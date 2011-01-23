Trending

Image 1 of 81

Movistar took the team classification.

Movistar took the team classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 81

The pace was high on the final stage of the Tour Down Under.

The pace was high on the final stage of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 81

Movistar took the team prize.

Movistar took the team prize.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 81

Ready for the off. The final stage of the Tour Down Under.

Ready for the off. The final stage of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 81

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) during his final race.

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) during his final race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 81

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) with Alan Marangoni and Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) with Alan Marangoni and Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 81

Gone for good? Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) made his final international appearance.

Gone for good? Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) made his final international appearance.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 81

Cameron Meyer takes the biggest win of his career

Cameron Meyer takes the biggest win of his career
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 81

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) at the end of the Tour Down Under.

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) at the end of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 81

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo) won the Santos Tour Down Under.

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo) won the Santos Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 81

Ben Swift (Sky) took the stage.

Ben Swift (Sky) took the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 81

Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) is a popular figure in South Australia.

Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) is a popular figure in South Australia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 81

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) stays cool Down Under.

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) stays cool Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 81

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) bid farewell to the international peloton.

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) bid farewell to the international peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 81

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) on stage 6 of the Tour Down Under.

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) on stage 6 of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 81

Shades of Paris 2005. Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) addresses the crowd.

Shades of Paris 2005. Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) addresses the crowd.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 81

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) at the last stage stage of the Tour Down Under.

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) at the last stage stage of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 81

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack).

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 81

Graeme Brown (Rabobank) during the final stage of the Tour Down Under.

Graeme Brown (Rabobank) during the final stage of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 81

Ben Swift (Sky) takes the win.

Ben Swift (Sky) takes the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 81

Ben Swift (Sky) won the final stage of the Tour Down Under.

Ben Swift (Sky) won the final stage of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 81

The final stage of the Tour Down Under.

The final stage of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 81

Lance Arstrong received a pair of RM Williams as a gift for coming to South Australia.

Lance Arstrong received a pair of RM Williams as a gift for coming to South Australia.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 24 of 81

What else is in store for Cameron Meyer this year?

What else is in store for Cameron Meyer this year?
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 25 of 81

Cameron Meyer salutes the huge crowd on the podium.

Cameron Meyer salutes the huge crowd on the podium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 26 of 81

Cameron Meyer speaks to media after his tour win.

Cameron Meyer speaks to media after his tour win.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 27 of 81

Ben Swift takes another great win.

Ben Swift takes another great win.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 28 of 81

The sprint into the finish was fast and furious.

The sprint into the finish was fast and furious.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 29 of 81

All the teams were getting into the action in the closing stages.

All the teams were getting into the action in the closing stages.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 30 of 81

Nicki Sorensen rounds a bend with four laps to go.

Nicki Sorensen rounds a bend with four laps to go.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 31 of 81

Luke Roberts leads a break mid race.

Luke Roberts leads a break mid race.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 32 of 81

Luke Roberts gets a drink on the run.

Luke Roberts gets a drink on the run.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 33 of 81

Matt Goss tried hard to gain some extra time.

Matt Goss tried hard to gain some extra time.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 34 of 81

Closing in on an intermediate sprint Travis Meyer does his part for brother Cameron.

Closing in on an intermediate sprint Travis Meyer does his part for brother Cameron.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 35 of 81

HTC-Highroad were keen to give Goss a win today.

HTC-Highroad were keen to give Goss a win today.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 36 of 81

Mark Cavendish stayed close to Mark Renshaw.

Mark Cavendish stayed close to Mark Renshaw.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 37 of 81

The early break make their way in front of a huge crowd.

The early break make their way in front of a huge crowd.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 38 of 81

The peloton raced under more blue skies for stage 6.

