country while continuing her recovery from a lingering hamstring injury.

"It was my first win here," said Pendrel. "It was just a good day out there, but it was really, really hard. I think there were nine of us together going into the start of the second lap. "Rebecca (Gould) was first going into that final climb and I was second wheel. Something happened behind us.

"Emily Batty was with us, but Rebecca was setting such a fast past, Emily got tagged off the back and that was that. It was about an hour twenty into the race and then it was Rebecca and myself out there by ourselves."

The women's field of 49 began racing 20 minutes after the men's start. The lead group completed the first lap in 1 hour and 11 minutes.

Despite only two riders at the front for much of the second loop, the women also rode their concluding lap just slightly faster than the opening circuit.

"I was able to get away on the final climb, but until I hit the pavement, I didn't know I was going to have it," Pendrel said. "Because she was pushing me so hard, it was really great."

Like the men's race, the women were competing for a longer time frame than the usual World Cup race duration and in warm conditions. Pendrel was unfazed.

"Actually, today was cooler than the other two races we've done this year. It was actually great conditions. But what makes Sea Otter unique is that it's well over a two-hour race and we are used to racing for an hour-and-a-half. With a two-and-a-half-hour race there's a lot of pacing that has to go on and a lot of calculating moves."

Chloe Woodruff (Stan's No-Tube-Niner) of Prescott, Ariz., was fourth, behind the winner by 1:25. Batty (Trek) of Canada was fifth, 1:58 behind Pendrel. Georgia Gould (Luna) of Ft. Collins Colo., was sixth, 2:50 behind the winner. Gould has won the Sea Otter cross country event four times, dating to 2007.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team2:21:28
2Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:00:12
3Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo0:01:03
4Chloe Woodruff (USA) Team Stan's Notubes-Niner0:01:26
5Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing0:01:59
6Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:02:45
7Erin Huck (USA) Scott 3 Rox0:03:05
8Lea Davison (USA) Specialized0:03:32
9Katerina Nash (USA) Luna Pro Team0:05:39
10Evelyn Dong (USA) Team Show Air Cannondale0:05:59
11Megan Carrington (USA) Naked Women's Racing0:06:09
12Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized0:06:32
13Angela Parra Sierra (Col) Coopenae/7C0:06:41
14Larissa Connors (USA) Ridebiker Alliance0:08:10
15Andrea Waldis (Swi) Luna Pro Team0:08:26
16Rose Grant (USA) Stans No Tube Elite Women
17Alexis Skarda (USA) Bicycle Outfitters0:09:55
18Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team0:09:56
19Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team0:11:01
20Amy Beisel (USA) Liv Co-Factory0:11:17
21Serena Bishop Gordon (USA) Liv0:11:32
22Elyse Nieuwold (Can) Holiday Inn Express & Suite0:14:31
23Mical Dyck (Can) Stans No Tubes0:15:57
24Yosiana Fareidy Quinte (Col) Constructora Arpo0:18:22
25Erin Alders (USA) Ride Biker Alliance/'01 Repu0:19:02
26Jennifer Smith (USA) Stans No Tube Elite Women0:19:44
27Chloe Cross (Can) Team Whistler0:20:02
28Hannah Finchamp (USA) Lun A Pro Team0:20:15
29Victoria Barclay (GBr) Stan's Notubes Elite Wome0:20:32
30Nina Baum (USA) Stan's Notubes Women's Eli0:21:44
31Kris Gross (USA) Ninja0:22:00
32Megan Chinburg (USA)0:23:25
33Ellen Noble (USA) Competitve Cyclist0:23:39
34Hannah Williams (USA) Kent Ericksen Cycling0:24:05
35Sarah Kaufmann (USA) Stans No Tube Elite Women0:24:56
36Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:25:10
37Molly Throdahl (USA) Avout Racing0:25:49
38Kaylee Blevins (USA) Team Stans No Tube Niner0:28:23
39Carolina Gomez-Villaf (Arg) Vander Kitten0:28:24
40Shayna Powless (USA) Liv Co-Factory0:29:24
41Sarah Hill (USA) American Classic / Xpepo P/0:31:05
42Katlyn Dundas (Can) Wolfpak Racing0:32:15
43Kaydee Raths (USA) Revolution Peak Cyclers0:33:20
44Andreane Lanthier Nad (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory T0:34:17
45Mackenzie Paul (USA) Airforce Academy0:34:37
46Emily Shields (USA) Stans No Tube Elite Women0:35:43

