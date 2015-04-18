Trending

Sea Otter Classic: Nino Schurter wins short track

Wells and McConnell on podium

Image 1 of 30

Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) wins the Sea Otter Short Track with a late race move

Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) wins the Sea Otter Short Track with a late race move
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 30

The massive Elite Men's field stages for their start

The massive Elite Men’s field stages for their start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 30

The men's field was massive which meant that many riders were pulled from the race early

The men’s field was massive which meant that many riders were pulled from the race early
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 30

Sergio Mentecon (Trek Factory Racing) riding with a sizable lead.

Sergio Mentecon (Trek Factory Racing) riding with a sizable lead.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 30

Riders took turns reeling in Sergo Mentecon

Riders took turns reeling in Sergo Mentecon
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 30

Racers round a turn before the flyover used in the cyclocross race

Racers round a turn before the flyover used in the cyclocross race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 30

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) is quite used to racing over cyclocross flyovers.

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) is quite used to racing over cyclocross flyovers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 30

Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) maintains contact with the leaders mid-race

Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) maintains contact with the leaders mid-race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 30

USA Short Track Champion Stephen Ettinger (Sho-Air Cannondale) about to cross the flyover

USA Short Track Champion Stephen Ettinger (Sho-Air Cannondale) about to cross the flyover
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 30

Russell Finsterwald (SRAM) leading Fernando Paez (Raleigh Clement)

Russell Finsterwald (SRAM) leading Fernando Paez (Raleigh Clement)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 30

Howard Grotts (Specialized) found himself caught out in a chase group.

Howard Grotts (Specialized) found himself caught out in a chase group.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 30

Cody Kaiser (Specialized Lange Twins) riding with one lap to go

Cody Kaiser (Specialized Lange Twins) riding with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 30

Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) racing with one lap to go

Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) racing with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 30

Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) celebrating his victory

Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) celebrating his victory
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 30

Riders at the start head out onto Laguna Seca Raceway

Riders at the start head out onto Laguna Seca Raceway
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 30

Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) takes the hole-shot

Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) takes the hole-shot
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 30

Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) waits for the first call-up

Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) waits for the first call-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 30

Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) sat in a comfortable position at the end of lap one

Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) sat in a comfortable position at the end of lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 30

Riders got stacked in a bottleneck when re-entering the track. Many came to a virtual stop.

Riders got stacked in a bottleneck when re-entering the track. Many came to a virtual stop.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 30

Sergio Mantecon (Trek Factory Racing) with a large lead on lap two

Sergio Mantecon (Trek Factory Racing) with a large lead on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 30

The short track course used quite a bit of pavement and doubled back onto itself

The short track course used quite a bit of pavement and doubled back onto itself
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 30

Riders coming off the flyover and rounding the infield

Riders coming off the flyover and rounding the infield
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 30

Christoph Sauser (Specialized) leading mid-race

Christoph Sauser (Specialized) leading mid-race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 30

Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) sat in the whole race and let others bury themselves at the front

Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) sat in the whole race and let others bury themselves at the front
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 30

A Kona rider re-enters the Laguna Seca Raceway

A Kona rider re-enters the Laguna Seca Raceway
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 30

The leaders pass through the start-finish area with one lap to go

The leaders pass through the start-finish area with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 30

A young rider does tricks on a pump track while the race was going on

A young rider does tricks on a pump track while the race was going on
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 30

A Cannondale representative was handing out company literature

A Cannondale representative was handing out company literature
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 30

A stunt rider practices jumping a large gap while the short track race passed by.

A stunt rider practices jumping a large gap while the short track race passed by.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 30

Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) after the race

Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) after the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Former World Champion Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) stomped to victory ahead of Todd Wells (Specialized) and Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) in the mountain bike short track race at the Subaru Sea Otter Classic on Friday.

