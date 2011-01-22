Trending

Ventoso takes vaunted Willunga stage

Meyer holds onto overall despite a whittled advantage

Image 1 of 90

The peloton pass the beach

The peloton pass the beach
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 90

Davide Vigano (Leopard Trek)

Davide Vigano (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 90

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) after winning stage 5 of the Tour Down Under

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) after winning stage 5 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 90

Ventoso wins and his teammate JJ Rojas is pretty happy, too.

Ventoso wins and his teammate JJ Rojas is pretty happy, too.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 90

Ventoso celebrates his victory on stage 5 of TDU

Ventoso celebrates his victory on stage 5 of TDU
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 90

The Tour Down Under peloton

The Tour Down Under peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 90

Hay! Is that the peloton?

Hay! Is that the peloton?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 90

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo) retained the leader's jersey

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo) retained the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 90

Ventoso is congratulated by his teammate

Ventoso is congratulated by his teammate
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 90

The Movistar team has had a successful start to the season

The Movistar team has had a successful start to the season
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 90

Ventoso battles Matthews for the win

Ventoso battles Matthews for the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 90

The finish line at stage five of the Santos Tour Down Under

The finish line at stage five of the Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 90

The peloton at the Santos Tour Down Under

The peloton at the Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 90

The peloton at the Santos Tour Down Under

The peloton at the Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 90

Lance Armstrong finished in the main field

Lance Armstrong finished in the main field
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 90

Graeme Brown (Rabobank) didn't have the legs today

Graeme Brown (Rabobank) didn't have the legs today
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 90

Cameron Meyer (Team Garmin-Cervelo) retained the leader's jersey

Cameron Meyer (Team Garmin-Cervelo) retained the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 90

Luke Roberts on the podium again

Luke Roberts on the podium again
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 90

Cameron Meyer (Team Garmin-Cervelo) leads the young rider's jersey

Cameron Meyer (Team Garmin-Cervelo) leads the young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 90

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) smiles on the podium

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) smiles on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 90

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team) takes stage five and opens Movistar's account for the season

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team) takes stage five and opens Movistar's account for the season
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 90

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team) was delighted with his win

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team) was delighted with his win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 90

Stage five winner Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team)

Stage five winner Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 90

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team) his mobbed by his teammates after his win

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team) his mobbed by his teammates after his win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 90

Meyer had to dig deep but did enough

Meyer had to dig deep but did enough
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 90

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo)

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 90

Alessandro Ballan finished in the top ten

Alessandro Ballan finished in the top ten
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 90

The Willunga Hill

The Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 90

John Murphy worked for BMC's main man Ballann

John Murphy worked for BMC's main man Ballann
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 90

The bunch ride under the sun at the Tour Down Under

The bunch ride under the sun at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 90

Luke Roberts attacks

Luke Roberts attacks
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 90

Danish national road champion Nicki Sörensen

Danish national road champion Nicki Sörensen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 90

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) wins stage five

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) wins stage five
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 90

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) sprints to victory

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) sprints to victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 90

Katusha's Serguei Ivanov grits his teeth

Katusha's Serguei Ivanov grits his teeth
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 90

Manuel Cardoso (Radioshack) on the climb

Manuel Cardoso (Radioshack) on the climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 90

Matt Goss struggles on the climb

Matt Goss struggles on the climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 90

New Zealand's Hayden Roulston (HTC-Highroad) helps Goss

New Zealand's Hayden Roulston (HTC-Highroad) helps Goss
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 90

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar)

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 90

Ben Swift (Team Sky) with his jersey open, rides in the bunch

Ben Swift (Team Sky) with his jersey open, rides in the bunch
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 90

Sky's Michael Rogers has worked hard for his new team

Sky's Michael Rogers has worked hard for his new team
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 90

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) marked by Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo)

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) marked by Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 90

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) is still finding his form

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) is still finding his form
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 90

Dean, Farrar and Cavendish ride together

Dean, Farrar and Cavendish ride together
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 90

Robbie McEwen struggled today and couldn't hang on

Robbie McEwen struggled today and couldn't hang on
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 90

RadioShack work hard to bring things back together

RadioShack work hard to bring things back together
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 90

Matt Hayman: ones of Sky's most respected team workers

Matt Hayman: ones of Sky's most respected team workers
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 90

Full gass: Former Tour Down Under winner Stuart O'Grady

Full gass: Former Tour Down Under winner Stuart O'Grady
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 90

Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank SunGard)

Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank SunGard)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 90

The Leopards worked hard all day but struggled on the final climb

The Leopards worked hard all day but struggled on the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 90

The peloton race flat out at the Santos Tour Down Under

The peloton race flat out at the Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 90

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) has had a quiet race on the bike. It's been very different off it

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) has had a quiet race on the bike. It's been very different off it
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 90

Francisco Ventoso was happy to get a win.

