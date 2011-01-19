Trending

Swift shifts into top gear

Crashes marr finale in Mannum

Image 1 of 74

Ben Swift (Sky) wins stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under

Ben Swift (Sky) wins stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 74

Lampre's Alfredo Balloni gets some repairs

Lampre's Alfredo Balloni gets some repairs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 74

What do Movistars eat for lunch?

What do Movistars eat for lunch?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 74

Mark Cavendish was one of the day's victims.

Mark Cavendish was one of the day's victims.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 74

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) doesn't look too thrilled at the finish

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) doesn't look too thrilled at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 74

Markel Irizar (RadioShack) crosses the finish line the slow way

Markel Irizar (RadioShack) crosses the finish line the slow way
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 74

Baden Cooke gets a helping hand from Richie Porte

Baden Cooke gets a helping hand from Richie Porte
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 74

RadioShack "newcomer" McEwen is happy to be in the lead

RadioShack "newcomer" McEwen is happy to be in the lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 74

Pieter Weening of Rabobank had a tough stage

Pieter Weening of Rabobank had a tough stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 74

Liquigas' Cameron Wurf and Kristijan Koren before the start

Liquigas' Cameron Wurf and Kristijan Koren before the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 74

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) tries to concentrate on riding and not on other issues

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) tries to concentrate on riding and not on other issues
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 74

Ben Swift of Sky is happy to accept the kisses.

Ben Swift of Sky is happy to accept the kisses.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 74

Jose Joaquin Rojas and Luis Pasamontes (Movistar)

Jose Joaquin Rojas and Luis Pasamontes (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 74

Alberto Ongarato of Vacansoleil-DMC carrying a wheel

Alberto Ongarato of Vacansoleil-DMC carrying a wheel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 74

Joan Horrach of Katusha gets a pick-up from the team car.

Joan Horrach of Katusha gets a pick-up from the team car.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 74

Tailem Bend had a fancy bike on show at the start.

Tailem Bend had a fancy bike on show at the start.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 74

The break worked well together but would run out of gas before the finish.

The break worked well together but would run out of gas before the finish.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 74

Lunch on the run.

Lunch on the run.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 74

Jimmy Jacques was on the ball at the start, interviewing riders and reving up the crowd.

Jimmy Jacques was on the ball at the start, interviewing riders and reving up the crowd.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 74

Lance Armstrong and Mark Cavendish catch up on the goss.

Lance Armstrong and Mark Cavendish catch up on the goss.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 74

Luke Durbridge (Uni SA) leads his team mates around a bend.

Luke Durbridge (Uni SA) leads his team mates around a bend.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 74

Omega Pharma-Lotto stayed near the front of the main group all day.

Omega Pharma-Lotto stayed near the front of the main group all day.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 23 of 74

Yuriy Krivtsov (Ag2R) leads up the main climb of the day.

Yuriy Krivtsov (Ag2R) leads up the main climb of the day.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 24 of 74

The peloton cross the mighty Murray River.

The peloton cross the mighty Murray River.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 25 of 74

A selection of some of the top rated signatures.

A selection of some of the top rated signatures.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 26 of 74

Lance Armstrong rolls into the sign on.

Lance Armstrong rolls into the sign on.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 27 of 74

Bjarne Riis at the start this morning.

Bjarne Riis at the start this morning.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 28 of 74

Hear ye hear ye

Hear ye hear ye
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 29 of 74

Timothy Roe (BMC) went on his own with 30km to go.

Timothy Roe (BMC) went on his own with 30km to go.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 30 of 74

Timothy Roe (BMC) gave his all during his solo attack.

Timothy Roe (BMC) gave his all during his solo attack.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 31 of 74

Robbie McEwen (Radio Shack) was a crowd favourite when he received his leaders jersey.

Robbie McEwen (Radio Shack) was a crowd favourite when he received his leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 32 of 74

Luke Roberts (Uni SA) gets a couple of kisses for retaining his KOM jersey.

