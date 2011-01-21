Image 1 of 81 Cameron Meyer (Team Garmin-Cervelo) in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 81 Matt Goss poses for a photo with a young fan. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 81 Jack Bobridge has been fighting hard this week. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 81 HTC-Highroad on the front. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 81 Jack Bobridge fights his way up Checker Hill. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 81 Ben Hermans (RadioShack) and Simone Ponzi (Liquigas) battle it out for KOM points. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 81 The crowd gave the cops a hard time on Checker Hill. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 81 Lance Armstrong had some loyal fans on Checker Hill. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 81 Checker Hill is pretty steep as some of the fans found out. A world champion on the track and the reigning Australian national time trial champion, Cameron Meyer today demonstrated why he owns these titles with a calculated, powerful and ultimately fruitful ride to take both the stage from Norwood to Strathalbyn and a stranglehold on the 2011 Santos Tour Down Under with just two days remaining.

Despite a crash just two days ago in Mannum, Meyer attacked with four other riders with about 80km remaining to form a powerful quintet that stayed away - save for Rob Rujigh - for the rest of the stage. It was a mammoth effort and an oversight of sorts by the sprinters' teams, which let the move remain ahead for that long.

With two men in the day's main move and another card up its sleeve, Garmin-Cervelo pulled the strings of the Tour Down Under peloton to perfection, managing to foil the plans of Omega Pharma-Lotto, HTC-Highroad and Team Sky, which all wanted to get their man to the line for the win, much like the corresponding stage during last year's edition.

Instead it came down to a small sprint between Meyer, Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank) - and they finished in that order, with Meyer's teammate Matthew Wilson finishing in fourth.

"It's always hard to stay away, especially this race, [which is] renowned for the sprints," said Meyer after the finish. "We worked really well together; it's a credit to the break, it's a credit to my team-mate Matt Wilson.

"To get the stage win is the first thing I thought about - yesterday I missed the split by seven seconds and lost a little bit on GC. So I thought it's going to be hard to make that back, but to get the stage win and throw my hands in the air at the finish line, it's just a great feeling."

Meyer goes into tomorrow's penultimate stage - a 131km journey from McLaren Vale to Willunga with two ascents of Old Willunga Hill - as the man to beat with the South Australian heat kicking into overdrive.

"It's going to be good - good fun," Wilson said of the challenge in store tomorrow. "We have a really strong team for tomorrow's stage; typically it still comes together with about 40-50 guys, we'll see what happens.

"It's a little bit of a shock I guess to pull off a stage in the tour - it's obviously renowned for the sprinters and they've had control of the race so far.

"The bunch rides pretty predictably, they hold their grip to a certain time and then they go 'smack' at the end, so there's no real point banging your head against the wall when you first get out there, it's all about holding the gap nicely and stepping on it before they know what's happened," he continued.

"We were talking the whole time and we said as soon as we get the next time check, we go. It came through at about a minute and a half, we laid it down and when I saw 20km to go, I thought 'it's doable'."

And it was very 'doable'; despite losing one of the leading quintet late in the stage, the combined force of some pedigree riders managed to upstage the fast men, the first of which to finish was Matthew Goss, the erstwhile overall leader. While the finish may have suited riders like Goss on paper, Mayer said it was to his preference, as he demonstrated.

"That really suits me, to have a hard stage finish; just the wind out there was always going to be difficult for the peloton to swap off and it was going to be a bit chaotic," he explained.

"But it's good for me, I like to get out there time trialling in my own rhythm and... it was a really hard finish, after you have to swap off and then sprint, it really suited me.

"We definitely talked among ourselves the whole time, we kept checks on the breakaway times and how far we were ahead, so in the end... we really had to play it cool, really wait. The peloton can bring it back whenever they want so we waited until about 20-30km to go and then we really hit the gas."

It didn't however, and Meyer had his second win of 2011 - which, like his time trial national title, netted him a special jersey - the ochre leader's jersey.

A quality move

The attacks flew thick and fast after the 11km neutral section but it wasn't until the peloton had seen off the day's first intermediate sprint that 'the move' finally made it clear. While it didn't seem like the bunch would give it much leash, the four - soon to become five with the addition of Wilson - had accumulated a lead in excess of two minutes.

"When we went, we went strong," said Meyer. "I don't think we would have stayed away without Matt there, he really saved my legs a little bit.

"He drove it in the last kilometre to make sure we did stay away, gave me the free run at the sprint and in the end I had the legs on the day to just come over the Vacansoleil guy and win the race."