The Swiss rider was a dominant force throughout, having come into the event with red-hot form but he allowed others to bury themselves before kicking for home and winning with enough time to raise his arms in victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo
2Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
3Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
4Sam Gaze (NZl) Specialized
5Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
6Stephen Ettinger (USA) Team Show Air Cannondale
7Simon Andreassen DNK Specialized
8Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized
9Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing
10Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized
11Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing
12Max Plaxton (Can) Team Show Air Cannondale
13Sergio Mantecon Guti (Spa) Trek Facotry Racing
14Fernando Riveros Pae (Col) Raleigh-Clement Cycling
15Evan Mcneely (Can) Norco Factory Team
16Cole Oberman (USA)
17Kerry Werner (USA) Raleigh-Clement Cycling
18Evan Guthrie (Can) Norco Factory Team
19Peter Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team
20Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar
21Mitchell Hoke (USA) Pros Closet / Optum
22Cameron Jette (Can) Scott - 3 Rox Racing Rider /
23Diyer Rincon (Col) Arpo Bike Station
24Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles
25Antoine Caron (Can) Pivot Cycles Ote
26Jo?O Paulo Firmino Pe (Bra) Jono Paulo Pereira
27Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing
28Cole House (USA)
29Cody Kaiser (USA) Lange Twins
30Carl Decker (USA) Giant Facotry Off-Road Te
31Keegan Swenson (USA) Team Show Air Cannondale
32Alex Wild (USA) Trail Head Racing Specialzi
33Joseph Maloney (USA) Bnl Bicycle Truck
34Rotem Ishay (USA) Jamis Bikes
35Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Bicycles
36Alexandre Vialle (Can) Espresso Sport
37Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona Bicycles
38Russell Finsterwald (USA) Scram 1 Tld Racing Team
39Michiel Van Der Heijde (Ned) Scott-Odlo
40Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
41Tristan Uhl (USA) Competitve Cyclist
42David Flaten (USA)
43Brodie Stringer (USA) Sdg Bellweather
44Lucas Rowton (USA) Montros Bike Shop
45Justin Lindine (USA) Competitive Cyclists
46Jose Aurelio Hernande (Spa) Bikes And More Poc/Niner
47Ken Onodera (Jpn) Miyata-Merida
48Ryan Woodall (USA) Team Tgb
49Barry Wicks (USA) Kona Bicycles
50Adam Craig (USA) Giant Facotry Off-Road Te
51Gustavo Pedroza (Mex) Fuji Bikes Mexico
52Payson Mcelveen (USA) Competitive Cyclist.Com
53Quinn Moberg (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory T
54Ben Swanepoel (RSA) Squirt
55Charles Faucher -Rob (Can) Pivot Cycles Ote
56Alexandre Mantovani (USA) Gelato Borelli/Aroeira/Ra
57Felix Belhumeur (Can) Pivot Cycles Ote
58Mitchell Bailey (Can) Trek Canada
59Adam Bucklin (USA) Thump Coffee
60Gareth Feldstein (USA) Ojio Cannondale
61Guillaume Larose-Ging (Can) Pivot Cycles Ote
62Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA)
63Nolan Brady (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off Road
64Brady Kappius (USA) Clif Bar
65Jason Moeschler (USA) Wtb-Cannondale
66Jason Blodgett (USA) Sram - Scott
67Jon Slaughter (Can) Csbjcc P/B Norco Lg
68Ryan Standish (USA) Steam Works Brewing - San
69Tom Sampson (USA) Vittoria/Yeti
70Elliot Reinecke (USA) Book A Bike Mechanic
71Niklas Podhraski (Aut) Fc-Donald St. Ruprecht
72Joshua Brown (USA) Nate Wade Subaru P/B Boun
73Will Curtis (USA) Santa Cruz X Fusion
74Kevin Day (USA) Endurance 360
75Ingvar Omarsson (ISL) Kria Racing
76Macky Franklin (USA) Pivot-Vittoria
77Justin Desilets (USA) Revolution Peak Cyclers
78Jt Toepel (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Spor
79Jun Matsuo (Jpn) Miyata-Merida
80Joel Titius (USA) Baghouse
81Jim Hewett (USA) Acme Bikes
82Clint Claassen (USA) Santa Cruz/Fox
83Mason Shea (USA) Coach Ahmadi
84Colby Pastore (USA) Santa Cruz X-Fusion
85Thomas Gauthier (Can) Pivot Cycles Ote
86Jamey Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement Cycling
87Geoffrey Montague (USA) Onyx Summit
88Nick Truitt (USA) Breck Bike Guides
89Nick Thomas (USA) Azdevo
90Ricky Willis (USA) Boot Doctors / Paragon S
91Pete Macleod (USA) Barfly
92Cody Cupp (USA) Set Coaching - Raleigh
93Raul Can?Ado (USA) Raul Da C.
94Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Facotry Off-Road Te
95Jesse Kelly (USA) Toasted Head Racing

