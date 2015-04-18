Image 1 of 30 Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) wins the Sea Otter Short Track with a late race move (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 30 The massive Elite Men’s field stages for their start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 30 The men’s field was massive which meant that many riders were pulled from the race early (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 30 Sergio Mentecon (Trek Factory Racing) riding with a sizable lead. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 30 Riders took turns reeling in Sergo Mentecon (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 30 Racers round a turn before the flyover used in the cyclocross race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 30 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) is quite used to racing over cyclocross flyovers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 30 Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) maintains contact with the leaders mid-race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 30 USA Short Track Champion Stephen Ettinger (Sho-Air Cannondale) about to cross the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 30 Russell Finsterwald (SRAM) leading Fernando Paez (Raleigh Clement) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 30 Howard Grotts (Specialized) found himself caught out in a chase group. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 30 Cody Kaiser (Specialized Lange Twins) riding with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 30 Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) racing with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 30 Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) celebrating his victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 30 Riders at the start head out onto Laguna Seca Raceway (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 30 Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) takes the hole-shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 30 Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) waits for the first call-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 30 Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) sat in a comfortable position at the end of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 30 Riders got stacked in a bottleneck when re-entering the track. Many came to a virtual stop. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 30 Sergio Mantecon (Trek Factory Racing) with a large lead on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 30 The short track course used quite a bit of pavement and doubled back onto itself (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 30 Riders coming off the flyover and rounding the infield (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 30 Christoph Sauser (Specialized) leading mid-race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 30 Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) sat in the whole race and let others bury themselves at the front (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 30 A Kona rider re-enters the Laguna Seca Raceway (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 30 The leaders pass through the start-finish area with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 30 A young rider does tricks on a pump track while the race was going on (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 30 A Cannondale representative was handing out company literature (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 30 A stunt rider practices jumping a large gap while the short track race passed by. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 30 Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) after the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Former World Champion Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) stomped to victory ahead of Todd Wells (Specialized) and Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) in the mountain bike short track race at the Subaru Sea Otter Classic on Friday.

The Swiss rider was a dominant force throughout, having come into the event with red-hot form but he allowed others to bury themselves before kicking for home and winning with enough time to raise his arms in victory.



Full Results