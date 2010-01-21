Image 1 of 129 Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) wins stage three of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 129 Manuel Cardoso (Footon Servetto) celebrates his first ProTour stage victory over Alejandro Valverde and Cadel Evans. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 129 Portuguese national road champion Manuel Cardoso (Footon Servetto) rides a unique gold and white Fuji frame, the only one in the team's collection Down Under. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 4 of 129 Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) prepares for the podium ceremony. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 129 Cadel Evans (BMC) happy after a strong 3rd place finish on stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 129 George Hincapie (BMC) on the ground after crashing on stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 129 Thomas Vaitkus gets advice from the Radioshack team car. It could have been a scene from an Ardennes Classic: a tough circuit, a hilly finale and Alejandro Valverde head-to-head with World Champion Cadel Evans. The only difference was that today's race was in Australia, in January and neither of these two stars won.

That honour went to Portuguese national champion Manuel Cardoso, however.

Bursting forth from a Caisse d'Epargne-controlled peloton, Cardoso held off Valverde and Evans in the closing metres of a hilly 132km romp from Unley to Stirling to open Footon-Servetto's ProTour victory account for 2010 and record his first win as a ProTour rider.

In the process he poured rain over the sprinters' parade on a day when the Mercury touched 40 degrees Celsius, the hottest day of this year's Santos Tour Down Under and an element that played its part in the stage result.

"I was extremely happy to have won the tough stage to Stirling," said Cardoso after the finish. "Once the attack had been closed Caisse d'Epargne did a lot of work on the front in preparation for the finish but I was able to make a big move in the final kilometre."

The attack he spoke of came in the final third of the stage, when a dangerous move featuring Simon Clarke (UniSA-Australia) and Karsten Kroon (BMC Racing) got away after 70km before the duo was joined by Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Doimo), Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) and Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions).

The break animated the run in to Stirling before Caisse d'Epargne took over the duties of peloton patrol during the final lap around the leafy town in an attempt to set up one of its three-pronged attack force: Alejandro Valverde, the proven Ardennes Classics performer and Vuelta a España champion, Jose Rojas, who has a track record of performing well at the Tour Down Under and Luis Leon Sanchez, the 2005 Tour Down Under champion.

Whilst the team's toil didn't net the victory Neil Stephens' men had hoped for, it did bring Valverde and Evans into play and relegated the sprinters to also-rans.

"Coming into the last kilometre it was like riding a race in slow motion, everyone was so exhausted," explained Evans. "When I saw that it looked like they had the leadouts going - Sky, Rabobank... when they started to accelerate they blew.

"I was just following the wheels through [the group] and it looked like Caisse d'Epargne had enough guys left to follow close to Cardoso but obviously not and I couldn't come round him," he added.

"I was on Graeme Brown's wheel with 700m to go and he's just gone out into the wind and just stopped completely - for a lot of the sprinters here it's a little bit different and of course it changes. It's not often I get into the last kilometre with Robbie McEwen... in fact, never! It was a tough little race, early in the season."

Valverde had been tipped by some to take the win in today's stage and admitted after the finish that having been protected well by his teammates during the finishing circuits around Stirling, a moment's hesitation cost him line honours. "It was great, they worked really hard," he said. "It was a little complicated towards the finish and it was a really good finale for me but Cardoso went...

"I was on Cadel Evans' wheel and I thought he was going to go but I had a moment of doubt and I couldn't catch up to him [Cardoso] although I was able to get second."

The Spaniard is one of the race's star attractions and lived up to that billing today but isn't making grand predictions about his next move. "At the moment we're really happy that we've been able to come here and do a good block of work - the form's coming on well now so let's just take things day-by-day," he explained.

But fortune favours the brave, and Cardoso showed plenty of ticker in the final kilometre to have the locals guessing who the victor was in the Portuguese national champion's jersey. "It was really important for me - it's my first pro race, first pro team, first ProTour victory for me and the team, so it's a very important win," he said.

