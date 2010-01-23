Sanchez sensational in thrilling finale
Caisse d'Epargne's efforts almost open up the overall
Stage 5: Snapper Point - Willunga
The Little Engine that Could tells the story of the small train that succeeds in pulling a longer train over a mountain while repeating the motto: "I-think-I-can". Today in Willunga, Australia's Little Engine that Could, Cadel Evans, almost did the same.
Having attacked during the second ascent of Old Willunga Hill, Evans rode the final 20km of stage five at this year's Santos Tour Down Under with 2009 Vuelta a España winner Alejandro Valverde, his Caisse d'Epargne teammate Luis Leon Sanchez and young Slovakian star Peter Sagan, a formidable four-man combo that forced that big, long train - HTC-Columbia - to get over the mountain quickly if it wanted André Greipel to win overall.
In the finale it was Sanchez who prevailed for the stage win but Evans who won hearts in his home nation through his attacking riding as Greipel dodged a bullet - the 'Green Bullet' - in Valverde, who was one of the drivers of the break that almost stole the German's thunder down under.
With a gap of 31 seconds and four kilometres to ride, Evans looked in a position to take the ochre leader's jersey; a hard-charging peloton ensured this wouldn't happen and with a kilometre to go Sanchez attacked the spirited break to win the day while his fellow escapees succumbed to the clutches of the sprinters' teams.
It was a thrilling conclusion to the 148km stage; the margin between Evans' glory and Greipel's agony a matter of metres. "It was an interesting situation on the climb. I was with two Caisse d'Epargne riders who are strong finishers, which put me in a difficult position," said Evans after the finish.
"The last thing I wanted to do was lead Sanchez out for the stage because he was breathing down my neck on GC. I thought that it was better to go for something than lose everything. Having two Caisse d'Epargne riders made it a difficult situation for me, with one against me on GC and one against me for the stage so it was better to try and make an opportunity than to have nothing at all," he added.
As Evans was looking at what might have been, Greipel wasn't entertaining the idea that it might not have been his day. "There was no point in panicking - there wasn't any time to panic," said the big German. "We just needed to chase because we were down by 40 seconds - Michael Rogers, Hayden Roulston and Matthew Goss just started to chase and it was awesome."
Greipel said he's feeling confident of defending his lead, which has been whittled to 11 seconds, with Sanchez moving up to second overall and Luke Roberts a firther six seconds behind the Spaniard. He constantly paid tribute to his teammates for the work they did throughout the day. "It was just awesome from the guys - they stayed with me on the climb and Mick [Rogers] didn't want to chase his own success today," continued Greipel. "He said he wanted to stay with me, plus Hayden Roulston and Matthew Goss. They helped me up the climb and chased the front group."
"I'm just really pleased with them - they've supported me the whole week," he added.
'Stevo' and his stars make a run for it
Meanwhile, Neil Stephens' Caisse d'Epargne two big stars animated the penultimate day, a stage with fond memories for Sanchez, who sealed his 2005 overall win on Willunga, albeit at a time when the peloton only rode it once.
On that occasion he was riding with future Tour de France star Alberto Contador and it only took one ascent of 'the hill' to secure his place on general classification; this time around, five years later, it was on the second occasion he climbed Old Willunga Hill that opened up his chances of stealing an almost-impossible victory.
With 20km to race the time had come for Sanchez and Valverde to chance their arm in pursuit of the stage and the overall - with Evans as a companion and Sagan chipping in well, the four men looked like staying away to share the spoils when they turned off McMurtie Rd and into the final five kilometres.
But with HTC-Columbia turning on the afterburners behind the quartet stumbled at the final hurdle - the final kilometre - at which time Sanchez kicked hard to gain valuable bonus seconds while his companions fell victim to the clutches of the peloton.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3:29:39
|2
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|0:00:02
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:04
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:06
|6
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|8
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|9
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|10
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|12
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha
|13
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|16
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|17
|Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|18
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
|19
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto
|21
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|22
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|23
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|24
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|25
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|26
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|27
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|28
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|29
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
|31
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|32
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto
|33
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack
|34
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|35
|René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|36
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|37
|Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|38
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|39
|Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|40
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|41
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|42
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|43
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|44
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|45
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
|46
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha
|47
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|48
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia
|49
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|50
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:27
|51
|Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia
|0:00:37
|52
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:01:21
|53
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha
|54
|Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha
|0:01:35
|55
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:48
|56
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:52
|57
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia
|58
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:21
|59
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|60
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|61
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|62
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|63
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|64
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|65
|Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|67
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
|68
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|69
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|70
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|71
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia
|72
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|75
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|76
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|77
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto
|78
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|79
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|80
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|81
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:06:23
|82
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|83
|David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|84
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha
|85
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|87
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|88
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|90
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|91
|Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
|92
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto
|93
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|94
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|95
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|96
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky
|97
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky
|98
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|99
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|100
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha
|101
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|102
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|103
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|104
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto
|105
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|106
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|107
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|108
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|109
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|110
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:08:07
|111
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|112
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:09:19
|113
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|114
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|115
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto
|116
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|118
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|119
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|120
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|121
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|122
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|123
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|124
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|125
|Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram
|126
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto
|127
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|128
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|129
|Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|16
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|12
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|8
|4
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
|6
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|pts
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|6
|pts
|2
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
|4
|3
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
|6
|pts
|2
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|4
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|pts
|2
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|6
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|10:29:10
|2
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:11
|3
|Liquigas Doimo
|4
|Team Radioshack
|5
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|6
|Team Katusha
|7
|Astana
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|Francaise Des Jeux
|10
|HTC-Columbia
|0:00:42
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:57
|12
|Milram
|0:02:16
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:21
|14
|Uni SA - Australia
|0:02:26
|15
|Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|16
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:44
|17
|Team Sky
|0:04:38
|18
|Rabobank
|0:06:50
|19
|Quick Step
|0:08:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|16:53:45
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:11
|3
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|0:00:17
|4
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha
|0:00:20
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|6
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky
|0:00:24
|7
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
|0:00:25
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:26
|9
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:27
|10
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:00:29
|11
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:30
|12
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|15
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|16
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|17
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|19
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:32
|20
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto
|0:00:39
|21
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto
|22
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|23
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:46
|24
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:47
|25
|Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia
|0:00:58
|26
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha
|0:01:11
|27
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:19
|28
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:24
|29
|Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:01:31
|30
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:38
|31
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:49
|32
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:54
|33
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia
|0:01:55
|34
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:13
|35
|Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:20
|36
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:02:36
|37
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:02:38
|38
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha
|0:02:42
|39
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
|0:02:45
|40
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:02:49
|41
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|0:02:57
|42
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:02:58
|43
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|0:03:02
|44
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:03:07
|45
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:03:10
|46
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:03:12
|47
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia
|0:03:14
|48
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:17
|49
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:03:32
|50
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:03:36
|51
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:43
|52
|Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:34
|53
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:37
|54
|Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:42
|55
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|0:04:58
|56
|Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha
|57
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:04:59
|58
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:05:27
|59
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:06:23
|60
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:06:47
|61
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky
|0:07:16
|62
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|64
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:07:23
|65
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:36
|66
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:07:38
|67
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:08
|68
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:08:31
|69
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:08
|70
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky
|0:09:10
|71
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:13
|72
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:09:31
|73
|Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
|0:09:46
|74
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:10:07
|75
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:16
|76
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:10:39
|77
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|0:10:52
|78
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia
|0:10:53
|79
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto
|0:11:39
|80
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:11:41
|81
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:53
|82
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|0:12:55
|83
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:03
|84
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:13:06
|85
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:22
|86
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:13:37
|87
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:41
|88
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:34
|89
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:14:42
|90
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto
|0:15:04
|91
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:16:13
|92
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:17:34
|93
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:17:46
|94
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:57
|95
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:18:06
|96
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha
|0:18:08
|97
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:15
|98
|Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:29
|99
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:18:54
|100
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:19:09
|101
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:28
|102
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:19:39
|103
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto
|0:19:45
|104
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:20:02
|105
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:20:16
|106
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:26
|107
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|0:22:36
|108
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:23:09
|109
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha
|0:23:28
|110
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:24:17
|111
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|0:25:00
|112
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:25:37
|113
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:25:51
|114
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:26:56
|115
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|116
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:27:33
|117
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:28:02
|118
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:28:03
|119
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:28:47
|120
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:28:49
|121
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto
|0:29:04
|122
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:10
|123
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto
|0:29:35
|124
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:29:43
|125
|Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:30:21
|126
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:30:32
|127
|David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:32:22
|128
|Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:32:34
|129
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:36:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|54
|pts
|2
|David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|28
|3
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|24
|4
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|22
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|6
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|7
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|8
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|12
|9
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|12
|10
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|12
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|8
|13
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|14
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|15
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|16
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
|6
|17
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|18
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|6
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
|4
|20
|Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|21
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|24
|pts
|2
|David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|16
|3
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|4
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|5
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
|10
|6
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|10
|7
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha
|10
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|9
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|8
|10
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|11
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|8
|12
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto
|8
|13
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|14
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|6
|15
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|6
|16
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|6
|17
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky
|6
|18
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|6
|19
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|20
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|21
|Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|4
|22
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|4
|23
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|4
|24
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|25
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|4
|26
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|2
|27
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|2
|28
|Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|29
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|2
|30
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16:54:11
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:13
|3
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:20
|4
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:53
|5
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:58
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:12
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:28
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:02:44
|9
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:03:10
|10
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:17
|11
|Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:08
|12
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|0:04:32
|13
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:05:01
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:06:57
|15
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:07:12
|16
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:42
|17
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:08:05
|18
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:47
|19
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:09:05
|20
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:50
|21
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia
|0:10:27
|22
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:12:40
|23
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:15
|24
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:08
|25
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:15:47
|26
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:17:08
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:17:20
|28
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:31
|29
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:17:40
|30
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha
|0:17:42
|31
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:18:28
|32
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:02
|33
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:19:36
|34
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha
|0:23:02
|35
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:23:51
|36
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26:30
|37
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:27:07
|38
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:27:37
|39
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:28:23
|40
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto
|0:28:38
|41
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:35:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|50:42:45
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:02
|3
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:29
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:00:32
|5
|HTC-Columbia
|0:00:51
|6
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:56
|7
|Astana
|0:00:58
|8
|Liquigas Doimo
|0:01:08
|9
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:01:40
|10
|Milram
|0:02:02
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:07
|12
|Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:02:29
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:39
|14
|Team Sky
|0:04:24
|15
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:36
|16
|Uni SA - Australia
|0:05:15
|17
|Rabobank
|0:08:02
|18
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:12:18
|19
|Quick Step
|0:18:38
