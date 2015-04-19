Image 1 of 37 Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) was all smiles in his team tent before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 37 Former USA Champion Stephen Ettinger (Sho-Air Cannondale) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 37 Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) is one of the pre-race favorites (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 37 Rebecca Henderson and Dan McConnell (Trek) are husband and wife, and both Australian Champions (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 37 Adam Morka (Trek Canada) celebrating a top ten finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 37 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) riding alone on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 37 Colin Daw (Mike’s Bikes) riding well at the end of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 37 Christoph Sauser (Specialized) giving maximum effort on the final climb of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 37 Russell Finsterwald (SRAM) leading a top ten group on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 37 Christoph Sauser (Specialized) attacked the leading group at the base of the final climb on lap one. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 37 Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) takes the lead near the end of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 37 A huge group stayed together throughout lap one of the two-lap race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 37 The leaders descend into a valley before starting the final climb back to the race track (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 37 The leaders could be seen for nearly two miles from the top of the ridge at Sea Otter (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 37 The Pro Men’s field totaled nearly 120 riders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 37 Pro Men starting on the Laguna Seca track (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 37 Rotem Ishay (Jamis) starting his season at Sea Otter (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 37 Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) has been in the best form of his career (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 37 Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) and Sergio Mantecon (Trek) shake hands at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 37 Sam Gaze (Specialized) finishing just behind the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 37 Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) edges out Howard Grotts to win the Sea Otter Classic (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 37 Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) celebrates two wins on the weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 37 Christoph Sauser (Specialized) moments before he snapped a chain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 37 Fernando Paez (Raleigh Clement) was pleased with his top ten finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 37 Fellow Oregon buddies (L to R) Carl Decker, Barry Wicks, Spenser Paxson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 37 Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) is ushered by Richard Fries for an interview (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 37 Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) riding in the third chase group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 37 Max Plaxton (Sho-Air Cannondale) did not seem to have his normal Sea Otter speed today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 37 Barry Wicks (Kona) and Carl Decker (Team Giant) riding together near the end of the first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 37 Christoph Sauser (Specialized) made an attempt to fix his chain but had to eventually run to the tech zone (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 37 Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) riding in a chase group at the end of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 37 Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) trying to keep Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) close (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 37 Simon Andreassen (Specialized) pulls away from Russell Finsterwald (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 37 Stephen Ettinger (Sho-Air Cannondale) was riding extremely well on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 37 Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) capitalizes on the chaos created after Sauser broke his chain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 37 Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) takes the lead after Christoph Sauser breaks a chain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 37 Howard Grotts (Specialized) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Nino Schurter of Switzerland, the three-time cross country world titlist, claimed his fourth straight race Saturday, winning a three-rider sprint to claim the 34-mile men's pro cross country title at the Sea Otter Classic.

Schurter, 28, the Scott-Odlo rider who also won Friday's short track, completed the two-lap route that began and finished on the asphalt at Laguna Seca Raceway in just under two hours.

Howard Grotts (Specialized) of Durango, Colo., was second. Daniel McConnell (Trek) of Australia was third for the second straight day as warm temperatures and blue skies were prevalent for the third day of the four-day event 25th edition. The runner-up and third-place finishers were given the same time.

"I had a little gap and I tried get away on the final hit, but they were both very strong so it came down to a sprint," said Schurter, who last raced at the event a decade ago as under-23 competitor. "It's great to see sprint finishes in mountain bike races."

Following its 11 a.m. start, the large men's field quickly evaporated into a pack of more than 20 riders. The lead group completed the first loop in 1 hour and 1 minute and the leaders stayed intact until Schurter, the two-time Olympic medallist, made his move.

One expected contender wasn't in the mix. Former two-time World Cup winner Christoph Sauser, who claimed the Sea Otter Classic cross country title last year and in 2009, had an early first-lap mechanical and withdrew. That changed the strategy for the Specialized team.

"Christoph won here last year so were here to ride for him," said Grotts, the former collegiate national road titlist. "Unfortunately, he had a mechanical so we had to improvize."

With Schurter's sprinting skills well-known, Grotts wasn't confident when the trio came onto the track together and then came off the final turn for the culminating final sprint. "I didn't think I had a chance," said Grotts. "But I was happy to get second."

With the lead group trio battling for on final winding downhill, the second lap time was more than a minute faster than the opening lap.

Sam Gaze (Specialized) of New Zealand finished fourth, two seconds behind the top three. Canadian Raphael Gagné (Rocky Mountain) wad fifth, trailing by 1:29. Simon Andreasseen (Specialized) of Denmark was sixth, trailing the winner by 1:34.

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing), who has won the Sea Otter Classic cross country title three times, dating to 2005, finished 11th, trailing by 1:50. Andri Frischknecht (Scott-Odlo) of Switzerland, the son of retired multiple world titlist Thomas Frischknecht, was 12th, trailing by 2;04.

