The Little Engine that Could tells the story of the small train that succeeds in pulling a longer train over a mountain while repeating the motto: "I-think-I-can". Today in Willunga, Australia's Little Engine that Could, Cadel Evans, almost did the same.

Having attacked during the second ascent of Old Willunga Hill, Evans rode the final 20km of stage five at this year's Santos Tour Down Under with 2009 Vuelta a España winner Alejandro Valverde, his Caisse d'Epargne teammate Luis Leon Sanchez and young Slovakian star Peter Sagan, a formidable four-man combo that forced that big, long train - HTC-Columbia - to get over the mountain quickly if it wanted André Greipel to win overall.

In the finale it was Sanchez who prevailed for the stage win but Evans who won hearts in his home nation through his attacking riding as Greipel dodged a bullet - the 'Green Bullet' - in Valverde, who was one of the drivers of the break that almost stole the German's thunder down under.

With a gap of 31 seconds and four kilometres to ride, Evans looked in a position to take the ochre leader's jersey; a hard-charging peloton ensured this wouldn't happen and with a kilometre to go Sanchez attacked the spirited break to win the day while his fellow escapees succumbed to the clutches of the sprinters' teams.

It was a thrilling conclusion to the 148km stage; the margin between Evans' glory and Greipel's agony a matter of metres. "It was an interesting situation on the climb. I was with two Caisse d'Epargne riders who are strong finishers, which put me in a difficult position," said Evans after the finish.

"The last thing I wanted to do was lead Sanchez out for the stage because he was breathing down my neck on GC. I thought that it was better to go for something than lose everything. Having two Caisse d'Epargne riders made it a difficult situation for me, with one against me on GC and one against me for the stage so it was better to try and make an opportunity than to have nothing at all," he added.

As Evans was looking at what might have been, Greipel wasn't entertaining the idea that it might not have been his day. "There was no point in panicking - there wasn't any time to panic," said the big German. "We just needed to chase because we were down by 40 seconds - Michael Rogers, Hayden Roulston and Matthew Goss just started to chase and it was awesome."

Greipel said he's feeling confident of defending his lead, which has been whittled to 11 seconds, with Sanchez moving up to second overall and Luke Roberts a firther six seconds behind the Spaniard. He constantly paid tribute to his teammates for the work they did throughout the day. "It was just awesome from the guys - they stayed with me on the climb and Mick [Rogers] didn't want to chase his own success today," continued Greipel. "He said he wanted to stay with me, plus Hayden Roulston and Matthew Goss. They helped me up the climb and chased the front group."

"I'm just really pleased with them - they've supported me the whole week," he added.

'Stevo' and his stars make a run for it

Meanwhile, Neil Stephens' Caisse d'Epargne two big stars animated the penultimate day, a stage with fond memories for Sanchez, who sealed his 2005 overall win on Willunga, albeit at a time when the peloton only rode it once.

On that occasion he was riding with future Tour de France star Alberto Contador and it only took one ascent of 'the hill' to secure his place on general classification; this time around, five years later, it was on the second occasion he climbed Old Willunga Hill that opened up his chances of stealing an almost-impossible victory.

With 20km to race the time had come for Sanchez and Valverde to chance their arm in pursuit of the stage and the overall - with Evans as a companion and Sagan chipping in well, the four men looked like staying away to share the spoils when they turned off McMurtie Rd and into the final five kilometres.

But with HTC-Columbia turning on the afterburners behind the quartet stumbled at the final hurdle - the final kilometre - at which time Sanchez kicked hard to gain valuable bonus seconds while his companions fell victim to the clutches of the peloton.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3:29:39 2 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 0:00:02 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:04 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:06 6 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 7 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 8 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 9 Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky 0:00:09 10 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 11 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 12 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha 13 Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 14 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 15 Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 16 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 17 Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia 18 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack 19 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto 21 Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale 22 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale 23 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 24 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 25 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 26 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 27 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 28 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 29 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha 31 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 32 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto 33 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack 34 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 35 René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale 36 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 37 Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 38 Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 39 Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 40 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 41 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 42 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 43 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 44 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 45 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack 46 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha 47 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 48 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia 49 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 50 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:27 51 Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia 0:00:37 52 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:01:21 53 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha 54 Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha 0:01:35 55 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:48 56 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:52 57 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia 58 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:21 59 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 60 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 61 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 62 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 63 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 64 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 65 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 66 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 67 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 68 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 69 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 70 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 71 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia 72 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 73 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 75 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 76 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions 77 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto 78 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 79 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 80 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 81 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:06:23 82 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 83 David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 84 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha 85 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 87 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 88 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 89 Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 90 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 91 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 92 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto 93 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 94 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 95 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 96 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky 97 Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky 98 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 99 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 100 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha 101 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 102 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 103 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 104 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto 105 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 106 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 107 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 108 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 109 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 110 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:08:07 111 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 112 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:09:19 113 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia 114 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 115 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto 116 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 117 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 118 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia 119 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 120 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 121 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 122 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 123 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 124 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 125 Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram 126 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto 127 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 128 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 129 Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

