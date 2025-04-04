'The Power of the Beehive' - Visma-Lease a Bike to race Tour of Flanders in new look jersey

Visma-Lease a Bike will race the Tour of Flanders in a new jersey design called 'Wingbeat', with the team suggesting the design "symbolizes the first movements of a swarm of bees in spring."

The team created different jersey designs for recent editions of the Tour de France and now plan multiple releases throughout the 2025 season.

Wout van Aert, Matteo Jorgenson, Marianne Vos, and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will wear the jersey on Sunday and show it off during a final Tour of Flanders recon ride on Friday. Visma-Lease a Bike are creating their own race clothing in 2025 with the 'YB' (Yellow Bee) logo after the end of their sponsorship deal with AGU. The jersey is already available for purchase via the team's online store for €85.

Lotto will also race the Tour of Flanders in a special multicoloured jersey that celebrates their 40 years of racing history. UCI rules allow one major jersey design change per season but sponsor changes and minor design changes are also permitted.

Van Aert and his teammates are under pressure to perform at the Tour of Flanders after losing Dwars door Vlaanderen to Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) despite outnumbering him three to one. They face a huge battle with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Mathieu van der Poel (Alepcin-Deceuninck) and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek).

Vos and Ferrand-Prévot will take on Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) and world champion Lotte Koepcky (SD Worx) in the women's race.

The Visma-Lease a Bike jersey retains the teams distinctive yellow and black colours but adds black to the front and back, with the titles sponsors in white.

The team described the design as "The Power of the Beehive." The team have been nicknamed The Bees in recent years due to their yellow and black colours and their attacking style.

"It reflects how the team functions and has prepared for the first major goals of the year, where every rider and staff member knows their role, every movement is deliberate, and every action contributes to their collective ambitions," the team said.

"We remain true to our strong visual identity, our signature colours, and a nod to our nickname in the peloton," Jasper Saeijs, Chief Business Officer added.

"The Tour of Flanders is the perfect moment to introduce the first special kit. Under the overarching theme The Power of the Beehive, The Wingbeat symbolizes our collective dedication and the meticulous preparation for our goals this year."