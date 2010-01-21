Trending

Cardoso claims Footon's first ProTour win

,

Portuguese rider creates upset ahead of the stars in Stirling

Image 1 of 129

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) wins stage three of the Tour Down Under.

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) wins stage three of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 129

Manuel Cardoso (Footon Servetto) celebrates his first ProTour stage victory over Alejandro Valverde and Cadel Evans.

Manuel Cardoso (Footon Servetto) celebrates his first ProTour stage victory over Alejandro Valverde and Cadel Evans.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 129

Portuguese national road champion Manuel Cardoso (Footon Servetto) rides a unique gold and white Fuji frame, the only one in the team's collection Down Under.

Portuguese national road champion Manuel Cardoso (Footon Servetto) rides a unique gold and white Fuji frame, the only one in the team's collection Down Under.
(Image credit: Greg Johnson)
Image 4 of 129

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) prepares for the podium ceremony.

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) prepares for the podium ceremony.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 129

Cadel Evans (BMC) happy after a strong 3rd place finish on stage 3.

Cadel Evans (BMC) happy after a strong 3rd place finish on stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 129

George Hincapie (BMC) on the ground after crashing on stage 3.

George Hincapie (BMC) on the ground after crashing on stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 129

Thomas Vaitkus gets advice from the Radioshack team car.

Thomas Vaitkus gets advice from the Radioshack team car.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 129

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 129

Manuel Cardoso (Footon Servetto) rejoices in his win.

Manuel Cardoso (Footon Servetto) rejoices in his win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 129

The bunch speeds along on a hot day Down Under.

The bunch speeds along on a hot day Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 129

Cadel Evans (BMC) had a good day in the TDU on stage three.

Cadel Evans (BMC) had a good day in the TDU on stage three.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 12 of 129

The peloton climbs a hill on stage three of TDU.

The peloton climbs a hill on stage three of TDU.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 13 of 129

It was a clear but hot day for the peloton on stage three.

It was a clear but hot day for the peloton on stage three.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 14 of 129

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) maintained the overall lead.

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) maintained the overall lead.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 15 of 129

Cadel Evans goes back to the BMC team car with Mauro Santambrogio for help getting back on.

Cadel Evans goes back to the BMC team car with Mauro Santambrogio for help getting back on.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 16 of 129

Lance Armstrong faces the cameras on stage 3.

Lance Armstrong faces the cameras on stage 3.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 17 of 129

Gert Steegmans (Radioshack) rises above the peloton.

Gert Steegmans (Radioshack) rises above the peloton.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 18 of 129

Jack Bobridge (Garmin) attacks the peloton on stage 3 of the TDU.

Jack Bobridge (Garmin) attacks the peloton on stage 3 of the TDU.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 19 of 129

Jack "Jacky Bobby" Bobridge (Garmin) on the attack on stage three.

Jack "Jacky Bobby" Bobridge (Garmin) on the attack on stage three.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 20 of 129

Old friends Lance Armstrong and George Hincapie share a joke.

Old friends Lance Armstrong and George Hincapie share a joke.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 21 of 129

The HTC-Columbia train gets to work for Greipel.

The HTC-Columbia train gets to work for Greipel.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 22 of 129

Alexandre Pluchkin (Katusha) with Reni Mandri (AG2R)

Alexandre Pluchkin (Katusha) with Reni Mandri (AG2R)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 129

Manuel Cardoso (Footon Servetto)

Manuel Cardoso (Footon Servetto)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 129

Manuel Cardoso, the Portuguese champion, heads to the win on stage 3

Manuel Cardoso, the Portuguese champion, heads to the win on stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 129

Simon Clarke (UniSA) cools off on a hot day Down Under.

Simon Clarke (UniSA) cools off on a hot day Down Under.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 129

The Radioshack team paces Armstrong back into the group.