"Muy caluroso..." ["Very hot"]

With the ocean beckoning to the right of the riders, today's stage got off to a choppy start with a flurry of breaks taking flight before returning just as quickly as the peloton rode away from Adelaide on the Southern Expressway.

A group of nine went clear, but five sat up after the first intermediate sprint, leaving only Sebastien Rosseler (Team RadioShack), Juan Ripoll Horrach (Katyusha), Perget Mathieu (Caisse d'Epargne) and Peter McDonald (UniSA) off the front.

Mathieu Perget (Caisse d'Epargne) and Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi) bridged to the group at the base of the King of the Mountains climb, where the race took on a different shape. Thomas Rohregger (Team Milram) and Luke Roberts (Team Milram) surged through the lead group and up the road to win the KOM sprint, before sitting up.

Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) and Cameron Meyer (Garmin Transitions) were the next leaders down the road as a chase group that went in search of the pair brought about its demise while the peloton’s reaction closed down both moves.

A break formed by Simon Clarke (Team UniSA) and Karsten Kroon (BMC Racing Team) was quickly joined by Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions), Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Doimo) and Jens Voigt (Team Saxo Bank). The quintet maintained a lead into the first lap of the Stirling finishing circuit, where both Wes Sulzberger (Française des Jeux) and Baden Cooke (Team Saxo Bank) suffered ill-timed mechanical issues.

As Caisse d'Epargne put the hurt on back in the peloton, Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharama – Lotto) joined a reduced lead group of Bobridge and Clarke and as Bobridge fell by the wayside, the peloton opened the throttle with the Spanish squad at its head.

RadioShack showed its cards inside the final 500 metres but like the HTC-Columbia's lone rider in the finale, made the move too early. Cardoso was first across the line in the uphill sprint that curves to the right, with Valverde and Evans putting on a show for the minor placings.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto 3:14:38 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:01 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 5 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia 7 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 8 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 9 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 10 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha 11 Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 14 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 15 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha 16 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 17 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 18 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto 19 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 20 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 21 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 23 Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia 24 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 26 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 27 Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale 28 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 29 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 30 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack 31 Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky 32 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 33 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale 35 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 36 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 37 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 38 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky 39 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto 40 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha 41 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:09 42 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:12 43 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:00:17 44 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 45 Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 46 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia 0:00:24 47 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:29 48 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 49 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha 50 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 51 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 52 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 53 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 54 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:35 55 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto 0:00:36 56 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 57 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 58 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:38 59 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 0:00:44 60 Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha 61 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 62 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions 63 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 64 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 65 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 66 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 67 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha 68 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 0:00:55 69 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 70 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 71 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 72 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia 73 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 74 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 75 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 76 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:10 77 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack 0:01:39 78 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 79 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia 0:01:48 80 Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:51 81 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 82 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:53 83 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:55 84 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:20 85 Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:21 86 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:02:32 87 Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:49 88 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 89 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:33 90 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 91 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia 0:03:59 92 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 93 Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:04:04 94 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:04:35 95 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 96 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 97 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 98 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 99 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 100 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:57 101 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 102 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha 0:07:03 103 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 104 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 105 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia 106 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 107 David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:07:35 108 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:11 109 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 110 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:09:30 111 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 112 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto 113 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:09:32 114 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 115 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 116 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 117 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto 118 Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:10:01 119 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 120 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 121 Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram 122 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto 123 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 124 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 125 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:10:52 126 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:10 127 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:12:45 128 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 129 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 130 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram 0:15:11 DNF Tiziano Dall'antionia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 16 pts 2 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 12 3 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 8 4 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 6 5 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4

Sprint 1 - McLaren Flat, km 30.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 pts 2 Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 4 3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 2

