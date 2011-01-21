Trending

Marauding Meyer makes race lead his own

Garmin-Cervelo rider does it the hard way

Image 1 of 81

Cameron Meyer (Team Garmin-Cervelo) in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Cameron Meyer (Team Garmin-Cervelo) in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 81

Matt Goss poses for a photo with a young fan.

Matt Goss poses for a photo with a young fan.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 81

Jack Bobridge has been fighting hard this week.

Jack Bobridge has been fighting hard this week.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 81

HTC-Highroad on the front.

HTC-Highroad on the front.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 81

Jack Bobridge fights his way up Checker Hill.

Jack Bobridge fights his way up Checker Hill.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 81

Ben Hermans (RadioShack) and Simone Ponzi (Liquigas) battle it out for KOM points.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Ben Hermans (RadioShack) and Simone Ponzi (Liquigas) battle it out for KOM points.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 81

The crowd gave the cops a hard time on Checker Hill.

The crowd gave the cops a hard time on Checker Hill.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 81

Lance Armstrong had some loyal fans on Checker Hill.

Lance Armstrong had some loyal fans on Checker Hill.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 81

Checker Hill is pretty steep as some of the fans found out.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Checker Hill is pretty steep as some of the fans found out.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 81

Super domestique Lance Armstrong prior to the start.

Super domestique Lance Armstrong prior to the start.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 81

Allan Davis is still looking for a win this year.

Allan Davis is still looking for a win this year.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 81

Jack Bobridge has plenty of pulling power with the fans.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Jack Bobridge has plenty of pulling power with the fans.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 81

The start line in Norwood.

The start line in Norwood.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 81

There were lots of tiny people to see the start of stage 4.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

There were lots of tiny people to see the start of stage 4.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 81

Cameron Meyer and Thomas DeGendt during the final sprint.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Cameron Meyer and Thomas DeGendt during the final sprint.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 81

Cameron Meyer takes the win.

Cameron Meyer takes the win.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 81

The sprint for the minor placings begins.

The sprint for the minor placings begins.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 81

Just as fierce as sprinting for 1st place.

Just as fierce as sprinting for 1st place.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 81

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo is thrilled with the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo is thrilled with the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 81

The thundering herd

The thundering herd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 81

Yes! Meyer takes the win ahead of Vacansoleil's De Gendt

Yes! Meyer takes the win ahead of Vacansoleil's De Gendt
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 81

Kisses for the stage winner and new leader

Kisses for the stage winner and new leader
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 81

De Gendt is frustrated, Meyer ecstatic

De Gendt is frustrated, Meyer ecstatic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 81

Cameron Meyer in the ocre jersey.

Cameron Meyer in the ocre jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 25 of 81

Luke Roberts is starting to enjoy his time on the podium as the KOM leader.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Luke Roberts is starting to enjoy his time on the podium as the KOM leader.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 26 of 81

Hoping to hold onto the leader's jersey, Matt Goss drives it home.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Hoping to hold onto the leader's jersey, Matt Goss drives it home.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 27 of 81

Thomas DeGendt was the most aggressive rider today.

Thomas DeGendt was the most aggressive rider today.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 28 of 81

Cameron Meyer slides into the young rider jersey.

Cameron Meyer slides into the young rider jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 29 of 81

Thomas DeGendt is the new sprint leader.

Thomas DeGendt is the new sprint leader.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 30 of 81

Cameron Meyer (Team Garmin-Cervelo) beats Thomas De Gendt
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Cameron Meyer (Team Garmin-Cervelo) beats Thomas De Gendt
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 81

HTC-Highroad's bikes

HTC-Highroad's bikes
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 81

HTC-Highroad's bikes lined up and ready to go.

HTC-Highroad's bikes lined up and ready to go.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 81

Saxo Bank Sungard's Specialized team bikes.