The Radioshack team paces Armstrong back into the group.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 129

Manuel Cardoso (Footon Servetto) takes his first ProTour win

Manuel Cardoso (Footon Servetto) takes his first ProTour win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 129

Manuel Cardoso (Footon Servetto Fuji) wins stage 3

Manuel Cardoso (Footon Servetto Fuji) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 129

Allan Davis (Astana)

Allan Davis (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 129

Pass around the baby wallaby...

Pass around the baby wallaby...
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 129

Allan Davis' new friend

Allan Davis' new friend
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 129

A nice cooling piece of watermelon for Allan Davis (Astana)

A nice cooling piece of watermelon for Allan Davis (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 129

Manuel Cardoso continues to celebrate well after the finish of stage 3's win.

Manuel Cardoso continues to celebrate well after the finish of stage 3's win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 129

The sprint into Stirling was harder than most expected.

The sprint into Stirling was harder than most expected.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 129

2K to go for Evans to the KOM.

2K to go for Evans to the KOM.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 129

Lance Armstrong was well protected by his Radioshack team.

Lance Armstrong was well protected by his Radioshack team.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 129

The peloton in the feed zone on stage 3.

The peloton in the feed zone on stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 129

The Sky team studies the road book.

The Sky team studies the road book.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 129

The beautiful landscape of stage 3 to Stirling.

The beautiful landscape of stage 3 to Stirling.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 129

Karsten Kroon (BMC) on the attack with Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions)

Karsten Kroon (BMC) on the attack with Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 129

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) with the victory.

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) with the victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 129

Thomas Vaitkus (Radioshack)

Thomas Vaitkus (Radioshack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 129

The Tour Down Under was more than just a sprinter's race on stage 3

The Tour Down Under was more than just a sprinter's race on stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 129

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) finishes a tough day out

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) finishes a tough day out
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 129

The peloton baked in oven-like conditions on stage three

The peloton baked in oven-like conditions on stage three
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 129

Julian Dean (Garmin-Transitions) rolls across the line

Julian Dean (Garmin-Transitions) rolls across the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 129

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) checks his position as Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) continues his celebrations

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) checks his position as Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) continues his celebrations
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 129

Baden Cook (Saxo Bank) waits for assistance from his team car

Baden Cook (Saxo Bank) waits for assistance from his team car
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 129

Give me a home amongst the gum trees: The Tour Down Under peloton approaches

Give me a home amongst the gum trees: The Tour Down Under peloton approaches
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 129

Greipel obliges his fans in South Australia

Greipel obliges his fans in South Australia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 129

The Tour Down Under sign on for stage three awaits the riders

The Tour Down Under sign on for stage three awaits the riders
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 129

Up close and personal with André Greipel (HTC-Columbia)

Up close and personal with André Greipel (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 129

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) looks relaxed on the startline

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) looks relaxed on the startline
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 129

The peloton mass at the start

The peloton mass at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 129

Reigning Tour Down Under Champion Allan Davis (Astana) gets to grips with a local

Reigning Tour Down Under Champion Allan Davis (Astana) gets to grips with a local
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 129

Euskaltel riders wait for the start

Euskaltel riders wait for the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 129

Cadel Evans (BMC) greets a furry fan

Cadel Evans (BMC) greets a furry fan
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 129

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 129

Katusha calm themselves before kick-off

Katusha calm themselves before kick-off
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 129

Would the real Alejandro Valverde please stand up

Would the real Alejandro Valverde please stand up
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 129

What's that Skip? Gonna be hot today, you say.

