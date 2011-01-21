Marauding Meyer makes race lead his own
Garmin-Cervelo rider does it the hard way
Stage 4: Norwood - Strathalbyn
A world champion on the track and the reigning Australian national time trial champion, Cameron Meyer today demonstrated why he owns these titles with a calculated, powerful and ultimately fruitful ride to take both the stage from Norwood to Strathalbyn and a stranglehold on the 2011 Santos Tour Down Under with just two days remaining.
Despite a crash just two days ago in Mannum, Meyer attacked with four other riders with about 80km remaining to form a powerful quintet that stayed away - save for Rob Rujigh - for the rest of the stage. It was a mammoth effort and an oversight of sorts by the sprinters' teams, which let the move remain ahead for that long.
With two men in the day's main move and another card up its sleeve, Garmin-Cervelo pulled the strings of the Tour Down Under peloton to perfection, managing to foil the plans of Omega Pharma-Lotto, HTC-Highroad and Team Sky, which all wanted to get their man to the line for the win, much like the corresponding stage during last year's edition.
Instead it came down to a small sprint between Meyer, Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank) - and they finished in that order, with Meyer's teammate Matthew Wilson finishing in fourth.
"It's always hard to stay away, especially this race, [which is] renowned for the sprints," said Meyer after the finish. "We worked really well together; it's a credit to the break, it's a credit to my team-mate Matt Wilson.
"To get the stage win is the first thing I thought about - yesterday I missed the split by seven seconds and lost a little bit on GC. So I thought it's going to be hard to make that back, but to get the stage win and throw my hands in the air at the finish line, it's just a great feeling."
Meyer goes into tomorrow's penultimate stage - a 131km journey from McLaren Vale to Willunga with two ascents of Old Willunga Hill - as the man to beat with the South Australian heat kicking into overdrive.
"It's going to be good - good fun," Wilson said of the challenge in store tomorrow. "We have a really strong team for tomorrow's stage; typically it still comes together with about 40-50 guys, we'll see what happens.
"It's a little bit of a shock I guess to pull off a stage in the tour - it's obviously renowned for the sprinters and they've had control of the race so far.
"The bunch rides pretty predictably, they hold their grip to a certain time and then they go 'smack' at the end, so there's no real point banging your head against the wall when you first get out there, it's all about holding the gap nicely and stepping on it before they know what's happened," he continued.
"We were talking the whole time and we said as soon as we get the next time check, we go. It came through at about a minute and a half, we laid it down and when I saw 20km to go, I thought 'it's doable'."
And it was very 'doable'; despite losing one of the leading quintet late in the stage, the combined force of some pedigree riders managed to upstage the fast men, the first of which to finish was Matthew Goss, the erstwhile overall leader. While the finish may have suited riders like Goss on paper, Mayer said it was to his preference, as he demonstrated.
"That really suits me, to have a hard stage finish; just the wind out there was always going to be difficult for the peloton to swap off and it was going to be a bit chaotic," he explained.
"But it's good for me, I like to get out there time trialling in my own rhythm and... it was a really hard finish, after you have to swap off and then sprint, it really suited me.
"We definitely talked among ourselves the whole time, we kept checks on the breakaway times and how far we were ahead, so in the end... we really had to play it cool, really wait. The peloton can bring it back whenever they want so we waited until about 20-30km to go and then we really hit the gas."
It didn't however, and Meyer had his second win of 2011 - which, like his time trial national title, netted him a special jersey - the ochre leader's jersey.
A quality move
The attacks flew thick and fast after the 11km neutral section but it wasn't until the peloton had seen off the day's first intermediate sprint that 'the move' finally made it clear. While it didn't seem like the bunch would give it much leash, the four - soon to become five with the addition of Wilson - had accumulated a lead in excess of two minutes.
"When we went, we went strong," said Meyer. "I don't think we would have stayed away without Matt there, he really saved my legs a little bit.
"He drove it in the last kilometre to make sure we did stay away, gave me the free run at the sprint and in the end I had the legs on the day to just come over the Vacansoleil guy and win the race."
And despite the combined forces of the aforementioned sprinters' teams, the leaders held out for over 80km, Meyer explaining that, "In the last 20km, I knew if I had about a minute and a half I'd have a bit of a sniff coming home with the downhill run into the town and maybe if the tailwind came, I'd be able to hold it - and that's what I did today.