The peloton raced under more blue skies for stage 6.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 39 of 81

The riders head through the feedzone

The riders head through the feedzone
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 81

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) had a strong raceBe

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) had a strong raceBe
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 81

Ben Swift (Team Sky) won two stages

Ben Swift (Team Sky) won two stages
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 81

Ben Swift (Team Sky) on the podium

Ben Swift (Team Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 81

Cameron Meyer greets his brother Travis at the finish

Cameron Meyer greets his brother Travis at the finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 81

Cameron Meyer gets a hug after sealing the overall

Cameron Meyer gets a hug after sealing the overall
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 81

Ben Swift (Team Sky) post-stage with his teammates

Ben Swift (Team Sky) post-stage with his teammates
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 81

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 81

The peloton on stage 6

The peloton on stage 6
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 81

Meyer raises his arms on the podium, winning Garmin-Cervelo their first TDU title

Meyer raises his arms on the podium, winning Garmin-Cervelo their first TDU title
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 81

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 81

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 81

HTC-Highroad were working to get Goss into a winning position and worked hard to bring the break back

HTC-Highroad were working to get Goss into a winning position and worked hard to bring the break back
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 81

Matt Hayman (Team Sky) ups the pace in the bunch

Matt Hayman (Team Sky) ups the pace in the bunch
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 81

RadioSchack also chased the group for their man Robbie McEwen

RadioSchack also chased the group for their man Robbie McEwen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 81

HTC-Highroad chasing the break

HTC-Highroad chasing the break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 81

Simon Gerrans (Team Sky)

Simon Gerrans (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 81

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad still showing the affects from his earlier crash

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad still showing the affects from his earlier crash
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 81

Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) made a bid for glory on the final stage

Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) made a bid for glory on the final stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 81

The Liquigas team before the start

The Liquigas team before the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 81

The jersey leaders pose at the start of the stage

The jersey leaders pose at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 81

The jersey leaders pose at the start of the stage

The jersey leaders pose at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 81

The start line on stage 6

The start line on stage 6
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 81

Lance Armstrong chats with Mark Cavendish

Lance Armstrong chats with Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 81

Lance Armstrong and Robbie McEwen

Lance Armstrong and Robbie McEwen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 81

Armstrong Cardosa and McEwen chat before the stage

Armstrong Cardosa and McEwen chat before the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 81

Lance Amstrong (RadioShack) before the start of the final stage

Lance Amstrong (RadioShack) before the start of the final stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 81

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo) signs in

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo) signs in
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 81

Serguei Ivanov (Katusha Team)

Serguei Ivanov (Katusha Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 81

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo) hangs on for the win

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo) hangs on for the win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 81

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) signs on at the start of stage 6

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) signs on at the start of stage 6
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 81

Riders gather at the start of stage 6

Riders gather at the start of stage 6
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 81

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 81

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) competing in his last Tour Down Under, salutes the crowd

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) competing in his last Tour Down Under, salutes the crowd
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 81

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) says adios to international racing

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) says adios to international racing
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 81

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) has had a quiet race on the bike but faced tough questions off it

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) has had a quiet race on the bike but faced tough questions off it
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 81

Cameron Meyer on the podium after claiming the overall win

Cameron Meyer on the podium after claiming the overall win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 81

Ben Swift (Team Sky) wins the final stage

Ben Swift (Team Sky) wins the final stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 81

Swift and Henderson finished one-two on the final stage

Swift and Henderson finished one-two on the final stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 81

Ben Swift (Team Sky) takes his second win of the race

Ben Swift (Team Sky) takes his second win of the race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 81

Swift by name, Swift by nature

Swift by name, Swift by nature
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 81

Ben Swift (Team Sky) wins stage 6 of the Santos Tour Down Under

Ben Swift (Team Sky) wins stage 6 of the Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 81 of 81

Ballan signs on at the start of stage 6

Ballan signs on at the start of stage 6
(Image credit: Sirotti)

In a repeat of the finale at last year's Santos Tour Down Under, Team Sky has finished the last stage with two of its riders in first and second place, with Ben Swift saluting the crowd as victor and Greg Henderson behind him.

Sky's train, including Simon Gerrans, Michael Rogers, Mathew Hayman and Geraint Thomas, went to work in the closing kilometres of today's 90km criterium around the north of Adelaide's CBD and delivered both Swift and Henderson into pole position for the sprint.

"Obviously the plan was to try and win the stage and we did... It's great. The boys just came up with the goods. It's fantastic," said Team Sky directeur sportif Sean Yates. "It doesn't always work but if you don't try you don't succeed. They certainly tried and they got it down to a tee.

