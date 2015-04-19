Schurter wins Sea Otter cross country title
Grotts and McConnell round out the podium
Pro Cross Country men: -
Nino Schurter of Switzerland, the three-time cross country world titlist, claimed his fourth straight race Saturday, winning a three-rider sprint to claim the 34-mile men's pro cross country title at the Sea Otter Classic.
Schurter, 28, the Scott-Odlo rider who also won Friday's short track, completed the two-lap route that began and finished on the asphalt at Laguna Seca Raceway in just under two hours.
Howard Grotts (Specialized) of Durango, Colo., was second. Daniel McConnell (Trek) of Australia was third for the second straight day as warm temperatures and blue skies were prevalent for the third day of the four-day event 25th edition. The runner-up and third-place finishers were given the same time.
"I had a little gap and I tried get away on the final hit, but they were both very strong so it came down to a sprint," said Schurter, who last raced at the event a decade ago as under-23 competitor. "It's great to see sprint finishes in mountain bike races."
Following its 11 a.m. start, the large men's field quickly evaporated into a pack of more than 20 riders. The lead group completed the first loop in 1 hour and 1 minute and the leaders stayed intact until Schurter, the two-time Olympic medallist, made his move.
One expected contender wasn't in the mix. Former two-time World Cup winner Christoph Sauser, who claimed the Sea Otter Classic cross country title last year and in 2009, had an early first-lap mechanical and withdrew. That changed the strategy for the Specialized team.
"Christoph won here last year so were here to ride for him," said Grotts, the former collegiate national road titlist. "Unfortunately, he had a mechanical so we had to improvize."
With Schurter's sprinting skills well-known, Grotts wasn't confident when the trio came onto the track together and then came off the final turn for the culminating final sprint. "I didn't think I had a chance," said Grotts. "But I was happy to get second."
With the lead group trio battling for on final winding downhill, the second lap time was more than a minute faster than the opening lap.
Sam Gaze (Specialized) of New Zealand finished fourth, two seconds behind the top three. Canadian Raphael Gagné (Rocky Mountain) wad fifth, trailing by 1:29. Simon Andreasseen (Specialized) of Denmark was sixth, trailing the winner by 1:34.
Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing), who has won the Sea Otter Classic cross country title three times, dating to 2005, finished 11th, trailing by 1:50. Andri Frischknecht (Scott-Odlo) of Switzerland, the son of retired multiple world titlist Thomas Frischknecht, was 12th, trailing by 2;04.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo
|1:59:56
|2
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized
|3
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Sam Gaze (NZl) Specialized
|0:01:02
|5
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain
|0:01:29
|6
|Simon Andreassen (Dnk) Specialized
|0:01:35
|7
|Luis Mejia Sßnchez (Col) Coopenae/7C
|8
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) Team Show Air Cannondale
|0:01:43
|9
|Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada
|0:01:45
|10
|Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Raleigh-Clement Cycling
|0:01:47
|11
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing
|0:01:50
|12
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-Odlo
|0:02:05
|13
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Scram 1 Tld Racing Team
|0:02:47
|14
|Kerry Werner (USA) Raleigh-Clement Cycling
|0:03:04
|15
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar
|0:03:31
|16
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Team Show Air Cannondale
|0:03:43
|17
|Michiel Van Der Heijde (Ned) Scott-Odlo
|18
|Sergio Mantecon Gutie (Spa) Trek Facotry Racing
|0:04:16
|19
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:17
|20
|Mitchell Bailey (Can) Trek Canada
|0:04:29
|21
|Evan Mcneely (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:04:57
|22
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles
|0:05:33
|23
|Egan Arley Bernal (Col) Team Specialized-Tugo Col
|0:05:46
|24
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:05:47
|25
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing
|0:05:56
|26
|Colin Daw (USA) Specialized
|0:05:57
|27
|Antoine Caron (Can) Pivot Cycles Ote
|0:06:12
|28