What's that Skip? Gonna be hot today, you say.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 129

Cadel Evans (BMC) with another famous Australian

Cadel Evans (BMC) with another famous Australian
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 129

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto)

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 129

Cadel Evans finishes the stage

Cadel Evans finishes the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 129

Evans and Valverde duked it out for second place

Evans and Valverde duked it out for second place
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 129

Job done: Cardoso winds down after his flying finish

Job done: Cardoso winds down after his flying finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 129

The Portuguese national Champion Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto)

The Portuguese national Champion Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 129

Cardoso finishes just ahead of the chasing pack

Cardoso finishes just ahead of the chasing pack
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 129

Simon Clarke (UniSA) leads Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions)

Simon Clarke (UniSA) leads Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 129

Stage three winner Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto)

Stage three winner Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 129

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) on the podium at the Tour Down Under

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) on the podium at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 129

Manuel Cardoso at full gas as the battle rages behind him

Manuel Cardoso at full gas as the battle rages behind him
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 129

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto)

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 129

Euskaltel's young team had a tough day yesterday as they fell victim to a number of crashes

Euskaltel's young team had a tough day yesterday as they fell victim to a number of crashes
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 129

Euskaltel-Euskadi have sent a young team full of ProTour debutants to the Tour Down Under

Euskaltel-Euskadi have sent a young team full of ProTour debutants to the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 129

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) and Simon Clarke (UniSA) crack on with things in stage three

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) and Simon Clarke (UniSA) crack on with things in stage three
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 129

Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack) rides in the peloton

Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack) rides in the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 129

Saxo Bank maintained a presence at the front of the peloton

Saxo Bank maintained a presence at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 129

The peloton climb on stage three of the Tour Down Under

The peloton climb on stage three of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 129

HTC-Columbia help to control proceedings

HTC-Columbia help to control proceedings
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 81 of 129

Milram were active today

Milram were active today
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 82 of 129

The break continues its effort on stage three

The break continues its effort on stage three
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 83 of 129

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) finishes a day of hard labour Down Under

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) finishes a day of hard labour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 84 of 129

Karsten Kroon (BMC) leads his breakaway companions

Karsten Kroon (BMC) leads his breakaway companions
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 85 of 129

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) kills time at the start in Unley

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) kills time at the start in Unley
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 86 of 129

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) rides in the bunch on stage three

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) rides in the bunch on stage three
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 87 of 129

Caisse d'Epargne make themselves known as they work for leader Alejandro Valverde

Caisse d'Epargne make themselves known as they work for leader Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 88 of 129

Manuel Cardoso is mobbed by his Footon-Serv

Manuel Cardoso is mobbed by his Footon-Servetto teammates after his gritty stage victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 89 of 129

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) wins at the Tour Down Under

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) wins at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 129

Encouragement for Luke Roberts and Thomas Rohregger on Wickhams Hill

Encouragement for Luke Roberts and Thomas Rohregger on Wickhams Hill
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 91 of 129

World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC) in the thick of things Down Under

World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC) in the thick of things Down Under
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 92 of 129

Jack Bobridge (Garmin) gets things moving in the break

Jack Bobridge (Garmin) gets things moving in the break
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 93 of 129

Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack), Ludovic Turpin (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)

Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack), Ludovic Turpin (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 94 of 129

Jack Bobridge (Garmin) attacks the peloton

Jack Bobridge (Garmin) attacks the peloton
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 95 of 129

The flag drops for the start of stage three

The flag drops for the start of stage three
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 96 of 129

I've got one of those tops too, you know?: Former Tour Down Under Champion Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank) gives current race leader Greipel (HTC-Columbia) a pat on the back at the start

I've got one of those tops too, you know?: Former Tour Down Under Champion Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank) gives current race leader Greipel (HTC-Columbia) a pat on the back at the start
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 97 of 129

Matt Wilson and Jack Bobridge of Garmin-Transitions at the start line in Unley

Matt Wilson and Jack Bobridge of Garmin-Transitions at the start line in Unley
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 98 of 129

Luke Roberts (right) and Thomas Rohregger are first over Wickhams Hill

Luke Roberts (right) and Thomas Rohregger are first over Wickhams Hill
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 99 of 129

Riders pass the distinctive native flora of Australia

Riders pass the distinctive native flora of Australia
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 100 of 129

Simon Clarke (UniSA) and Karsten Kroon (BMC)

Simon Clarke (UniSA) and Karsten Kroon (BMC)
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 101 of 129

Greipel maintained his overall lead today

Greipel maintained his overall lead today
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 102 of 129

ISD-Neri's Simon Clarke is racing for the UniSA team at the Tour Down Under. He picked up the most agressive rider's jersey today.

