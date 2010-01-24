Image 1 of 108 Classification winners (L-R): Wes Sulzberger, Thomas Rohregger, Andre Greipel, Jurgen Roelandts and Luke Roberts. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 2 of 108 George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) signs on for the final stage. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 3 of 108 Riders line up for the start of the final stage. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 4 of 108 Reigning UCI Road World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) hits the corner on the final circuit. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 5 of 108 Riders corner during the 90 kilometre circuit race. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 6 of 108 2010 Santos Tour Down Under 2010 Champion Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia). (Image credit: John Veage) Image 7 of 108 Adelaide is the 'city of churches' with good reason. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 8 of 108 Riders bunch up as the break is caught on the final lap. It pays to have two cards up your sleeve. Team Sky proved that today when it launched Greg Henderson and Chris Sutton at the finish line of the Tour Down Under's final stage and in doing so took another one-two during the squad's first week of competition.

Forming and executing a perfect leadout in the final two kilometres of the 90km stage, Sutton was the beneficiary of a train that again dominated the finale. Graeme Brown (Rabobank) secured third place while compatriot Robbie McEwen (Team Katusha) took fourth.

Sutton’s victory bookends a successful debut for the British outfit, with the outfit reversing its Cancer Council Helpline Classic criterium result one week ago to finish with Sutton leading Henderson across the line.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Sutton. “We spoke about our tactics last night and had a meeting again this morning... it’s all about teamwork.

"As you saw we just took control with two kilometres to go and we had the perfect leadout; obviously I was the last man to lead out Greg and I waited off Ben Swift and he accelerated then I ran off him. I just went as long as I could, if Hendy could come around, he would.”

"I held on and we went one-two, which is incredible."

Asked if the win for Sutton was pre-meditated between himself and the team's kiwi sprinter, the Australian explained: "I don't think he would have held back; I think Greg got a little sandwiched by Graeme Brown and even Greipel, I'm not sure... it's about team work - not just my effort - from Davide Vigano, Chris Froome, Ben Swift, Russell Downing, Mat Hayman and Hendy.

“We’re a new team, everyone’s working well together,” said Sutton. “Greg said at the start of the week he thinks we’ve got one of the fastest trains here. We're just all learning to know each other's strengths and weaknesses.

"We've had a week of ups and downs - I've wrecked up a few sprints for Greg, but it's all about learning. I’m still young, I’m 25, I’m here to learn off guys like Greg Henderson and Mat Hayman.”

Sutton’s family was watching near the finish line as the New South Welshman claimed his victory. Sutton doesn’t think Henderson was holding back to repay Sutton’s favour, after the rider sat up and let Henderson pass him in last Sunday’s criterium.

“I just went and saw my old man at the top of the hill and my sister said he nearly had a heart attack so I hope he’s okay,” laughed Sutton.

The Greipel gang strikes again

The week belonged to HTC-Columbia and André Greipel however, the German crushing the competition in the first two stages before using the firepower of his star-studded team to defend that lead.

In doing the 27-year-old became only the second rider to win the Tour Down Under twice, after Stuart O'Grady took the 1999 and 2001 editions in front of a home crowd. This time around it was another Australian, Allan Peiper, who got to enjoy the spoils of victory.

"We came here and knew André was on a mission after winning two years ago and crashing out last year," said Peiper. "Grabschy [Bert Grabsch] wasn't in the original selection for the Tour Down Under so he sent me a dirty email asking why he wasn't riding and that he wanted to be in the team... So when you get guys at you to ride the race that's really good as well."

Talk before the race began surrounded Greipel's great form and meticulous preparation, something to which Peiper attributed the team's success. "We've worked damn hard the last three weeks and we've backed it up with three stage wins - the team's rock solid," he explained.

"André never would have won without them and the efforts they've made during the last few days. Even the stage to Goolwa was epic - an epic battle. Yesterday it was the same again but we had a tickle of luck and got some help from Katusha and Saxo Bank to lead their guys out for the sprint. That turned the tide.

"You've always got to have luck with you anyway, so it couldn't have been more successful."

More doomed breaks and bonus seconds



There were two main breaks that animated the stage, with the most dangerous forming in the last quarter of the race and staying away until the last lap. Australian riders Wes Sulzberger (Française des Jeux) and Trent Lowe (Garmin-Transitions) plus Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo) rode off the front for the last five laps, giving the peloton a target for its fury in the final kilometres.



It came after Robbie McEwen had sealed fourth place on general classification courtesy of winning the second intermediate sprint while Henderson benefited from winning the first of the intermediates, securing his place on the overall podium ahead of Luke Roberts, who started the day in third.

The kiwi's second place in the finale ensured he would take third in this year's Santos Tour Down Under, a fantastic result for Team Sky after Sutton's first ProTour win.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 1:53:20 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 4 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha 5 Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia 6 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 7 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 9 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 10 Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 14 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 15 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 16 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 20 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha 21 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 22 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha 23 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 24 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 25 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto 26 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 27 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 28 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha 29 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 30 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 31 Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale 32 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia 33 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale 34 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 35 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 36 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 37 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto 38 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 39 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 40 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 41 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 42 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 43 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 44 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 45 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 46 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 47 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 48 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto 49 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 50 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 51 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 52 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 53 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky 54 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 55 René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale 56 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions 57 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 58 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack 59 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 60 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 61 Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia 62 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto 0:00:15 63 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:16 64 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 65 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha 66 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 67 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 68 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 69 Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 70 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 71 Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 72 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 73 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 74 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto 75 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha 76 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto 77 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack 78 Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 79 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 80 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 81 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 82 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 83 Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 84 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 85 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 86 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 87 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 88 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 89 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 90 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 91 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia 92 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 93 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 94 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 95 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 96 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 97 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 98 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 99 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 100 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 101 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 102 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:26 103 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 104 Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha 105 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 106 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 107 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 108 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto 109 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 110 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia 111 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia 112 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 113 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 114 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 115 Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram 116 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack 117 Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 118 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 119 Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:38 120 Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:48 121 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 122 David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 123 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 124 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:54 125 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:26 126 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:42 127 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:00 DNF Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step

Mountains 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 16 pts 2 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 12 3 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 8 4 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 6 5 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto 4

Mountains 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 pts 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 12 3 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 8 4 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia 6 5 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 4

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky 6 pts 2 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 4 3 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha 6 pts 2 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 4 3 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 2

Final sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 8 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky 6 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 5:40:00 2 HTC-Columbia 3 Team Katusha 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Milram 6 Francaise Des Jeux 7 Rabobank 8 Astana 9 Caisse d'Epargne 10 Team Saxo Bank 11 Liquigas Doimo 12 Uni SA - Australia 13 Team Radioshack 14 Footon-Servetto-Fuji 15 Ag2R La Mondiale 16 Garmin - Transitions 17 Quick Step 0:00:26 18 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:32 19 Euskaltel - Euskadi

Final classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia 18:47:05 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:11 3 Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky 0:00:15 4 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha 0:00:17 5 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 7 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha 0:00:25 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:26 9 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 10 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:27 11 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:29 12 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 14 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:30 15 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 16 Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale 17 René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale 18 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:32 20 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto 0:00:39 21 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 22 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto 23 Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:46 24 Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia 0:00:58 25 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:03 26 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:24 27 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha 0:01:27 28 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:35 29 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:38 30 Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:01:47 31 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:01:49 32 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:02:10 33 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia 0:02:11 34 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:29 35 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:02:34 36 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:02:36 37 Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 38 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha 0:02:42 39 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:02:48 40 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 0:02:57 41 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:03:05 42 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:03:07 43 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack 0:03:11 44 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia 0:03:14 45 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 0:03:18 46 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:26 47 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:33 48 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:36 49 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:03:38 50 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:03:48 51 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:59 52 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:50 53 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:53 54 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions 0:04:58 55 Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:05:15 56 Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha 0:05:24 57 Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:30 58 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:05:53 59 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:06:23 60 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 0:07:03 61 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky 0:07:16 62 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 63 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:32 64 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:36 65 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:08:04 66 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:08 67 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:08:11 68 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:08:47 69 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:24 70 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:09:31 71 Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky 0:09:48 72 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 0:10:02 73 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:16 74 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia 0:10:53 75 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:10:55 76 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 77 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 0:11:08 78 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:11:33 79 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:11:41 80 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto 0:11:54 81 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:09 82 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:13:06 83 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia 0:13:21 84 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:29 85 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:38 86 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:57 87 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:14:03 88 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:14:42 89 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:50 90 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto 0:15:04 91 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:16:13 92 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:17:34 93 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:18:12 94 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:13 95 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha 0:18:24 96 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:41 97 Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:45 98 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:19:00 99 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:19:09 100 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:28 101 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:20:02 102 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:20:05 103 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto 0:20:11 104 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:20:16 105 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:42 106 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 0:22:36 107 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha 0:23:28 108 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:23:35 109 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:24:17 110 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia 0:25:26 111 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:25:51 112 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:25:53 113 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:27:12 114 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:27:22 115 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:27:33 116 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 0:28:02 117 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:28:19 118 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:29:05 119 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto 0:29:20 120 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:29:26 121 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto 0:29:51 122 Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:30:47 123 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:31:20 124 Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram 0:33:00 125 David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:33:10 126 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:36:18 127 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:42:47

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 62 pts 2 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 36 3 David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 28 4 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 22 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 16 6 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 7 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 16 8 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 9 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 10 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 12 11 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 12 12 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 12 13 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 8 16 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 8 17 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 8 18 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 19 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 20 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha 6 21 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 6 22 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 6 23 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia 6 24 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack 4 25 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 4 26 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 27 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 4 28 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto 4

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia 24 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky 18 3 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha 16 4 David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 16 5 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 6 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 7 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha 10 8 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 10 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 10 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 8 11 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 12 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 8 13 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 8 14 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 8 15 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 8 16 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto 8 17 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 18 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 6 19 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 6 20 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 6 21 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 22 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 23 Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 4 24 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 4 25 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 26 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 4 27 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 2 28 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 29 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 2 30 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 2 31 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 32 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 2 33 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18:47:31 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 0:00:13 3 Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:20 4 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:58 5 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:09 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:12 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:44 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:00 9 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:10 10 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:33 11 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:24 12 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions 0:04:32 13 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:05:27 14 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:07:38 15 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:42 16 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:07:45 17 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:08:21 18 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:09:05 19 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:50 20 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia 0:10:27 21 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:29 22 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:12:40 23 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:31 24 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:24 25 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:15:47 26 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:17:08 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:17:46 28 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:47 29 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha 0:17:58 30 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:18:34 31 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:02 32 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:19:36 33 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha 0:23:02 34 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:23:51 35 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:46 36 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:27:07 37 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:27:53 38 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:28:39 39 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto 0:28:54 40 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:35:52