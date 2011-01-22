Image 1 of 90 The peloton pass the beach (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 90 Davide Vigano (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 90 Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) after winning stage 5 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 90 Ventoso wins and his teammate JJ Rojas is pretty happy, too. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 90 Ventoso celebrates his victory on stage 5 of TDU (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 90 The Tour Down Under peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 90 Hay! Is that the peloton? Two days after Movistar gained its first win in its current guise at Argentina's Tour de San Luis, Francisco Ventoso has grabbed another victory, this time in Australia at the Santos Tour Down Under. The Spaniard narrowly beat Michael Matthews (Rabobank) and Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) in a sprint along Willunga's Main Rd.

Goss' third place allowed him to peg back four seconds and he now sits eight seconds behind coutryman and Garmin-Cervelo's man in ochre, Cameron Meyer. Meyer went into the day needing to prevent his rivals gaining precious bonus seconds on offer in the intermediate sprints and the finish, which he and Garmin-Cervélo did, save for the four he reliquished at the end of the day.

"My team rode fantastically," said Meyer after the finish. [Matt] Goss took a few seconds back at the end but the team wanted to take the seconds on offer from the other sprinters today."

As for his chances of holding onto his race lead in tomorrow's 90km final stage around Adelaide's North Terrace, Meyer remains hopeful and will again look to his team to provide the platform for a solid performance.

"I'll have my fingers crossed that I can hold onto the jersey tomorrow - hopefully Tyler has the legs to get some time off the other sprinters," said Meyer, adding that Farrar "swapped off the front so well today - normally it's me doing that.

"The team rode beautifully and rode to the tactics we set at the start of the day. I'm confident - the legs are good and I hope it works out well tomorrow so we still have the jersey."

Willunga calling...

The penultimate day of this year's Tour Down Under began with massive expectations for a showdown on Old Willunga Hill, as Cameron Meyer took the leader's ochre jersey into the stage. He held a 10-second advantage over Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank) and 12 over countryman Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad).

The aim of the Garmin-Cervélo team at the start of the day was to negate the chances for the other sprinters - Goss in particular - to take bonus seconds on offer throughout the parcours and see what eventuated at the finish. The likes of Jack Bobridge, Tyler Farrar, Matthew Wilson and Meyer's brother Travis patrolled the front of the peloton to ensure this happened.

And that's how it eventuated; the day's main break went after five kilometres and consisted of eight riders, with Michael Hepburn (UniSA-Australia), Tanel Kangert (Astana), Davide Vigano (LEOpard-Trek), John Murphy (BMC Racing), Joost Van Leijin (Vacansoleil), Juan Horrach and Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) and Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank) making the move.

The octet was given 2:36 at its height but was always going to find the going tough to stay away on the first ascent of Old Willunga Hill and that's how it developed - the escapees fought out the points at both intermediate sprints before it was time for the major players to show their hand heading up to the KOM.

Mountains classification leader Luke Roberts consolidated his lead in the race for that title with maximum points at the top of Old Willunga Hill and soon after, along Range Road, an elite group of seven formed, containing Lance Armstrong - in his farewell to Australia - plus Movistar duo Luis Pasamontes and José Ivan Gutierrez and Katusha veteran Sergei Ivanov.

This selection never gained more than 20 seconds and by the second ascent of Old Willunga Hill it had been caught, replaced by a leading trio of Richie Porte (Saxo Bank), Ben Hermans (RadioShack) and Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervélo), who split the peloton with their solid attack and forced HTC-Highroad to chase hard.

Hayden Roulston and Goss managed to achieve this along McMurtie Rd for the final time, although they brought the likes of Simon Gerrans, Michael Matthews and Meyer with them to form a group of 20 heading into the finale. And 25 seconds behind them André Greipel and Allan Davis were in a group that was battling to regain contact with the front of the race.

One member of the leading group not expected to feature was Ventoso, but he sprung out of the pack with immaculate timing to hold off Matthews and Goss, who finished second and third respectively, in the process setting up a mouth-watering finale to this year's edition of the Tour Down Under tomorrow.

"This is a massive victory for me, but more important for the team," said Ventoso, whose palmares includes a stage of the 2006 Vuelta a España.

"We have a new sponsor this year and to win is really important. We can be calm for the rest of the year, now we have won a race," said Ventoso of his Movistar team that now leads the team standings ahead of Vacansoleil-DCM and Ag2R-La Mondiale.

"My legs today are stronger than other days. The crowds were incredible and the ambience is very special for cycling," he added.

As for Goss, he can take consolation in the fact he's still in the hunt for the overall win, with a team that has shown it's got the firepower to control a race.

"The day went alright, I ended up in the bunch I wanted to be in," said Goss. "It wasn't a perfect sprint for me I made a bit of a mistake. I tried to get on the side with less wind but I got close to the barrier a little bit.

"I still managed to get third and I'm a few seconds away from the lead so I'm there for a crack tomorrow.

