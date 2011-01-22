Ventoso takes vaunted Willunga stage
Meyer holds onto overall despite a whittled advantage
Stage 5: McLaren Vale - Willunga
Two days after Movistar gained its first win in its current guise at Argentina's Tour de San Luis, Francisco Ventoso has grabbed another victory, this time in Australia at the Santos Tour Down Under. The Spaniard narrowly beat Michael Matthews (Rabobank) and Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) in a sprint along Willunga's Main Rd.
Related Articles
Goss' third place allowed him to peg back four seconds and he now sits eight seconds behind coutryman and Garmin-Cervelo's man in ochre, Cameron Meyer. Meyer went into the day needing to prevent his rivals gaining precious bonus seconds on offer in the intermediate sprints and the finish, which he and Garmin-Cervélo did, save for the four he reliquished at the end of the day.
"My team rode fantastically," said Meyer after the finish. [Matt] Goss took a few seconds back at the end but the team wanted to take the seconds on offer from the other sprinters today."
As for his chances of holding onto his race lead in tomorrow's 90km final stage around Adelaide's North Terrace, Meyer remains hopeful and will again look to his team to provide the platform for a solid performance.
"I'll have my fingers crossed that I can hold onto the jersey tomorrow - hopefully Tyler has the legs to get some time off the other sprinters," said Meyer, adding that Farrar "swapped off the front so well today - normally it's me doing that.
"The team rode beautifully and rode to the tactics we set at the start of the day. I'm confident - the legs are good and I hope it works out well tomorrow so we still have the jersey."
Willunga calling...
The penultimate day of this year's Tour Down Under began with massive expectations for a showdown on Old Willunga Hill, as Cameron Meyer took the leader's ochre jersey into the stage. He held a 10-second advantage over Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank) and 12 over countryman Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad).
The aim of the Garmin-Cervélo team at the start of the day was to negate the chances for the other sprinters - Goss in particular - to take bonus seconds on offer throughout the parcours and see what eventuated at the finish. The likes of Jack Bobridge, Tyler Farrar, Matthew Wilson and Meyer's brother Travis patrolled the front of the peloton to ensure this happened.
And that's how it eventuated; the day's main break went after five kilometres and consisted of eight riders, with Michael Hepburn (UniSA-Australia), Tanel Kangert (Astana), Davide Vigano (LEOpard-Trek), John Murphy (BMC Racing), Joost Van Leijin (Vacansoleil), Juan Horrach and Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) and Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank) making the move.
The octet was given 2:36 at its height but was always going to find the going tough to stay away on the first ascent of Old Willunga Hill and that's how it developed - the escapees fought out the points at both intermediate sprints before it was time for the major players to show their hand heading up to the KOM.
Mountains classification leader Luke Roberts consolidated his lead in the race for that title with maximum points at the top of Old Willunga Hill and soon after, along Range Road, an elite group of seven formed, containing Lance Armstrong - in his farewell to Australia - plus Movistar duo Luis Pasamontes and José Ivan Gutierrez and Katusha veteran Sergei Ivanov.
This selection never gained more than 20 seconds and by the second ascent of Old Willunga Hill it had been caught, replaced by a leading trio of Richie Porte (Saxo Bank), Ben Hermans (RadioShack) and Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervélo), who split the peloton with their solid attack and forced HTC-Highroad to chase hard.
Hayden Roulston and Goss managed to achieve this along McMurtie Rd for the final time, although they brought the likes of Simon Gerrans, Michael Matthews and Meyer with them to form a group of 20 heading into the finale. And 25 seconds behind them André Greipel and Allan Davis were in a group that was battling to regain contact with the front of the race.
One member of the leading group not expected to feature was Ventoso, but he sprung out of the pack with immaculate timing to hold off Matthews and Goss, who finished second and third respectively, in the process setting up a mouth-watering finale to this year's edition of the Tour Down Under tomorrow.
"This is a massive victory for me, but more important for the team," said Ventoso, whose palmares includes a stage of the 2006 Vuelta a España.
"We have a new sponsor this year and to win is really important. We can be calm for the rest of the year, now we have won a race," said Ventoso of his Movistar team that now leads the team standings ahead of Vacansoleil-DCM and Ag2R-La Mondiale.
"My legs today are stronger than other days. The crowds were incredible and the ambience is very special for cycling," he added.
As for Goss, he can take consolation in the fact he's still in the hunt for the overall win, with a team that has shown it's got the firepower to control a race.
"The day went alright, I ended up in the bunch I wanted to be in," said Goss. "It wasn't a perfect sprint for me I made a bit of a mistake. I tried to get on the side with less wind but I got close to the barrier a little bit.
"I still managed to get third and I'm a few seconds away from the lead so I'm there for a crack tomorrow.
