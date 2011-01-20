Image 1 of 76 Michael Matthews (Rabobank) made winning stage three look easy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 76 Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team) takes the biggest win of his young career (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 76 The Tour Down Under peloton raced in the heat (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 76 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 76 Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) retook the race leader's ochre jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 76 The early break of the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 76 Spanish national champion Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 76 Matthew's winning margin was impressive (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 76 Michael Matthews (Rabobank) celebrates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 76 Michael Matthews (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 76 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 76 Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team) wins stage three of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 76 The break make their way up the freeway. Stirling normally throws up some classic finishes during the Tour Down Under and today was no exception. While it was one world champion, Cadel Evans, who showed his mettle in the Adelaide Hills town last year it was another, Michael Matthews, who demonstrated how an U23 world champ can serve it to the big boys.

The 20-year-old Rabobank neo-pro comfortably out-kicked André Greipel and fellow Australian Matthew Goss in the tough uphill finish and he was understandably ecstatic at taking a win in his first outing at a World Tour event - and on home soil, too.

"It's one of the most difficult races in this tour so it's really great to win this one and thanks to my team," said Matthews after the finish.

"With about a kilometre to go I felt pretty good and I had a look around and there was only a couple of sprinters there. I was a bit worried about Gossy because he's really fast and he's won a stage already but I just had the legs in the end I guess."

While Graeme Brown is Rabobank's captain for the event, the Dutch squad had to change tack given that the elder Australian was caught up behind a crash again today and it may have hurt his chances of being up there for the sprint.

"In the last three kilometres Tom [Leezer] was leading me all the way to the front. I was like 50th wheel with four kilometres to go and then he put me in perfect position for the sprint," said Matthews.

"Tom basically got me from about halfway down the bunch up the front and all the other boys were just behind me yelling at me making sure I had food and water. I couldn't have done it without them.

"With about a lap to go I wasn't feeling that good but my team came back and geed me up and they were just amazing the whole race, getting me motivated for the sprint and saying, 'You can do it' so I pulled it off for them at the end."

Time to lick the wounds

After the drama of yesterday's crashes there were two non-starters this morning in the suburb of Unley: owing to injuries sustained during stage two, Chris Sutton (Team Sky) and Bernard Sulzberger (UNiSA-Australia) were forced to withdraw from this year's race.

And for the same reason - yesterday's carnage - the peloton wasn't too keen to offer much resistance early. Just four kilometres after the 10km neutral section, Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) successfully attacked and soon had three other riders for company, the quartet quickly establishing a lead nudging three minutes.

The break's advantage would reach the five-minute mark as Aleksandr Kuschynski (Katusha), Luis Pasamontes (Movistar), Luke Durbridge (UniSA) and De Gendt contested the intermediate sprints at McLaren FLat and Echunga. Kuschynski prevailed in both but Durbridge took maximum points in the KOM on Germantown Hill after 80 clicks, netting the most aggressive rider prize in the process.

"I had a go. It was a solid day and you never know if it's going to come back or not," said Durbridge after the finish. "We had a good try and saw how we could go but unfortunately we got caught.

"It was good we kept the KOM in the team and the most aggressive is just a good jersey to wear for tomorrow as a reward for being in the breakaway today."

After catching the break with 20km remaining in the stage it was time for the likes of Saxo Bank's Richie Porte and RadioShack's Ben Hermans to have a dig on the finishing circuits around Stirling late in the stage but to no avail; with the sprinters' teams controlling the day they weren't going to let any plucky moves succeed and eventually it was a plucky young neo-pro, Matthews, who prevailed.

"It's parallel with the world championships because the guys you are racing against are the best in the world so under 23 is under 23's but this is the elite level and it's basically the world championships again," explained Matthews.

"Coming into one of the biggest pro teams in the world puts a bit of pressure on you to get some results but I was just here to work and help the team so it's good to get the result in the end.

