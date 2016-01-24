Tour Down Under stage 6 - Video Highlights

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Simon Gerrans and his Orica-GreenEdge comfortably controlled the peloton during the final stage of the Tour Down Under to secure an unprecedented fourth overall victory while his Caleb Ewan gave the Australian team an extra reason to celebrate by winning the sprint with yet another unbeatable final surge to the line in downtown Adelaide.

The win was the sixth from six stages for Australian riders in the Australian WorldTour race, with Gerrans leading the first WorldTour ranking of 2016.

For Gerrans, a fourth overall win ten years on from his first was built on the back of wins on stage 3 and 4 to see the 35-year-old also take the lead in the WorldTour standings. Richie Porte finished second overall at nine seconds on his debut with BMC, with Sergio Henao (Team Sky) third at 11 seconds.

“I couldn’t have asked for any more of the guys this week, they really did a sensational job this week. They kept me up the front and out of trouble this week and we tried to get Caleb the best run to the line that we could but what a fantastic week we’ve had.

"We are so lucky to have this race here in Australia, its fantastic to the race the Santos Tour Down Under with Orica-GreenEdge, an Aussie team wining the only WorldTour race we have in Australia, the opening WorldTour race of the season. It’s just awesome, a great way to star the season.”

