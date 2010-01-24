Trending

Image 1 of 108

Classification winners (L-R): Wes Sulzberger, Thomas Rohregger, Andre Greipel, Jurgen Roelandts and Luke Roberts.

(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 2 of 108

George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) signs on for the final stage.

(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 3 of 108

Riders line up for the start of the final stage.

(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 4 of 108

Reigning UCI Road World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) hits the corner on the final circuit.

(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 5 of 108

Riders corner during the 90 kilometre circuit race.

(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 6 of 108

2010 Santos Tour Down Under 2010 Champion Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia).

(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 7 of 108

Adelaide is the 'city of churches' with good reason.

(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 8 of 108

Riders bunch up as the break is caught on the final lap.

(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 9 of 108

Sky high: Chris Sutton (Team Sky) takes his first ProTour stage win.

(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 10 of 108

Chris Sutton (Team Sky) wins the stage six of the tour.

(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 11 of 108

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) is only the second rider to win two Tour Down Under races.

(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 12 of 108

Race winner Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia).

(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 13 of 108

Hindmarsh's Most Aggressive Rider of Stage 6 was Wesley Sulzberger, who held the virtual race lead at one point.

(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 14 of 108

Cycle Instead Best Young Rider U26 Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma - Lotto).

(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 15 of 108

The Jayco Sprint Champion award also went to Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia).

(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 16 of 108

Luke Roberts (Milram) was happy about something, it might have been being the highest place South Australian - but we have our doubts.

(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 17 of 108

Tanya Denver Memorial Award for highest placed South Australian went to Luke Roberts (Milram).

(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 18 of 108

Skoda King of the Mountain Champion Thomas Rohregger (Milram).

(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 19 of 108

SA Brilliant Blend Team Champions AG2R la Mondiale.

(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 20 of 108

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) gets a spray from Thomas Rohregger (Milram).

(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 21 of 108

Chris Sutton (Team Sky) wins the final stage of the 2010 Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 108

Sutton (Team Sky) wins as André Greipel (left, HTC-Columbia) seals his overall victory

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 23 of 108

Chris Sutton (Team Sky) kept the celebrations going.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 24 of 108

Team Sky line up to sign on after a great start to the season.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 25 of 108

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) flocked by the media after signing on.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 26 of 108

Two favourites for the stage André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) and Graeme Brown (RaboBank) warm up.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 27 of 108

The riders line up for the start of the final stage.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 28 of 108

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) keeping up with the pace.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 29 of 108

Cadel Evans (BMC) leads Gert Steegmans (RadioShack) in the pack.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 30 of 108

Rohan Dennis (Uni-SA) leads a break around the top corner.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 31 of 108

Aussie Aussie Aussie …..

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 32 of 108

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) was looking strong during the race.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 33 of 108

Oscar Pereiro (Astana) leads the peleton through the streets of Adelaide.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 34 of 108

Trent Lowe (Garmin-Transitions) leads the most significant break of the day.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 35 of 108

Chris Sutton (Team Sky) sprints to victory.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 36 of 108

Chris Sutton (Team Sky) celebrates a great win.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 37 of 108

Chris Sutton (Team Sky) kept the celebrations going.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 38 of 108

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) gets his winning kiss.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 39 of 108

Chris Sutton (Team Sky) on the podium after his stage win.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 40 of 108

Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) retained his young riders jersey till the end.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 41 of 108

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) in his blue Sprinters jersey.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 42 of 108

Thomas Rohregger (Milram) was pleased to have won the KOM jersey.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 43 of 108

AG2r La Mondiale took out the teams classification.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 44 of 108

Chris Sutton (Team Sky) collects his prize(s)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 108

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 108

Cadel Evans (BMC) in the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 108

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) sealed his second Tour Down Under title

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 108

Rohregger makes sure Greipel gets some champagne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 108

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 108

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) unleashes with the champers

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 108

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 108

The jersey winners line up on stage: Wes Sulzberger (Most Agressive on stage six, FDJ), Thomas Rohregger (Mountains, Milram), André Greipel (overall, HTC-Columbia), Jurgen Roelandts (Young rider, Omega Pharma-Lotto), Luke Roberts (Highest placed South Australian, Milram)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 108

André Greipel and his HTC-Columbia teammates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 108

HTC-Columbia celebrate a brilliant display Down Under this week

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 108

The jersey winners line up on stage: Wes Sulzberger (Most Agressive on stage six, FDJ), Thomas Rohregger (Mountains, Milram), André Greipel (overall, HTC-Columbia), Jurgen Roelandts (Young rider, Omega Pharma-Lotto), Luke Roberts (Highest placed South Australian, Milram)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 108

Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Doimo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 108

Robert Hunter (Garmin-Transitions)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 108

Mountains classification winner Thomas Rohregger (Milram)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 108

Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo) leads through a corner

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 108

Chris Sutton (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 108

Chris Sutton slips in for his first win major win of the season

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 108

A chuffed CJ Sutton (Team Sky) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 108

HTC-Columbia get their season off to the best possible start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 108

Chris Sutton (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 108

Sutton finished ahead of teammate Greg Henderson on the final stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 108

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) rides in Australia at the start of the 2010 season

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 108

Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo) leads Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 108

Sutton collects Sky's second win of the season

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 108

This is pretty good: Chris Sutton (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 108

The HTC-Columbia crew

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 108

Robbie McEwen (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 108

Chris Sutton (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 108

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) led from the opening stage of this year's Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 108

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) in the final stage of the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 108

Footon-Servetto cool down after the final stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 108

Chris Sutton (Sky) seals victory

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 108

Sky were celebrating no matter where they were in the race

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 108

Sutton and Henderson celebrate in unison

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 108

Greg Henderson throws something into the crowd, let's hope it's not the glass trophy he was given for third place overall.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 108

Greipel pulls on the final leader's jersey of this year's race

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 81 of 108

Who's a happy lad, then?

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 82 of 108

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) took third overall

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 83 of 108

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) finished second.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 84 of 108

Flowers and flutter for the race winner, Greipel (HTC-Columbia)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 85 of 108

Luke Roberts (Milram) accepts the award for the highest placed South Australian rider

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 86 of 108

Wes Sulzberger (FDJ), judged the most agressive rider on the final stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 87 of 108

Huge crowds for the final stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 88 of 108

Everyone loves the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 89 of 108

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) has impressed a lot of people at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 90 of 108

Julian Dean (Garmin-Transitions) at the sign-on

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 91 of 108

Allan Davis (Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 92 of 108

Team Sky arrive at the startline

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 93 of 108

The startline of the final stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 94 of 108

The field flys by in Adelaide

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 95 of 108

José Joaquín Rojas (Caisse d'Epargne)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 96 of 108

Katusha clear the corner in Adelaide

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 97 of 108

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) goes around the bend with the peloton

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 98 of 108

Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 99 of 108

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) after the final stage of his second Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 100 of 108

Joan Horrach (Katusha)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 101 of 108

Robbie McEwen (Katusha)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 102 of 108

Euskaltel-Euskadi didn't have the best results, but showed themselves during the race

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 103 of 108

Koos Mourenhout (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 104 of 108

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 105 of 108

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 106 of 108

Jens Voigt leads Saxo Bank through the U-turn after the start/finish

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 107 of 108

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) tips it in

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 108 of 108

RadioShack's riders remain close in the final circuit race

(Image credit: Sirotti)

It pays to have two cards up your sleeve. Team Sky proved that today when it launched Greg Henderson and Chris Sutton at the finish line of the Tour Down Under's final stage and in doing so took another one-two during the squad's first week of competition.

Forming and executing a perfect leadout in the final two kilometres of the 90km stage, Sutton was the beneficiary of a train that again dominated the finale. Graeme Brown (Rabobank) secured third place while compatriot Robbie McEwen (Team Katusha) took fourth.

Sutton’s victory bookends a successful debut for the British outfit, with the outfit reversing its Cancer Council Helpline Classic criterium result one week ago to finish with Sutton leading Henderson across the line.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Sutton. “We spoke about our tactics last night and had a meeting again this morning... it’s all about teamwork.

"As you saw we just took control with two kilometres to go and we had the perfect leadout; obviously I was the last man to lead out Greg and I waited off Ben Swift and he accelerated then I ran off him. I just went as long as I could, if Hendy could come around, he would.”

"I held on and we went one-two, which is incredible."

Asked if the win for Sutton was pre-meditated between himself and the team's kiwi sprinter, the Australian explained: "I don't think he would have held back; I think Greg got a little sandwiched by Graeme Brown and even Greipel, I'm not sure... it's about team work - not just my effort - from Davide Vigano, Chris Froome, Ben Swift, Russell Downing, Mat Hayman and Hendy.