Sprint 2 - Echunga, km 74.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 4 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto 8 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Footon-Servetto-Fuji 9:43:56 2 Milram 0:00:01 3 Bmc Racing Team 4 Astana 5 Garmin - Transitions 6 Team Katusha 7 Team Sky 8 Ag2R La Mondiale 9 Caisse D'epargne 0:00:17 10 Team Radioshack 11 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:20 12 Htc-Columbia 0:00:24 13 Francaise Des Jeux 0:00:29 14 Liquigas Doimo 0:00:55 15 Uni Sa - Australia 0:00:57 16 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:04 17 Rabobank 0:01:27 18 Team Saxo Bank 0:02:22 19 Quick Step 0:10:13

General Classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia 9:53:38 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky 0:00:14 3 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha 0:00:16 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:00:19 9 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:20 10 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 11 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 12 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 13 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 14 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha 15 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 16 René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale 17 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 19 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 21 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 22 Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale 23 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 24 Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia 25 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky 26 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack 27 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 28 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 29 Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:00:27 30 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:29 31 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto 32 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 33 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto 34 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 35 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 36 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha 37 Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:36 38 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 39 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:40 40 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:00:45 41 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:48 42 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha 43 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:52 44 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia 45 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:12 46 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 47 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:14 48 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 49 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:01:15 50 Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:22 51 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 0:01:23 52 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia 53 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:31 54 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:01:36 55 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:01:41 56 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:43 57 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 58 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:58 59 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 60 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 61 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 62 Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha 63 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:02:03 64 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:02:09 65 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 66 Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:10 67 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:12 68 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack 0:02:18 69 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:02:19 70 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia 0:02:52 71 Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:08 72 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:03:46 73 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:52 74 Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:04:32 75 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:54 76 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:57 77 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:05:45 78 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:05:49 79 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:57 80 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:06:13 81 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto 0:08:40 82 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:59 83 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia 0:09:00 84 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto 0:09:17 85 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:09:19 86 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:09:34 87 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:45 88 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:09:49 89 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 90 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:09:51 91 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:10:05 92 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:10:14 93 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha 0:10:20 94 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:46 95 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:11:10 96 Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:11 97 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto 0:11:24 98 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:29 99 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:11:30 100 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:56 101 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:13:04 102 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:09 103 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 0:13:16 104 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:13:20 105 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia 0:14:16 106 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:14:26 107 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:18 108 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:53 109 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha 0:16:10 110 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:12 111 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:20 112 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:17:29 113 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:17:47 114 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:03 115 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:18:13 116 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto 0:18:20 117 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:18:42 118 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 119 David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:18:53 120 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:19:08 121 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto 0:19:10 122 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:19:35 123 Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:19:37 124 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:19:48 125 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:35 126 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:22:14 127 Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram 0:22:24 128 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:23:20 129 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:24:37 130 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram 0:31:30

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 26 pts 2 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 22 3 David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 16 4 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 5 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 12 6 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 12 7 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 8 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 8 9 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 10 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia 16 pts 2 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 4 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 8 5 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto 8 6 David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 8 7 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 8 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 6 9 Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky 6 10 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 6 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 12 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha 4 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 15 Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 4 16 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 4 17 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 18 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 4 19 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 2 20 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 9:53:58 3 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 9:54:07 4 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 5 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 6 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9:54:14 8 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9:54:30 9 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions 9:54:50 10 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 9:54:52 11 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 12 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 9:55:09 13 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 9:55:19 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 9:55:21 15 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 9:55:47 16 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 9:57:24 18 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9:57:30 19 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9:58:35 20 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 9:59:23 21 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 9:59:27 22 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 9:59:35 23 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia 10:02:38 24 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 10:03:12 25 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 10:03:27 26 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 10:03:43 27 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha 10:03:58 28 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10:04:24 29 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 10:04:48 30 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10:06:42 31 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10:06:47 32 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 10:08:04 33 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10:08:56 34 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha 10:09:48 35 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 10:09:50 36 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10:11:25 37 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto 10:11:58 38 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 10:13:13 39 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 10:15:13 40 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 10:16:58 41 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 10:18:15 42 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram 10:25:08