Francisco Ventoso was happy to get a win.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 54 of 90

Francisco Ventoso on live TV after his win.

Francisco Ventoso on live TV after his win.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 55 of 90

Cameron Meyer held onto the leader's jersey.

Cameron Meyer held onto the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 56 of 90

The sprint for the line.

The sprint for the line.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 57 of 90

Richie Porte attacks with 10km to go.

Richie Porte attacks with 10km to go.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 58 of 90

With 15km to go Michael Rogers leads the riders home.

With 15km to go Michael Rogers leads the riders home.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 59 of 90

Closer to the top Ben Hermans took to the front of the trio.

Closer to the top Ben Hermans took to the front of the trio.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 60 of 90

Richie Porte leads in front of a huge crowd.

Richie Porte leads in front of a huge crowd.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 61 of 90

Richie Porte leads Ben Hermans and Jack Bobridge as they lead the way up the climb.

Richie Porte leads Ben Hermans and Jack Bobridge as they lead the way up the climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 62 of 90

Simon Gerrans kept pace up Willunga Hill.

Simon Gerrans kept pace up Willunga Hill.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 63 of 90

Miguel Minguez was first to attack second time up the climb.

Miguel Minguez was first to attack second time up the climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 64 of 90

Jonathan Cantwell rides hard up the climb to keep in touch.

Jonathan Cantwell rides hard up the climb to keep in touch.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 65 of 90

Riders make their way up the climb.

Riders make their way up the climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 66 of 90

Another perfect day for a bike race.

Another perfect day for a bike race.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 67 of 90

The early break ride along side Aldinga Beach.

The early break ride along side Aldinga Beach.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 68 of 90

The TDU publicity caravan makes its way along the course.

The TDU publicity caravan makes its way along the course.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 69 of 90

McLaren Vale made for great start town.

McLaren Vale made for great start town.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 70 of 90

Richie Porte was today's most aggressive rider.

Richie Porte was today's most aggressive rider.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 71 of 90

Cameron Meyer retained his young rider jersey.

Cameron Meyer retained his young rider jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 72 of 90

Matt Goss holds onto his sprinters jersey with one day to go.

Matt Goss holds onto his sprinters jersey with one day to go.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 73 of 90

Michael Rogers in his new Team Sky kit

Michael Rogers in his new Team Sky kit
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 90

Allan Davis hasn't had the form of 2009

Allan Davis hasn't had the form of 2009
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 90

Simon Gerrans (Team Sky)

Simon Gerrans (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 90

Cameron Meyer leads the race with one stage remaining

Cameron Meyer leads the race with one stage remaining
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 90

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) has been a popular rider Down Under

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) has been a popular rider Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 90

Andre Greipel slipped down the GC

Andre Greipel slipped down the GC
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 90

Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar)

Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 90

Lance Armstrong finished in the main field

Lance Armstrong finished in the main field
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 81 of 90

Euskatel riders bunch up

Euskatel riders bunch up
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 82 of 90

Francisco Ventoso moved up to fifth on GC with his win

Francisco Ventoso moved up to fifth on GC with his win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 83 of 90

Number one: Francisco Ventoso takes stage five

Number one: Francisco Ventoso takes stage five
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 84 of 90

Victorious Ventoso: The Spaniard claims his first win

Victorious Ventoso: The Spaniard claims his first win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 85 of 90

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) finished second on the stage

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) finished second on the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 86 of 90

Ventoso edges out Matthews for the win

Ventoso edges out Matthews for the win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 87 of 90

No margin for error in the final straight

No margin for error in the final straight
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 88 of 90

Cameron Meyer poses for a photo in the leaders jersey.

Cameron Meyer poses for a photo in the leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 89 of 90

Luke Roberts gets a well-deserved double kiss.

Luke Roberts gets a well-deserved double kiss.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 90 of 90

RadioShack work hard to keep Robbie McEwen in touch with the leaders.

RadioShack work hard to keep Robbie McEwen in touch with the leaders.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Two days after Movistar gained its first win in its current guise at Argentina's Tour de San Luis, Francisco Ventoso has grabbed another victory, this time in Australia at the Santos Tour Down Under. The Spaniard narrowly beat Michael Matthews (Rabobank) and Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) in a sprint along Willunga's Main Rd.