Mountains 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 16 pts 2 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 12 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 8 4 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha 6 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 4

Mountains 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 16 pts 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 6 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack 4

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 6 pts 2 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha 4 3 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha 6 pts 2 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 4 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 2

Stage finish sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 pts 2 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 6 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caisse d'Epargne 10:29:10 2 Garmin - Transitions 0:00:11 3 Liquigas Doimo 4 Team Radioshack 5 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:14 6 Team Katusha 7 Astana 8 Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 Francaise Des Jeux 10 HTC-Columbia 0:00:42 11 Team Saxo Bank 0:01:57 12 Milram 0:02:16 13 BMC Racing Team 0:02:21 14 Uni SA - Australia 0:02:26 15 Footon-Servetto-Fuji 16 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:44 17 Team Sky 0:04:38 18 Rabobank 0:06:50 19 Quick Step 0:08:40

General Classification after Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia 16:53:45 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:11 3 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 0:00:17 4 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha 0:00:20 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 6 Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky 0:00:24 7 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha 0:00:25 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:26 9 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:27 10 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:00:29 11 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:30 12 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 13 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale 15 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 16 Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale 17 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 19 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:32 20 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto 0:00:39 21 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto 22 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 23 Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:46 24 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:47 25 Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia 0:00:58 26 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha 0:01:11 27 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:19 28 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:24 29 Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:01:31 30 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:38 31 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:01:49 32 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:54 33 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia 0:01:55 34 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:13 35 Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:20 36 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:02:36 37 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:02:38 38 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha 0:02:42 39 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack 0:02:45 40 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:02:49 41 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 0:02:57 42 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:02:58 43 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 0:03:02 44 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:03:07 45 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:10 46 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:03:12 47 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia 0:03:14 48 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:17 49 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:03:32 50 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:36 51 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:43 52 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:34 53 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:37 54 Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:42 55 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions 0:04:58 56 Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha 57 Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:04:59 58 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:05:27 59 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:06:23 60 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 0:06:47 61 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky 0:07:16 62 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 63 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 64 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:07:23 65 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:36 66 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:07:38 67 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:08 68 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:08:31 69 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:08 70 Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky 0:09:10 71 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:13 72 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:09:31 73 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 0:09:46 74 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:10:07 75 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:16 76 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:10:39 77 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 0:10:52 78 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia 0:10:53 79 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto 0:11:39 80 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:11:41 81 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:53 82 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia 0:12:55 83 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:03 84 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:13:06 85 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:22 86 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:13:37 87 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:41 88 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:34 89 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:14:42 90 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto 0:15:04 91 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:16:13 92 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:17:34 93 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:17:46 94 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:57 95 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:18:06 96 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha 0:18:08 97 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:15 98 Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:29 99 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:18:54 100 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:19:09 101 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:28 102 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:19:39 103 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto 0:19:45 104 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:20:02 105 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:20:16 106 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:26 107 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 0:22:36 108 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:23:09 109 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha 0:23:28 110 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:24:17 111 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia 0:25:00 112 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:25:37 113 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:25:51 114 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:26:56 115 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 116 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:27:33 117 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 0:28:02 118 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:28:03 119 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:28:47 120 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:28:49 121 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto 0:29:04 122 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:29:10 123 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto 0:29:35 124 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:29:43 125 Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:30:21 126 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:30:32 127 David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:32:22 128 Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram 0:32:34 129 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:36:18

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 54 pts 2 David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 28 3 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 24 4 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 22 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 16 6 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 7 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 8 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 12 9 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 12 10 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 12 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 8 13 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 8 14 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 15 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 16 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha 6 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 6 18 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 6 19 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack 4 20 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 21 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 4

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia 24 pts 2 David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 16 3 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 4 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 5 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha 10 6 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 10 7 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha 10 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 9 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 8 10 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 11 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 8 12 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto 8 13 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 14 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 6 15 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 6 16 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 6 17 Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky 6 18 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 6 19 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 20 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 21 Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 4 22 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 4 23 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 4 24 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 25 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 4 26 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 2 27 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 2 28 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 29 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 2 30 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16:54:11 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 0:00:13 3 Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:20 4 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:53 5 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:58 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:12 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:28 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:02:44 9 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:10 10 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:17 11 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:08 12 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions 0:04:32 13 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:05:01 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:06:57 15 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:07:12 16 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:42 17 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:08:05 18 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:47 19 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:09:05 20 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:50 21 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia 0:10:27 22 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:12:40 23 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:15 24 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:08 25 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:15:47 26 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:17:08 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:17:20 28 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:31 29 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:17:40 30 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha 0:17:42 31 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:18:28 32 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:02 33 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:19:36 34 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha 0:23:02 35 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:23:51 36 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:30 37 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:27:07 38 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:27:37 39 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:28:23 40 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto 0:28:38 41 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:35:52