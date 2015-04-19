Image 1 of 37 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) attacking on one of the climbs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 37 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) has had a lot of success so far this season and is a pre-race favorite (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 37 USA Champion Lea Davison (Specialized) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 37 Jenny Rissveds (Scott Odlo) had won the short track race the day before (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 37 World Champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) at the start with Emily Batty (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 37 Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) takes second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 37 Scott team manager Thomas Frischknecht awaits the arrival of the Elite Women at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 37 Emily Shields (Stan’s NoTubes) climbing at the end of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 37 A lone Stan’s NoTubes rider found herself in “no woman’s land” at the end of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 37 USA Champion Lea Davison (Specialized) bringing up the rear of the lead pack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 37 Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) setting the pace on the final climb of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 37 Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) approaching the final climb on the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 37 Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) leading a group that included four Luna Chix, two Scott riders, and two Trek riders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 37 A select group of nine riders traverse the hills on the Sea Otter course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 37 The Elite Women heading out onto the Laguna Seca Raceway (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 37 Laurel Rathbun (Raleigh Clement) waiting for the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) gets some pre-race advice from her husband/mechanic Dusty Labarr (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 37 The Elite Women take to the Laguna Seca Raceway (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 37 Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) has ridden at a new level this year (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 37 Chloe Woodruff (NoTubes Niner) was sitting in the middle of the lead group at the end of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 37 World Champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) riding in seventh place near the end of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 37 World Champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) riding well on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 37 Chloe Woodruff (NoTubes Niner) seemed happy with her fourth place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 37 World Champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) was thrilled with her first ever Sea Otter win (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 37 The Raleigh Clement Team at the finish, (L to R) Donn Kellog, Fernando Paez, Laurel Rathbun, Caroline Mani, Kerry Werner (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 37 Emily Shields (Stan’s NoTubes) about to re-enter the Laguna Seca track (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 37 Sea Otter boasts 65,000 spectators over the four-day event (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 37 Young Kaylee Blevins (NoTubes Niner) descending at the end of the first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 37 Ellen Noble (Competitive Cyclist) descending at the end of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 37 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) seemed to be riding well but pulled out of the race after the first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 37 Hannah Rae Finchamp (Luna Pro Team) is an X-Terra specialist (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 37 Jenny Smith (Stan’s NoTubes), a distance specialist, would have preferred a few more laps in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 37 Mical Dyck (Stan’s NoTubes) riding under one of the few shade trees on the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 37 Young Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) riding well halfway through the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 37 Megan Carrington rounding some uphill switchbacks at the end of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 37 USA Champion Lea Davison (Specialized) seemed to be riding comfortably during lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 37 Cyclo-cross specialist Ellen Noble was making her debut as a professional mountain biker today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Canadian Catharine Pendrel emerged from a nine-rider group and pedalled to a solo win and her first Sea Otter Classic title Saturday in the women's pro cross country at Laguna Seca Raceway.

Pendrel (Luna), the reigning and two-time world cross country titlist, completed the 34-mile, two-lap course in 2 hours, 21 minutes and 28 seconds. Rebecca Henderson (Trek) of Australia, was second, behind Pendrel by 12 seconds.

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo) of Sweden, who surprisingly claimed the short track race Friday, was third, 1:03 behind the winner.

Marianne Vos of the Netherlands, who won the Sea Otter cross country and short track races the past two years, did not compete. She's scheduled to race on the road next week in her native country while continuing her recovery from a lingering hamstring injury.

"It was my first win here," said Pendrel. "It was just a good day out there, but it was really, really hard. I think there were nine of us together going into the start of the second lap. "Rebecca (Gould) was first going into that final climb and I was second wheel. Something happened behind us.

"Emily Batty was with us, but Rebecca was setting such a fast past, Emily got tagged off the back and that was that. It was about an hour twenty into the race and then it was Rebecca and myself out there by ourselves."

The women's field of 49 began racing 20 minutes after the men's start. The lead group completed the first lap in 1 hour and 11 minutes.

Despite only two riders at the front for much of the second loop, the women also rode their concluding lap just slightly faster than the opening circuit.

"I was able to get away on the final climb, but until I hit the pavement, I didn't know I was going to have it," Pendrel said. "Because she was pushing me so hard, it was really great."

Like the men's race, the women were competing for a longer time frame than the usual World Cup race duration and in warm conditions. Pendrel was unfazed.

"Actually, today was cooler than the other two races we've done this year. It was actually great conditions. But what makes Sea Otter unique is that it's well over a two-hour race and we are used to racing for an hour-and-a-half. With a two-and-a-half-hour race there's a lot of pacing that has to go on and a lot of calculating moves."

Chloe Woodruff (Stan's No-Tube-Niner) of Prescott, Ariz., was fourth, behind the winner by 1:25. Batty (Trek) of Canada was fifth, 1:58 behind Pendrel. Georgia Gould (Luna) of Ft. Collins Colo., was sixth, 2:50 behind the winner. Gould has won the Sea Otter cross country event four times, dating to 2007.