Saxo Bank Sungard's Specialized team bikes.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 81

Meyer is congratulated by his teammate Tyler Farrar
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Meyer is congratulated by his teammate Tyler Farrar
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 81

The finish at stage 4 of the Tour Down Under

The finish at stage 4 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 81

Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana)

Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 81

Aleksandr Kuschynski (Katusha) in the sprint classification leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Aleksandr Kuschynski (Katusha) in the sprint classification leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 81

Dimitri Champion (AG2R La Mondiale) and a teammate struggle on the climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Dimitri Champion (AG2R La Mondiale) and a teammate struggle on the climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 81

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad) worked for Goss all day
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad) worked for Goss all day
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 81

The back of the bunch on the climb

The back of the bunch on the climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 81

Dean machine: Garmin-Cervelo's Julian Dean

Dean machine: Garmin-Cervelo's Julian Dean
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 81

The Saxo Bank SunGard bikes before the start

The Saxo Bank SunGard bikes before the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 81

Smile if you want to go faster: Bjarne Riis made the trip to Australia
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Smile if you want to go faster: Bjarne Riis made the trip to Australia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 81

Lance Armstrong leads his RadioShack teammates through the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Lance Armstrong leads his RadioShack teammates through the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 81

Matthew Goss followed by his teammate Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Matthew Goss followed by his teammate Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 81

HTC-Highroad patrol the front of the bunch

HTC-Highroad patrol the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 81

HTC-Highroad and Omega-Pharma Lotto on the front
(Image credit: Sirotti)

HTC-Highroad and Omega-Pharma Lotto on the front
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 81

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) finished second on the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) finished second on the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 81

Francesco Chicchi (Quick Step Cycling Team)

Francesco Chicchi (Quick Step Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 81

Goss and Greipel on the climb

Goss and Greipel on the climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 81

Ben Hermans (Team Radio Shack) out of the saddle
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Ben Hermans (Team Radio Shack) out of the saddle
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 81

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) talks to the media

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) talks to the media
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 81

Dimitri Konyshev is part of the Katusha set up

Dimitri Konyshev is part of the Katusha set up
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 81

A fan shows her support for Lance Armstrong

A fan shows her support for Lance Armstrong
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 81

Nicki Sörensen and his Saxo Bank Sungard team have been quiet so far
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Nicki Sörensen and his Saxo Bank Sungard team have been quiet so far
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 81

Travis Meyer sits in while his brother is up the road
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Travis Meyer sits in while his brother is up the road
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 81

Brett Lancaster (Garmin - Cervelo) and Gregory Rast (RadioShack) climb Checker Hill.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Brett Lancaster (Garmin - Cervelo) and Gregory Rast (RadioShack) climb Checker Hill.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 81

Travis Meyer (Garmin - Cervelo)

Travis Meyer (Garmin - Cervelo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 81

Andre Greipel grits his teeth

Andre Greipel grits his teeth
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 81

Luke Roberts (UNI SA - Australia)

Luke Roberts (UNI SA - Australia)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 81

Australians Adam Hansen (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) climb Checker Hill.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Australians Adam Hansen (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) climb Checker Hill.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 81

Matthew Goss lost his leader's jersey on stage 4
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Matthew Goss lost his leader's jersey on stage 4
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 81

Simon Gerrans (Sky) powers up the climb

Simon Gerrans (Sky) powers up the climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 81

Jack Bobridge (Team Garmin-Cervelo) in the Australian road champion's jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Jack Bobridge (Team Garmin-Cervelo) in the Australian road champion's jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 81

Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team) has a dig

Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team) has a dig
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 81

Ben Hermans (RadioShack)

Ben Hermans (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 81

Cameron Wurf (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Cameron Wurf (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 81

Inaki Isasi (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Inaki Isasi (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 81

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank SunGard) is saving his best form for later in the season
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank SunGard) is saving his best form for later in the season
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 81

The bunch climb

The bunch climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 81

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 81

South Africa's Robbie Hunter (RadioShack)

South Africa's Robbie Hunter (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 81

Gerald Ciolek (Quick Step Cycling Team) is another sprinter who has struggled in the race
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Gerald Ciolek (Quick Step Cycling Team) is another sprinter who has struggled in the race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 81

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 81

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 81

The bunch splits on the climb

The bunch splits on the climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 81

Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) riding in his home tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) riding in his home tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 81

Cameron Meyer (Team Garmin-Cervelo)

Cameron Meyer (Team Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 81

Cameron Meyer (Team Garmin-Cervelo) takes stage 4 of the Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Cameron Meyer (Team Garmin-Cervelo) takes stage 4 of the Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 81

Cameron Meyer (Team Garmin-Cervelo)

Cameron Meyer (Team Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 81 of 81

Cameron Meyer (Team Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Cameron Meyer (Team Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)

A world champion on the track and the reigning Australian national time trial champion, Cameron Meyer today demonstrated why he owns these titles with a calculated, powerful and ultimately fruitful ride to take both the stage from Norwood to Strathalbyn and a stranglehold on the 2011 Santos Tour Down Under with just two days remaining.

