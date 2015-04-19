Pendrel takes solo win in Sea Otter cross country race
Henderson second and Rissveds third
Pro Cross Country women: -
Canadian Catharine Pendrel emerged from a nine-rider group and pedalled to a solo win and her first Sea Otter Classic title Saturday in the women's pro cross country at Laguna Seca Raceway.
Pendrel (Luna), the reigning and two-time world cross country titlist, completed the 34-mile, two-lap course in 2 hours, 21 minutes and 28 seconds. Rebecca Henderson (Trek) of Australia, was second, behind Pendrel by 12 seconds.
Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo) of Sweden, who surprisingly claimed the short track race Friday, was third, 1:03 behind the winner.
Marianne Vos of the Netherlands, who won the Sea Otter cross country and short track races the past two years, did not compete. She's scheduled to race on the road next week in her native country while continuing her recovery from a lingering hamstring injury.
"It was my first win here," said Pendrel. "It was just a good day out there, but it was really, really hard. I think there were nine of us together going into the start of the second lap. "Rebecca (Gould) was first going into that final climb and I was second wheel. Something happened behind us.
"Emily Batty was with us, but Rebecca was setting such a fast past, Emily got tagged off the back and that was that. It was about an hour twenty into the race and then it was Rebecca and myself out there by ourselves."
The women's field of 49 began racing 20 minutes after the men's start. The lead group completed the first lap in 1 hour and 11 minutes.
Despite only two riders at the front for much of the second loop, the women also rode their concluding lap just slightly faster than the opening circuit.
"I was able to get away on the final climb, but until I hit the pavement, I didn't know I was going to have it," Pendrel said. "Because she was pushing me so hard, it was really great."
Like the men's race, the women were competing for a longer time frame than the usual World Cup race duration and in warm conditions. Pendrel was unfazed.
"Actually, today was cooler than the other two races we've done this year. It was actually great conditions. But what makes Sea Otter unique is that it's well over a two-hour race and we are used to racing for an hour-and-a-half. With a two-and-a-half-hour race there's a lot of pacing that has to go on and a lot of calculating moves."
Chloe Woodruff (Stan's No-Tube-Niner) of Prescott, Ariz., was fourth, behind the winner by 1:25. Batty (Trek) of Canada was fifth, 1:58 behind Pendrel. Georgia Gould (Luna) of Ft. Collins Colo., was sixth, 2:50 behind the winner. Gould has won the Sea Otter cross country event four times, dating to 2007.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|2:21:28
|2
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:12
|3
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo
|0:01:03
|4
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Team Stan's Notubes-Niner
|0:01:26
|5
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:59
|6
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:02:45
|7
|Erin Huck (USA) Scott 3 Rox
|0:03:05
|8
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized
|0:03:32
|9
|Katerina Nash (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:05:39
|10
|Evelyn Dong (USA) Team Show Air Cannondale
|0:05:59
|11
|Megan Carrington (USA) Naked Women's Racing
|0:06:09
|12
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized
|0:06:32
|13
|Angela Parra Sierra (Col) Coopenae/7C
|0:06:41
|14
|Larissa Connors (USA) Ridebiker Alliance
|0:08:10
|15
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Luna Pro Team
|0:08:26
|16
|Rose Grant (USA) Stans No Tube Elite Women
|17
|Alexis Skarda (USA) Bicycle Outfitters
|0:09:55
|18
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:09:56
|19
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:11:01
|20
|Amy Beisel (USA) Liv Co-Factory
|0:11:17
|21
|Serena Bishop Gordon (USA) Liv
|0:11:32
|22
|Elyse Nieuwold (Can) Holiday Inn Express & Suite
|0:14:31
|23
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stans No Tubes
|0:15:57
|24
|Yosiana Fareidy Quinte (Col) Constructora Arpo
|0:18:22
|25
|Erin Alders (USA) Ride Biker Alliance/'01 Repu
|0:19:02
|26
|Jennifer Smith (USA) Stans No Tube Elite Women
|0:19:44
|27
|Chloe Cross (Can) Team Whistler
|0:20:02
|28
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Lun A Pro Team
|0:20:15
|29
|Victoria Barclay (GBr) Stan's Notubes Elite Wome
|0:20:32
|30
|Nina Baum (USA) Stan's Notubes Women's Eli
|0:21:44
|31
|Kris Gross (USA) Ninja
|0:22:00
|32
|Megan Chinburg (USA)
|0:23:25
|33
|Ellen Noble (USA) Competitve Cyclist
|0:23:39
|34
|Hannah Williams (USA) Kent Ericksen Cycling
|0:24:05
|35
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA) Stans No Tube Elite Women
|0:24:56
|36
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:25:10
|37
|Molly Throdahl (USA) Avout Racing
|0:25:49
|38
|Kaylee Blevins (USA) Team Stans No Tube Niner
|0:28:23
|39
|Carolina Gomez-Villaf (Arg) Vander Kitten
|0:28:24
|40
|Shayna Powless (USA) Liv Co-Factory
|0:29:24
|41
|Sarah Hill (USA) American Classic / Xpepo P/
|0:31:05
|42
|Katlyn Dundas (Can) Wolfpak Racing
|0:32:15
|43
|Kaydee Raths (USA) Revolution Peak Cyclers
|0:33:20
|44
|Andreane Lanthier Nad (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory T
|0:34:17
|45
|Mackenzie Paul (USA) Airforce Academy
|0:34:37
|46
|Emily Shields (USA) Stans No Tube Elite Women
|0:35:43
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy