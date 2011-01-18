Goss goes for gold in Angaston
HTC-Highroad continues love affair with ochre
Stage 1: Mawson Lakes - Angaston
Matt Goss showed that his win in Sunday's Cancer Council Classic was no 'slip of the leadership' for HTC-Highroad but a concerted move to give the Tasmanian a shot at the Tour Down Under title, his win in Angaston today demonstrating he'll be one of the men to beat in the battle for the ochre jersey this week.
Goss outsprinted former teammate André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and fellow Australian Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) at the end of the 138km journey from Mawson Lakes to the heart of the Barossa Valley to secure the overall lead after an opening day that quelled speculation whether Mark Cavendish could be HTC-Highroad's protected rider.
"I saw Greipel behind me just as I strated to sprint but I wasn't paying too much attention to that as I was just doing my own race so it worked out well," said Goss afterwards.
"It's one thing to win but when you're expected to win there's a lot more pressure on yourself. I'm really happy to get the win today for both me and the team, the rode all day. That's for them."
And it was Goss' team that demonstrated it was one of the strongest - if not the strongest - squad out there all day. The first overall leader of this year's Santos Tour Down Under said that he may have had a few doubts about their ability to finish off the good work heading into the finale, however.
"I kinda had my worries. Renshaw did a great job and he got me to about 250m to go but it was slightly uphill and it was a tough finish but I managed to hold up until the end," said Goss. "Cav was on my wheel as we were starting to sprint but to be honest I don't have eyes in the back of my head so I couldn't see where I was.
"We had a plan at the start of the day and that plan was that Cav was going to be on my wheel and we'd see what happened. If I could win I'd take it and if he could come past he'd come past. If he finished second he could and put more of a gap between us and the other riders in the GC so we had all bases covered, I think."
Band of Five play out time
The day was punctuated by a break of five riders, as Simon Clarke (Astana), Mathieu Perget (Ag2R-La Mondiale), Mitchell Docker (UniSA-Australia), Miguel Minguez and Jon Izaguirre (both Euskaltel-Euskadi) got away following the KOM on Black Top Road and spent most of the day off the front of the field, with Clarke netting the most aggressive rider prize for his efforts.
He was the last to succumb to the peloton's clutches in the final 20km, as the likes of HTC-Highroad, Team Sky, Garmin-Cervélo and Omega Pharma-Lotto came to the fore in an effort to deliver their men to the pointy end of the stage in the perfect position.
And it was Allan Peiper's men who achieved that best, as much like Sunday evening's criterium in Adelaide's east end, Mark Renshaw was the man to guide his team's push for the line over the closing kilometres.
"It was a bit of a drag race between us and Sky with a kilometre to go. As always, Renshaw did a perfect job although he had to go a lot earlier than what he would usually do and he just wound it up perfectly. I probably got the front a little bit early too but I managed to hold on so I'm happy," explained Goss.
As for the plight of Team Sky's riders, Greg Henderson admitted to suffering the effects of a crash in the finale of Sunday's Cancer Council Criterium while the squad's best-placed man was Chris Sutton in fourth. There was an element of confusion after Michael Rogers suffered a mechanical late in the stage and it didn't get any better after that point.
"I wasn't feeling 100 percent today," said Henderson. "I think all the bruising from my crash on Sunday night is starting to come out. I was so sore today and it was uncomfortable all day.
"We lost each other at one kilometre to go - the whole train sort of derailed. When G [Gerrans] went, it was at the right time for him but there was only me left. I had to try and fight my way into the line somewhere, it left me out in the wind.
"When the sprint starts you are already full of lactic acid and I couldn't even go. It wasn't ideal but it's what happens," he continued, adding that he's not ruling himself out of contention for overall honours.
"That crash the other night really took the edge off me but as the week progresses I think I will get better and better - once all this bruising comes out. Hopefully."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3:17:08
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
|4
|Chris Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|11
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|13
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|15
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|16
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|18
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
|24
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|25
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|27
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|28
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|34
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|36
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|37
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|38
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|41
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|43
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack
|46
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team
|47
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|48
|Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|49
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|50
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|51
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
|55
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|56
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|57
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|58
|Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|60
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|61
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|62
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|63
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
|64
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|65
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|66
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|67
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|69
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|71
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|72
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|74
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|75
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|76
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|77
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|78
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|79
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|80
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|81
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack
|82
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack
|83
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|85
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
|89
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|90
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|91
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
|92
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|93
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|94
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|96
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|99
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|100
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|101
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|103
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|104
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|105
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|106
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|107
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack
|108
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|109
|José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|111
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|112
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|113
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|114
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|115
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|116
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:17
|117
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:18
|118
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|119
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|120
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:39
|121
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|122
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|123
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|124
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:53
|125
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:11
|126
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|127
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:28
|128
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:33
|129
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|130
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:37
|131
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|132
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|133
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|9:51:24
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|BMC
|5
|Movistar
|6
|Katusha
|7
|Radio Shack
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Rabobank
|10
|UNI SA - Australia
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|Leopard Trek
|13
|Quickstep
|14
|Astana
|15
|Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|HTC-Highroad
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|19
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|8
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|3
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|6
|pts
|2
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
|4
|3
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|3
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|4
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|5
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3:16:58
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:04
|3
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
|0:00:06
|4
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:07
|5
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
|7
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|Chris Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:10
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|15
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|19
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|20
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|21
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|22
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
|28
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|29
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|31
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|32
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|37
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|38
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|40
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|41
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|42
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|44
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|46
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack
|49
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team
|50
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|51
|Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|52
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|53
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|54
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
|58
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|59
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|60
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|61
|Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|63
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|64
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|66
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
|67
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|68
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|69
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|70
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|71
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|72
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|73
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|74
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|76
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|77
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|78
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|80
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|81
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|82
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|83
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack
|84
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack
|85
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|86
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|87
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
|91
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|92
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|93
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|94
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|95
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|97
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|99
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|100
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|101
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|102
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|104
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|105
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|106
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|107
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|108
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack
|109
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|110
|José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|112
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|113
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|114
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|115
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|116
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack
|117
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:27
|118
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:28
|119
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|120
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|121
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:49
|122
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|123
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|124
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|125
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:03
|126
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:21
|127
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|128
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:38
|129
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:43
|130
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|131
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:47
|132
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|133
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|9:51:24
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|BMC
|5
|Movistar
|6
|Katusha
|7
|Radio Shack
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Rabobank
|10
|UNI SA - Australia
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|Leopard Trek
|13
|Quickstep
|14
|Astana
|15
|Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|HTC-Highroad
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|19
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|8
|pts
|2
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|6
|3
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
|6
|6
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|7
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|3
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|4
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|5
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
