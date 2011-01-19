Swift shifts into top gear
Crashes marr finale in Mannum
Stage 2: Tailem Bend - Mannum
Robbie McEwen predicted mayhem at today's stage of the Santos Tour Down Under and he benefited from the ensuing madness, taking second behind Ben Swift and assuming the overall lead of this year's edition.
Two crashes within the final three kilometres put paid to HTC-Highroad chances of securing back-to-back stage victories, as Mark Cavendish (who required several stitches after falling) and erstwhile leader Matt Goss found themselves on the receiving end of a chaotic finale.
And unlike the Cancer Council Classic on Sunday, Team Sky managed to successfully change tack, despite having one of its fancied riders fall victim to a last-minute mishap as Ben Swift claimed his first ProTour victory.
"I can't believe it. There was just a pile up... it was carnage in the end," said Swift. "The first crash we lost our sprinter, two riders fell in front of him. I jumped with 200m to go. Robbie [McEwen] tried to get the jump on me, I felt brilliant.
"I was on the wheel of Mat Hayman and he knows how to avoid the crashes; I felt so comfortable following him. Unfortunately one of our guys did crash like I said, but I could just pick one of the other guys. Hopefully we can get another win. It is great to get the first win of the year. I will just have to keep the ball rolling."
The Briton moved into third overall with his win, sitting on the same time as overall leader Robbie McEwen, who is getting stronger as the race continues and may have his best shot at the title in what could be his last year as a professional.
The man who finished behind him today, Graeme Brown, managed to take the last podium spot in Mannum despite suffering a slowdown of sorts in the first of the afternoon's crashes. "The one [crash] at the top of the hill, just where we turn left my team mate actually crashed right in front of me, and I was caught up in the mix and I was off the road," said Brown.
"I had to come back through the bunch again and then the one [crash] at the finish I didn't even know about - I just spoke to Geraint Thomas about it and he said he just got hit from behind at 200m to go."
That accident just 200 metres from the line involved Cameron Meyer, who was able to maintain some stoicism after falling heavily whilst helping leadout teammate Tyler Farrar. "Three years I've done this tour and I've come down each year, so I'm starting to get used to it now," he quipped.
"I was in that last crash, at the 150m to go, and there was a pile up and I had nowhere to go. I went straight over the handlebars, ran up the back of some people. I mean I guess that's how it goes. It was always going to be tight with so many sprinters and lead out men and its going to get pretty fast when going into the finishes."
Krivtsov provides the calm before the storm
The day's main break was initiated some 18km into the stage by Ag2R-La Mondiale's Yuriy Krivtsov, who took the most aggressive rider prize for his efforts in a move that gained 4:20 at its zenith.
Joined by Saxo Bank's David Tanner and UniSA rider Mitchell Docker, the trio spent most of the day off the front and contested the KOM and intermediate sprint points ahead of anyone else. Behind them, Luke Roberts secured his position as mountains classification leader - a title he could well claim in Adelaide on Sunday.
"At the start of the stage I wanted to get into the break, but I didn't think it would be possible but there was one guy up the road and I sort have just rolled off the front and next thing I knew the peloton just let me go so I was wrapped," said Docker after the stage.
"It was a pity though, because I did feel it from yesterday and in the sprints I didn't do as well as I hoped. I only got third and second but it's still better than not getting anything at all and it was another tough day so I'm going to be feeling it tomorrow."
Joined by Simon Zahner and Tim Roe of BMC Racing plus Roberts, the late-stage sextet managed a lead of a minute but that soon evaporated; before that point Roe attacked, going on a solo spree that again demonstrated - after his efforts on the first day of last year's Tour Down Under - that he's an immensely talented young rider.
"I was going a bit quicker than I was last year, but I thought we were up the road and the opportunity was there so I might as well have a go; my legs were good, so I thought I might as well give it a crack," said Roe afterwards.
He was caught just eight kilometres from the finish and explained: "I was pretty sure we were going to get caught, but I thought I might as well give it a crack, and on the climb, I just had it in a big gear and just kept it there - I just ended up riding away from everyone."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:27:44
|2
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
|3
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|11
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|15
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|17
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|18
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|19
|Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|21
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|22
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|24
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|26
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|31
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team
|34
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|35
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|37
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|39
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|41
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|42
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack
|43
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|45
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|47
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|48
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|50
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack
|54
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|55
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack
|56
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|58
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|59
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
|60
|Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|61
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|62
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|64
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|65
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
|66
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|67
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|68
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|69
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack
|72
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|73
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|76
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|77
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|80
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|81
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|83
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|84
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|85
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|86
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|87
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
|88
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|89
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:22
|90
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|91
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|92
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|93
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|94
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|95
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|96
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|97
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
|98
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|102
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|103
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|104
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|105
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|107
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack
|108
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|109
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:20
|110
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|111
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:34
|113
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:56
|114
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|115
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|116
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|117
|José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:01
|118
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:10
|120
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|121
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|122
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:13
|123
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|125
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|126
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
|0:03:16
|127
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:42
|128
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|129
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|130
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:47
|131
|Chris Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:04:28
|132
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:13
|133
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UNI SA - Australia
|10:23:12
|2
|Rabobank
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|Sky Procycling
|5
|Katusha
|6
|Quickstep
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Movistar
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Radio Shack
|12
|Leopard Trek
|13
|Astana
|14
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|HTC-Highroad
|16
|BMC
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|19
|Garmin-Cervelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|pts
|2
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|4
|3
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
|6
|3
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|pts
|2
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|3
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|4
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|6
|5
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
|6:44:42
|2
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:04
|5
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|6
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|7
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|9
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|12
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|13
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|15
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|16
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|18
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|26
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|27
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|29
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|30
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|31
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|34
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|36
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|37
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team
|41
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|42
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|43
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|49
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|50
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|51
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|54
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|55
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|56
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
|57
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack
|59
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|60
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack
|61
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|62
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
|64
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|65
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|66
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|67
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|68
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|70
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|71
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
|72
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|73
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|74
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|76
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
|77
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|78
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|79
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|80
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack
|81
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|82
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|84
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|85
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|86
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|87
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|88
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|89
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|90
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|91
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|93
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|94
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack
|95
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack
|96
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|97
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|98
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|101
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|102
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|103
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|104
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|105
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:27
|106
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:28
|107
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:32
|108
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|109
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|110
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:55
|111
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|112
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:21
|113
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:30
|114
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:34
|115
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|116
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:43
|117
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|118
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:47
|119
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:06
|120
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:09
|121
|José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:11
|122
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:02:37
|123
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:59
|124
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
|0:03:23
|126
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:34
|127
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:52
|128
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|129
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|130
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:57
|131
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:00
|132
|Chris Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:04:38
|133
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|20:14:36
|2
|UNI SA - Australia
|3
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|4
|Rabobank
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|BMC
|8
|Katusha
|9
|Movistar
|10
|Quickstep
|11
|Radio Shack
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Leopard Trek
|14
|Astana
|15
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|HTC-Highroad
|17
|Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|19
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|12
|pts
|2
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
|10
|3
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|8
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|5
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|6
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|7
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|9
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
|6
|11
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|12
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|22
|pts
|2
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|3
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|4
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|5
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|6
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|7
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|8
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
