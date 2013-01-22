Video: Phil Anderson's analysis of Tour Down Under stage 1

Image 1 of 3 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 All smiles from Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) looks for shade before the start. (Image credit: Sirotti)

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) won his 12th stage at the Tour Down Under while Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) and world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) both put their hand up as contenders for the general classification. And it's only day one.

Phil Anderson and Cyclingnews' Australian Editor Jane Aubrey talk through the events of Stage 1 and look ahead to Stage 2 which looms as an early indicator of those who will be fighting it out for the overall come the weekend, in the first of our daily analysis videos from the WorldTour event.

Click on the video below to see what they think!

