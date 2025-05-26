Recommended reading

Australian all-rounder and former Tour de France stage winner Simon Clarke announces he will retire in January 2026

Final events of career will be Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

2012 Vuelta a España: Simon Clarke celebrates victory in the mountains classification
Longstanding Australian all-rounder and Tour de France stage winner Simon Clarke has announced he will be retiring from the sport in January 2026.

Clarke, 38, made the announcement during the third rest day of the 2025 Giro d'Italia - which he is currently racing -  that he will ride the Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race as the last events of his career.

