Sterling performance from Matthews
Goss moves back into overall lead
Stage 3 : Unley - Stirling
Stirling normally throws up some classic finishes during the Tour Down Under and today was no exception. While it was one world champion, Cadel Evans, who showed his mettle in the Adelaide Hills town last year it was another, Michael Matthews, who demonstrated how an U23 world champ can serve it to the big boys.
Related Articles
The 20-year-old Rabobank neo-pro comfortably out-kicked André Greipel and fellow Australian Matthew Goss in the tough uphill finish and he was understandably ecstatic at taking a win in his first outing at a World Tour event - and on home soil, too.
"It's one of the most difficult races in this tour so it's really great to win this one and thanks to my team," said Matthews after the finish.
"With about a kilometre to go I felt pretty good and I had a look around and there was only a couple of sprinters there. I was a bit worried about Gossy because he's really fast and he's won a stage already but I just had the legs in the end I guess."
While Graeme Brown is Rabobank's captain for the event, the Dutch squad had to change tack given that the elder Australian was caught up behind a crash again today and it may have hurt his chances of being up there for the sprint.
"In the last three kilometres Tom [Leezer] was leading me all the way to the front. I was like 50th wheel with four kilometres to go and then he put me in perfect position for the sprint," said Matthews.
"Tom basically got me from about halfway down the bunch up the front and all the other boys were just behind me yelling at me making sure I had food and water. I couldn't have done it without them.
"With about a lap to go I wasn't feeling that good but my team came back and geed me up and they were just amazing the whole race, getting me motivated for the sprint and saying, 'You can do it' so I pulled it off for them at the end."
Time to lick the wounds
After the drama of yesterday's crashes there were two non-starters this morning in the suburb of Unley: owing to injuries sustained during stage two, Chris Sutton (Team Sky) and Bernard Sulzberger (UNiSA-Australia) were forced to withdraw from this year's race.
And for the same reason - yesterday's carnage - the peloton wasn't too keen to offer much resistance early. Just four kilometres after the 10km neutral section, Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) successfully attacked and soon had three other riders for company, the quartet quickly establishing a lead nudging three minutes.
The break's advantage would reach the five-minute mark as Aleksandr Kuschynski (Katusha), Luis Pasamontes (Movistar), Luke Durbridge (UniSA) and De Gendt contested the intermediate sprints at McLaren FLat and Echunga. Kuschynski prevailed in both but Durbridge took maximum points in the KOM on Germantown Hill after 80 clicks, netting the most aggressive rider prize in the process.
"I had a go. It was a solid day and you never know if it's going to come back or not," said Durbridge after the finish. "We had a good try and saw how we could go but unfortunately we got caught.
"It was good we kept the KOM in the team and the most aggressive is just a good jersey to wear for tomorrow as a reward for being in the breakaway today."
After catching the break with 20km remaining in the stage it was time for the likes of Saxo Bank's Richie Porte and RadioShack's Ben Hermans to have a dig on the finishing circuits around Stirling late in the stage but to no avail; with the sprinters' teams controlling the day they weren't going to let any plucky moves succeed and eventually it was a plucky young neo-pro, Matthews, who prevailed.
"It's parallel with the world championships because the guys you are racing against are the best in the world so under 23 is under 23's but this is the elite level and it's basically the world championships again," explained Matthews.
"Coming into one of the biggest pro teams in the world puts a bit of pressure on you to get some results but I was just here to work and help the team so it's good to get the result in the end.
"I kept an eye out for them [Goss and McEwen] because they're all brilliant riders they all could have won today so I kept an eye out for them just to see how they were. We had the DS on the radio and everything so we knew where they were all the time. I just had the legs in the end to get it."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:11:47
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|6
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|9
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|13
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|16
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
|18
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
|19
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|22
|Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|26
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|27
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
|31
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|36
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|38
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|40
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|42
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|43
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|44
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|45
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|46
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|47
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|48
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:13
|49
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
|51
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|52
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|54
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|56
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
|57
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|59
|Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|60
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:25
|61
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack
|0:00:31
|62
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|63
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:46
|64
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|65
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|67
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|68
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:50
|69
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:54
|70
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
|0:00:57
|71
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:59
|73
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:06
|74
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:10
|75
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team
|76
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:19
|77
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|78
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:48
|79
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|81
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:02:41
|82
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|83
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack
|0:03:11
|84
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack
|85
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|89
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|90
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|91
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|92
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|93
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|97
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:19
|98
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|99
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|100
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|101
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|102
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:15
|103
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:05:28
|104
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:07
|105
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:14
|106
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:36
|107
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|108
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:39
|109
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|110
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|111
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|112
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|113
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|114
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|115
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:20
|116
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|117
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|118
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:26
|119
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack
|0:10:26
|120
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|121
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|122
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|123
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|124
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack
|126
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|127
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|128
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|129
|José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:29
|130
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|131
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar
|9:35:21
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:14
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|7
|UNI SA - Australia
|8
|BMC
|0:00:20
|9
|Astana
|10
|Katusha
|11
|Quickstep
|0:00:27
|12
|Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|Radio Shack
|0:00:31
|14
|Rabobank
|0:00:39
|15
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:53
|16
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:26
|17
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:36
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:03:47
|19
|HTC-Highroad
|0:07:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|pts
|2
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|6
|5
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|9:56:25
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:02
|3
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
|0:00:04
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:00:14
|7
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|11
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|17
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|19
|Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
|22
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|24
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|25
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:15
|26
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|27
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:19
|29
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|30
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|31
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|32
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|34
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|36
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|37
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|40
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
|43
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|44
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|45
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|46
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|47
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:27
|49
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|54
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
|55
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
|56
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|57
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|58
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:44
|59
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack
|0:00:45
|60
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|61
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:00
|62
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|63
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|64
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:01
|65
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:04
|66
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:05
|67
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|68
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:20
|69
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|70
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:28
|71
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:34
|72
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:20
|73
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:40
|74
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|75
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:02:54
|76
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:02:55
|77
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|78
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:24
|79
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:25
|80
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|81
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack
|82
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack
|83
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|84
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|85
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|86
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:32
|89
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|90
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
|0:04:24
|91
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:04:32
|92
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:33
|93
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|94
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|95
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:49
|96
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:55
|97
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:02
|98
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:05:18
|99
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:29
|100
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|101
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:44
|102
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:52
|103
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:21
|104
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:28
|105
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:46
|106
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:06:47
|107
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:53
|108
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|109
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|110
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|111
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|112
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:07
|113
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:07:34
|114
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:26
|115
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:09:30
|116
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:40
|117
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:40
|118
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|119
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|120
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack
|121
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack
|123
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:58
|124
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:25
|125
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:51
|126
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:03
|127
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:13
|128
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:29
|129
|José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:44
|130
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:32
|131
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|29:49:57
|2
|Movistar
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:07
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:14
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|BMC
|0:00:20
|9
|Katusha
|10
|Astana
|11
|Quickstep
|0:00:27
|12
|Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|Radio Shack
|0:00:31
|14
|Rabobank
|0:00:39
|15
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:53
|16
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:26
|17
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:36
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:03:47
|19
|HTC-Highroad
|0:07:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|12
|pts
|2
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|12
|3
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|12
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|5
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
|10
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|8
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|10
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|12
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|13
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
|6
|14
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|15
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|16
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|22
|pts
|2
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|4
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|5
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|7
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|8
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|10
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|6
|12
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy