Robbie McEwen predicted mayhem at today's stage of the Santos Tour Down Under and he benefited from the ensuing madness, taking second behind Ben Swift and assuming the overall lead of this year's edition.

Two crashes within the final three kilometres put paid to HTC-Highroad chances of securing back-to-back stage victories, as Mark Cavendish (who required several stitches after falling) and erstwhile leader Matt Goss found themselves on the receiving end of a chaotic finale.

And unlike the Cancer Council Classic on Sunday, Team Sky managed to successfully change tack, despite having one of its fancied riders fall victim to a last-minute mishap as Ben Swift claimed his first ProTour victory.

"I can't believe it. There was just a pile up... it was carnage in the end," said Swift. "The first crash we lost our sprinter, two riders fell in front of him. I jumped with 200m to go. Robbie [McEwen] tried to get the jump on me, I felt brilliant.

"I was on the wheel of Mat Hayman and he knows how to avoid the crashes; I felt so comfortable following him. Unfortunately one of our guys did crash like I said, but I could just pick one of the other guys. Hopefully we can get another win. It is great to get the first win of the year. I will just have to keep the ball rolling."

The Briton moved into third overall with his win, sitting on the same time as overall leader Robbie McEwen, who is getting stronger as the race continues and may have his best shot at the title in what could be his last year as a professional.

The man who finished behind him today, Graeme Brown, managed to take the last podium spot in Mannum despite suffering a slowdown of sorts in the first of the afternoon's crashes. "The one [crash] at the top of the hill, just where we turn left my team mate actually crashed right in front of me, and I was caught up in the mix and I was off the road," said Brown.

"I had to come back through the bunch again and then the one [crash] at the finish I didn't even know about - I just spoke to Geraint Thomas about it and he said he just got hit from behind at 200m to go."

That accident just 200 metres from the line involved Cameron Meyer, who was able to maintain some stoicism after falling heavily whilst helping leadout teammate Tyler Farrar. "Three years I've done this tour and I've come down each year, so I'm starting to get used to it now," he quipped.

"I was in that last crash, at the 150m to go, and there was a pile up and I had nowhere to go. I went straight over the handlebars, ran up the back of some people. I mean I guess that's how it goes. It was always going to be tight with so many sprinters and lead out men and its going to get pretty fast when going into the finishes."

Krivtsov provides the calm before the storm

The day's main break was initiated some 18km into the stage by Ag2R-La Mondiale's Yuriy Krivtsov, who took the most aggressive rider prize for his efforts in a move that gained 4:20 at its zenith.

Joined by Saxo Bank's David Tanner and UniSA rider Mitchell Docker, the trio spent most of the day off the front and contested the KOM and intermediate sprint points ahead of anyone else. Behind them, Luke Roberts secured his position as mountains classification leader - a title he could well claim in Adelaide on Sunday.

"At the start of the stage I wanted to get into the break, but I didn't think it would be possible but there was one guy up the road and I sort have just rolled off the front and next thing I knew the peloton just let me go so I was wrapped," said Docker after the stage.

"It was a pity though, because I did feel it from yesterday and in the sprints I didn't do as well as I hoped. I only got third and second but it's still better than not getting anything at all and it was another tough day so I'm going to be feeling it tomorrow."

Joined by Simon Zahner and Tim Roe of BMC Racing plus Roberts, the late-stage sextet managed a lead of a minute but that soon evaporated; before that point Roe attacked, going on a solo spree that again demonstrated - after his efforts on the first day of last year's Tour Down Under - that he's an immensely talented young rider.

"I was going a bit quicker than I was last year, but I thought we were up the road and the opportunity was there so I might as well have a go; my legs were good, so I thought I might as well give it a crack," said Roe afterwards.

He was caught just eight kilometres from the finish and explained: "I was pretty sure we were going to get caught, but I thought I might as well give it a crack, and on the climb, I just had it in a big gear and just kept it there - I just ended up riding away from everyone."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:27:44 2 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 11 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 15 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 17 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 18 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 19 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 21 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 22 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 24 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 26 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 31 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 32 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team 34 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 35 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 37 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 41 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 42 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack 43 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 45 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 46 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 47 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 48 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 50 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack 54 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 55 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack 56 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 58 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 59 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team 60 Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 61 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 62 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 64 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 65 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana 66 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 67 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 68 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 69 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack 72 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 73 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 76 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 77 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 80 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 81 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 82 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 83 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 84 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 85 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 86 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 87 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack 88 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 89 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:22 90 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 91 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 92 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 93 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 94 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 95 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 96 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 97 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team 98 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 101 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 102 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 103 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 104 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 105 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 107 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack 108 Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 109 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:20 110 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 111 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 112 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:34 113 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:01:56 114 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 115 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 116 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 117 José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:01 118 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:10 120 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 121 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 122 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:13 123 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 124 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 125 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 126 Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana 0:03:16 127 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:42 128 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 129 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 130 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:03:47 131 Chris Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:04:28 132 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:13 133 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UNI SA - Australia 10:23:12 2 Rabobank 3 Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 Sky Procycling 5 Katusha 6 Quickstep 7 Vacansoleil-DCM 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 Movistar 10 Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Radio Shack 12 Leopard Trek 13 Astana 14 Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 HTC-Highroad 16 BMC 17 Lampre - ISD 18 Saxo Bank Sungard 19 Garmin-Cervelo

Sprints - Kanmantoo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 pts 2 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 2

Mount Pleasant # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 4 3 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2

Finish - Mannum # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 pts 2 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack 6 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4

KOM - Dawesley Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 16 pts 2 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 3 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 4 Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6 5 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack 6:44:42 2 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:04 5 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:06 7 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:07 9 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:08 12 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 13 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 15 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 16 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 18 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 26 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 27 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 29 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 30 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 31 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 34 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 36 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 37 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team 41 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 42 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 43 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 44 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 49 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 50 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 51 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 54 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 55 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 56 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack 57 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack 59 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 60 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack 61 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 62 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana 64 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 65 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 66 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 67 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 68 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 69 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 70 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 71 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team 72 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 73 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 74 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 76 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team 77 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 78 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 79 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 80 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack 81 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 82 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 84 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 85 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 86 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 87 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 88 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 89 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 90 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 91 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 93 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 94 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack 95 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack 96 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 97 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 98 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 100 Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 101 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 102 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 103 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 104 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 105 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:27 106 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:28 107 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:32 108 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 109 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 110 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:00:55 111 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 112 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:21 113 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:30 114 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:34 115 Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:35 116 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:43 117 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 118 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:47 119 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:06 120 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:09 121 José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:11 122 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:37 123 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:59 124 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 125 Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana 0:03:23 126 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:03:34 127 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:52 128 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 129 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 130 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:03:57 131 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:00 132 Chris Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:04:38 133 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:23

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 20:14:36 2 UNI SA - Australia 3 Vacansoleil-DCM 4 Rabobank 5 Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 BMC 8 Katusha 9 Movistar 10 Quickstep 11 Radio Shack 12 AG2R La Mondiale 13 Leopard Trek 14 Astana 15 Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 HTC-Highroad 17 Garmin-Cervelo 18 Lampre - ISD 19 Saxo Bank Sungard

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 12 pts 2 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack 10 3 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 8 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 5 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 6 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 7 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 8 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 9 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana 6 11 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 12 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4