Luke Roberts (Uni SA) gets a couple of kisses for retaining his KOM jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 33 of 74

The sprint jersey is Mitch Docker (Uni SA).

The sprint jersey is Mitch Docker (Uni SA).
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 34 of 74

Matt Goss (HTC Highroad) wears the young rider jersey tomorrow.

Matt Goss (HTC Highroad) wears the young rider jersey tomorrow.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 35 of 74

Ben Swift (Sky) salutes the crowd on the podium.

Ben Swift (Sky) salutes the crowd on the podium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 36 of 74

Geraint Thomas was lucky with only road rash and skin abrasions.

Geraint Thomas was lucky with only road rash and skin abrasions.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 37 of 74

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) may have ended his early season after crashing.

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) may have ended his early season after crashing.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 38 of 74

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) came out worst out of all the victims of the crashes.

Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) came out worst out of all the victims of the crashes.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 39 of 74

Jack Bobridge and Brett Lancaster cross the finish line together.

Jack Bobridge and Brett Lancaster cross the finish line together.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 40 of 74

Walking across the finish line isn't the most desirable way to do it.

Walking across the finish line isn't the most desirable way to do it.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 41 of 74

Matt Goss survived the crashes but would lose the leader's jersey.

Matt Goss survived the crashes but would lose the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 42 of 74

Ben Swift (Sky) takes the win after a hectic last few kilometres.

Ben Swift (Sky) takes the win after a hectic last few kilometres.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 43 of 74

Swift, McEwen and Browne battle for the win

Swift, McEwen and Browne battle for the win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 74

Michael Rogers (Sky) crosses the line

Michael Rogers (Sky) crosses the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 74

Ben Swift (Sky)

Ben Swift (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 74

Ben Swift (Sky) took the biggest win of his career

Ben Swift (Sky) took the biggest win of his career
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 74

Robbie McEwen (Radioshack) now leads the race

Robbie McEwen (Radioshack) now leads the race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 74

Simon Gerrans (Sky) racing his home tour

Simon Gerrans (Sky) racing his home tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 74

Sky patrol the peloton during stage 2

Sky patrol the peloton during stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 74

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) lost his leader's jersey

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) lost his leader's jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 74

Lampre sign on at the start

Lampre sign on at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 74

Fans at the Santos Tour Down Under

Fans at the Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 74

Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team) can write his name

Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team) can write his name
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 74

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) hasn't hit top form yet

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) hasn't hit top form yet
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 74

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) makes his way to the start

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) makes his way to the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 74

Brian Nygaard found it too warm to wear his scarf

Brian Nygaard found it too warm to wear his scarf
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 74

Katusha riders sign on at the start of stage 2

Katusha riders sign on at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 74

The finish line on stage 2

The finish line on stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 74

Robbie McEwen was delighted to lead the race. A few weeks ago he didn't have a team

Robbie McEwen was delighted to lead the race. A few weeks ago he didn't have a team
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 74

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) needed treatment after his crash

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) needed treatment after his crash
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 74

Ben Swift (Sky) wins stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under

Ben Swift (Sky) wins stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 74

Ben Swift held off all challengers to take the win

Ben Swift held off all challengers to take the win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 74

Sky get their season going with a win on stage 2

Sky get their season going with a win on stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 74

Lance Armstrong finished with the bunch but has more on his mind than just racing

Lance Armstrong finished with the bunch but has more on his mind than just racing
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 74

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) faced tough questions at the start of stage 2

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) faced tough questions at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 74

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) after stage 2

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) after stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 74

Cameron Meyer (Team Garmin-Cervelo)

Cameron Meyer (Team Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 74

Geraint Thomas(Sky) in the British road jersey

Geraint Thomas(Sky) in the British road jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 74

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 74

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 74

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) crashed on stage 2

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) crashed on stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 74

A sore looking Cavendish crosses the line

A sore looking Cavendish crosses the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 74

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) after his fall

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) after his fall
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 74

Lance Armstrong in the new RadioShack team kit

Lance Armstrong in the new RadioShack team kit
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Robbie McEwen predicted mayhem at today's stage of the Santos Tour Down Under and he benefited from the ensuing madness, taking second behind Ben Swift and assuming the overall lead of this year's edition.

