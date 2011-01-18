Trending

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) continues his strong start to the season

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) celebrates his victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mitchell Docker (UniSA-Australia) gets aero.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) was a clear winner of stage 1.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) turns on the speed in the closing metres.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 1 winner and GC leader Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
André Greipel has a chat with his team director Allan Peiper.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Leopard Trek's Davide Vigano, left, and Bruno Pires.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Davide Vigano (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Graeme Brown (Rabobank) gets ready for stage 1.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
All smiles from Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervelo) at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Katusha team director Dmitri Konyshev.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Santos Tour Down Under peloton in action during stage 1.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lampre ISD's Alessandro Spezialetti and Aitor Perez Arrieta.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton en route to Angaston in stage 1.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) was too strong for Greipel and McEwen.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The peloton strolled along during the early kilometres.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The TV chopper was in action during stage 1 as well.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Luke Roberts (Uni SA) leads his team to the sign on.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The peloton makes its way out of Mawson Lakes.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Jonathan Cantwell (Uni SA) chats with Richie Porte on the start line.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Fans came out this morning to see the stars.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Armstrong is still a favourite with the fans.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Tyler Farrer (Garmin-Cervelo) before stage 1.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
William Clarke (Leopard Trek) goes on the attack before the KOM.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Mitchell Docker (Uni SA) leads the break up a small climb.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) is in good form so far this season.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Travis Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo) leads the peloton in pursuit of the break.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Lance Armstrong stayed in the bunch all day.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The break head under some shady old trees.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Matt Wilson (Garmin-Cervelo) fills up with bidons.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
It was perfect weather during stage 1.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Stage 1 made its way through vineyards.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Fellow Aussies Simon Clarke (Astana) and Mitchell Docker (Uni SA) talk tactics at the front of the break.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The sprinters with 300 to go

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) missed out today

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) crosses the line

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Simon Clarke (Astana) will be working hard for Allan Davis

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Michael Rogers, now with Sky, competes in his home tour

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad) drives the pace

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Omega Pharma Lotto managed to help Andre Greipel to second place on stage 1

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Serguei Ivanov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Matthew Goss faces questions after winning stage 1of the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Never in doubt: Goss has time to raise his arms before taking the win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) wins stage 1 on the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
HTC-Highroad delivered Goss perfectly to the line

(Image credit: Sirotti)
HTC-Highroad get one over their ex-sprinter on stage 1

(Image credit: Sirotti)
That's how you do it: Goss shows Greipel how it's done

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Lance Armstrong makes his way to the start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alessandro Ballan (BMC) before the start of stage 1

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
A Saxo Bank SunGard leads the bunch

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Matt Goss showed that his win in Sunday's Cancer Council Classic was no 'slip of the leadership' for HTC-Highroad but a concerted move to give the Tasmanian a shot at the Tour Down Under title, his win in Angaston today demonstrating he'll be one of the men to beat in the battle for the ochre jersey this week.

Goss outsprinted former teammate André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and fellow Australian Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) at the end of the 138km journey from Mawson Lakes to the heart of the Barossa Valley to secure the overall lead after an opening day that quelled speculation whether Mark Cavendish could be HTC-Highroad's protected rider.

"I saw Greipel behind me just as I strated to sprint but I wasn't paying too much attention to that as I was just doing my own race so it worked out well," said Goss afterwards.

"It's one thing to win but when you're expected to win there's a lot more pressure on yourself. I'm really happy to get the win today for both me and the team, the rode all day. That's for them."

And it was Goss' team that demonstrated it was one of the strongest - if not the strongest - squad out there all day. The first overall leader of this year's Santos Tour Down Under said that he may have had a few doubts about their ability to finish off the good work heading into the finale, however.

"I kinda had my worries. Renshaw did a great job and he got me to about 250m to go but it was slightly uphill and it was a tough finish but I managed to hold up until the end," said Goss. "Cav was on my wheel as we were starting to sprint but to be honest I don't have eyes in the back of my head so I couldn't see where I was.

"We had a plan at the start of the day and that plan was that Cav was going to be on my wheel and we'd see what happened. If I could win I'd take it and if he could come past he'd come past. If he finished second he could and put more of a gap between us and the other riders in the GC so we had all bases covered, I think."

Band of Five play out time

The day was punctuated by a break of five riders, as Simon Clarke (Astana), Mathieu Perget (Ag2R-La Mondiale), Mitchell Docker (UniSA-Australia), Miguel Minguez and Jon Izaguirre (both Euskaltel-Euskadi) got away following the KOM on Black Top Road and spent most of the day off the front of the field, with Clarke netting the most aggressive rider prize for his efforts.

He was the last to succumb to the peloton's clutches in the final 20km, as the likes of HTC-Highroad, Team Sky, Garmin-Cervélo and Omega Pharma-Lotto came to the fore in an effort to deliver their men to the pointy end of the stage in the perfect position.

And it was Allan Peiper's men who achieved that best, as much like Sunday evening's criterium in Adelaide's east end, Mark Renshaw was the man to guide his team's push for the line over the closing kilometres.

"It was a bit of a drag race between us and Sky with a kilometre to go. As always, Renshaw did a perfect job although he had to go a lot earlier than what he would usually do and he just wound it up perfectly. I probably got the front a little bit early too but I managed to hold on so I'm happy," explained Goss.

As for the plight of Team Sky's riders, Greg Henderson admitted to suffering the effects of a crash in the finale of Sunday's Cancer Council Criterium while the squad's best-placed man was Chris Sutton in fourth. There was an element of confusion after Michael Rogers suffered a mechanical late in the stage and it didn't get any better after that point.

"I wasn't feeling 100 percent today," said Henderson. "I think all the bruising from my crash on Sunday night is starting to come out. I was so sore today and it was uncomfortable all day.

"We lost each other at one kilometre to go - the whole train sort of derailed. When G [Gerrans] went, it was at the right time for him but there was only me left. I had to try and fight my way into the line somewhere, it left me out in the wind.

"When the sprint starts you are already full of lactic acid and I couldn't even go. It wasn't ideal but it's what happens," he continued, adding that he's not ruling himself out of contention for overall honours.

"That crash the other night really took the edge off me but as the week progresses I think I will get better and better - once all this bruising comes out. Hopefully."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad3:17:08
2André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
3Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
4Chris Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
8Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
11Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
12Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
13Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
15Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
16Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
17Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
18Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
19John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
21Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
24Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
25Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
27Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
28Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
29Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
34Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
36Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
37Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
38Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
40Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
41Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
42Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
43Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack
46Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team
47Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
48Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
49Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
50Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
51Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
53Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
55Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
56Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
57Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
58Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
59Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
60Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
61Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
62Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
63Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
64Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
65Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
66Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
67Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
69Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
71Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
72Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
74Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
75Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
76Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
77David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
78Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
79Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
80Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
81Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack
82Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack
83Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
85Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
86Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
87Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
88Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
89Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
90Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
91Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
92Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
93Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
94Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
95Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
96Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
99Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
100Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
101Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
103Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
104Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
105Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
106Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
107Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack
108Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
109José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
110Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
111Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
112Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
113Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
114Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
115Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
116Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:17
117Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:18
118Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
119Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
120Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:39
121Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
122Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:45
123Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
124Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:53
125Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:11
126Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:25
127Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:01:28
128Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:33
129Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
130Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:37
131Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
132Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
133Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling9:51:24
2Vacansoleil-DCM
3Liquigas-Cannondale
4BMC
5Movistar
6Katusha
7Radio Shack
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Rabobank
10UNI SA - Australia
11Euskaltel-Euskadi
12Leopard Trek
13Quickstep
14Astana
15Garmin-Cervelo
16HTC-Highroad
17Lampre - ISD
18Saxo Bank Sungard
19Omega Pharma-Lotto

Jayco Sprints - stage finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad8pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
3Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack4

Sandy Creek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia6pts
2Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana2

Lyndoch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana4
3Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2

Skoda King of the Mountains - Black Top Road
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia16pts
2Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
3Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
4Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
5David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard4

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad3:16:58
2André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:04
3Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack0:00:06
4Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:00:07
5Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
7Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
8Chris Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:10
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
12Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
13Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
14Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
15Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
16Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
17Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
19Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
20Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
21Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
22Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
23John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
24Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
25Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
28Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
29Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
31Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
32Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
33Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
37Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
38Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
40Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
41Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
42Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
43Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
44Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
45Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
46Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack
49Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team
50Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
51Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
52Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
53Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
54Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
56Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
58Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
59Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
60Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
61Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
62Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
63Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
66Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
67Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
68Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
69Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
70Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
71Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
72Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
73Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
74Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
76Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
77Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
78Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
80Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
81Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
82Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
83Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack
84Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack
85Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
86Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
87Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
88Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
89Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
91Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
92Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
93Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
94Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
95Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
96Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
97Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
99Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
100Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
101Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
102Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
103Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
104Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
105Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
106Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
107Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
108Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack
109Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
110José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
111Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
112Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
113Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
114Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
115Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
116Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack
117Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:27
118Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:28
119Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
120Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
121Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:49
122Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
123Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:55
124Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
125Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:03
126Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:21
127Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:35
128Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:01:38
129Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:43
130Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
131Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:47
132Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
133Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling9:51:24
2Vacansoleil-DCM
3Liquigas-Cannondale
4BMC
5Movistar
6Katusha
7Radio Shack
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Rabobank
10UNI SA - Australia
11Euskaltel-Euskadi
12Leopard Trek
13Quickstep
14Astana
15Garmin-Cervelo
16HTC-Highroad
17Lampre - ISD
18Saxo Bank Sungard
19Omega Pharma-Lotto

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad8pts
2Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia6
3Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana6
6Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
7Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack4

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia16pts
2Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
3Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
4Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
5David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard4

 

