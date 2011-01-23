Swift and Henderson head Sky quinella
Meyer hangs on for overall win
Stage 6: Adelaide - Adelaide
In a repeat of the finale at last year's Santos Tour Down Under, Team Sky has finished the last stage with two of its riders in first and second place, with Ben Swift saluting the crowd as victor and Greg Henderson behind him.
Sky's train, including Simon Gerrans, Michael Rogers, Mathew Hayman and Geraint Thomas, went to work in the closing kilometres of today's 90km criterium around the north of Adelaide's CBD and delivered both Swift and Henderson into pole position for the sprint.
"Obviously the plan was to try and win the stage and we did... It's great. The boys just came up with the goods. It's fantastic," said Team Sky directeur sportif Sean Yates. "It doesn't always work but if you don't try you don't succeed. They certainly tried and they got it down to a tee.
"We could save our power a bit for the final because we had no interest in going for the bonuses. The advantage was there but you've got to be in it to win it. And they were in it and won it so it's a credit to them."
The reason Team Sky didn't need to go for bonuses is because they were being fought for by HTC-Highroad, which had Matt Goss in contention for overall honours, just eight seconds behind ochre jersey Cameron Meyer at the start of the day.
With a quality team in Garmin-Cervelo defending the overall lead and another powerful outfit in HTC-Highroad aiming to usurp Matt White's men, the battlelines were drawn and the spark were sure to fly.
"My teammates have to take seconds from Matt Goss and hope he doesn't take seconds back," said Meyer before the stage. "There are a few outsiders but Goss is the biggest threat.
"The plan were definitely to go out hard and aggressively, we needed the race to be as hard as possible to put the pressure on HTC and Matt Goss' work men. Matt Wilson was in the break and made them really work towards the first sprint," Meyer explained after securing the overall win.
"Matt Goss had to sprint so it just takes that tolling effect and maybe that's why at the end of the race he could only manage third because the zap had been taken out and that's a credit to my teammates for really putting the bike race under pressure.
"I had so many guys looking after me: Travis, Matt Wilson, Jack Bobridge, Brett Lancaster, Tyler Farrar and Julian Dean were mixing it up in the sprint and obviously I'm not a bunch sprinter so I needed them so much to help me towards getting near the front, making sure there was no time gaps in the end.
"They positioned me perfectly inside the top 20 coming around the last corner; that's a credit to them, they're the ones that put me in this position."
Whilst he was disappointed, Goss remained philosophical about the outcome. "I guess it's a little bit of a disappointment, but it's also not a bad result; the team rode awesome all week and they completely supported me," he said.
"We had a great race and if it wasn't for a couple of mishaps, maybe it would be different; maybe I'd be up on the cockpit but that's bike riding, and second is still a really good result to start the season and we look forward to the next race now."
Last hurrah of the week
After yesterday's stage in Willunga failed to create any decisive time gaps in the overall, this year's Santos Tour Down Under was going down to the wire on the final day, with the top three on general classification - Meyer, Goss and Michael Matthews - separated by 12 seconds.
Virtually from the gun Garmin-Cervelo hit out, with Matthew Wilson getting into the early move of five riders that consisted of the Australian, plus countrymen Stuart O'Grady (LEOpard-Trek) and Luek Durbridge (UniSA-Australia), Dimitri Champion (Ag2R-La Mondiale) and Iñaki Isasi (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
The quintet never gained more than 20 seconds' advantage and was caught after about a third of the 90km race distance. It was then time for Travis Meyer and Brett Lancaster to take turns riding off the front, disrupting the HTC-Highroad rhythm and allowing the sprinters' teams to tuck in behind Allan Peiper's men.
And one of those 'other riders' who benefited from the confusion was Matthews, who took the first intermediate sprint and knocked three seconds off his deficit to Meyer. Goss finished second and edged two seconds closer to the ochre jersey but that's as far as he'd get.
The second intermediate sprint was won by Jos van Emden (Rabobank), followed by teammate Tom Leezer and Astana's Allan Davis, the 2009 Tour Down Under champion.