ISD-Neri's Simon Clarke is racing for the UniSA team at the Tour Down Under. He picked up the most agressive rider's jersey today.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 103 of 129

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) acknowledges something higher from the podium.

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) acknowledges something higher from the podium.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 104 of 129

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) took his team's second win of the season, after Rafael Valls' win at the Tour de San Luis on Tuesday

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) took his team's second win of the season, after Rafael Valls' win at the Tour de San Luis on Tuesday
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 105 of 129

Cardoso clings to a small lead as he approaches the finish

Cardoso clings to a small lead as he approaches the finish
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 106 of 129

Ahem: Greipel clears his throat on stage three

Ahem: Greipel clears his throat on stage three
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 107 of 129

The Tour Down Under stays together on stage three

The Tour Down Under stays together on stage three
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 108 of 129

The ever popular Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) leads Simon Clarke (UniSA) in the break

The ever popular Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) leads Simon Clarke (UniSA) in the break
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 109 of 129

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia)

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 110 of 129

Thomas Rohregger (Milram) was all smiles as he received his KOM jersey.

Thomas Rohregger (Milram) was all smiles as he received his KOM jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 111 of 129

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) retained the leader

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) retained the leader
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 112 of 129

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) cools down after a hot day in the saddle.

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) cools down after a hot day in the saddle.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 113 of 129

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) at the sign on.

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) at the sign on.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 114 of 129

Cadel Evans (BMC) caught up with a fellow Aussie at the start.

Cadel Evans (BMC) caught up with a fellow Aussie at the start.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 115 of 129

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) has a quick bite before stage 3 commenced.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) has a quick bite before stage 3 commenced.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 116 of 129

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) is always popular with the fans.

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) is always popular with the fans.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 117 of 129

The podium girls have a chat with Unley

The podium girls have a chat with Unley
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 118 of 129

Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) went for an early break, but was quickly wrapped up.

Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) went for an early break, but was quickly wrapped up.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 119 of 129

Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) leads the peloton during the high speed earl kilometres.

Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) leads the peloton during the high speed earl kilometres.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 120 of 129

Simon Clarke (UniSA-Australian National Team) leads Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) as they pass the finish line with one lap to go.

Simon Clarke (UniSA-Australian National Team) leads Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) as they pass the finish line with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 121 of 129

The break rode under some old gum trees.

The break rode under some old gum trees.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 122 of 129

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) leads Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) on their break attempt.

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) leads Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) on their break attempt.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 123 of 129

Matthew Wilson (Garmin-Transitions) stocks up on some water supplies.

Matthew Wilson (Garmin-Transitions) stocks up on some water supplies.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 124 of 129

Mathieu Perget (Caisse D'Epargne) on Wickhams Hill Road, pushing to stay with the leaders.

Mathieu Perget (Caisse D'Epargne) on Wickhams Hill Road, pushing to stay with the leaders.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 125 of 129

Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack) on the front of a small break.

Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack) on the front of a small break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 126 of 129

Juan Ripoll Horrach (Katusha) tries to shake things up.

Juan Ripoll Horrach (Katusha) tries to shake things up.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 127 of 129

Portugal's Manuel Cardoso (Footon Servetto) signs on for the Tour Down Under's second stage.

