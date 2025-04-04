'The Power of the Beehive' - Visma-Lease a Bike to race Tour of Flanders in new look jersey

By published

Team to reveal multiple jersey design releases throughout the 2025 season

Wout Van Aert shows off the Tour of Flanders Visma-Lease a Bike jersey
Wout Van Aert shows off the Tour of Flanders Visma-Lease a Bike jersey (Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike)

Visma-Lease a Bike will race the Tour of Flanders in a new jersey design called 'Wingbeat', with the team suggesting the design "symbolizes the first movements of a swarm of bees in spring." 

The team created different jersey designs for recent editions of the Tour de France and now plan multiple releases throughout the 2025 season. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