"I can try and get some bonus seconds and try and get the win I've been so close all week. I've been in and out of the jersey so if the pattern keeps going the way it has it's my turn to get back into the jersey tomorrow," he explained.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 3:06:10 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack 7 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 13 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:09 17 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 18 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 20 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 21 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 22 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 25 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 27 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 28 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 29 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 33 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team 34 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team 36 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 38 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:00:18 39 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 40 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 41 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:26 43 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:27 44 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:30 45 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:43 46 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:45 47 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:02 48 Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana 0:01:12 49 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:29 50 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:01:48 52 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack 53 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 54 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 55 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 57 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 58 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 59 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 61 Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 62 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 63 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack 64 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 65 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 66 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana 69 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 70 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 71 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 74 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 75 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack 76 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 77 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 81 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack 0:03:11 82 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:04:23 83 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 84 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 85 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 86 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 87 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:15 88 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 89 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 90 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 91 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 93 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 94 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 95 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team 96 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:08:46 97 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 98 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 99 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 100 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 101 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:10:36 104 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 105 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 106 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 107 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 108 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 110 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 111 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack 112 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 113 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 114 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 116 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 117 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 118 Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 119 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 120 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 121 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:12:13 122 Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 123 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 124 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 125 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 126 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 127 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:06 129 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 130 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Sprint 1 - Aldinga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 6 pts 2 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 3 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 2

Sprint 2 - Aldinga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 3 Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 2

Finish - Willunga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 8 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 3 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4

KOM 1 - Old Willunga Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 16 pts 2 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 12 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack 8 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 5 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4

KOM 2 - Old Willunga Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack 16 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 4 Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6 5 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar 9:18:41 2 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:00:11 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Rabobank 0:00:12 5 HTC-Highroad 0:00:18 6 Quickstep 0:00:22 7 BMC 0:00:23 8 Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:38 9 Sky Procycling 0:00:59 10 Radio Shack 0:01:37 11 UNI SA - Australia 0:01:48 12 Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:57 14 Lampre - ISD 0:01:59 15 Katusha 0:02:18 16 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:31 17 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:33 18 Astana 0:02:49 19 Leopard Trek 0:05:13

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16:00:40 2 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:08 3 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:10 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:12 5 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:17 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 7 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 8 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:27 9 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:00:28 10 Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 11 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack 16 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:39 17 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 21 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 22 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 24 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team 26 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:00:53 27 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:05 28 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:07 29 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:11 30 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:20 31 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:37 32 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:40 33 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:46 34 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:59 35 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack 0:02:03 36 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:02:11 37 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:16 38 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 39 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 40 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:21 41 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:23 42 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 43 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 45 Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:28 46 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:02:29 47 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana 51 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team 0:02:38 52 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:07 53 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:03:20 54 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 55 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 56 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:03:35 57 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:41 58 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:49 59 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:19 60 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack 0:04:27 61 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:39 62 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:04:58 63 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:05:12 64 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:05:14 65 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:32 66 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack 0:05:44 67 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:06:03 68 Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana 0:06:07 69 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:14 70 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:47 71 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:56 72 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:00 73 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 0:07:44 74 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:49 75 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team 0:07:53 76 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:01 77 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:02 78 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 79 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:14 80 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:21 81 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:28 82 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:08:30 83 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 0:08:55 84 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:10 85 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 86 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:09:14 87 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:44 88 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:10:06 89 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:10:10 90 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:55 91 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:05 92 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:11:06 93 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 94 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:07 95 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack 0:11:35 96 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:36 97 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:50 98 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:48 99 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:54 100 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack 0:13:30 101 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:56 102 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:14:15 103 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:14:53 104 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack 105 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:15:52 106 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:16:08 107 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:42 108 Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:00 109 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:17:29 110 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:36 111 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:43 112 Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:18:17 113 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:57 114 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:19:40 115 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:21:02 116 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:21:13 117 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:21:45 118 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:22:26 119 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:22:34 120 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:22:44 121 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 0:23:07 122 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:23:11 123 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:23:15 124 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:23:22 125 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:24:28 126 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:32 127 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:38 128 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:25:50 129 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:26:56 130 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:31:26

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar 48:03:35 2 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:00:01 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:18 4 Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:27 5 Rabobank 0:00:30 6 BMC 0:00:43 7 Quickstep 0:00:49 8 Sky Procycling 0:00:59 9 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:02 10 Radio Shack 0:02:08 11 UNI SA - Australia 0:02:17 12 Katusha 0:02:38 13 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:40 14 Astana 0:03:09 15 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:33 16 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:14 17 Lampre - ISD 0:05:46 18 Leopard Trek 0:06:23 19 HTC-Highroad 0:07:45

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 20 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack 16 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 5 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 12 6 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 12 7 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 8 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 9 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 10 10 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 10 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 12 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 13 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 15 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 16 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana 6 18 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 19 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 20 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 21 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 22 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 23 Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 2 24 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 2 25 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 2