And despite the combined forces of the aforementioned sprinters' teams, the leaders held out for over 80km, Meyer explaining that, "In the last 20km, I knew if I had about a minute and a half I'd have a bit of a sniff coming home with the downhill run into the town and maybe if the tailwind came, I'd be able to hold it - and that's what I did today.

"I went out there to give it a go and our plan today was to put a couple in the break. We had the strength to hold it off. It's a shock to have the jersey, but I'm thrilled."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:57:55 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:03 4 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:10 5 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:24 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 12 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 13 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 14 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 17 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 18 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 20 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 22 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 26 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 28 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 29 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 30 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 32 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 35 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack 36 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 39 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 42 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 43 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 44 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 46 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 47 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team 50 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 52 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 54 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack 55 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 64 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack 65 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 66 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 68 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 69 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 71 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 72 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 73 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana 74 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 75 Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 76 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 77 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 79 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 80 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:00:39 81 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 82 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:00:41 83 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana 85 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack 86 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 87 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 88 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 89 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 90 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 91 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 92 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:00:45 93 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:58 95 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 96 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 97 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 98 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:01:00 99 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 100 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:06 101 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 102 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack 0:01:12 103 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack 104 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack 105 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:41 106 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team 0:00:24 107 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:02:09 108 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:10 109 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 110 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 111 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 112 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 113 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 114 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team 115 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 116 Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 117 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:00:24 118 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:10 119 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:26 120 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 121 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 122 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 123 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 124 José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 125 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 126 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 127 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 128 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 129 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 131 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin-Cervelo 8:54:19 2 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:00:14 3 Rabobank 0:00:17 4 Sky Procycling 0:00:38 5 Katusha 6 Movistar 7 HTC-Highroad 8 Saxo Bank Sungard 9 Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 BMC 11 Quickstep 12 AG2R La Mondiale 13 Astana 14 Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Radio Shack 16 Lampre - ISD 17 UNI SA - Australia 0:00:53 18 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:55 19 Leopard Trek

Sprint 1 - Gumeracha # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack 6 pts 2 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4 3 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Sprint 2 - Balhannah # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2

Finish - Strathalbyn # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 3 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4

KOM - Checker Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 pts 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack 12 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 4 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 5 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12:54:30 2 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:10 3 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:12 4 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack 0:00:15 5 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:16 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:18 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 9 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27 10 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:00:28 11 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 14 Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 15 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 17 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 20 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 24 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack 26 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 27 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 28 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 30 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 31 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 35 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 36 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 39 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 40 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 41 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team 42 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 43 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 45 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:00:41 46 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 51 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana 52 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 53 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 54 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:58 55 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack 0:00:59 56 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:00 57 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:14 58 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:19 59 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:31 60 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:32 61 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:34 62 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:35 63 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team 0:01:38 64 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 65 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:48 66 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:59 67 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:02:15 68 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:02:20 69 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:21 70 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team 0:02:27 71 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:51 72 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:03:08 73 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:03:09 74 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:03:26 75 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:30 76 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:38 77 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:39 78 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 79 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 80 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:03:56 81 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack 82 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:03 83 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:04:15 84 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack 0:04:27 85 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:40 86 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:47 87 Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 88 Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana 0:04:55 89 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:05:01 90 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:05:16 91 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:05:32 92 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:05:43 93 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:51 94 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 0:05:56 95 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:32 96 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:33 97 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:40 98 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:49 99 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:53 100 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:00 101 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:07 102 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 103 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:07:22 104 Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:07:41 105 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:21 107 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:28 108 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:38 109 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:40 110 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:08:49 111 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:18 112 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:09:59 113 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:54 114 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 115 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 116 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:11:09 117 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 118 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack 0:11:42 119 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack 120 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:11:50 121 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:12:27 122 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:12:39 123 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:25 124 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:56 125 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:14:25 126 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:56 127 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:15:14 128 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:19 129 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:20 130 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:17:20 131 José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:00

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 16 3 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack 16 4 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 12 5 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 12 6 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 10 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 11 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 13 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 14 Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana 6 15 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 16 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 17 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 18 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 19 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 2 20 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 2 21 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 22 pts 2 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 3 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 16 4 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 16 5 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack 12 7 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 8 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 9 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 12 10 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 11 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 13 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 14 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 15 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 6 16 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 17 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 18 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4