Related Articles

Mayhem in Mannum - Three crashes in chaotic sprint

Romain Feillu takes on top sprinters Down Under

Frenchman Krivtsov shines in Australia

Garmin-Cervelo look to Cameron Meyer for overall

Two crashes within the final three kilometres put paid to HTC-Highroad chances of securing back-to-back stage victories, as Mark Cavendish (who required several stitches after falling) and erstwhile leader Matt Goss found themselves on the receiving end of a chaotic finale.

And unlike the Cancer Council Classic on Sunday, Team Sky managed to successfully change tack, despite having one of its fancied riders fall victim to a last-minute mishap as Ben Swift claimed his first ProTour victory.

"I can't believe it. There was just a pile up... it was carnage in the end," said Swift. "The first crash we lost our sprinter, two riders fell in front of him. I jumped with 200m to go. Robbie [McEwen] tried to get the jump on me, I felt brilliant.

"I was on the wheel of Mat Hayman and he knows how to avoid the crashes; I felt so comfortable following him. Unfortunately one of our guys did crash like I said, but I could just pick one of the other guys. Hopefully we can get another win. It is great to get the first win of the year. I will just have to keep the ball rolling."

The Briton moved into third overall with his win, sitting on the same time as overall leader Robbie McEwen, who is getting stronger as the race continues and may have his best shot at the title in what could be his last year as a professional.

The man who finished behind him today, Graeme Brown, managed to take the last podium spot in Mannum despite suffering a slowdown of sorts in the first of the afternoon's crashes. "The one [crash] at the top of the hill, just where we turn left my team mate actually crashed right in front of me, and I was caught up in the mix and I was off the road," said Brown.

"I had to come back through the bunch again and then the one [crash] at the finish I didn't even know about - I just spoke to Geraint Thomas about it and he said he just got hit from behind at 200m to go."

That accident just 200 metres from the line involved Cameron Meyer, who was able to maintain some stoicism after falling heavily whilst helping leadout teammate Tyler Farrar. "Three years I've done this tour and I've come down each year, so I'm starting to get used to it now," he quipped.

"I was in that last crash, at the 150m to go, and there was a pile up and I had nowhere to go. I went straight over the handlebars, ran up the back of some people. I mean I guess that's how it goes. It was always going to be tight with so many sprinters and lead out men and its going to get pretty fast when going into the finishes."

Krivtsov provides the calm before the storm

The day's main break was initiated some 18km into the stage by Ag2R-La Mondiale's Yuriy Krivtsov, who took the most aggressive rider prize for his efforts in a move that gained 4:20 at its zenith.

Joined by Saxo Bank's David Tanner and UniSA rider Mitchell Docker, the trio spent most of the day off the front and contested the KOM and intermediate sprint points ahead of anyone else. Behind them, Luke Roberts secured his position as mountains classification leader - a title he could well claim in Adelaide on Sunday.

"At the start of the stage I wanted to get into the break, but I didn't think it would be possible but there was one guy up the road and I sort have just rolled off the front and next thing I knew the peloton just let me go so I was wrapped," said Docker after the stage.

"It was a pity though, because I did feel it from yesterday and in the sprints I didn't do as well as I hoped. I only got third and second but it's still better than not getting anything at all and it was another tough day so I'm going to be feeling it tomorrow."

Joined by Simon Zahner and Tim Roe of BMC Racing plus Roberts, the late-stage sextet managed a lead of a minute but that soon evaporated; before that point Roe attacked, going on a solo spree that again demonstrated - after his efforts on the first day of last year's Tour Down Under - that he's an immensely talented young rider.