"We could save our power a bit for the final because we had no interest in going for the bonuses. The advantage was there but you've got to be in it to win it. And they were in it and won it so it's a credit to them."

The reason Team Sky didn't need to go for bonuses is because they were being fought for by HTC-Highroad, which had Matt Goss in contention for overall honours, just eight seconds behind ochre jersey Cameron Meyer at the start of the day.

With a quality team in Garmin-Cervelo defending the overall lead and another powerful outfit in HTC-Highroad aiming to usurp Matt White's men, the battlelines were drawn and the spark were sure to fly.

"My teammates have to take seconds from Matt Goss and hope he doesn't take seconds back," said Meyer before the stage. "There are a few outsiders but Goss is the biggest threat.

"The plan were definitely to go out hard and aggressively, we needed the race to be as hard as possible to put the pressure on HTC and Matt Goss' work men. Matt Wilson was in the break and made them really work towards the first sprint," Meyer explained after securing the overall win.

"Matt Goss had to sprint so it just takes that tolling effect and maybe that's why at the end of the race he could only manage third because the zap had been taken out and that's a credit to my teammates for really putting the bike race under pressure.

"I had so many guys looking after me: Travis, Matt Wilson, Jack Bobridge, Brett Lancaster, Tyler Farrar and Julian Dean were mixing it up in the sprint and obviously I'm not a bunch sprinter so I needed them so much to help me towards getting near the front, making sure there was no time gaps in the end.

"They positioned me perfectly inside the top 20 coming around the last corner; that's a credit to them, they're the ones that put me in this position."

Whilst he was disappointed, Goss remained philosophical about the outcome. "I guess it's a little bit of a disappointment, but it's also not a bad result; the team rode awesome all week and they completely supported me," he said.

"We had a great race and if it wasn't for a couple of mishaps, maybe it would be different; maybe I'd be up on the cockpit but that's bike riding, and second is still a really good result to start the season and we look forward to the next race now."

Last hurrah of the week

After yesterday's stage in Willunga failed to create any decisive time gaps in the overall, this year's Santos Tour Down Under was going down to the wire on the final day, with the top three on general classification - Meyer, Goss and Michael Matthews - separated by 12 seconds.

Virtually from the gun Garmin-Cervelo hit out, with Matthew Wilson getting into the early move of five riders that consisted of the Australian, plus countrymen Stuart O'Grady (LEOpard-Trek) and Luek Durbridge (UniSA-Australia), Dimitri Champion (Ag2R-La Mondiale) and Iñaki Isasi (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

The quintet never gained more than 20 seconds' advantage and was caught after about a third of the 90km race distance. It was then time for Travis Meyer and Brett Lancaster to take turns riding off the front, disrupting the HTC-Highroad rhythm and allowing the sprinters' teams to tuck in behind Allan Peiper's men.

And one of those 'other riders' who benefited from the confusion was Matthews, who took the first intermediate sprint and knocked three seconds off his deficit to Meyer. Goss finished second and edged two seconds closer to the ochre jersey but that's as far as he'd get.

The second intermediate sprint was won by Jos van Emden (Rabobank), followed by teammate Tom Leezer and Astana's Allan Davis, the 2009 Tour Down Under champion.

With the final sprint an all-or-nothing affair for Goss, Team Sky organised itself just three kilometres from the finish and brought the aforementioned Gerrans, Rogers, Hayman and Thomas into play. From there it was time for Henderson and Swift to shine and after a week of mixed fortunes that included chaos, crashes and success, Yates' men finished with the latter to demonstrate that they'll be a force in 2011.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling1:53:47
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
3Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
4Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
5Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
6Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
7André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
10Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
13Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
14Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
15Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
17Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
18Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
19Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
21Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
22Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
24Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
25Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack
27Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
28Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
29Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
31Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
32Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
34Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
35Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
36Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
37Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
38Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
39Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack
40Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:00:07
41Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
42Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
43David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
44Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
48Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
51Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
53Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
54Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
56Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:11
57Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
58Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack
59Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack
60Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
61Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
63Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
65Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
67Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:18
69Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:21
70Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
71Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
72Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
73Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
74Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:29
75Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
76Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
77Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
79Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
81Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
82Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
83Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
84David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
85Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
86Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
87Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
88Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
89Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
90Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
91Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team
92Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
93Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:36
94Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
95Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
96Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
97Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
98John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
99Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:40
100Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:42
101Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
103Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack0:00:58
104Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
105Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
106Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
108Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:01:03
109Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
110Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:01:15
111Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:18
112Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:20
113Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
114Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
115Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:52
116Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:54
118Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:02:00
119Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:25
120Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
121Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:30
122Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:32
123Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team0:02:44
124Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
125Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:46
126Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:11
127Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:04:43
128Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:04:45
129Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:28

