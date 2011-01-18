Image 1 of 60 Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) continues his strong start to the season (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 60 Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) celebrates his victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 60 Mitchell Docker (UniSA-Australia) gets aero. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 60 Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) was a clear winner of stage 1. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 60 Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) turns on the speed in the closing metres. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 60 Stage 1 winner and GC leader Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 60 André Greipel has a chat with his team director Allan Peiper. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 60 Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 60 Leopard Trek's Davide Vigano, left, and Bruno Pires. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 60 Davide Vigano (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 60 Graeme Brown (Rabobank) gets ready for stage 1. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 60 All smiles from Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervelo) at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 60 Katusha team director Dmitri Konyshev. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 60 The Santos Tour Down Under peloton in action during stage 1. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 60 Lampre ISD's Alessandro Spezialetti and Aitor Perez Arrieta. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 60 The peloton en route to Angaston in stage 1. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 60 Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) was too strong for Greipel and McEwen. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 60 The peloton strolled along during the early kilometres. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 60 The TV chopper was in action during stage 1 as well. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 60 Luke Roberts (Uni SA) leads his team to the sign on. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 60 The peloton makes its way out of Mawson Lakes. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 22 of 60 Jonathan Cantwell (Uni SA) chats with Richie Porte on the start line. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 23 of 60 Fans came out this morning to see the stars. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 24 of 60 Armstrong is still a favourite with the fans. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 25 of 60 Tyler Farrer (Garmin-Cervelo) before stage 1. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 26 of 60 William Clarke (Leopard Trek) goes on the attack before the KOM. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 27 of 60 Mitchell Docker (Uni SA) leads the break up a small climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 28 of 60 Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) is in good form so far this season. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 29 of 60 Travis Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo) leads the peloton in pursuit of the break. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 30 of 60 Lance Armstrong stayed in the bunch all day. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 31 of 60 The break head under some shady old trees. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 32 of 60 Matt Wilson (Garmin-Cervelo) fills up with bidons. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 33 of 60 It was perfect weather during stage 1. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 34 of 60 Stage 1 made its way through vineyards. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 35 of 60 Fellow Aussies Simon Clarke (Astana) and Mitchell Docker (Uni SA) talk tactics at the front of the break. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 36 of 60 The sprinters with 300 to go (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 60 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 60 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 60 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) missed out today (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 60 Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) crosses the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 60 Simon Clarke (Astana) will be working hard for Allan Davis (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 60 Michael Rogers, now with Sky, competes in his home tour (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 60 Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad) drives the pace (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 60 Omega Pharma Lotto managed to help Andre Greipel to second place on stage 1 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 60 Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 60 Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 60 Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 60 Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 60 Matthew Goss faces questions after winning stage 1of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 60 Never in doubt: Goss has time to raise his arms before taking the win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 60 Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) wins stage 1 on the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 60 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 53 of 60 HTC-Highroad delivered Goss perfectly to the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 54 of 60 HTC-Highroad get one over their ex-sprinter on stage 1 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 55 of 60 That's how you do it: Goss shows Greipel how it's done (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 56 of 60 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 57 of 60 Lance Armstrong makes his way to the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 58 of 60 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) before the start of stage 1 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 59 of 60 Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 60 of 60 A Saxo Bank SunGard leads the bunch (Image credit: Sirotti)

Matt Goss showed that his win in Sunday's Cancer Council Classic was no 'slip of the leadership' for HTC-Highroad but a concerted move to give the Tasmanian a shot at the Tour Down Under title, his win in Angaston today demonstrating he'll be one of the men to beat in the battle for the ochre jersey this week.

Goss outsprinted former teammate André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and fellow Australian Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) at the end of the 138km journey from Mawson Lakes to the heart of the Barossa Valley to secure the overall lead after an opening day that quelled speculation whether Mark Cavendish could be HTC-Highroad's protected rider.

"I saw Greipel behind me just as I strated to sprint but I wasn't paying too much attention to that as I was just doing my own race so it worked out well," said Goss afterwards.

"It's one thing to win but when you're expected to win there's a lot more pressure on yourself. I'm really happy to get the win today for both me and the team, the rode all day. That's for them."

And it was Goss' team that demonstrated it was one of the strongest - if not the strongest - squad out there all day. The first overall leader of this year's Santos Tour Down Under said that he may have had a few doubts about their ability to finish off the good work heading into the finale, however.

"I kinda had my worries. Renshaw did a great job and he got me to about 250m to go but it was slightly uphill and it was a tough finish but I managed to hold up until the end," said Goss. "Cav was on my wheel as we were starting to sprint but to be honest I don't have eyes in the back of my head so I couldn't see where I was.

"We had a plan at the start of the day and that plan was that Cav was going to be on my wheel and we'd see what happened. If I could win I'd take it and if he could come past he'd come past. If he finished second he could and put more of a gap between us and the other riders in the GC so we had all bases covered, I think."

Band of Five play out time

The day was punctuated by a break of five riders, as Simon Clarke (Astana), Mathieu Perget (Ag2R-La Mondiale), Mitchell Docker (UniSA-Australia), Miguel Minguez and Jon Izaguirre (both Euskaltel-Euskadi) got away following the KOM on Black Top Road and spent most of the day off the front of the field, with Clarke netting the most aggressive rider prize for his efforts.

