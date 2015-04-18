Sea Otter Classic: Jenny Rissveds wins short track race
Henderson and Davison round-out podium
Pro Short Track women: -
Jenny Rissveds (Scott Odlo) took her first short track victory at the Sea Otter Classic on Friday in the short track race. The Swedish rider won ahead of Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) and Lea Davison (Specialized).
Katrina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) both missed out on a podium spot, finish fourth and fifth respectively.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo
|2
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized
|4
|Katerina Nash (USA) Luna Pro Team
|5
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|7
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Team Stan's Notubes-Niner
|8
|Erin Huck (USA) Scott 3 Rox
|9
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|10
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized
|11
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stans No Tubes
|12
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team
|13
|Caroline Mani (USA) Raleigh-Clement Cycling
|14
|Rose Grant (USA) Stans No Tube Elite Women
|15
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Luna Pro Team
|16
|Amy Beisel (USA) Liv Co-Factory
|17
|Serena Bishop Gordon (USA) Liv
|18
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team
|19
|Andreane Lanthier Nad (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory T
|20
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|21
|Evelyn Dong (USA) Team Show Air Cannondale
|22
|Megan Chinburg (USA) Unattach
|23
|Chloe Cross (Can) Team Whistler
|24
|Jennifer Smith (USA) Stans No Tube Elite Women
|25
|Shayna Powless (USA) Liv Co-Factory
|26
|Nina Baum (USA) Stan's Notubes Women's Eli
|27
|Emily Shields (USA) Stans No Tube Elite Women
|28
|Luarel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh-Clement Cycling
|29
|Carolina Gomez-Villaf (Arg) Vander Kitten
|30
|Victoria Barclay (GBr) Stan's Notubes Elite Wome
|31
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA) Stans No Tube Elite Women
|32
|Ellen Noble (USA) Competitive Cyclists
|33
|Sarah Hill (USA) American Classic / Xpepo P/
|34
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Lun A Pro Team
|35
|Kaylee Blevins (USA) Team Stans No Tube Niner
|36
|Abbey Alexiades (USA) Liv Co-Factory Off Road Te
|37
|Elizabeth Lurz (USA) Athletes On Track
|38
|Kayla Kaiser (USA) Heart Throb