"I went out there to give it a go and our plan today was to put a couple in the break. We had the strength to hold it off. It's a shock to have the jersey, but I'm thrilled."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:57:55
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:10
|5
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:24
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|12
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|14
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|17
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|18
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|20
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|22
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|26
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|28
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|29
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|35
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
|36
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|39
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|42
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|43
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|44
|Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|46
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|47
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
|50
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|52
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|54
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
|55
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|64
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack
|65
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|66
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|67
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|68
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|69
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|71
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|72
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|73
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
|74
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|75
|Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|76
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|77
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|79
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|80
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:39
|81
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|82
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:00:41
|83
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
|85
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack
|86
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|87
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|89
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|90
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|91
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|92
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:00:45
|93
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:58
|95
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|96
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|97
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|98
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:00
|99
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|100
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:06
|101
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack
|0:01:12
|103
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack
|104
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack
|105
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:41
|106
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|107
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:02:09
|108
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:10
|109
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|110
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|111
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|112
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|113
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|114
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
|115
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|117
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:00:24
|118
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:10
|119
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:26
|120
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|121
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|122
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|123
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|124
|José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|126
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|127
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|129
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|131
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Cervelo
|8:54:19
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:14
|3
|Rabobank
|0:00:17
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:38
|5
|Katusha
|6
|Movistar
|7
|HTC-Highroad
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|BMC
|11
|Quickstep
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Astana
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Radio Shack
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|17
|UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:53
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:55
|19
|Leopard Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
|6
|pts
|2
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4
|3
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|pts
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
|12
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|5
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12:54:30
|2
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:12
|4
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
|0:00:15
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:16
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|9
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|10
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:00:28
|11
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|14
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|15
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|17
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|20
|Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|24
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
|26
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|27
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|28
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|30
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|31
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|35
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|36
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|39
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|40
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|41
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
|42
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|43
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|45
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:41
|46
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|51
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
|52
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|53
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|54
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:58
|55
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Radio Shack
|0:00:59
|56
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|57
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:14
|58
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:19
|59
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:31
|60
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:32
|61
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:34
|62
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:35
|63
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|64
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|65
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|66
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:59
|67
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:02:15
|68
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:02:20
|69
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:21
|70
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|71
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:51
|72
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:03:08
|73
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:09
|74
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:03:26
|75
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|76
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:38
|77
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:39
|78
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|80
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:56
|81
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radio Shack
|82
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:03
|83
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:04:15
|84
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team Radio Shack
|0:04:27
|85
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:40
|86
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:47
|87
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|88
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
|0:04:55
|89
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:05:01
|90
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:05:16
|91
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:05:32
|92
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:43
|93
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:51
|94
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:05:56
|95
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:32
|96
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:33
|97
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:40
|98
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:49
|99
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:53
|100
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:00
|101
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:07
|102
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|103
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:07:22
|104
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:07:41
|105
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:21
|107
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:28
|108
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:38
|109
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:40
|110
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:08:49
|111
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:18
|112
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:09:59
|113
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:54
|114
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|115
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
|116
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:11:09
|117
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|118
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radio Shack
|0:11:42
|119
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radio Shack
|120
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:11:50
|121
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:27
|122
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:12:39
|123
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:25
|124
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:56
|125
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:25
|126
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:56
|127
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:14
|128
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:19
|129
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:20
|130
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:17:20
|131
|José Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|16
|3
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radio Shack
|16
|4
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|12
|5
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|12
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|10
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|11
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|13
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|14
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana
|6
|15
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|16
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|17
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|18
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|19
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|20
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|21
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|22
|pts
|2
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|3
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|4
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|5
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radio Shack
|12
|7
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|8
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|9
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|10
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|11
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|13
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|14
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|15
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|6
|16
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|17
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|18
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Cervelo
|38:44:43
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:01
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:11
|4
|Movistar
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:18
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:25
|8
|Rabobank
|0:00:29
|9
|BMC
|0:00:31
|10
|Katusha
|11
|Astana
|12
|Quickstep
|0:00:38
|13
|UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:40
|14
|Radio Shack
|0:00:42
|15
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:21
|16
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:47
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:54
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:03:58
|19
|HTC-Highroad
|0:07:38