He was the last to succumb to the peloton's clutches in the final 20km, as the likes of HTC-Highroad, Team Sky, Garmin-Cervélo and Omega Pharma-Lotto came to the fore in an effort to deliver their men to the pointy end of the stage in the perfect position.

And it was Allan Peiper's men who achieved that best, as much like Sunday evening's criterium in Adelaide's east end, Mark Renshaw was the man to guide his team's push for the line over the closing kilometres.

"It was a bit of a drag race between us and Sky with a kilometre to go. As always, Renshaw did a perfect job although he had to go a lot earlier than what he would usually do and he just wound it up perfectly. I probably got the front a little bit early too but I managed to hold on so I'm happy," explained Goss.

As for the plight of Team Sky's riders, Greg Henderson admitted to suffering the effects of a crash in the finale of Sunday's Cancer Council Criterium while the squad's best-placed man was Chris Sutton in fourth. There was an element of confusion after Michael Rogers suffered a mechanical late in the stage and it didn't get any better after that point.

"I wasn't feeling 100 percent today," said Henderson. "I think all the bruising from my crash on Sunday night is starting to come out. I was so sore today and it was uncomfortable all day.

"We lost each other at one kilometre to go - the whole train sort of derailed. When G [Gerrans] went, it was at the right time for him but there was only me left. I had to try and fight my way into the line somewhere, it left me out in the wind.

"When the sprint starts you are already full of lactic acid and I couldn't even go. It wasn't ideal but it's what happens," he continued, adding that he's not ruling himself out of contention for overall honours.

"That crash the other night really took the edge off me but as the week progresses I think I will get better and better - once all this bruising comes out. Hopefully."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3:17:08 2 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack 4 Chris Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 11 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 13 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 15 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 16 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 17 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 18 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 19 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack 24 Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 25 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 27 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 28 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 34 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 36 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 37 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 38 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 41 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 42 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 43 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack 46 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team 47 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 48 Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 49 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 50 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 51 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team 55 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 56 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 57 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 58 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 60 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 61 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 62 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 63 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana 64 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 65 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 66 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 67 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 69 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 71 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 72 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 74 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 75 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 76 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 77 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 78 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 79 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 80 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 81 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack 82 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack 83 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 85 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 87 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 88 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team 89 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 90 Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 91 Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana 92 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 93 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 94 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 95 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 96 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 98 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 99 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 100 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 101 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 103 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 104 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 105 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 106 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 107 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack 108 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 109 José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 111 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 112 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 113 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 114 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 115 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 116 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:17 117 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:18 118 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 119 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 120 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:39 121 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 122 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:45 123 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 124 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:53 125 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:11 126 Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:25 127 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:01:28 128 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:33 129 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 130 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:37 131 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 132 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 133 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 9:51:24 2 Vacansoleil-DCM 3 Liquigas-Cannondale 4 BMC 5 Movistar 6 Katusha 7 Radio Shack 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 Rabobank 10 UNI SA - Australia 11 Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 Leopard Trek 13 Quickstep 14 Astana 15 Garmin-Cervelo 16 HTC-Highroad 17 Lampre - ISD 18 Saxo Bank Sungard 19 Omega Pharma-Lotto

Jayco Sprints - stage finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 8 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 3 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack 4

Sandy Creek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6 pts 2 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana 2

Lyndoch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana 4 3 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2

Skoda King of the Mountains - Black Top Road # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 16 pts 2 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 3 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 4 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 5 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 4

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3:16:58 2 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:04 3 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack 0:00:06 4 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:00:07 5 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana 7 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 Chris Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:10 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 15 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 17 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 19 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 20 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 21 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 22 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 23 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack 28 Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 29 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 31 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 32 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 37 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 38 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 40 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 41 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 42 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 44 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 45 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 46 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack 49 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team 50 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 51 Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 52 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 53 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 54 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team 58 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 59 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 60 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 61 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 63 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 66 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana 67 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 68 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 69 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 70 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 71 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 72 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 73 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 74 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 76 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 77 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 78 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 80 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 81 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 82 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 83 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack 84 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack 85 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 86 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 87 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 89 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team 91 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 92 Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 93 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 94 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 95 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 96 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 97 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 99 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 100 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 101 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 102 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 103 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 104 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 105 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 106 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 107 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 108 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack 109 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 110 José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 112 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 113 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 114 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 115 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 116 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack 117 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:27 118 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:28 119 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 120 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 121 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:49 122 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 123 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:55 124 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 125 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:03 126 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:21 127 Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:35 128 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:01:38 129 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:43 130 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 131 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:47 132 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 133 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 9:51:24 2 Vacansoleil-DCM 3 Liquigas-Cannondale 4 BMC 5 Movistar 6 Katusha 7 Radio Shack 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 Rabobank 10 UNI SA - Australia 11 Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 Leopard Trek 13 Quickstep 14 Astana 15 Garmin-Cervelo 16 HTC-Highroad 17 Lampre - ISD 18 Saxo Bank Sungard 19 Omega Pharma-Lotto

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 8 pts 2 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6 3 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana 6 6 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 7 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack 4