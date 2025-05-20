Recommended reading

Unexpected, but not surprising – Daan Hoole's win a continuation of Lidl-Trek's incredible Giro d'Italia

By published

Four wins already and team still has cards to play with Ciccone holding firm on GC and Vacek still hoping for a stage win

Daan Hoole celebrates at podium as stage 10 winner during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025
Daan Hoole celebrates at podium as stage 10 winner during the 108th Giro d'Italia 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In normal circumstances, a 26-year-old taking their first-ever UCI win in a Grand Tour would go down as a big surprise, and a win from behind, but somehow, when Daan Hoole did just that on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia, it seemed as natural a result as anything.

Forget the fact that Hoole has only ever won one race before – the Dutch national time trial championships last year – or the fact that he was up against, on paper, stronger TT specialists, because after a week of Lidl-Trek masterclasses in this Giro, Hoole was just continuing that winning trajectory. 

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.