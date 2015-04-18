Sea Otter Classic: Nino Schurter wins short track
Wells and McConnell on podium
Pro Short Track men: -
Former World Champion Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) stomped to victory ahead of Todd Wells (Specialized) and Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) in the mountain bike short track race at the Subaru Sea Otter Classic on Friday.
The Swiss rider was a dominant force throughout, having come into the event with red-hot form but he allowed others to bury themselves before kicking for home and winning with enough time to raise his arms in victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo
|2
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|3
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Sam Gaze (NZl) Specialized
|5
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) Team Show Air Cannondale
|7
|Simon Andreassen DNK Specialized
|8
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized
|9
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing
|10
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized
|11
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing
|12
|Max Plaxton (Can) Team Show Air Cannondale
|13
|Sergio Mantecon Guti (Spa) Trek Facotry Racing
|14
|Fernando Riveros Pae (Col) Raleigh-Clement Cycling
|15
|Evan Mcneely (Can) Norco Factory Team
|16
|Cole Oberman (USA)
|17
|Kerry Werner (USA) Raleigh-Clement Cycling
|18
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Norco Factory Team
|19
|Peter Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team
|20
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar
|21
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Pros Closet / Optum
|22
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott - 3 Rox Racing Rider /
|23
|Diyer Rincon (Col) Arpo Bike Station
|24
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles
|25
|Antoine Caron (Can) Pivot Cycles Ote
|26
|Jo?O Paulo Firmino Pe (Bra) Jono Paulo Pereira
|27
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing
|28
|Cole House (USA)
|29
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Lange Twins
|30
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Facotry Off-Road Te
|31
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Team Show Air Cannondale
|32
|Alex Wild (USA) Trail Head Racing Specialzi
|33
|Joseph Maloney (USA) Bnl Bicycle Truck
|34
|Rotem Ishay (USA) Jamis Bikes
|35
|Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Bicycles
|36
|Alexandre Vialle (Can) Espresso Sport
|37
|Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona Bicycles
|38
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Scram 1 Tld Racing Team
|39
|Michiel Van Der Heijde (Ned) Scott-Odlo
|40
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|41
|Tristan Uhl (USA) Competitve Cyclist
|42
|David Flaten (USA)
|43
|Brodie Stringer (USA) Sdg Bellweather
|44
|Lucas Rowton (USA) Montros Bike Shop
|45
|Justin Lindine (USA) Competitive Cyclists
|46
|Jose Aurelio Hernande (Spa) Bikes And More Poc/Niner
|47
|Ken Onodera (Jpn) Miyata-Merida
|48
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Team Tgb
|49
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona Bicycles
|50
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Facotry Off-Road Te
|51
|Gustavo Pedroza (Mex) Fuji Bikes Mexico
|52
|Payson Mcelveen (USA) Competitive Cyclist.Com
|53
|Quinn Moberg (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory T
|54
|Ben Swanepoel (RSA) Squirt
|55
|Charles Faucher -Rob (Can) Pivot Cycles Ote
|56
|Alexandre Mantovani (USA) Gelato Borelli/Aroeira/Ra
|57
|Felix Belhumeur (Can) Pivot Cycles Ote
|58
|Mitchell Bailey (Can) Trek Canada
|59
|Adam Bucklin (USA) Thump Coffee
|60
|Gareth Feldstein (USA) Ojio Cannondale
|61
|Guillaume Larose-Ging (Can) Pivot Cycles Ote
|62
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA)
|63
|Nolan Brady (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off Road
|64
|Brady Kappius (USA) Clif Bar
|65
|Jason Moeschler (USA) Wtb-Cannondale
|66
|Jason Blodgett (USA) Sram - Scott
|67
|Jon Slaughter (Can) Csbjcc P/B Norco Lg
|68
|Ryan Standish (USA) Steam Works Brewing - San
|69
|Tom Sampson (USA) Vittoria/Yeti
|70
|Elliot Reinecke (USA) Book A Bike Mechanic
|71
|Niklas Podhraski (Aut) Fc-Donald St. Ruprecht
|72
|Joshua Brown (USA) Nate Wade Subaru P/B Boun
|73
|Will Curtis (USA) Santa Cruz X Fusion
|74
|Kevin Day (USA) Endurance 360
|75
|Ingvar Omarsson (ISL) Kria Racing
|76
|Macky Franklin (USA) Pivot-Vittoria
|77
|Justin Desilets (USA) Revolution Peak Cyclers
|78
|Jt Toepel (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Spor
|79
|Jun Matsuo (Jpn) Miyata-Merida
|80
|Joel Titius (USA) Baghouse
|81
|Jim Hewett (USA) Acme Bikes
|82
|Clint Claassen (USA) Santa Cruz/Fox
|83
|Mason Shea (USA) Coach Ahmadi
|84
|Colby Pastore (USA) Santa Cruz X-Fusion
|85
|Thomas Gauthier (Can) Pivot Cycles Ote
|86
|Jamey Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement Cycling
|87
|Geoffrey Montague (USA) Onyx Summit
|88
|Nick Truitt (USA) Breck Bike Guides
|89
|Nick Thomas (USA) Azdevo
|90
|Ricky Willis (USA) Boot Doctors / Paragon S
|91
|Pete Macleod (USA) Barfly
|92
|Cody Cupp (USA) Set Coaching - Raleigh
|93
|Raul Can?Ado (USA) Raul Da C.
|94
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Facotry Off-Road Te
|95
|Jesse Kelly (USA) Toasted Head Racing