Portugal's Manuel Cardoso (Footon Servetto) signs on for the Tour Down Under's second stage.
(Image credit: Greg Johnson)
Image 128 of 129

Thomas Rohregger (Team Milram) and Luke Roberts (Team Milram) broke away on the way to the King of the Mountains.

Thomas Rohregger (Team Milram) and Luke Roberts (Team Milram) broke away on the way to the King of the Mountains.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 129 of 129

HTC-Columbia lead the peloton as it chases back the break.

HTC-Columbia lead the peloton as it chases back the break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

It could have been a scene from an Ardennes Classic: a tough circuit, a hilly finale and Alejandro Valverde head-to-head with World Champion Cadel Evans. The only difference was that today's race was in Australia, in January and neither of these two stars won.

That honour went to Portuguese national champion Manuel Cardoso, however.

Bursting forth from a Caisse d'Epargne-controlled peloton, Cardoso held off Valverde and Evans in the closing metres of a hilly 132km romp from Unley to Stirling to open Footon-Servetto's ProTour victory account for 2010 and record his first win as a ProTour rider.

In the process he poured rain over the sprinters' parade on a day when the Mercury touched 40 degrees Celsius, the hottest day of this year's Santos Tour Down Under and an element that played its part in the stage result.

"I was extremely happy to have won the tough stage to Stirling," said Cardoso after the finish. "Once the attack had been closed Caisse d'Epargne did a lot of work on the front in preparation for the finish but I was able to make a big move in the final kilometre."

The attack he spoke of came in the final third of the stage, when a dangerous move featuring Simon Clarke (UniSA-Australia) and Karsten Kroon (BMC Racing) got away after 70km before the duo was joined by Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Doimo), Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) and Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions).

The break animated the run in to Stirling before Caisse d'Epargne took over the duties of peloton patrol during the final lap around the leafy town in an attempt to set up one of its three-pronged attack force: Alejandro Valverde, the proven Ardennes Classics performer and Vuelta a España champion, Jose Rojas, who has a track record of performing well at the Tour Down Under and Luis Leon Sanchez, the 2005 Tour Down Under champion.

Whilst the team's toil didn't net the victory Neil Stephens' men had hoped for, it did bring Valverde and Evans into play and relegated the sprinters to also-rans.

"Coming into the last kilometre it was like riding a race in slow motion, everyone was so exhausted," explained Evans. "When I saw that it looked like they had the leadouts going - Sky, Rabobank... when they started to accelerate they blew.

"I was just following the wheels through [the group] and it looked like Caisse d'Epargne had enough guys left to follow close to Cardoso but obviously not and I couldn't come round him," he added.

"I was on Graeme Brown's wheel with 700m to go and he's just gone out into the wind and just stopped completely - for a lot of the sprinters here it's a little bit different and of course it changes. It's not often I get into the last kilometre with Robbie McEwen... in fact, never! It was a tough little race, early in the season."

Valverde had been tipped by some to take the win in today's stage and admitted after the finish that having been protected well by his teammates during the finishing circuits around Stirling, a moment's hesitation cost him line honours. "It was great, they worked really hard," he said. "It was a little complicated towards the finish and it was a really good finale for me but Cardoso went...

"I was on Cadel Evans' wheel and I thought he was going to go but I had a moment of doubt and I couldn't catch up to him [Cardoso] although I was able to get second."

The Spaniard is one of the race's star attractions and lived up to that billing today but isn't making grand predictions about his next move. "At the moment we're really happy that we've been able to come here and do a good block of work - the form's coming on well now so let's just take things day-by-day," he explained.

But fortune favours the brave, and Cardoso showed plenty of ticker in the final kilometre to have the locals guessing who the victor was in the Portuguese national champion's jersey. "It was really important for me - it's my first pro race, first pro team, first ProTour victory for me and the team, so it's a very important win," he said.