“We’re a new team, everyone’s working well together,” said Sutton. “Greg said at the start of the week he thinks we’ve got one of the fastest trains here. We're just all learning to know each other's strengths and weaknesses.

"We've had a week of ups and downs - I've wrecked up a few sprints for Greg, but it's all about learning. I’m still young, I’m 25, I’m here to learn off guys like Greg Henderson and Mat Hayman.”

Sutton’s family was watching near the finish line as the New South Welshman claimed his victory. Sutton doesn’t think Henderson was holding back to repay Sutton’s favour, after the rider sat up and let Henderson pass him in last Sunday’s criterium.

“I just went and saw my old man at the top of the hill and my sister said he nearly had a heart attack so I hope he’s okay,” laughed Sutton.

The Greipel gang strikes again

The week belonged to HTC-Columbia and André Greipel however, the German crushing the competition in the first two stages before using the firepower of his star-studded team to defend that lead.

In doing the 27-year-old became only the second rider to win the Tour Down Under twice, after Stuart O'Grady took the 1999 and 2001 editions in front of a home crowd. This time around it was another Australian, Allan Peiper, who got to enjoy the spoils of victory.

"We came here and knew André was on a mission after winning two years ago and crashing out last year," said Peiper. "Grabschy [Bert Grabsch] wasn't in the original selection for the Tour Down Under so he sent me a dirty email asking why he wasn't riding and that he wanted to be in the team... So when you get guys at you to ride the race that's really good as well."

Talk before the race began surrounded Greipel's great form and meticulous preparation, something to which Peiper attributed the team's success. "We've worked damn hard the last three weeks and we've backed it up with three stage wins - the team's rock solid," he explained.

"André never would have won without them and the efforts they've made during the last few days. Even the stage to Goolwa was epic - an epic battle. Yesterday it was the same again but we had a tickle of luck and got some help from Katusha and Saxo Bank to lead their guys out for the sprint. That turned the tide.

"You've always got to have luck with you anyway, so it couldn't have been more successful."

More doomed breaks and bonus seconds

There were two main breaks that animated the stage, with the most dangerous forming in the last quarter of the race and staying away until the last lap. Australian riders Wes Sulzberger (Française des Jeux) and Trent Lowe (Garmin-Transitions) plus Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo) rode off the front for the last five laps, giving the peloton a target for its fury in the final kilometres.

It came after Robbie McEwen had sealed fourth place on general classification courtesy of winning the second intermediate sprint while Henderson benefited from winning the first of the intermediates, securing his place on the overall podium ahead of Luke Roberts, who started the day in third.

The kiwi's second place in the finale ensured he would take third in this year's Santos Tour Down Under, a fantastic result for Team Sky after Sutton's first ProTour win.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky1:53:20
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
4Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha
5Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia
6Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
7Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
9Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
10Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
14Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
15Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
16Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
19Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
20Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
21Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
22Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha
23Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
24Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
25Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto
26Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
27Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
28Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha
29Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
30Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
31Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
32Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia
33Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale
34Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
35Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
36Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
37Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto
38Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
39Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
40Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
41Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
42Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
43Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
44Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
45Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
46Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
47Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
48Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto
49Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
50Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
51Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
52Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
53Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky
54Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
55René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale
56Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
57Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
58Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
59Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
60Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
61Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia
62David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto0:00:15
63Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:16
64Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
65Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha
66Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
67Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
68Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
69Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
70Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
71Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
72Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
73Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
74Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto
75Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha
76David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto
77Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack
78Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
79Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
80Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
81Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
82Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
83Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
84Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
85Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
86Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
87Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
88Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
89Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
90Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
91Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia
92Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
93Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
94Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
95Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
96Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
97Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
98Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
99Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
100Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
101Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
102Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:00:26
103Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
104Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha
105Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
106Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
107Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
108Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto
109Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
110Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia
111Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia
112Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
113Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
114Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
115Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram
116Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
117Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
118Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
119Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky0:00:38
120Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:48
121Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
122David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
123Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
124Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:00:54
125Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:01:26
126Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:42
127Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:00
DNFThomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step

Mountains 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux16pts
2Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana12
3Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram8
4Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank6
5Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto4

Mountains 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo16pts
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux12
3Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions8
4Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia6
5Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana4

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky6pts
2Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions4
3Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha6pts
2Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions4
3George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team2

Final sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky8pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky6
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky5:40:00
2HTC-Columbia
3Team Katusha
4BMC Racing Team
5Milram
6Francaise Des Jeux
7Rabobank
8Astana
9Caisse d'Epargne
10Team Saxo Bank
11Liquigas Doimo
12Uni SA - Australia
13Team Radioshack
14Footon-Servetto-Fuji
15Ag2R La Mondiale
16Garmin - Transitions
17Quick Step0:00:26
18Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:32
19Euskaltel - Euskadi

Final classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia18:47:05
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:11
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky0:00:15
4Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha0:00:17
5Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
7Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha0:00:25
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:26
9Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
10Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:00:27
11Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:29
12George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
14Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:00:30
15Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
16Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
17René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale
18Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
19Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:32
20Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto0:00:39
21Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
22Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto
23Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:46
24Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia0:00:58
25Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:03
26Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:24
27Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha0:01:27
28Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:35
29Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:38
30Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:01:47
31Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack0:01:49
32Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:02:10
33Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia0:02:11
34Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:29
35Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:02:34
36Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:02:36
37Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
38Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha0:02:42
39Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:02:48
40Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana0:02:57
41Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:03:05
42Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:03:07
43Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack0:03:11
44Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia0:03:14
45Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana0:03:18
46Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:26
47Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:33
48Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:36
49Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:03:38
50Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:03:48
51Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:59
52Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:50
53Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:04:53
54Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions0:04:58
55Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:05:15
56Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha0:05:24
57Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:30
58Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:05:53
59Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:06:23
60Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana0:07:03
61Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky0:07:16
62Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
63Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:32
64Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:07:36
65Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:08:04
66Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:08
67Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:08:11
68Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:08:47
69Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:09:24
70Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:09:31
71Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky0:09:48
72Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana0:10:02
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:16
74Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia0:10:53
75Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:10:55
76Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
77Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank0:11:08
78Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:11:33
79Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:11:41
80David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto0:11:54
81Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:09
82Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:13:06
83Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia0:13:21
84Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:13:29
85Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:38
86Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:13:57
87Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:14:03
88Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:14:42
89Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:50
90Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto0:15:04
91Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:16:13
92Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:17:34
93Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:18:12
94Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:13
95Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha0:18:24
96Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky0:18:41
97Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:45
98Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:19:00
99Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:19:09
100Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:19:28
101Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:20:02
102Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:20:05
103Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto0:20:11
104Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:20:16
105Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:42
106Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux0:22:36
107Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha0:23:28
108Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:23:35
109Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:24:17
110Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia0:25:26
111Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:25:51
112Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:25:53
113Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:27:12
114Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:27:22
115Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:27:33
116Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram0:28:02
117Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:28:19
118Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:29:05
119David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto0:29:20
120Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:29:26
121Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto0:29:51
122Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:30:47
123Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:31:20
124Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram0:33:00
125David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:33:10
126Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:36:18
127Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:42:47

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram62pts
2Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana36
3David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia28
4Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia22
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne16
6Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo16
7Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux16
8Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14
9Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
10Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram12
11Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux12
12Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale12
13Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions8
16Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank8
17Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions8
18Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
19Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
20Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha6
21Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo6
22Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank6
23Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia6
24Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack4
25Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana4
26Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
27Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4
28Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto4

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia24pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky18
3Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha16
4David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia16
5Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
6Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
7Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha10
8Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana10
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne10
10Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram8
11Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne8
12Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions8
13Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank8
14Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky8
15Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale8
16Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto8
17Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
18Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team6
19Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram6
20Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack6
21Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
22Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
23Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4
24Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4
25Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
26Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4
27Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank2
28George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team2
29Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana2
30Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions2
31Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
32Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions2
33Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto18:47:31
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux0:00:13
3Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:20
4Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:58
5Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:09
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:12
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:01:44
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:00
9Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:10
10Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:33
11Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:24
12Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions0:04:32
13Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:05:27
14Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:07:38
15Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:42
16Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:07:45
17Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:08:21
18Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:09:05
19Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:50
20Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia0:10:27
21Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:10:29
22Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:12:40
23Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:13:31
24Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:24
25Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:15:47
26Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:17:08
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:17:46
28Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:47
29Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha0:17:58
30Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:18:34
31Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:19:02
32Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:19:36
33Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha0:23:02
34Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:23:51
35Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:46
36Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:27:07
37Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:27:53
38Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:28:39
39David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto0:28:54
40Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:35:52

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2R La Mondiale56:22:45
2Caisse d'Epargne0:00:02
3Garmin - Transitions0:00:29
4Team Katusha0:00:32
5HTC-Columbia0:00:51
6Team Radioshack0:00:56
7Astana0:00:58
8Liquigas Doimo0:01:08
9Francaise Des Jeux0:01:40
10Milram0:02:02
11BMC Racing Team0:02:07
12Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:02:29
13Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:11
14Team Sky0:04:24
15Team Saxo Bank0:04:36
16Uni SA - Australia0:05:15
17Rabobank0:08:02
18Omega Pharma - Lotto0:12:50
19Quick Step0:19:04