With the final sprint an all-or-nothing affair for Goss, Team Sky organised itself just three kilometres from the finish and brought the aforementioned Gerrans, Rogers, Hayman and Thomas into play. From there it was time for Henderson and Swift to shine and after a week of mixed fortunes that included chaos, crashes and success, Yates' men finished with the latter to demonstrate that they'll be a force in 2011.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:53:47
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|3
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
|5
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|10
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|17
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|19
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|21
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack
|27
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|29
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|31
|Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
|34
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|36
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|37
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|38
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|39
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack
|40
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:00:07
|41
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
|42
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
|43
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|48
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|51
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|53
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
|54
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|56
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:11
|57
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|58
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack
|59
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack
|60
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|61
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|63
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|65
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|67
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:18
|69
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:21
|70
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|71
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|72
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|73
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
|74
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:29
|75
|Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|76
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|77
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|78
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|79
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|80
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|81
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|82
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|83
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|84
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|85
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|86
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|87
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|88
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|90
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team
|92
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|93
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:36
|94
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|96
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|97
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|98
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|100
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:42
|101
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|103
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack
|0:00:58
|104
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|105
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|106
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|107
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|108
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:01:03
|109
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|110
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:15
|111
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:18
|112
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:20
|113
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|115
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:52
|116
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:54
|118
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:00
|119
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:25
|120
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|121
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:30
|122
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|123
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|124
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|125
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|126
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:11
|127
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:04:43
|128
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:45
|129
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar
|5:41:21
|2
|Radio Shack
|3
|Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Katusha
|0:00:07
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Quickstep
|11
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:11
|12
|Astana
|0:00:18
|13
|Leopard Trek
|14
|UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:21
|15
|BMC
|0:00:23
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:29
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:39
|18
|Rabobank
|0:00:40
|19
|HTC-Highroad
|0:01:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|6
|3
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|pts
|2
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|12
|3
|Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|4
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|5
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|pts
|2
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|4
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|5
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17:54:27
|2
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:02
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:08
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:26
|8
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:00:27
|10
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:28
|11
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
|0:00:35
|16
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:39
|17
|Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|20
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
|22
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|23
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|25
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|26
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:27
|27
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:58
|28
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
|0:02:03
|29
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:08
|30
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:02:11
|31
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:15
|32
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:16
|33
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:22
|34
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:23
|35
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|36
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:25
|37
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|38
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:02:29
|40
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:30
|42
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:36
|44
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|45
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|46
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
|0:02:50
|47
|Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:57
|48
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:02:59
|49
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:20
|50
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:03:26
|51
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:36
|52
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:37
|53
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:03:46
|54
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:49
|55
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:18
|56
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|57
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack
|0:04:27
|58
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:46
|59
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:55
|60
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:57
|61
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:05:27
|62
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:05:41
|63
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:05:50
|64
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:01
|65
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
|0:06:14
|66
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|67
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack
|0:06:42
|68
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:07
|69
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:29
|70
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:07
|71
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:08
|72
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:09
|73
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:18
|74
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:08:22
|75
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:25
|76
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:08:31
|77
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:57
|78
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:59
|79
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:03
|80
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:09:08
|81
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:10
|82
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:09:28
|83
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:13
|84
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:10:28
|85
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:35
|86
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:07
|87
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:12
|88
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:27
|89
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack
|0:11:35
|90
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|91
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:11:39
|92
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:50
|93
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:13
|94
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:14
|95
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:12:35
|96
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:05
|97
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:24
|98
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack
|0:13:41
|99
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:13:53
|100
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:31
|101
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:53
|102
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack
|0:15:04
|103
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:48
|104
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:15:59
|105
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:16:19
|106
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:43
|107
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:18:38
|108
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:19:21
|109
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:26
|110
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:28
|111
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:19:40
|112
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:08
|113
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:08
|114
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:21:13
|115
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:21:31
|116
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:22:14
|117
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:22:34
|118
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:22:44
|119
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:23:02
|120
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:23:07
|121
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:23:51
|122
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:09
|123
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:04
|124
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:25:15
|125
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:48
|126
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:28:16
|127
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:30:35
|128
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:31:06
|129
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:33:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|28
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|5
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
|16
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|7
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|12
|8
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|12
|9
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|10
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|11
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|10
|12
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|13
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|15
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|16
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|17
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|18
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
|6
|19
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|6
|20
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|21
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|22
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|23
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|24
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|25
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|26
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|2
|27
|Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|28
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|29
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|60
|pts
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
|36
|3
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|32
|4
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|6
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|7
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|8
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|9
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|10
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|12
|11
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|12
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|13
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|14
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|12
|15
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|16
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|17
|Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|19
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|20
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|21
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|6
|22
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|23
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|24
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|25
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|26
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar
|53:44:56
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:08
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|4
|Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:27
|5
|Quickstep
|0:00:56
|6
|BMC
|0:01:06
|7
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:10
|8
|Rabobank
|9
|Radio Shack
|0:02:08
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:09
|11
|UNI SA - Australia
|0:02:38
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:40
|13
|Katusha
|0:02:45
|14
|Astana
|0:03:27
|15
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:40
|16
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:53
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|0:06:15
|18
|Leopard Trek
|0:06:41
|19
|HTC-Highroad
|0:09:00