Related Articles

Three-way battle for Tour Down Under glory

Goss' third place allowed him to peg back four seconds and he now sits eight seconds behind coutryman and Garmin-Cervelo's man in ochre, Cameron Meyer. Meyer went into the day needing to prevent his rivals gaining precious bonus seconds on offer in the intermediate sprints and the finish, which he and Garmin-Cervélo did, save for the four he reliquished at the end of the day.

"My team rode fantastically," said Meyer after the finish. [Matt] Goss took a few seconds back at the end but the team wanted to take the seconds on offer from the other sprinters today."

As for his chances of holding onto his race lead in tomorrow's 90km final stage around Adelaide's North Terrace, Meyer remains hopeful and will again look to his team to provide the platform for a solid performance.

"I'll have my fingers crossed that I can hold onto the jersey tomorrow - hopefully Tyler has the legs to get some time off the other sprinters," said Meyer, adding that Farrar "swapped off the front so well today - normally it's me doing that.

"The team rode beautifully and rode to the tactics we set at the start of the day. I'm confident - the legs are good and I hope it works out well tomorrow so we still have the jersey."

Willunga calling...

The penultimate day of this year's Tour Down Under began with massive expectations for a showdown on Old Willunga Hill, as Cameron Meyer took the leader's ochre jersey into the stage. He held a 10-second advantage over Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank) and 12 over countryman Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad).

The aim of the Garmin-Cervélo team at the start of the day was to negate the chances for the other sprinters - Goss in particular - to take bonus seconds on offer throughout the parcours and see what eventuated at the finish. The likes of Jack Bobridge, Tyler Farrar, Matthew Wilson and Meyer's brother Travis patrolled the front of the peloton to ensure this happened.

And that's how it eventuated; the day's main break went after five kilometres and consisted of eight riders, with Michael Hepburn (UniSA-Australia), Tanel Kangert (Astana), Davide Vigano (LEOpard-Trek), John Murphy (BMC Racing), Joost Van Leijin (Vacansoleil), Juan Horrach and Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) and Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank) making the move.

The octet was given 2:36 at its height but was always going to find the going tough to stay away on the first ascent of Old Willunga Hill and that's how it developed - the escapees fought out the points at both intermediate sprints before it was time for the major players to show their hand heading up to the KOM.

Mountains classification leader Luke Roberts consolidated his lead in the race for that title with maximum points at the top of Old Willunga Hill and soon after, along Range Road, an elite group of seven formed, containing Lance Armstrong - in his farewell to Australia - plus Movistar duo Luis Pasamontes and José Ivan Gutierrez and Katusha veteran Sergei Ivanov.

This selection never gained more than 20 seconds and by the second ascent of Old Willunga Hill it had been caught, replaced by a leading trio of Richie Porte (Saxo Bank), Ben Hermans (RadioShack) and Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervélo), who split the peloton with their solid attack and forced HTC-Highroad to chase hard.

Hayden Roulston and Goss managed to achieve this along McMurtie Rd for the final time, although they brought the likes of Simon Gerrans, Michael Matthews and Meyer with them to form a group of 20 heading into the finale. And 25 seconds behind them André Greipel and Allan Davis were in a group that was battling to regain contact with the front of the race.

One member of the leading group not expected to feature was Ventoso, but he sprung out of the pack with immaculate timing to hold off Matthews and Goss, who finished second and third respectively, in the process setting up a mouth-watering finale to this year's edition of the Tour Down Under tomorrow.

"This is a massive victory for me, but more important for the team," said Ventoso, whose palmares includes a stage of the 2006 Vuelta a España.

"We have a new sponsor this year and to win is really important. We can be calm for the rest of the year, now we have won a race," said Ventoso of his Movistar team that now leads the team standings ahead of Vacansoleil-DCM and Ag2R-La Mondiale.

"My legs today are stronger than other days. The crowds were incredible and the ambience is very special for cycling," he added.

As for Goss, he can take consolation in the fact he's still in the hunt for the overall win, with a team that has shown it's got the firepower to control a race.

"The day went alright, I ended up in the bunch I wanted to be in," said Goss. "It wasn't a perfect sprint for me I made a bit of a mistake. I tried to get on the side with less wind but I got close to the barrier a little bit.

"I still managed to get third and I'm a few seconds away from the lead so I'm there for a crack tomorrow.