Road captain Wilson honours his role

Despite a crash just two days ago in Mannum, Meyer attacked with four other riders with about 80km remaining to form a powerful quintet that stayed away - save for Rob Rujigh - for the rest of the stage. It was a mammoth effort and an oversight of sorts by the sprinters' teams, which let the move remain ahead for that long.

With two men in the day's main move and another card up its sleeve, Garmin-Cervelo pulled the strings of the Tour Down Under peloton to perfection, managing to foil the plans of Omega Pharma-Lotto, HTC-Highroad and Team Sky, which all wanted to get their man to the line for the win, much like the corresponding stage during last year's edition.

Instead it came down to a small sprint between Meyer, Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank) - and they finished in that order, with Meyer's teammate Matthew Wilson finishing in fourth.

"It's always hard to stay away, especially this race, [which is] renowned for the sprints," said Meyer after the finish. "We worked really well together; it's a credit to the break, it's a credit to my team-mate Matt Wilson.

"To get the stage win is the first thing I thought about - yesterday I missed the split by seven seconds and lost a little bit on GC. So I thought it's going to be hard to make that back, but to get the stage win and throw my hands in the air at the finish line, it's just a great feeling."

Meyer goes into tomorrow's penultimate stage - a 131km journey from McLaren Vale to Willunga with two ascents of Old Willunga Hill - as the man to beat with the South Australian heat kicking into overdrive.

"It's going to be good - good fun," Wilson said of the challenge in store tomorrow. "We have a really strong team for tomorrow's stage; typically it still comes together with about 40-50 guys, we'll see what happens.

"It's a little bit of a shock I guess to pull off a stage in the tour - it's obviously renowned for the sprinters and they've had control of the race so far.

"The bunch rides pretty predictably, they hold their grip to a certain time and then they go 'smack' at the end, so there's no real point banging your head against the wall when you first get out there, it's all about holding the gap nicely and stepping on it before they know what's happened," he continued.

"We were talking the whole time and we said as soon as we get the next time check, we go. It came through at about a minute and a half, we laid it down and when I saw 20km to go, I thought 'it's doable'."

And it was very 'doable'; despite losing one of the leading quintet late in the stage, the combined force of some pedigree riders managed to upstage the fast men, the first of which to finish was Matthew Goss, the erstwhile overall leader. While the finish may have suited riders like Goss on paper, Mayer said it was to his preference, as he demonstrated.

"That really suits me, to have a hard stage finish; just the wind out there was always going to be difficult for the peloton to swap off and it was going to be a bit chaotic," he explained.

"But it's good for me, I like to get out there time trialling in my own rhythm and... it was a really hard finish, after you have to swap off and then sprint, it really suited me.

"We definitely talked among ourselves the whole time, we kept checks on the breakaway times and how far we were ahead, so in the end... we really had to play it cool, really wait. The peloton can bring it back whenever they want so we waited until about 20-30km to go and then we really hit the gas."

It didn't however, and Meyer had his second win of 2011 - which, like his time trial national title, netted him a special jersey - the ochre leader's jersey.

A quality move

The attacks flew thick and fast after the 11km neutral section but it wasn't until the peloton had seen off the day's first intermediate sprint that 'the move' finally made it clear. While it didn't seem like the bunch would give it much leash, the four - soon to become five with the addition of Wilson - had accumulated a lead in excess of two minutes.

"When we went, we went strong," said Meyer. "I don't think we would have stayed away without Matt there, he really saved my legs a little bit.

"He drove it in the last kilometre to make sure we did stay away, gave me the free run at the sprint and in the end I had the legs on the day to just come over the Vacansoleil guy and win the race."

And despite the combined forces of the aforementioned sprinters' teams, the leaders held out for over 80km, Meyer explaining that, "In the last 20km, I knew if I had about a minute and a half I'd have a bit of a sniff coming home with the downhill run into the town and maybe if the tailwind came, I'd be able to hold it - and that's what I did today.

"I went out there to give it a go and our plan today was to put a couple in the break. We had the strength to hold it off. It's a shock to have the jersey, but I'm thrilled."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:57:55
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:03
4Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:10
5Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:24
6Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
7Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
12Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
13Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
14Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
15André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
17Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
18Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
19Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
20Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
22Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
26Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
27Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
28Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
29Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
30Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
32Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
33Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
35Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
36Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
37Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
39Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
42Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
43Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
44Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
45Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
46Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
47Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
50Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
51Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
52Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
54Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
55Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
59Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
62Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
64Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack
65Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
66Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
67Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
68Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
69Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
71Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
72Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
73Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
74Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
75Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
76Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
77Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
78David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
79Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
80Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:00:39
81Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
82Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:00:41
83Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
85Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack
86Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
87Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
88Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
89Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
90Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
91Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
92Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:00:45
93Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:58
95Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
96Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
97Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
98Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:01:00
99Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
100Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:06
101Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack0:01:12
103Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack
104Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack
105Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:41
106Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team0:00:24
107Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:02:09
108Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:10
109Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
110Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
111Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
112Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
113Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
114Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
115Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
116Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
117Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:00:24
118Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:10
119Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:26
120Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
121Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
122Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
123John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
124José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
125Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
126Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
127Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
128Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
129Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
131William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Cervelo8:54:19
2Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:14
3Rabobank0:00:17
4Sky Procycling0:00:38
5Katusha
6Movistar
7HTC-Highroad
8Saxo Bank Sungard
9Euskaltel-Euskadi
10BMC
11Quickstep
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Astana
14Liquigas-Cannondale
15Radio Shack
16Lampre - ISD
17UNI SA - Australia0:00:53
18Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:55
19Leopard Trek

Sprint 1 - Gumeracha
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack6pts
2Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad4
3Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team2

Sprint 2 - Balhannah
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2

Finish - Strathalbyn
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo8pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
3Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4

KOM - Checker Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16pts
2Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack12
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling6
5Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo12:54:30
2Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:10
3Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:12
4Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack0:00:15
5André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:16
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:18
7Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
9Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:27
10Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:00:28
11Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
14Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
15Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
16Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
17Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
20Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
21Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
22Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
24Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
26Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
27Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
28Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
30Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
31Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
35Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
36Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
37David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
38Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
39Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
40Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
41Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
42Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
43Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
45Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:00:41
46Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
51Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
52Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
53Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
54Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:58
55Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack0:00:59
56Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:00
57Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:14
58Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:19
59Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:31
60Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:32
61David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:34
62Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:35
63Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team0:01:38
64Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
65Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:48
66Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:59
67Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:02:15
68Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:02:20
69Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:21
70Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team0:02:27
71Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:51
72Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:03:08
73Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:03:09
74Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:03:26
75Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:30
76Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:38
77Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:39
78Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
79Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
80Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:56
81Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack
82Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:03
83Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:04:15
84Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack0:04:27
85Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:40
86Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:47
87Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
88Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana0:04:55
89Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:05:01
90William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:05:16
91Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:05:32
92Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:05:43
93Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:51
94Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team0:05:56
95Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:32
96Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:33
97Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:40
98Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:49
99Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:53
100Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:00
101Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:07
102Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
103Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:07:22
104Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:07:41
105Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:21
107Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:28
108Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:38
109Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:40
110Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:08:49
111Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:18
112Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:09:59
113Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:54
114Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
115Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
116Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:11:09
117Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
118Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack0:11:42
119Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack
120Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:11:50
121Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:27
122Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:12:39
123Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:25
124John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:56
125Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:14:25
126Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:56
127Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:15:14
128Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:19
129Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:20
130Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:17:20
131José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:00

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20pts
2Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad16
3Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack16
4Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team12
5Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia12
6André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team8
9Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling8
10David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard8
11Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
13Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
14Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana6
15Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
16Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
17Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
18Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team4
19Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team2
20Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team2
21Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia22pts
2Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
3Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia16
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia16
5Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
6Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack12
7Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
8David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard12
9Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team12
10Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
11Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
13Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
14Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling6
15Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team6
16Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
17Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
18Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team4

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Cervelo38:44:43
2Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:01
3Sky Procycling0:00:11
4Movistar
5Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:18
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:25
8Rabobank0:00:29
9BMC0:00:31
10Katusha
11Astana
12Quickstep0:00:38
13UNI SA - Australia0:00:40
14Radio Shack0:00:42
15Leopard Trek0:01:21
16Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:47
17Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:54
18Lampre - ISD0:03:58
19HTC-Highroad0:07:38

 