"Muy caluroso..." ["Very hot"]

With the ocean beckoning to the right of the riders, today's stage got off to a choppy start with a flurry of breaks taking flight before returning just as quickly as the peloton rode away from Adelaide on the Southern Expressway.

A group of nine went clear, but five sat up after the first intermediate sprint, leaving only Sebastien Rosseler (Team RadioShack), Juan Ripoll Horrach (Katyusha), Perget Mathieu (Caisse d'Epargne) and Peter McDonald (UniSA) off the front.

Mathieu Perget (Caisse d'Epargne) and Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi) bridged to the group at the base of the King of the Mountains climb, where the race took on a different shape. Thomas Rohregger (Team Milram) and Luke Roberts (Team Milram) surged through the lead group and up the road to win the KOM sprint, before sitting up.

Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) and Cameron Meyer (Garmin Transitions) were the next leaders down the road as a chase group that went in search of the pair brought about its demise while the peloton’s reaction closed down both moves.

A break formed by Simon Clarke (Team UniSA) and Karsten Kroon (BMC Racing Team) was quickly joined by Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions), Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Doimo) and Jens Voigt (Team Saxo Bank). The quintet maintained a lead into the first lap of the Stirling finishing circuit, where both Wes Sulzberger (Française des Jeux) and Baden Cooke (Team Saxo Bank) suffered ill-timed mechanical issues.

As Caisse d'Epargne put the hurt on back in the peloton, Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharama – Lotto) joined a reduced lead group of Bobridge and Clarke and as Bobridge fell by the wayside, the peloton opened the throttle with the Spanish squad at its head.

RadioShack showed its cards inside the final 500 metres but like the HTC-Columbia's lone rider in the finale, made the move too early. Cardoso was first across the line in the uphill sprint that curves to the right, with Valverde and Evans putting on a show for the minor placings.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto3:14:38
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:01
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
5Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
6Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia
7Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
8Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
9Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
10Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
11Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
14Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
15Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha
16Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
17Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
18Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto
19Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
20Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
21George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
23Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia
24Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
25Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
26Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
27Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
28Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
29Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
30Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack
31Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky
32Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
33Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale
35Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
36Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
37Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
38Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky
39Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto
40Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha
41Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:09
42Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:12
43Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack0:00:17
44Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
45Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
46Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia0:00:24
47Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:29
48Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
49Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha
50Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
51Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
52Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
53Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
54Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:35
55David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto0:00:36
56Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
57Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
58Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:38
59Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana0:00:44
60Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha
61Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
62Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
63Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
64Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
65Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
66Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
67Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha
68Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana0:00:55
69Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
70Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
71Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
72Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia
73Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
75Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
76Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:10
77Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack0:01:39
78Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
79Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia0:01:48
80Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:51
81Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
82Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:53
83Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:01:55
84Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:02:20
85Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:21
86Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:02:32
87Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:49
88Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
89Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:33
90Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
91Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia0:03:59
92Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
93Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:04:04
94Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:04:35
95Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
96Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
97Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
98Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
99Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
100Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:57
101Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
102Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha0:07:03
103Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
104Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
105Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia
106Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
107David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:07:35
108Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:11
109Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
110Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:09:30
111Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
112David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto
113Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:09:32
114Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
115Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
116Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
117Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto
118Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:10:01
119Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
120Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
121Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram
122Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto
123Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
124Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
125Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:10:52
126Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:11:10
127Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:12:45
128Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
129Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
130Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram0:15:11
DNFTiziano Dall'antionia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram16pts
2Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram12
3Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana8
4Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia6
5Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4

Sprint 1 - McLaren Flat, km 30.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6pts
2Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana2

Sprint 2 - Echunga, km 74.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto8pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Footon-Servetto-Fuji9:43:56
2Milram0:00:01
3Bmc Racing Team
4Astana
5Garmin - Transitions
6Team Katusha
7Team Sky
8Ag2R La Mondiale
9Caisse D'epargne0:00:17
10Team Radioshack
11Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:20
12Htc-Columbia0:00:24
13Francaise Des Jeux0:00:29
14Liquigas Doimo0:00:55
15Uni Sa - Australia0:00:57
16Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:04
17Rabobank0:01:27
18Team Saxo Bank0:02:22
19Quick Step0:10:13

General Classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia9:53:38
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky0:00:14
3Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
5Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha0:00:16
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
8Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:00:19
9Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:00:20
10Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
11Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
12Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
13Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
14Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
15Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
16René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale
17Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
19George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
21Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
22Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
23Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
24Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia
25Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky
26Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack
27Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
28Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
29Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:00:27
30Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:29
31Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto
32Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
33Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto
34Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
35Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha
37Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:36
38Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
39Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:40
40Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack0:00:45
41Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:00:48
42Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha
43Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:52
44Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia
45Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions0:01:12
46Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
47Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:14
48Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
49Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:01:15
50Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky0:01:22
51Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana0:01:23
52Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia
53Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:31
54Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:01:36
55Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:01:41
56Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:43
57Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
58Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank0:01:58
59Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
60Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
61Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
62Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha
63Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:02:03
64Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:02:09
65Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
66Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:10
67Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:02:12
68Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack0:02:18
69Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:02:19
70Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia0:02:52
71Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:08
72Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:03:46
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:52
74Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:04:32
75Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:54
76Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:57
77Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:05:45
78Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:05:49
79Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:05:57
80Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:06:13
81Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto0:08:40
82Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:59
83Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia0:09:00
84David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto0:09:17
85Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:09:19
86Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:09:34
87Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:45
88Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:09:49
89Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
90Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:09:51
91Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:10:05
92Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:10:14
93Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha0:10:20
94Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:10:46
95Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:11:10
96Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:11
97Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto0:11:24
98Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:11:29
99Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:11:30
100Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:11:56
101Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:04
102Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:09
103Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux0:13:16
104Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:13:20
105Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia0:14:16
106Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:14:26
107Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:18
108Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky0:15:53
109Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha0:16:10
110Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:16:12
111Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:20
112Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:17:29
113Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:47
114Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:03
115Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:18:13
116David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto0:18:20
117Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:18:42
118Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
119David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:18:53
120Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:19:08
121Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto0:19:10
122Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:19:35
123Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:19:37
124Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:19:48
125Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:35
126Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:22:14
127Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram0:22:24
128Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:23:20
129Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:24:37
130Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram0:31:30

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram26pts
2Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia22
3David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia16
4Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14
5Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram12
6Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale12
7Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
8Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana8
9Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
10Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia16pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
3Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
4Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale8
5Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto8
6David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia8
7Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
8Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team6
9Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky6
10Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack6
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
12Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha4
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
15Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4
16Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4
17Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
18Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4
19Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana2
20Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo9:53:58
3Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux9:54:07
4Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
5Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
6Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne9:54:14
8Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi9:54:30
9Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions9:54:50
10Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo9:54:52
11Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo9:55:09
13Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia9:55:19
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux9:55:21
15Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux9:55:47
16Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia9:57:24
18Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team9:57:30
19Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team9:58:35
20Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale9:59:23
21Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia9:59:27
22Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky9:59:35
23Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia10:02:38
24Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step10:03:12
25Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step10:03:27
26Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux10:03:43
27Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha10:03:58
28Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank10:04:24
29Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank10:04:48
30Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10:06:42
31Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10:06:47
32Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions10:08:04
33Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto10:08:56
34Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha10:09:48
35Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky10:09:50
36Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10:11:25
37David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto10:11:58
38Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo10:13:13
39Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo10:15:13
40Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia10:16:58
41Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram10:18:15
42Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram10:25:08

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2R La Mondiale29:41:54
2Milram
3Bmc Racing Team
4Astana
5Team Sky
6Garmin - Transitions
7Team Katusha
8Caisse D'epargne0:00:16
9Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:00:17
10Htc-Columbia0:00:23
11Team Radioshack0:00:25
12Francaise Des Jeux0:00:46
13Liquigas Doimo0:00:54
14Rabobank0:01:26
15Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:58
16Uni Sa - Australia0:02:09
17Team Saxo Bank0:02:21
18Omega Pharma - Lotto0:08:59
19Quick Step0:10:12

 