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA) Champion-System/Cann
|0:06:17
|29
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Pros Closet / Optum
|0:07:10
|30
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona Bicycles
|0:07:51
|31
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|32
|Justin Lindine (USA) Competitve Cyclist
|0:08:17
|33
|Diyer Rincon (Col) Arpo Bike Station
|0:08:29
|34
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Facotry Off-Road Te
|0:08:31
|35
|Tom Sampson (USA) Vittoria/Yeti
|0:08:32
|36
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized
|0:08:33
|37
|Julien Bourdevaire (USA) Blackstar
|0:08:40
|38
|Ryan Standish (USA) Steam Works Brewing - San
|0:08:53
|39
|Tinker Juarez (USA) Ride Biker Alliance
|40
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Team Tgb
|0:09:19
|41
|Peter Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:09:34
|42
|Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona Bicycles
|0:09:46
|43
|Ken Onodera (Jpn) Miyata-Merida
|0:10:04
|44
|Tristan Uhl (USA) Competitve Cyclist
|0:10:23
|45
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott - 3 Rox Racing Rider /
|0:10:30
|46
|Jett Chandler (USA) Doug Chandler Performac
|0:10:49
|47
|Eric Bostrom (USA) Ridebiker Cannondale
|48
|Adam Bucklin (USA) Thump Coffee
|49
|Joseph Maloney (USA) Bnl Bicycle Truck
|0:11:01
|50
|Brodie Stringer (USA) Sdg Bellweather
|0:11:03
|51
|Jose Aurelio Hernande (USA) Bikes And More Poc/Niner
|0:11:04
|52
|Ben Swanepoel (RSA) Squirt
|0:11:07
|53
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:11:19
|54
|Max Plaxton (Can) Team Show Air Cannondale
|55
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Lange Twins
|0:11:42
|56
|Cole House (USA) Isagenix / Seasucker / Guttenplan
|0:11:49
|57
|David Flaten (USA) Us Military Cycling/
|58
|Cole Oberman (USA) Rare Disease Cycling
|0:12:04
|59
|Jose Alfredo Pacheco (Mex) Buena Park Bicyles
|0:12:07
|60
|Alexandre Vialle (Can) Espresso Sport
|0:12:12
|61
|Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Bicycles
|0:12:39
|62
|Quinn Moberg (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory T
|63
|Ingvar Omarsson ISL Kria Racing
|0:13:11
|64
|Payson Mcelveen (USA) Competitve Cyclist
|0:13:30
|65
|Ernie Watenpaugh (USA) Jack Daniels
|0:13:53
|66
|Brad Bingham (USA) Kent Ericksen Cycling
|0:13:58
|67
|Gustavo Pedroza (Mex) Fuji Bikes Mexico
|0:14:27
|68
|Kalan Beisel (USA) Giant Co-Factory Racing T
|0:14:56
|69
|Samuel Samuel (USA) Ojio Sport/Nbbs
|0:15:05
|70
|Elliot Reinecke (USA) Book A Bike Mechanic
|0:15:06
|71
|Jean-Louis Bourdevair (USA) Blackstar
|0:15:21
|72
|Jim Hewett (USA) Acme Bikes
|73
|Alex Wild (USA) Trail Head Racing Specialzi
|0:15:45
|74
|Jeff Bender (USA) Kuhl Clothing
|0:16:52
|75
|Jon Slaughter (Can) Csbjcc P/B Norco Lg
|0:17:09
|76
|John Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|0:17:18
|77
|Alexandre Mantovani (USA) Gelato Borelli/Aroeira/Ra
|0:17:35
|78
|Nolan Brady (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off Road
|0:17:45
|79
|Lucas Rowton (USA) Montros Bike Shop
|0:18:07
|80
|Will Curtis (USA) Santa Cruz X Fusion
|0:18:13
|81
|Justin Desilets (USA) Revolution Peak Cyclers
|0:18:15
|82
|Alec Pasqualina (USA) Giant Co Facotry Off-Road
|0:18:44
|83
|Scott Lynch (Can)
|0:19:05
|84
|Joshua Brown (USA) Nate Wade Subaru P/B Boun
|0:19:09
|85
|Kevin Day (USA) Endurance 360
|0:19:11
|86
|Charles Faucher -Robe (Can) Pivot Cycles Ote
|0:19:23
|87
|Brad Auen (USA) Midwest Mountain Project
|0:19:28
|88
|Dana Weber (USA) Stage 21
|0:19:29
|89
|Thomas Gauthier (Can) Pivot Cycles Ote
|0:19:32
|90
|Niklas Podhraski (Aut) Fc-Donald St. Ruprecht
|0:19:54
|91
|Joel Titius (USA) Baghouse
|0:20:37
|92
|Jason Moeschler (USA) Wtb-Cannondale
|0:23:00
|93
|Jun Matsuo (Jpn) Miyata-Merida
|94
|Felix Belhumeur (Can) Pivot Cycles Ote
|0:23:43
|95
|Nick Truitt (USA) Breck Bike Guides
|0:24:03
|96
|Jakub Valigura (USA) 9250
|97
|Nick Thomas (USA) Azdevo
|0:24:45
|98
|Guillaume Larose-Ging (Can) Pivot Cycles Ote
|0:25:09
|99
|Stephane Roch (USA) Team Ninja/Apx/Trek Store
|0:25:16
|100
|Jesse Kelly (USA) Toasted Head Racing
|0:25:41
|101
|Jason Blodgett (USA) Sram - Scott
|0:26:07
|102
|Brady Kappius (USA) Clif Bar
|0:26:08
|103
|Geoffrey Montague (USA) Onyx Summit
|0:26:09
|104
|Mason Shea (USA) Coach Ahmadi
|0:27:19
|105
|Clint Claassen (USA) Santa Cruz/Fox
|0:28:59
|106
|Jt Toepel (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Spor
|0:29:26
|107
|Jordan Anderson (USA) Owens Healthcare
|0:29:33
|108
|Andrei Sobennicov (Mda) Moldavian National Team
|0:31:01
|109
|Jono Paulo Firmino Per (Bra) Jono Paulo Pereira
|0:31:02
