Video: Phil Anderson's analysis of Tour Down Under stage 1
No holding back for the peloton
André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) won his 12th stage at the Tour Down Under while Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) and world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) both put their hand up as contenders for the general classification. And it's only day one.
Phil Anderson and Cyclingnews' Australian Editor Jane Aubrey talk through the events of Stage 1 and look ahead to Stage 2 which looms as an early indicator of those who will be fighting it out for the overall come the weekend, in the first of our daily analysis videos from the WorldTour event.
Click on the video below to see what they think!