"I kept an eye out for them [Goss and McEwen] because they're all brilliant riders they all could have won today so I kept an eye out for them just to see how they were. We had the DS on the radio and everything so we knew where they were all the time. I just had the legs in the end to get it."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:11:47 2 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 9 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 13 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 16 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack 18 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack 19 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 22 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:07 26 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 27 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team 31 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 36 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 38 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 40 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 41 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 42 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 43 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 44 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 45 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 46 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 47 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 48 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:13 49 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team 51 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 52 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 54 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana 57 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 59 Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 60 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:25 61 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack 0:00:31 62 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:32 63 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:46 64 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 65 Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 67 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 68 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:50 69 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:54 70 Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana 0:00:57 71 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:59 73 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:06 74 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:10 75 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team 76 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:19 77 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:20 78 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:48 79 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 80 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 81 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:02:41 82 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 83 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack 0:03:11 84 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack 85 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 86 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 89 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 90 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 91 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 92 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 93 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 94 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 95 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 97 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:19 98 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 99 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 100 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 101 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 102 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:05:15 103 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 0:05:28 104 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:07 105 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:14 106 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:36 107 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 108 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:39 109 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 110 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 111 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 112 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 113 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 114 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 115 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:07:20 116 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 117 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 118 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:26 119 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack 0:10:26 120 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 121 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 122 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 123 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 124 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 125 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack 126 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 127 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 128 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 129 José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:29 130 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 131 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar 9:35:21 2 Sky Procycling 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:07 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:14 6 Vacansoleil-DCM 7 UNI SA - Australia 8 BMC 0:00:20 9 Astana 10 Katusha 11 Quickstep 0:00:27 12 Garmin-Cervelo 13 Radio Shack 0:00:31 14 Rabobank 0:00:39 15 Leopard Trek 0:00:53 16 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:26 17 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:36 18 Lampre - ISD 0:03:47 19 HTC-Highroad 0:07:27

Sprint 1 - McLaren Flat # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 2

Spritn 2 - Echunga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 8 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 4

KOM - Germantown Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 16 pts 2 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 12 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 4 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 6 5 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 9:56:25 2 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:02 3 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack 0:00:04 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:00:14 7 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 11 Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 17 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 19 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack 22 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 24 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 25 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:00:15 26 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:18 27 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:19 29 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 30 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 31 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 34 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 36 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 37 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 40 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team 43 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 44 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 45 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 46 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 47 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 48 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:00:27 49 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 54 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana 55 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team 56 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 57 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 58 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:44 59 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack 0:00:45 60 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:46 61 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:00 62 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 63 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 64 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:01 65 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:04 66 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:05 67 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 68 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:20 69 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team 0:01:24 70 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:28 71 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:34 72 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:20 73 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:40 74 Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:47 75 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:54 76 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:02:55 77 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 78 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:24 79 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:03:25 80 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 81 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack 82 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack 83 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 84 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 85 Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 86 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 87 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:32 89 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:49 90 Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana 0:04:24 91 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:04:32 92 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:33 93 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 94 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 95 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:49 96 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:55 97 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:02 98 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:05:18 99 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:05:29 100 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 0:05:42 101 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:44 102 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:52 103 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:21 104 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:28 105 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:46 106 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:06:47 107 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:53 108 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 109 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 110 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 111 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 112 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:07 113 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:07:34 114 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:26 115 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:09:30 116 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:40 117 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:40 118 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 119 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 120 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack 121 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 122 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack 123 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:10:58 124 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:25 125 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:11:51 126 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:03 127 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:12:13 128 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:13:29 129 José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:44 130 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:32 131 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:16:30

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 29:49:57 2 Movistar 3 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:07 4 AG2R La Mondiale 5 UNI SA - Australia 0:00:14 6 Vacansoleil-DCM 7 Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 BMC 0:00:20 9 Katusha 10 Astana 11 Quickstep 0:00:27 12 Garmin-Cervelo 13 Radio Shack 0:00:31 14 Rabobank 0:00:39 15 Leopard Trek 0:00:53 16 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:26 17 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:36 18 Lampre - ISD 0:03:47 19 HTC-Highroad 0:07:27

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 12 pts 2 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 12 3 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 12 4 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 5 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack 10 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 8 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 10 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 12 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 13 Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana 6 14 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 15 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 16 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 2 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 2