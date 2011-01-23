Image 1 of 81 Movistar took the team classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 81 The pace was high on the final stage of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 81 Movistar took the team prize. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 81 Ready for the off. The final stage of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 81 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) during his final race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 81 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) with Alan Marangoni and Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 81 Gone for good? Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) made his final international appearance. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 81 Cameron Meyer takes the biggest win of his career (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 81 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) at the end of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 81 Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo) won the Santos Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 81 Ben Swift (Sky) took the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 81 Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) is a popular figure in South Australia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 81 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) stays cool Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 81 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) bid farewell to the international peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 81 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) on stage 6 of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 81 Shades of Paris 2005. Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) addresses the crowd. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 81 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) at the last stage stage of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 81 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 81 Graeme Brown (Rabobank) during the final stage of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 81 Ben Swift (Sky) takes the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 81 Ben Swift (Sky) won the final stage of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 81 The final stage of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 81 Lance Arstrong received a pair of RM Williams as a gift for coming to South Australia. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 24 of 81 What else is in store for Cameron Meyer this year? (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 25 of 81 Cameron Meyer salutes the huge crowd on the podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 26 of 81 Cameron Meyer speaks to media after his tour win. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 27 of 81 Ben Swift takes another great win. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 28 of 81 The sprint into the finish was fast and furious. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 29 of 81 All the teams were getting into the action in the closing stages. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 30 of 81 Nicki Sorensen rounds a bend with four laps to go. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 31 of 81 Luke Roberts leads a break mid race. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 32 of 81 Luke Roberts gets a drink on the run. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 33 of 81 Matt Goss tried hard to gain some extra time. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 34 of 81 Closing in on an intermediate sprint Travis Meyer does his part for brother Cameron. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 35 of 81 HTC-Highroad were keen to give Goss a win today. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 36 of 81 Mark Cavendish stayed close to Mark Renshaw. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 37 of 81 The early break make their way in front of a huge crowd. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 38 of 81 The peloton raced under more blue skies for stage 6. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 39 of 81 The riders head through the feedzone (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 81 Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) had a strong raceBe (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 81 Ben Swift (Team Sky) won two stages (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 81 Ben Swift (Team Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 81 Cameron Meyer greets his brother Travis at the finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 81 Cameron Meyer gets a hug after sealing the overall (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 81 Ben Swift (Team Sky) post-stage with his teammates (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 81 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 81 The peloton on stage 6 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 81 Meyer raises his arms on the podium, winning Garmin-Cervelo their first TDU title (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 81 Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 81 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 81 HTC-Highroad were working to get Goss into a winning position and worked hard to bring the break back (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 81 Matt Hayman (Team Sky) ups the pace in the bunch (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 53 of 81 RadioSchack also chased the group for their man Robbie McEwen (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 54 of 81 HTC-Highroad chasing the break (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 55 of 81 Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 56 of 81 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad still showing the affects from his earlier crash (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 57 of 81 Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) made a bid for glory on the final stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 58 of 81 The Liquigas team before the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 59 of 81 The jersey leaders pose at the start of the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 60 of 81 The jersey leaders pose at the start of the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 61 of 81 The start line on stage 6 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 62 of 81 Lance Armstrong chats with Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 63 of 81 Lance Armstrong and Robbie McEwen (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 64 of 81 Armstrong Cardosa and McEwen chat before the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 65 of 81 Lance Amstrong (RadioShack) before the start of the final stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 66 of 81 Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo) signs in (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 67 of 81 Serguei Ivanov (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 68 of 81 Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo) hangs on for the win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 69 of 81 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) signs on at the start of stage 6 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 70 of 81 Riders gather at the start of stage 6 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 71 of 81 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 72 of 81 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) competing in his last Tour Down Under, salutes the crowd (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 73 of 81 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) says adios to international racing (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 74 of 81 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) has had a quiet race on the bike but faced tough questions off it (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 75 of 81 Cameron Meyer on the podium after claiming the overall win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 76 of 81 Ben Swift (Team Sky) wins the final stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 77 of 81 Swift and Henderson finished one-two on the final stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 78 of 81 Ben Swift (Team Sky) takes his second win of the race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 79 of 81 Swift by name, Swift by nature (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 80 of 81 Ben Swift (Team Sky) wins stage 6 of the Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 81 of 81 Ballan signs on at the start of stage 6 (Image credit: Sirotti)

In a repeat of the finale at last year's Santos Tour Down Under, Team Sky has finished the last stage with two of its riders in first and second place, with Ben Swift saluting the crowd as victor and Greg Henderson behind him.

Sky's train, including Simon Gerrans, Michael Rogers, Mathew Hayman and Geraint Thomas, went to work in the closing kilometres of today's 90km criterium around the north of Adelaide's CBD and delivered both Swift and Henderson into pole position for the sprint.

"Obviously the plan was to try and win the stage and we did... It's great. The boys just came up with the goods. It's fantastic," said Team Sky directeur sportif Sean Yates. "It doesn't always work but if you don't try you don't succeed. They certainly tried and they got it down to a tee.

"We could save our power a bit for the final because we had no interest in going for the bonuses. The advantage was there but you've got to be in it to win it. And they were in it and won it so it's a credit to them."

The reason Team Sky didn't need to go for bonuses is because they were being fought for by HTC-Highroad, which had Matt Goss in contention for overall honours, just eight seconds behind ochre jersey Cameron Meyer at the start of the day.

With a quality team in Garmin-Cervelo defending the overall lead and another powerful outfit in HTC-Highroad aiming to usurp Matt White's men, the battlelines were drawn and the spark were sure to fly.

"My teammates have to take seconds from Matt Goss and hope he doesn't take seconds back," said Meyer before the stage. "There are a few outsiders but Goss is the biggest threat.

"The plan were definitely to go out hard and aggressively, we needed the race to be as hard as possible to put the pressure on HTC and Matt Goss' work men. Matt Wilson was in the break and made them really work towards the first sprint," Meyer explained after securing the overall win.

"Matt Goss had to sprint so it just takes that tolling effect and maybe that's why at the end of the race he could only manage third because the zap had been taken out and that's a credit to my teammates for really putting the bike race under pressure.

"I had so many guys looking after me: Travis, Matt Wilson, Jack Bobridge, Brett Lancaster, Tyler Farrar and Julian Dean were mixing it up in the sprint and obviously I'm not a bunch sprinter so I needed them so much to help me towards getting near the front, making sure there was no time gaps in the end.

"They positioned me perfectly inside the top 20 coming around the last corner; that's a credit to them, they're the ones that put me in this position."

Whilst he was disappointed, Goss remained philosophical about the outcome. "I guess it's a little bit of a disappointment, but it's also not a bad result; the team rode awesome all week and they completely supported me," he said.

"We had a great race and if it wasn't for a couple of mishaps, maybe it would be different; maybe I'd be up on the cockpit but that's bike riding, and second is still a really good result to start the season and we look forward to the next race now."

Last hurrah of the week

After yesterday's stage in Willunga failed to create any decisive time gaps in the overall, this year's Santos Tour Down Under was going down to the wire on the final day, with the top three on general classification - Meyer, Goss and Michael Matthews - separated by 12 seconds.

Virtually from the gun Garmin-Cervelo hit out, with Matthew Wilson getting into the early move of five riders that consisted of the Australian, plus countrymen Stuart O'Grady (LEOpard-Trek) and Luek Durbridge (UniSA-Australia), Dimitri Champion (Ag2R-La Mondiale) and Iñaki Isasi (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

The quintet never gained more than 20 seconds' advantage and was caught after about a third of the 90km race distance. It was then time for Travis Meyer and Brett Lancaster to take turns riding off the front, disrupting the HTC-Highroad rhythm and allowing the sprinters' teams to tuck in behind Allan Peiper's men.

And one of those 'other riders' who benefited from the confusion was Matthews, who took the first intermediate sprint and knocked three seconds off his deficit to Meyer. Goss finished second and edged two seconds closer to the ochre jersey but that's as far as he'd get.

The second intermediate sprint was won by Jos van Emden (Rabobank), followed by teammate Tom Leezer and Astana's Allan Davis, the 2009 Tour Down Under champion.

With the final sprint an all-or-nothing affair for Goss, Team Sky organised itself just three kilometres from the finish and brought the aforementioned Gerrans, Rogers, Hayman and Thomas into play. From there it was time for Henderson and Swift to shine and after a week of mixed fortunes that included chaos, crashes and success, Yates' men finished with the latter to demonstrate that they'll be a force in 2011.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:53:47 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 3 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack 5 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 7 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 10 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 14 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 17 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 19 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 21 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack 27 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 29 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 31 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team 34 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 36 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 37 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 39 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack 40 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:00:07 41 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team 42 Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana 43 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 48 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 51 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 53 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack 54 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 56 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:11 57 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 58 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack 59 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack 60 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 61 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 63 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 65 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 67 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:18 69 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:21 70 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 71 Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 72 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 73 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana 74 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:29 75 Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 76 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 77 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 79 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 81 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 82 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 83 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 84 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 85 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 86 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 87 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 88 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 89 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 90 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team 92 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 93 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:36 94 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 95 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 96 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 97 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 98 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 99 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:40 100 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:42 101 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 102 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 103 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack 0:00:58 104 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 105 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 106 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 107 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 108 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:01:03 109 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 110 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:01:15 111 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:18 112 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:20 113 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 114 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 115 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:52 116 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:54 118 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:02:00 119 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:25 120 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 121 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:30 122 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:32 123 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 0:02:44 124 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 125 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:46 126 Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:11 127 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:04:43 128 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:04:45 129 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:28

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar 5:41:21 2 Radio Shack 3 Garmin-Cervelo 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Katusha 0:00:07 6 Vacansoleil-DCM 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 Saxo Bank Sungard 9 Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 Quickstep 11 Sky Procycling 0:00:11 12 Astana 0:00:18 13 Leopard Trek 14 UNI SA - Australia 0:00:21 15 BMC 0:00:23 16 Lampre - ISD 0:00:29 17 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:39 18 Rabobank 0:00:40 19 HTC-Highroad 0:01:15

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4 3 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 6 3 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 16 pts 2 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 12 3 Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 8 4 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 5 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 4

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 16 pts 2 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 12 3 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 4 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 5 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17:54:27 2 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:02 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:08 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:09 5 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:10 6 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:17 7 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:26 8 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:00:27 10 Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:00:28 11 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack 0:00:35 16 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:39 17 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 20 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team 22 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 23 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 25 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 0:01:07 26 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:27 27 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:58 28 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack 0:02:03 29 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:02:08 30 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:02:11 31 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:15 32 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:16 33 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:22 34 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:23 35 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 36 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:25 37 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:28 38 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:02:29 40 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:30 42 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:36 44 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:40 45 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team 0:02:45 46 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana 0:02:50 47 Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:57 48 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:59 49 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:03:20 50 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:03:26 51 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:36 52 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:37 53 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:03:46 54 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:49 55 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:18 56 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:22 57 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack 0:04:27 58 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:46 59 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:55 60 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:57 61 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:05:27 62 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:05:41 63 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:05:50 64 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:01 65 Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana 0:06:14 66 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 67 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack 0:06:42 68 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:07 69 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:29 70 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:07 71 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:08 72 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:09 73 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:18 74 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team 0:08:22 75 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:25 76 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 0:08:31 77 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:57 78 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:59 79 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:03 80 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:09:08 81 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:10 82 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:09:28 83 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:13 84 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 0:10:28 85 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:10:35 86 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:07 87 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:12 88 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:27 89 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack 0:11:35 90 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 91 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 0:11:39 92 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:50 93 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:13 94 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:14 95 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:12:35 96 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:05 97 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:24 98 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack 0:13:41 99 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:13:53 100 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:14:31 101 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:14:53 102 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack 0:15:04 103 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:48 104 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:15:59 105 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:16:19 106 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:43 107 Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:18:38 108 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:19:21 109 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:26 110 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:28 111 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:19:40 112 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:08 113 Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:21:08 114 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:21:13 115 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:21:31 116 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:22:14 117 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:22:34 118 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:22:44 119 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:23:02 120 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 0:23:07 121 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:23:51 122 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:09 123 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:25:04 124 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:25:15 125 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:48 126 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:28:16 127 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:30:35 128 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:31:06 129 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:33:51

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 28 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 5 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack 16 6 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 7 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 12 8 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 12 9 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 10 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 10 11 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 10 12 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 13 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 15 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 16 Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 17 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 18 Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana 6 19 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 6 20 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 21 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 22 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 23 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 24 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 25 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 26 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 2 27 Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 2 28 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 2 29 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 2

Final mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 60 pts 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack 36 3 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 32 4 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 22 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 6 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 16 8 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 9 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 10 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 12 11 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 12 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 12 13 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 12 14 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 12 15 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 16 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 17 Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 8 18 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 19 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 20 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 21 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 6 22 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 23 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 24 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 25 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 26 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4