"I was going a bit quicker than I was last year, but I thought we were up the road and the opportunity was there so I might as well have a go; my legs were good, so I thought I might as well give it a crack," said Roe afterwards.

He was caught just eight kilometres from the finish and explained: "I was pretty sure we were going to get caught, but I thought I might as well give it a crack, and on the climb, I just had it in a big gear and just kept it there - I just ended up riding away from everyone."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling3:27:44
2Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
9Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
10Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
11Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
12Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
13Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
15Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
17Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
18Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
19Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
20Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
21Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
22Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
24Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
26Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
31Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
32Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team
34Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
35Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
37Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
39Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
41Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
42Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack
43Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
45Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
46Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
47Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
48Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
49Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
50Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
52Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack
54Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
55Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack
56Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
58Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
59Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
60Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
61Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
62David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
63Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
64Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
65Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
66Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
67Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
68Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
69Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack
72Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
73Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
76André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
77Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
78Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
80Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
81Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
83Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
84Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
85Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
86Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
87Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
88Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
89Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:22
90Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
91Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
92William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
93Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
94Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
95David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
96Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
97Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
98Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
101Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
102Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
103Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
104Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
105Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
106Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
107Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack
108Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
109Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:20
110Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
111Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
112Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:34
113Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:01:56
114Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
115Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
116Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
117José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:01
118Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
119Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:10
120Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
121Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
122Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:13
123John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
124Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
125Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
126Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana0:03:16
127Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:42
128Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
129Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
130Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:03:47
131Chris Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:04:28
132Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:13
133Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UNI SA - Australia10:23:12
2Rabobank
3Euskaltel-Euskadi
4Sky Procycling
5Katusha
6Quickstep
7Vacansoleil-DCM
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Movistar
10Liquigas-Cannondale
11Radio Shack
12Leopard Trek
13Astana
14Omega Pharma-Lotto
15HTC-Highroad
16BMC
17Lampre - ISD
18Saxo Bank Sungard
19Garmin-Cervelo

Sprints - Kanmantoo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard6pts
2Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia2

Mount Pleasant
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia4
3David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2

Finish - Mannum
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling8pts
2Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack6
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team4

KOM - Dawesley Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia16pts
2Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
3David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard8
4Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia6
5Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team4

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack6:44:42
2Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
4André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:04
5Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
6Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:06
7David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
8Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
9Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:08
12Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
13Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
14Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
15Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
16Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
17Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
18Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
21Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
22Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
23Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
26Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
27Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
29Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
30Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
31Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
34Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
36Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
37Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
40Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team
41Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
42Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
43Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
44Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
45Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
49Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
50Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
51Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
54Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
55Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
56Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
57David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
58Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack
59Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
60Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack
61Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
62Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
63Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
64Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
65Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
66Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
67Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
68John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
69Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
70Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
71Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
72Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
73Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
74Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
75Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
76Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
77Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
78Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
79Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
80Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack
81Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
82Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
83Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
84Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
85William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
86Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
87Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
88Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
89Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
90Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
91Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
93Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
94Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack
95Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack
96Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
97Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
98Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
100Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
101Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
102Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
103Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
104Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
105Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:27
106Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:28
107Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:32
108Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
109Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
110Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:00:55
111Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
112Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:21
113Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:30
114Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:34
115Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:35
116Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:43
117Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
118Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:47
119Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:06
120Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:09
121José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:11
122Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:37
123Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:59
124Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
125Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana0:03:23
126Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:03:34
127Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:52
128Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
129Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
130Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:03:57
131Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:00
132Chris Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:04:38
133Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:23

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling20:14:36
2UNI SA - Australia
3Vacansoleil-DCM
4Rabobank
5Liquigas-Cannondale
6Euskaltel-Euskadi
7BMC
8Katusha
9Movistar
10Quickstep
11Radio Shack
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Leopard Trek
14Astana
15Omega Pharma-Lotto
16HTC-Highroad
17Garmin-Cervelo
18Lampre - ISD
19Saxo Bank Sungard

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia12pts
2Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack10
3Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad8
4Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling8
5David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard8
6Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
7Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
8André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
9Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
10Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana6
11Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team4
12Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia22pts
2Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia16
3David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard12
4Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
5Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
6Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
7Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
8Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team4

 

Latest on Cyclingnews