"I can try and get some bonus seconds and try and get the win I've been so close all week. I've been in and out of the jersey so if the pattern keeps going the way it has it's my turn to get back into the jersey tomorrow," he explained.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:06:10
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|6
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack
|7
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|13
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:09
|17
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|18
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|20
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|21
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|22
|Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|27
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|29
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|33
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
|34
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
|36
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:18
|39
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|40
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|41
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:26
|43
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:27
|44
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:30
|45
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:43
|46
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:45
|47
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:02
|48
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
|0:01:12
|49
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:29
|50
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:01:48
|52
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack
|53
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|54
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|55
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|57
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|58
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|59
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|61
|Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|62
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|63
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
|64
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|65
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|66
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|67
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
|69
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|70
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|71
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|74
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|75
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack
|76
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|77
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|81
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack
|0:03:11
|82
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:23
|83
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|84
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|85
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|86
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|87
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:15
|88
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|89
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|90
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|93
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|94
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|95
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team
|96
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:08:46
|97
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|98
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|99
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|100
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|101
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:36
|104
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|105
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|106
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|107
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|108
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|110
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|111
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack
|112
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|113
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|116
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|117
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|118
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|119
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|120
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|121
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:12:13
|122
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|123
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|124
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|125
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|126
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|127
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:06
|129
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|130
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|6
|pts
|2
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|3
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|3
|Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
|8
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|5
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
|16
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|4
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|6
|5
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar
|9:18:41
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:11
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Rabobank
|0:00:12
|5
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:18
|6
|Quickstep
|0:00:22
|7
|BMC
|0:00:23
|8
|Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:38
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:59
|10
|Radio Shack
|0:01:37
|11
|UNI SA - Australia
|0:01:48
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:57
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:59
|15
|Katusha
|0:02:18
|16
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:31
|17
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:33
|18
|Astana
|0:02:49
|19
|Leopard Trek
|0:05:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16:00:40
|2
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:08
|3
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|7
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:27
|9
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:00:28
|10
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|11
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
|16
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:39
|17
|Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|21
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|22
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|24
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
|26
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:53
|27
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:05
|28
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:07
|29
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:11
|30
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:20
|31
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:37
|32
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:40
|33
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:46
|34
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:59
|35
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
|0:02:03
|36
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:02:11
|37
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:16
|38
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|39
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|40
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:21
|41
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:23
|42
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|43
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|45
|Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:28
|46
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:02:29
|47
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
|51
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|52
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:07
|53
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:20
|54
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|55
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|56
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:03:35
|57
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|58
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:49
|59
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:19
|60
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack
|0:04:27
|61
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:39
|62
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:04:58
|63
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:05:12
|64
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:05:14
|65
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:32
|66
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack
|0:05:44
|67
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:06:03
|68
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
|0:06:07
|69
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:14
|70
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:47
|71
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:56
|72
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:00
|73
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:07:44
|74
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:49
|75
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:07:53
|76
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:01
|77
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:02
|78
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|79
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:14
|80
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:21
|81
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:28
|82
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:08:30
|83
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:08:55
|84
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:10
|85
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|86
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:09:14
|87
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:44
|88
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:06
|89
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:10
|90
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:55
|91
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:05
|92
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:11:06
|93
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|94
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:07
|95
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack
|0:11:35
|96
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:36
|97
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:50
|98
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:48
|99
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:54
|100
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack
|0:13:30
|101
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:56
|102
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:15
|103
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:53
|104
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack
|105
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:15:52
|106
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:16:08
|107
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:42
|108
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:00
|109
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:17:29
|110
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:36
|111
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:43
|112
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:18:17
|113
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:57
|114
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:19:40
|115
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:21:02
|116
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:21:13
|117
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:21:45
|118
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:22:26
|119
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:22:34
|120
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:22:44
|121
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:23:07
|122
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:23:11
|123
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:23:15
|124
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:23:22
|125
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:28
|126
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:32
|127
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:38
|128
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:25:50
|129
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:56
|130
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:31:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar
|48:03:35
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:01
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|4
|Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:27
|5
|Rabobank
|0:00:30
|6
|BMC
|0:00:43
|7
|Quickstep
|0:00:49
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:59
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:02
|10
|Radio Shack
|0:02:08
|11
|UNI SA - Australia
|0:02:17
|12
|Katusha
|0:02:38
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:40
|14
|Astana
|0:03:09
|15
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:33
|16
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:14
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|0:05:46
|18
|Leopard Trek
|0:06:23
|19
|HTC-Highroad
|0:07:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|20
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
|16
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|12
|6
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|12
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|8
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|9
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|10
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|10
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|12
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|13
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|15
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|16
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|17
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
|6
|18
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|19
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|20
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|21
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|22
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|24
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|25
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|44
|pts
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
|36
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|4
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|5
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|6
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|7
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|8
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|9
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|10
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|11
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|12
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|13
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|15
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|16
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|17
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|6
|18
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|19
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|20
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|21
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|22
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy