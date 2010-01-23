Trending

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) celebrates his stage victory at Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Santos ochre jersey leader Andre Greipel.

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
The peloton climbs away from some lush South Australian scenery

(Image credit: Matthew Kenny)
Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)

(Image credit: Matthew Kenny)
The vineyards made for a colourful backdrop .

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) leads the race winning break

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nice one brotha! Valverde congratulates Sanchez after the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Caisse d'Epargne embrace each other after the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Some pretty happy Caisse d'Epargne riders

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) looks spent after the stage, but he held his overall lead

(Image credit: Sirotti)
By all accounts Casey Stoner is pretty handy on a push bike himself. He and his fellow Moto GP riders use bike riding as a preparation for the demands of their sport

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Saxo Bank's Specialized bikes lined up before the stage start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
UCI President Pat McQuaid and RadioShack manager Johan Bruyneel

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Johan Bruyneel and Lance Armstrong chat at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) on the 2010 Tour Down Under podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Greipel finishes the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) attacks with Sanchez on his coat tails

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Espargne) looks to the heavens after winning the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) surveys the chaos of a crash on stage five at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
He knows it. Sanchez starts to celebrate.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Thank you! Sanchez lifts his arms as the rest of the field scramble for the minor places.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Luke Roberts (Milram) locks in a second place finish

(Image credit: Sirotti)
No doubts about the winner today. Luis Leon Sanchez grabs victory for Caisse d'Epargne

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Luke Roberts (Milram) has shown excellent form on his return to the ProTour

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) glides over the finish line

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Oscar Pereiro (Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank) mounts his steed

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) and Jens Voight (Saxo Bank) meet former Moto GP World Champion Casey Stoner before the start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mountains leader Thomas Rohregger (Milram)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Dutch Champion Koos Mourenhout (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Willunga spread the field into a long line

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) would leave his challenge until the second loop of the climb

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cult hero Arthur Vichot (Française des Jeux)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Eventual stage winner Luis Leon Sanchez climbs with the peloton on the first ascent of Willunga

(Image credit: Sirotti)
David Gutierrez (Footon-Servetto)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Matt Wilson leads his Garmin-Transitions teammate Cameron Meyer

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The peloton speed along the beach front at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Sirotti)
RadioShack at the rear of the peloton for the stage start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Prior to stage five Andre Greipel (left, HTC-Columbia) and Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) were the only riders to win stages at this year's race

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mountains leader Thomas Rohregger waits quietly as his Milram teammates share a joke on the startline

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stage five gets underway

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) leads the early breakaway

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Caisse d'Epargne slip in to position behind HTC-Columbia

(Image credit: Sirotti)
HTC-Columbia leads the Tour Down Under peloton along the beach in South Australia

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Canadian Christian Meier (Garmin-Transitions)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The 2010 Tour Down Under peloton

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) on Old Willunga

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cadel Evans (BMC) put on a show for his Aussie fans today

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans checks his finishing position

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Valeriy Dmitriyev (Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Evans shows his cards on stage five

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans (BMC) launches his attack on Old Willunga

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) leads Cadel Evans (BMC) and the Caisse d'Epargne duo of Valverde and Sanchez

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) gets his season off to a cracking start with a stage win at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jurgen Van Goolen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wonders, 'what the hell just happened?'

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans (BMC) gets a move on, on stage five

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The race wound its way through McLaren Vale in the fifth stage.

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Lance Armstrong has time for a laugh on the road.

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
The HTC-Columbia team on the front of the chasing bunch.

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
The peloton does it’s second lap along the beachfront.

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
The early break in the vineyards.

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Garmin-Transitions rider Matt Wilson leads the early break.

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
The peloton makes its way along the Aldinga Beach front.

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
The early break was chased up Old Willunga hill.

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Skoda King of the Mountain leader Thomas Rohregger won the first climb.

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Skoda King of the Mountain leader Thomas Rohregger.

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Cadel Evans was named the Hindmarsh Most Aggressive Rider of the Day.

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Valverde pips Evans for third place.

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Luis Leon Sanchez wins the stage.

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
The Caisse d’Epargne riders Sanchez and Valverde claim the points over the second climb

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Alejandro Valverde with Caisse d'Epargne teammate Luis Leon Sanchez

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Cadel Evans launched an attack on the second hill climb.

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Evans took the fight to his rivals on Old Willunga.

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
No time for a surf today.

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
The start at Snapper Point, Aldinga beach.

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Luis Leon Sanchez on the podium.

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) leads the early break.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The riders speed along the South Australian coast.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Pat McQuaid wanders through the team cars prior to the start of stage 5.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) looked tired after a hard chase to keep the leaders jersey.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) won the day's most aggressive rider jersey.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Caisse d'Epargne riders Luis Leon Sanchez and Alejandro Valverde with BMC Racing Team's Cadel Evans in the race winning move.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
HTC-Columbia string out the peloton along the beach early in the race.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
HTC-Columbia placed them selves on front during the early part of the stage.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The break were working well together as they pass Aldinga beach for the second time.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
This way to the team car mate. Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) directly after the race

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Pat McQuaid gives the thumbs up for the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Cadel Evans (BMC) finished fourth in the end.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Cadel Evans (BMC) was looking strong on the climb.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) leads Cadel Evans (BMC) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) the second time around.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Willunga Hill had a Tour de France feel with the road painted and crowd vocal.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Thomas Rohregger (Milram) attacks on the first pass of Willunga Hill.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
HTC-Columbia were still on the front with Caisse d'Epargne sitting nicely behind them.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) looks set to win his second Tour Down Under title.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The Little Engine that Could tells the story of the small train that succeeds in pulling a longer train over a mountain while repeating the motto: "I-think-I-can". Today in Willunga, Australia's Little Engine that Could, Cadel Evans, almost did the same.

Having attacked during the second ascent of Old Willunga Hill, Evans rode the final 20km of stage five at this year's Santos Tour Down Under with 2009 Vuelta a España winner Alejandro Valverde, his Caisse d'Epargne teammate Luis Leon Sanchez and young Slovakian star Peter Sagan, a formidable four-man combo that forced that big, long train - HTC-Columbia - to get over the mountain quickly if it wanted André Greipel to win overall.

In the finale it was Sanchez who prevailed for the stage win but Evans who won hearts in his home nation through his attacking riding as Greipel dodged a bullet - the 'Green Bullet' - in Valverde, who was one of the drivers of the break that almost stole the German's thunder down under.

With a gap of 31 seconds and four kilometres to ride, Evans looked in a position to take the ochre leader's jersey; a hard-charging peloton ensured this wouldn't happen and with a kilometre to go Sanchez attacked the spirited break to win the day while his fellow escapees succumbed to the clutches of the sprinters' teams.

It was a thrilling conclusion to the 148km stage; the margin between Evans' glory and Greipel's agony a matter of metres. "It was an interesting situation on the climb. I was with two Caisse d'Epargne riders who are strong finishers, which put me in a difficult position," said Evans after the finish.

"The last thing I wanted to do was lead Sanchez out for the stage because he was breathing down my neck on GC. I thought that it was better to go for something than lose everything. Having two Caisse d'Epargne riders made it a difficult situation for me, with one against me on GC and one against me for the stage so it was better to try and make an opportunity than to have nothing at all," he added.

As Evans was looking at what might have been, Greipel wasn't entertaining the idea that it might not have been his day. "There was no point in panicking - there wasn't any time to panic," said the big German. "We just needed to chase because we were down by 40 seconds - Michael Rogers, Hayden Roulston and Matthew Goss just started to chase and it was awesome."

Greipel said he's feeling confident of defending his lead, which has been whittled to 11 seconds, with Sanchez moving up to second overall and Luke Roberts a firther six seconds behind the Spaniard. He constantly paid tribute to his teammates for the work they did throughout the day. "It was just awesome from the guys - they stayed with me on the climb and Mick [Rogers] didn't want to chase his own success today," continued Greipel. "He said he wanted to stay with me, plus Hayden Roulston and Matthew Goss. They helped me up the climb and chased the front group."

"I'm just really pleased with them - they've supported me the whole week," he added.

'Stevo' and his stars make a run for it

Meanwhile, Neil Stephens' Caisse d'Epargne two big stars animated the penultimate day, a stage with fond memories for Sanchez, who sealed his 2005 overall win on Willunga, albeit at a time when the peloton only rode it once.

On that occasion he was riding with future Tour de France star Alberto Contador and it only took one ascent of 'the hill' to secure his place on general classification; this time around, five years later, it was on the second occasion he climbed Old Willunga Hill that opened up his chances of stealing an almost-impossible victory.

With 20km to race the time had come for Sanchez and Valverde to chance their arm in pursuit of the stage and the overall - with Evans as a companion and Sagan chipping in well, the four men looked like staying away to share the spoils when they turned off McMurtie Rd and into the final five kilometres.

But with HTC-Columbia turning on the afterburners behind the quartet stumbled at the final hurdle - the final kilometre - at which time Sanchez kicked hard to gain valuable bonus seconds while his companions fell victim to the clutches of the peloton.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3:29:39
2Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram0:00:02
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:04
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:06
6Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
7Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
8Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
9Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky0:00:09
10Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
11Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
12Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha
13Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
14Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
15Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
16Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
17Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia
18Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
19Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
20Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto
21Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
22Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale
23Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
24Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
25Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
26Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
27Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
28Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
29George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
31Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
32Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto
33Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack
34Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
35René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale
36Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
37Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
38Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
39Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
40Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
41Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
42Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
43Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
44Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
45Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
46Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha
47Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
48Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia
49Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
50Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:27
51Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia0:00:37
52Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:01:21
53Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha
54Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha0:01:35
55Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:01:48
56Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:52
57Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia
58Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank0:02:21
59Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
60Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
61Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
62Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
63Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
64Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
65Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
67Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
68Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
69Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
70Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
71Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia
72Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
73Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
75Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
76Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
77David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto
78Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
79Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
80Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
81Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:06:23
82Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
83David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
84Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha
85Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
87Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
88Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
89Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
90Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
91Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
92Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto
93Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
94Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
95Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
96Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky
97Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky
98Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
99Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
100Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha
101Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
102Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
103Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
104Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto
105Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
106Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
107Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
108Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
109Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
110Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:08:07
111Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
112Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:09:19
113Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia
114Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
115Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto
116Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
117Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
118Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia
119Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
120Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
121Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
122Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
123Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
124Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
125Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram
126David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto
127Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
128Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
129Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

Mountains 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana16pts
2Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram12
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions8
4Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha6
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4

Mountains 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne16pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo6
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack4

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana6pts
2Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha4
3Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha6pts
2Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana4
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions2

Stage finish sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne8pts
2Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram6
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caisse d'Epargne10:29:10
2Garmin - Transitions0:00:11
3Liquigas Doimo
4Team Radioshack
5Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:14
6Team Katusha
7Astana
8Euskaltel - Euskadi
9Francaise Des Jeux
10HTC-Columbia0:00:42
11Team Saxo Bank0:01:57
12Milram0:02:16
13BMC Racing Team0:02:21
14Uni SA - Australia0:02:26
15Footon-Servetto-Fuji
16Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:44
17Team Sky0:04:38
18Rabobank0:06:50
19Quick Step0:08:40

General Classification after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia16:53:45
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:11
3Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram0:00:17
4Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha0:00:20
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
6Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky0:00:24
7Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha0:00:25
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:26
9Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:00:27
10Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:00:29
11Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions0:00:30
12Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
13George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
14René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale
15Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
16Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
17Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
19Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:32
20Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto0:00:39
21Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto
22Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
23Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:46
24Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:47
25Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia0:00:58
26Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha0:01:11
27Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:19
28Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:24
29Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:01:31
30Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:38
31Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack0:01:49
32Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:01:54
33Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia0:01:55
34Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:13
35Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:20
36Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:02:36
37Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:02:38
38Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha0:02:42
39Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack0:02:45
40Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:02:49
41Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana0:02:57
42Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:02:58
43Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana0:03:02
44Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:03:07
45Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:10
46Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:03:12
47Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia0:03:14
48Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:17
49Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:03:32
50Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:36
51Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:43
52Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:34
53Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:04:37
54Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:42
55Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions0:04:58
56Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha
57Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:04:59
58Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:05:27
59Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:06:23
60Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana0:06:47
61Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky0:07:16
62Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
63Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
64Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:07:23
65Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:07:36
66Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:07:38
67Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:08
68Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:08:31
69Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:09:08
70Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky0:09:10
71Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:09:13
72Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:09:31
73Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana0:09:46
74Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:10:07
75Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:16
76Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:10:39
77Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank0:10:52
78Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia0:10:53
79David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto0:11:39
80Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:11:41
81Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:53
82Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia0:12:55
83Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:13:03
84Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:13:06
85Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:22
86Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:13:37
87Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:13:41
88Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:34
89Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:14:42
90Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto0:15:04
91Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:16:13
92Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:17:34
93Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:17:46
94Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:57
95Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:18:06
96Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha0:18:08
97Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky0:18:15
98Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:29
99Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:18:54
100Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:19:09
101Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:19:28
102Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:19:39
103Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto0:19:45
104Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:20:02
105Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:20:16
106Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:26
107Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux0:22:36
108Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:23:09
109Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha0:23:28
110Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:24:17
111Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia0:25:00
112Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:25:37
113Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:25:51
114Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:26:56
115Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
116Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:27:33
117Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram0:28:02
118Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:28:03
119Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:28:47
120Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:28:49
121David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto0:29:04
122Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:29:10
123Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto0:29:35
124Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:29:43
125Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:30:21
126Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:30:32
127David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:32:22
128Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram0:32:34
129Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:36:18

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram54pts
2David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia28
3Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana24
4Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia22
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne16
6Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14
7Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
8Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram12
9Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale12
10Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
12Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions8
13Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank8
14Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
15Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
16Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha6
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo6
18Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale6
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack4
20Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
21Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia24pts
2David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia16
3Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
4Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
5Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha10
6Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana10
7Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha10
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne10
9Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram8
10Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne8
11Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale8
12Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto8
13Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
14Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team6
15Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale6
16Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram6
17Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky6
18Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack6
19Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
20Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
21Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4
22Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank4
23Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4
24Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
25Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4
26Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana2
27Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions2
28Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
29Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions2
30Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16:54:11
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux0:00:13
3Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:20
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:53
5Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:58
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:12
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:01:28
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:02:44
9Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:10
10Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:17
11Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:08
12Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions0:04:32
13Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:05:01
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:06:57
15Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:07:12
16Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:42
17Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:08:05
18Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:08:47
19Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:09:05
20Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:50
21Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia0:10:27
22Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:12:40
23Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:13:15
24Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:08
25Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:15:47
26Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:17:08
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:17:20
28Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:31
29Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:17:40
30Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha0:17:42
31Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:18:28
32Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:19:02
33Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:19:36
34Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha0:23:02
35Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:23:51
36Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:30
37Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:27:07
38Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:27:37
39Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:28:23
40David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto0:28:38
41Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:35:52

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2R La Mondiale50:42:45
2Caisse d'Epargne0:00:02
3Garmin - Transitions0:00:29
4Team Katusha0:00:32
5HTC-Columbia0:00:51
6Team Radioshack0:00:56
7Astana0:00:58
8Liquigas Doimo0:01:08
9Francaise Des Jeux0:01:40
10Milram0:02:02
11BMC Racing Team0:02:07
12Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:02:29
13Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:39
14Team Sky0:04:24
15Team Saxo Bank0:04:36
16Uni SA - Australia0:05:15
17Rabobank0:08:02
18Omega Pharma - Lotto0:12:18
19Quick Step0:18:38