"I can try and get some bonus seconds and try and get the win I've been so close all week. I've been in and out of the jersey so if the pattern keeps going the way it has it's my turn to get back into the jersey tomorrow," he explained.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team3:06:10
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
4Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
5Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
6Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack
7Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
9Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
10Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
11Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
13Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
14Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:09
17Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
18Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
20Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
21Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
22Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
23Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
24Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
25Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
27André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
28Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
29Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
32Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
33Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
34Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
35Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
36Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
37Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
38Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:00:18
39Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
40Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
41Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:26
43Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:27
44Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:30
45Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:43
46Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:45
47Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:02
48Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana0:01:12
49Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:29
50Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
51Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:01:48
52Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack
53Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
55Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
57Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
58Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
59Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
60Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
61Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
62Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
63Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
64Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
65Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
66Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
67Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
69Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
70Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
71Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
72Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
74Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
75Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack
76Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
77Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
79Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
81Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack0:03:11
82Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:04:23
83Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
84Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
85Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
86Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
87Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:15
88Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
89Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
90Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
91Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
93Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
94Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
95Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team
96Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:08:46
97Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
98Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
99Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
100Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
101Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
103Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:10:36
104Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
105Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
106Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
107William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
108Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
109Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
110Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
111Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack
112Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
113John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
114Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
116Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
117Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
118Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
119Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
120Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
121Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:12:13
122Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
123Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
124Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
125Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
126Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
127Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
128Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:06
129Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
130Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Sprint 1 - Aldinga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek6pts
2Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard4
3John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team2

Sprint 2 - Aldinga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek4
3Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team2

Finish - Willunga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team8pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team6
3Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad4

KOM 1 - Old Willunga Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia16pts
2Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team12
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack8
4Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard6
5Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4

KOM 2 - Old Willunga Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack16pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard12
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
4Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia6
5Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar9:18:41
2Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:11
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Rabobank0:00:12
5HTC-Highroad0:00:18
6Quickstep0:00:22
7BMC0:00:23
8Garmin-Cervelo0:00:38
9Sky Procycling0:00:59
10Radio Shack0:01:37
11UNI SA - Australia0:01:48
12Euskaltel-Euskadi
13Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:57
14Lampre - ISD0:01:59
15Katusha0:02:18
16Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:31
17Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:33
18Astana0:02:49
19Leopard Trek0:05:13

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo16:00:40
2Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:08
3Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:10
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:12
5Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:17
6Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:18
7Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
8André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:27
9Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:00:28
10Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
11Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
12Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
13Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
15Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
16Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:39
17Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
18Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
19Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
21Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
22Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
24Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
26Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:00:53
27Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:05
28Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:07
29Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:11
30Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:20
31Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:37
32Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:40
33Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:46
34Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:59
35Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack0:02:03
36Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:02:11
37Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:16
38Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
39Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
40Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:21
41Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:23
42Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
43David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
44Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
45Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:28
46Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:02:29
47Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
51Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team0:02:38
52Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:07
53Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:03:20
54Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
55Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
56Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:03:35
57Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:41
58Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:49
59Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:19
60Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack0:04:27
61Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:39
62Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:04:58
63Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:05:12
64Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:05:14
65Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:32
66Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack0:05:44
67Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:06:03
68Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana0:06:07
69Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:14
70Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:47
71Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:56
72Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:00
73Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team0:07:44
74David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:49
75Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team0:07:53
76Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:01
77Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:02
78Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
79Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:14
80Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:21
81Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:28
82Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:08:30
83Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team0:08:55
84Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:10
85Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
86Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:09:14
87Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:44
88Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:10:06
89Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:10:10
90Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:55
91Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:05
92Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:11:06
93Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
94Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:07
95Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack0:11:35
96Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:36
97Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:50
98Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:48
99Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:54
100Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack0:13:30
101Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:56
102Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:14:15
103Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:53
104Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack
105William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:15:52
106Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:16:08
107Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:42
108Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:00
109Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:17:29
110Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:36
111Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:43
112Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:18:17
113Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:57
114Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:19:40
115Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:21:02
116Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:21:13
117Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:21:45
118Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:22:26
119Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:22:34
120Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:22:44
121Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team0:23:07
122Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:23:11
123Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:23:15
124Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:23:22
125John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:28
126Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:32
127Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:38
128Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:25:50
129Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:26:56
130Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:31:26

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar48:03:35
2Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:01
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:18
4Garmin-Cervelo0:00:27
5Rabobank0:00:30
6BMC0:00:43
7Quickstep0:00:49
8Sky Procycling0:00:59
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:02
10Radio Shack0:02:08
11UNI SA - Australia0:02:17
12Katusha0:02:38
13Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:40
14Astana0:03:09
15Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:33
16Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:14
17Lampre - ISD0:05:46
18Leopard Trek0:06:23
19HTC-Highroad0:07:45

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad20pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
3Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack16
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team14
5Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team12
6Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia12
7André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
8Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
9Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team10
10Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek10
11Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling8
12David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard8
13John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team8
14Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
15Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
16Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
17Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana6
18Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
19Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
20Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
21Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard4
22Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team4
23Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team2
24Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team2
25Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia44pts
2Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack36
3Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard18
4Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
5Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia16
6Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia16
7Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo16
8Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
9Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team12
10Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
11Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team12
12David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard12
13Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
15Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
16Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling6
17Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team6
18Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
19Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling4
21Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
22Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team4

 

Latest on Cyclingnews