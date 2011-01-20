Trending

Image 1 of 76

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) made winning stage three look easy

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) made winning stage three look easy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 76

Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team) takes the biggest win of his young career

Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team) takes the biggest win of his young career
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 76

The Tour Down Under peloton raced in the heat

The Tour Down Under peloton raced in the heat
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 76

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 76

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) retook the race leader's ochre jersey

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) retook the race leader's ochre jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 76

The early break of the day

The early break of the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 76

Spanish national champion Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar)

Spanish national champion Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 76

Matthew's winning margin was impressive

Matthew's winning margin was impressive
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 76

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) celebrates

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) celebrates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 76

Michael Matthews (Rabobank)

Michael Matthews (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 76

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 76

Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team) wins stage three of the Tour Down Under

Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team) wins stage three of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 76

The break make their way up the freeway.

The break make their way up the freeway.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 76

Lance Armstrong worked well for his team today.

Lance Armstrong worked well for his team today.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 76

RadioShack took to the front today to protect McEwen's lead.

RadioShack took to the front today to protect McEwen's lead.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 76

All roads lead to Nourlunga.

All roads lead to Nourlunga.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 76

Time for a quick stretch in the neutral zone.

Time for a quick stretch in the neutral zone.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 76

Luke Roberts was front and centre this morning.

Luke Roberts was front and centre this morning.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 76

Mark Cavendish poses for a few happy snaps with a young joey.

Mark Cavendish poses for a few happy snaps with a young joey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 76

Lance Armstrong at the sign in area.

Lance Armstrong at the sign in area.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 76

Armstrong fans waited patiently to hopefully get his autograph.

Armstrong fans waited patiently to hopefully get his autograph.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 76

Fans lined the streets.

Fans lined the streets.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 23 of 76

Simon Clarke says gday to a little mate.

Simon Clarke says gday to a little mate.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 24 of 76

Michael Rogers makes his way through the convoy back to the peloton.

Michael Rogers makes his way through the convoy back to the peloton.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 25 of 76

Robbie McEwen on a slight descent.

Robbie McEwen on a slight descent.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 26 of 76

Simon Gerrans (Sky) is a previous winner of the Tour Down Under.

Simon Gerrans (Sky) is a previous winner of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 27 of 76

Matt Goss is back in the leader's jersey.

Matt Goss is back in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 28 of 76

Luke Roberts accepted a kiss after being awarded his KOM jersey.

Luke Roberts accepted a kiss after being awarded his KOM jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 29 of 76

Matt Goss retained his sprinters jersey.

Matt Goss retained his sprinters jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 30 of 76

Most aggressive rider was Luke Durbridge.

Most aggressive rider was Luke Durbridge.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 31 of 76

Michael Matthews on the podium.

Michael Matthews on the podium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 32 of 76

Michael Matthews celebrates an easy win.

Michael Matthews celebrates an easy win.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 33 of 76

Michael Matthews sprints ahead.

Michael Matthews sprints ahead.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 34 of 76

RadioShack remained on the front in the closing kilometres.

RadioShack remained on the front in the closing kilometres.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 35 of 76

The riders start the uphill finish.

The riders start the uphill finish.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 36 of 76

The break gained around a three minute advantage.

The break gained around a three minute advantage.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 37 of 76

Some parts of the race were protected from the hot weather.

Some parts of the race were protected from the hot weather.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 38 of 76

Danny Pate in his new HTC-Highroad team kit

Danny Pate in his new HTC-Highroad team kit
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 76

Geraint Thomas (Sky) crashed yesterday but battled on

Geraint Thomas (Sky) crashed yesterday but battled on
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 76

Robbie McEwen started the stage in the lead

Robbie McEwen started the stage in the lead
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 76

McEwen (Radioshack) signs for the fans

McEwen (Radioshack) signs for the fans
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 76

Robbie McEwen (Radioshack) didn't have a team a few weeks ago

Robbie McEwen (Radioshack) didn't have a team a few weeks ago
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 76

Is this Leopard Trek rider checking his radio or looking for his scarf?

Is this Leopard Trek rider checking his radio or looking for his scarf?
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 76

Riders await the start of stage three.

Riders await the start of stage three.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 76

The peloton at the start

The peloton at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 76

The peloton at the start

The peloton at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 76

The bunch make the most of the warm weather in Australia

The bunch make the most of the warm weather in Australia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 76

Greg Henderson (Sky Procycling) hasn't had the race he'd wished for

Greg Henderson (Sky Procycling) hasn't had the race he'd wished for
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 76

Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad) is a loyal teammate

Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad) is a loyal teammate
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 76

Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team on the front

Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team on the front
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 76

The Radioshack team lead the bunch with McEwen in the leader's jersey

The Radioshack team lead the bunch with McEwen in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 76

Luke Roberts (UNI SA - Australia) is having a good race

Luke Roberts (UNI SA - Australia) is having a good race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 76

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad)

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 76

Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team)

Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 76

Michael Matthews gave Rabobank its first win on the season

Michael Matthews gave Rabobank its first win on the season
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 76

Michael Matthews is a first year pro with huge potential

Michael Matthews is a first year pro with huge potential
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 76

Brian Nygaard was all smiles at the Tour Down Under

Brian Nygaard was all smiles at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 76

Andre Greipel (Omega-Pharma Lotto) still hasn't opened his account for the season

Andre Greipel (Omega-Pharma Lotto) still hasn't opened his account for the season
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 76

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) crosses the line

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) crosses the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 76

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) crosses the line

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) crosses the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 76

Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team) beats Greipel and Goss

Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team) beats Greipel and Goss
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 76

Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team)

Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 76

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) was just too good for Greipel and Goss.

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) was just too good for Greipel and Goss.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 76

Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team)

Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 76

Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team)

Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 76

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) crosses the line

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) crosses the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 76

Goss on the podium

Goss on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 76

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) claimed the leader's jersey back

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) claimed the leader's jersey back
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 76

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 76

Michael Rogers and the rest of the Sky riders at the finish

Michael Rogers and the rest of the Sky riders at the finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 76

Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team)

Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 76

Greipel (Omega-Pharma Lotto) hasn't hit full form yet

Greipel (Omega-Pharma Lotto) hasn't hit full form yet
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 76

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 76

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) was given his musette at the start

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) was given his musette at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 76

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 76

Robbie McEwen lost the race lead but worked hard

Robbie McEwen lost the race lead but worked hard
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Stirling normally throws up some classic finishes during the Tour Down Under and today was no exception. While it was one world champion, Cadel Evans, who showed his mettle in the Adelaide Hills town last year it was another, Michael Matthews, who demonstrated how an U23 world champ can serve it to the big boys.

The 20-year-old Rabobank neo-pro comfortably out-kicked André Greipel and fellow Australian Matthew Goss in the tough uphill finish and he was understandably ecstatic at taking a win in his first outing at a World Tour event - and on home soil, too.

"It's one of the most difficult races in this tour so it's really great to win this one and thanks to my team," said Matthews after the finish.

"With about a kilometre to go I felt pretty good and I had a look around and there was only a couple of sprinters there. I was a bit worried about Gossy because he's really fast and he's won a stage already but I just had the legs in the end I guess."

While Graeme Brown is Rabobank's captain for the event, the Dutch squad had to change tack given that the elder Australian was caught up behind a crash again today and it may have hurt his chances of being up there for the sprint.

"In the last three kilometres Tom [Leezer] was leading me all the way to the front. I was like 50th wheel with four kilometres to go and then he put me in perfect position for the sprint," said Matthews.

"Tom basically got me from about halfway down the bunch up the front and all the other boys were just behind me yelling at me making sure I had food and water. I couldn't have done it without them.

"With about a lap to go I wasn't feeling that good but my team came back and geed me up and they were just amazing the whole race, getting me motivated for the sprint and saying, 'You can do it' so I pulled it off for them at the end."

Time to lick the wounds

After the drama of yesterday's crashes there were two non-starters this morning in the suburb of Unley: owing to injuries sustained during stage two, Chris Sutton (Team Sky) and Bernard Sulzberger (UNiSA-Australia) were forced to withdraw from this year's race.

And for the same reason - yesterday's carnage - the peloton wasn't too keen to offer much resistance early. Just four kilometres after the 10km neutral section, Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) successfully attacked and soon had three other riders for company, the quartet quickly establishing a lead nudging three minutes.

The break's advantage would reach the five-minute mark as Aleksandr Kuschynski (Katusha), Luis Pasamontes (Movistar), Luke Durbridge (UniSA) and De Gendt contested the intermediate sprints at McLaren FLat and Echunga. Kuschynski prevailed in both but Durbridge took maximum points in the KOM on Germantown Hill after 80 clicks, netting the most aggressive rider prize in the process.

"I had a go. It was a solid day and you never know if it's going to come back or not," said Durbridge after the finish. "We had a good try and saw how we could go but unfortunately we got caught.

"It was good we kept the KOM in the team and the most aggressive is just a good jersey to wear for tomorrow as a reward for being in the breakaway today."