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar5:41:21
2Radio Shack
3Garmin-Cervelo
4Liquigas-Cannondale
5Katusha0:00:07
6Vacansoleil-DCM
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Saxo Bank Sungard
9Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Quickstep
11Sky Procycling0:00:11
12Astana0:00:18
13Leopard Trek
14UNI SA - Australia0:00:21
15BMC0:00:23
16Lampre - ISD0:00:29
17Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:39
18Rabobank0:00:40
19HTC-Highroad0:01:15

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team6pts
2Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad4
3André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6pts
2Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
3Allan Davis (Aus) Astana2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling8pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling6
3Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad4

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia16pts
2Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek12
3Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team8
4Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
5David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard4

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia16pts
2Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team12
3Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
4David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard6
5Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo17:54:27
2Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:02
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:08
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:09
5Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:10
6Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:17
7André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:26
8Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:00:27
10Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:00:28
11Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
12Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
13Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
15Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack0:00:35
16Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:39
17Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
18Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
19Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
20Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
22Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
23Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
25Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team0:01:07
26Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:27
27Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:58
28Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack0:02:03
29Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:02:08
30Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:02:11
31Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:15
32Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:16
33Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:22
34Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:23
35Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
36Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:25
37Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
38Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
39Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:02:29
40Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:30
42David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
43Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:36
44Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:40
45Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team0:02:45
46Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana0:02:50
47Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:57
48Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:59
49Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:03:20
50Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:03:26
51Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:36
52Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:37
53Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:03:46
54Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:49
55Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:18
56Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:22
57Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack0:04:27
58Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:46
59Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:55
60Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:57
61Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:05:27
62Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:05:41
63Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:05:50
64Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:01
65Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana0:06:14
66Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
67Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack0:06:42
68Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:07
69Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:29
70Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:07
71Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:08
72Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:09
73David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:18
74Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team0:08:22
75Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:25
76Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana0:08:31
77Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:57
78Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:59
79Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:03
80Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:09:08
81Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:10
82Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:09:28
83Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:13
84Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team0:10:28
85Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:10:35
86Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:07
87Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:12
88Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:27
89Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack0:11:35
90Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
91Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team0:11:39
92Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:50
93Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:13
94Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:14
95Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:12:35
96Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:05
97Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:24
98Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack0:13:41
99Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:13:53
100Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:14:31
101Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:53
102Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack0:15:04
103Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:48
104William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:15:59
105Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:16:19
106Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:43
107Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:18:38
108Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:19:21
109Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:26
110Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:28
111Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:19:40
112Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:08
113Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:08
114Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:21:13
115Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:21:31
116Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:22:14
117Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:22:34
118Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:22:44
119Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:23:02
120Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team0:23:07
121Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:23:51
122Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:09
123John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:25:04
124Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:25:15
125Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:48
126Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:28:16
127Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:30:35
128Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:06
129Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:33:51

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad28pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team20
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
4Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling16
5Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack16
6André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
7Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team12
8Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia12
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
10Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team10
11Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek10
12David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard8
13John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team8
14Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
15Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
16Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
17Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
18Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana6
19Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling6
20Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
21Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
22Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
23Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
24Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard4
25Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team4
26Allan Davis (Aus) Astana2
27Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team2
28Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team2
29Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia2

Final mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia60pts
2Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack36
3Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia32
4David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard22
5Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard18
6Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
7Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia16
8Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo16
9Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
10Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team12
11Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
12Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team12
13Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team12
14Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek12
15Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
16Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
17Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team8
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
19Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
20Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
21Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team6
22Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
23Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
24Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4
25Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling4
26Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team4

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar53:44:56
2Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:08
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
4Garmin-Cervelo0:00:27
5Quickstep0:00:56
6BMC0:01:06
7Sky Procycling0:01:10
8Rabobank
9Radio Shack0:02:08
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:09
11UNI SA - Australia0:02:38
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:40
13Katusha0:02:45
14Astana0:03:27
15Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:40
16Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:53
17Lampre - ISD0:06:15
18Leopard Trek0:06:41
19HTC-Highroad0:09:00

 

