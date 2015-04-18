Trending

Sea Otter Classic: Jenny Rissveds wins short track race

Henderson and Davison round-out podium

Image 1 of 29

Vicki Barclay (Stan’s NoTubes) relaxing before the race

Vicki Barclay (Stan’s NoTubes) relaxing before the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 29

The short track course had no technical features this year with the exception of one flyover

The short track course had no technical features this year with the exception of one flyover
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 29

Chloe Woodruff (NoTubes Niner) took a turn at the front

Chloe Woodruff (NoTubes Niner) took a turn at the front
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 29

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) riding in the first chase group

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) riding in the first chase group
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 29

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) pulls a long train of riders back onto the racetrack.

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) pulls a long train of riders back onto the racetrack.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 29

USA Champion Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) did everything in her power to whittle down the group buy it was almost impossible on the flat non-technical course

USA Champion Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) did everything in her power to whittle down the group buy it was almost impossible on the flat non-technical course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 29

A Norco rider leading Kate Courtney and Mical Dyck around a tight corner

A Norco rider leading Kate Courtney and Mical Dyck around a tight corner
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 29

Lea Davision (Specialized) chases Rebecca Henderson in front of the Little Bella cheering squad

Lea Davision (Specialized) chases Rebecca Henderson in front of the Little Bella cheering squad
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 29

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) attempts to get on terms with Davison and Henderson

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) attempts to get on terms with Davison and Henderson
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 29

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) rode with the leaders the entire race.

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) rode with the leaders the entire race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 29

Jenny Rissveds (Scott Odlo) takes her first short track victory at the Sea Otter Classic

Jenny Rissveds (Scott Odlo) takes her first short track victory at the Sea Otter Classic
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 29

Mical Dyck (Stan’s NoTubes) edges out Teal Stetson-Lee in a battle for the 10th spot

Mical Dyck (Stan’s NoTubes) edges out Teal Stetson-Lee in a battle for the 10th spot
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 29

U-23 rider Kate Courtney and her Specialized team-mate Lea Davision at the finish

U-23 rider Kate Courtney and her Specialized team-mate Lea Davision at the finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 29

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and Rebecca Henderson riding in the lead group mid-race

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and Rebecca Henderson riding in the lead group mid-race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 29

Emily Batty and Trek team-mate Rebecca Henderson riding in the lead group on lap three

Emily Batty and Trek team-mate Rebecca Henderson riding in the lead group on lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 29

Jenny Rissveds (Scott Odlo) chasing Pendrel

Jenny Rissveds (Scott Odlo) chasing Pendrel
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 29

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) promoting her Gu sponsor a bit before the start

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) promoting her Gu sponsor a bit before the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 29

The Stan’s NoTubes Elite Women’s Team was out in force today (L to R) Mical Dyck, Nina Baum, Sarah Kaufmann, Vicki Barclay, Jenny Smith, Emily Shields, and Rose Grant

The Stan’s NoTubes Elite Women’s Team was out in force today (L to R) Mical Dyck, Nina Baum, Sarah Kaufmann, Vicki Barclay, Jenny Smith, Emily Shields, and Rose Grant
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 29

As usual, the Little Bellas were out in force to cheer for Lea Davison (Specialized)

As usual, the Little Bellas were out in force to cheer for Lea Davison (Specialized)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 29

Scott women (L to R) Erin Huck, Teal Stetson-Lee, and Jenny Rissveds

Scott women (L to R) Erin Huck, Teal Stetson-Lee, and Jenny Rissveds
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 29

The Elite Women at staging

The Elite Women at staging
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 29

Georgia Gould, Caroline Mani and Laurel Rathbun cutting up at the start

Georgia Gould, Caroline Mani and Laurel Rathbun cutting up at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 29

Scott, Specialized, Luna, and Trek women battle at the start of the short track event

Scott, Specialized, Luna, and Trek women battle at the start of the short track event
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 29

The lead women cross a fly-over on the first lap

The lead women cross a fly-over on the first lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 29

USA Champion Georgia Gould working her way up on the second lap

USA Champion Georgia Gould working her way up on the second lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 29

Two NoTubes riders cross the flyover together

Two NoTubes riders cross the flyover together
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 29

The lead group of ten led by Rebecca Henderson pass by a chase group coming in the opposite direction

The lead group of ten led by Rebecca Henderson pass by a chase group coming in the opposite direction
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 29

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) on the front of the race

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) on the front of the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 29

Jenny Rissveds (Scott Odlo) being interviewed at the finish.

Jenny Rissveds (Scott Odlo) being interviewed at the finish.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jenny Rissveds (Scott Odlo) took her first short track victory at the Sea Otter Classic on Friday in the short track race. The Swedish rider won ahead of Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) and Lea Davison (Specialized).

Katrina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) both missed out on a podium spot, finish fourth and fifth respectively.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo
2Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
3Lea Davison (USA) Specialized
4Katerina Nash (USA) Luna Pro Team
5Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
6Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
7Chloe Woodruff (USA) Team Stan's Notubes-Niner
8Erin Huck (USA) Scott 3 Rox
9Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
10Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized
11Mical Dyck (Can) Stans No Tubes
12Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team
13Caroline Mani (USA) Raleigh-Clement Cycling
14Rose Grant (USA) Stans No Tube Elite Women
15Andrea Waldis (Swi) Luna Pro Team
16Amy Beisel (USA) Liv Co-Factory
17Serena Bishop Gordon (USA) Liv
18Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team
19Andreane Lanthier Nad (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory T
20Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
21Evelyn Dong (USA) Team Show Air Cannondale
22Megan Chinburg (USA) Unattach
23Chloe Cross (Can) Team Whistler
24Jennifer Smith (USA) Stans No Tube Elite Women
25Shayna Powless (USA) Liv Co-Factory
26Nina Baum (USA) Stan's Notubes Women's Eli
27Emily Shields (USA) Stans No Tube Elite Women
28Luarel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh-Clement Cycling
29Carolina Gomez-Villaf (Arg) Vander Kitten
30Victoria Barclay (GBr) Stan's Notubes Elite Wome
31Sarah Kaufmann (USA) Stans No Tube Elite Women
32Ellen Noble (USA) Competitive Cyclists
33Sarah Hill (USA) American Classic / Xpepo P/
34Hannah Finchamp (USA) Lun A Pro Team
35Kaylee Blevins (USA) Team Stans No Tube Niner
36Abbey Alexiades (USA) Liv Co-Factory Off Road Te
37Elizabeth Lurz (USA) Athletes On Track
38Kayla Kaiser (USA) Heart Throb

Latest on Cyclingnews