After catching the break with 20km remaining in the stage it was time for the likes of Saxo Bank's Richie Porte and RadioShack's Ben Hermans to have a dig on the finishing circuits around Stirling late in the stage but to no avail; with the sprinters' teams controlling the day they weren't going to let any plucky moves succeed and eventually it was a plucky young neo-pro, Matthews, who prevailed.

"It's parallel with the world championships because the guys you are racing against are the best in the world so under 23 is under 23's but this is the elite level and it's basically the world championships again," explained Matthews.

"Coming into one of the biggest pro teams in the world puts a bit of pressure on you to get some results but I was just here to work and help the team so it's good to get the result in the end.

"I kept an eye out for them [Goss and McEwen] because they're all brilliant riders they all could have won today so I kept an eye out for them just to see how they were. We had the DS on the radio and everything so we knew where they were all the time. I just had the legs in the end to get it."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team3:11:47
2André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
3Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
5Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
6Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
7Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
8Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
9Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
12Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
13Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
14Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
15Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
16Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
18Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
19Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
20Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
22Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
23Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
24Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
25David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:07
26Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
27Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
31Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
34Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
36Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
38Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
40Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
42Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
43Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
44Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
45Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
46Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
47Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
48Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:13
49Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
51Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
52Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
54Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
57Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
59Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
60Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:25
61Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack0:00:31
62Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:32
63Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:46
64Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
65Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
66William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
67Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
68Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:50
69Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:54
70Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana0:00:57
71Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:59
73Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:06
74David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:10
75Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team
76Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:19
77Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:20
78Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:48
79Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
80Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
81Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:02:41
82Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
83Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack0:03:11
84Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack
85Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
86Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
88Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
89Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
90Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
91Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
92Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
93Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
94Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
95Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
97Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:19
98Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
99Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
100Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
101Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
102Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:05:15
103Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team0:05:28
104Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:07
105Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:14
106Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:36
107Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
108Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:39
109Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
110Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
111Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
112Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
113Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
114Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
115Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:07:20
116Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
117Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
118John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:26
119Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack0:10:26
120Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
121Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
122Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
123Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
124Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
125Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack
126Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
127Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
128Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
129José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:29
130Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
131Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar9:35:21
2Sky Procycling
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
4Liquigas-Cannondale
5Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:14
6Vacansoleil-DCM
7UNI SA - Australia
8BMC0:00:20
9Astana
10Katusha
11Quickstep0:00:27
12Garmin-Cervelo
13Radio Shack0:00:31
14Rabobank0:00:39
15Leopard Trek0:00:53
16Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:26
17Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:36
18Lampre - ISD0:03:47
19HTC-Highroad0:07:27

Sprint 1 - McLaren Flat
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team6pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia2

Spritn 2 - Echunga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team6pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
3Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team8pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia4

KOM - Germantown Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia16pts
2Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team12
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
4Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team6
5Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team4

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad9:56:25
2André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:02
3Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack0:00:04
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
6Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:00:14
7Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
8Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
11Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
17Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
19Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
20Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
22Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
23Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
24Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
25Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:00:15
26Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:18
27Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
29Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
30Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
31Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
32Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
34Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
35Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
36Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
37Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
38David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
39Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
40Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
43Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
44Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
45Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
46Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
47Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
48Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:00:27
49Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
54Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
55Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
56Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
57Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
58Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:44
59Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack0:00:45
60Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:46
61Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:00
62William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
63Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
64Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:01
65Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:04
66Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:05
67Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
68David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:20
69Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team0:01:24
70Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:28
71Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:34
72Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:20
73Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:40
74Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:47
75Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:54
76Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:02:55
77Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
78Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:24
79Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:25
80Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
81Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack
82Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack
83Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
84Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
85Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
86Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
87Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:32
89Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:49
90Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana0:04:24
91Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:04:32
92Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:33
93Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
94Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
95Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:49
96Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:55
97Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:02
98Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:05:18
99Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:05:29
100Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team0:05:42
101Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:44
102Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:52
103Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:21
104Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:28
105Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:46
106Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:06:47
107Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:53
108Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
109Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
110Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
111Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
112Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:07
113Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:07:34
114Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:26
115Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:09:30
116John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:40
117Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:40
118Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
119Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
120Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack
121Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
122Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack
123Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:10:58
124Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:25
125Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:11:51
126Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:03
127Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:13
128Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:13:29
129José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:44
130Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:32
131Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:16:30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling29:49:57
2Movistar
3Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:07
4AG2R La Mondiale
5UNI SA - Australia0:00:14
6Vacansoleil-DCM
7Euskaltel-Euskadi
8BMC0:00:20
9Katusha
10Astana
11Quickstep0:00:27
12Garmin-Cervelo
13Radio Shack0:00:31
14Rabobank0:00:39
15Leopard Trek0:00:53
16Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:26
17Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:36
18Lampre - ISD0:03:47
19HTC-Highroad0:07:27

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad12pts
2Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team12
3Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia12
4André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
5Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack10
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team8
7Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling8
8David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard8
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
10Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
12Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
13Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana6
14Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
15Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team4
16Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team2
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia22pts
2Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia16
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia16
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
5Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
6David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard12
7Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team12
8Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
10Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team6
12Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
13Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team4

 

