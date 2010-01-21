Cardoso claims Footon's first ProTour win
Les Clarke and Greg Johnson in Adelaide, Australia
Portuguese rider creates upset ahead of the stars in Stirling
Stage 3: Unley - Stirling
It could have been a scene from an Ardennes Classic: a tough circuit, a hilly finale and Alejandro Valverde head-to-head with World Champion Cadel Evans. The only difference was that today's race was in Australia, in January and neither of these two stars won.
That honour went to Portuguese national champion Manuel Cardoso, however.
Bursting forth from a Caisse d'Epargne-controlled peloton, Cardoso held off Valverde and Evans in the closing metres of a hilly 132km romp from Unley to Stirling to open Footon-Servetto's ProTour victory account for 2010 and record his first win as a ProTour rider.
In the process he poured rain over the sprinters' parade on a day when the Mercury touched 40 degrees Celsius, the hottest day of this year's Santos Tour Down Under and an element that played its part in the stage result.
"I was extremely happy to have won the tough stage to Stirling," said Cardoso after the finish. "Once the attack had been closed Caisse d'Epargne did a lot of work on the front in preparation for the finish but I was able to make a big move in the final kilometre."
The attack he spoke of came in the final third of the stage, when a dangerous move featuring Simon Clarke (UniSA-Australia) and Karsten Kroon (BMC Racing) got away after 70km before the duo was joined by Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Doimo), Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) and Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions).
The break animated the run in to Stirling before Caisse d'Epargne took over the duties of peloton patrol during the final lap around the leafy town in an attempt to set up one of its three-pronged attack force: Alejandro Valverde, the proven Ardennes Classics performer and Vuelta a España champion, Jose Rojas, who has a track record of performing well at the Tour Down Under and Luis Leon Sanchez, the 2005 Tour Down Under champion.
Whilst the team's toil didn't net the victory Neil Stephens' men had hoped for, it did bring Valverde and Evans into play and relegated the sprinters to also-rans.
"Coming into the last kilometre it was like riding a race in slow motion, everyone was so exhausted," explained Evans. "When I saw that it looked like they had the leadouts going - Sky, Rabobank... when they started to accelerate they blew.
"I was just following the wheels through [the group] and it looked like Caisse d'Epargne had enough guys left to follow close to Cardoso but obviously not and I couldn't come round him," he added.
"I was on Graeme Brown's wheel with 700m to go and he's just gone out into the wind and just stopped completely - for a lot of the sprinters here it's a little bit different and of course it changes. It's not often I get into the last kilometre with Robbie McEwen... in fact, never! It was a tough little race, early in the season."
Valverde had been tipped by some to take the win in today's stage and admitted after the finish that having been protected well by his teammates during the finishing circuits around Stirling, a moment's hesitation cost him line honours. "It was great, they worked really hard," he said. "It was a little complicated towards the finish and it was a really good finale for me but Cardoso went...
"I was on Cadel Evans' wheel and I thought he was going to go but I had a moment of doubt and I couldn't catch up to him [Cardoso] although I was able to get second."
The Spaniard is one of the race's star attractions and lived up to that billing today but isn't making grand predictions about his next move. "At the moment we're really happy that we've been able to come here and do a good block of work - the form's coming on well now so let's just take things day-by-day," he explained.
But fortune favours the brave, and Cardoso showed plenty of ticker in the final kilometre to have the locals guessing who the victor was in the Portuguese national champion's jersey. "It was really important for me - it's my first pro race, first pro team, first ProTour victory for me and the team, so it's a very important win," he said.
"Muy caluroso..." ["Very hot"]
With the ocean beckoning to the right of the riders, today's stage got off to a choppy start with a flurry of breaks taking flight before returning just as quickly as the peloton rode away from Adelaide on the Southern Expressway.
A group of nine went clear, but five sat up after the first intermediate sprint, leaving only Sebastien Rosseler (Team RadioShack), Juan Ripoll Horrach (Katyusha), Perget Mathieu (Caisse d'Epargne) and Peter McDonald (UniSA) off the front.
Mathieu Perget (Caisse d'Epargne) and Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi) bridged to the group at the base of the King of the Mountains climb, where the race took on a different shape. Thomas Rohregger (Team Milram) and Luke Roberts (Team Milram) surged through the lead group and up the road to win the KOM sprint, before sitting up.
Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) and Cameron Meyer (Garmin Transitions) were the next leaders down the road as a chase group that went in search of the pair brought about its demise while the peloton’s reaction closed down both moves.
A break formed by Simon Clarke (Team UniSA) and Karsten Kroon (BMC Racing Team) was quickly joined by Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions), Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Doimo) and Jens Voigt (Team Saxo Bank). The quintet maintained a lead into the first lap of the Stirling finishing circuit, where both Wes Sulzberger (Française des Jeux) and Baden Cooke (Team Saxo Bank) suffered ill-timed mechanical issues.
As Caisse d'Epargne put the hurt on back in the peloton, Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharama – Lotto) joined a reduced lead group of Bobridge and Clarke and as Bobridge fell by the wayside, the peloton opened the throttle with the Spanish squad at its head.
RadioShack showed its cards inside the final 500 metres but like the HTC-Columbia's lone rider in the finale, made the move too early. Cardoso was first across the line in the uphill sprint that curves to the right, with Valverde and Evans putting on a show for the minor placings.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto
|3:14:38
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:01
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia
|7
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|8
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|10
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
|11
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|14
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|15
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha
|16
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|17
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|18
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto
|19
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|20
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|21
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|23
|Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|24
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|26
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|27
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|28
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|30
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack
|31
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky
|32
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|33
|Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|35
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|36
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|37
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|38
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky
|39
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto
|40
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha
|41
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:09
|42
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:12
|43
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:17
|44
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|45
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|46
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia
|0:00:24
|47
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:29
|48
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|49
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha
|50
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|51
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|52
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|53
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|54
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:35
|55
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto
|0:00:36
|56
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|57
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|58
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:38
|59
|Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
|0:00:44
|60
|Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha
|61
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|62
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|63
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|64
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|65
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|66
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|67
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha
|68
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|0:00:55
|69
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|70
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|71
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|72
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia
|73
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|74
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|75
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|76
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:10
|77
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
|0:01:39
|78
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|79
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|0:01:48
|80
|Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:51
|81
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|82
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:53
|83
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:55
|84
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:20
|85
|Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:21
|86
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:02:32
|87
|Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:49
|88
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|89
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:33
|90
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|0:03:59
|92
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|93
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:04:04
|94
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:04:35
|95
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|97
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|98
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|100
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:57
|101
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|102
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha
|0:07:03
|103
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|104
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|105
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia
|106
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
|107
|David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:07:35
|108
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:11
|109
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|110
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:09:30
|111
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|112
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto
|113
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:09:32
|114
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|115
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|116
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|117
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto
|118
|Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:10:01
|119
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|120
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|121
|Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram
|122
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto
|123
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|124
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|125
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:52
|126
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:10
|127
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:12:45
|128
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|129
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|130
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|0:15:11
|DNF
|Tiziano Dall'antionia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|16
|pts
|2
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|12
|3
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|8
|4
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|6
|5
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|4
|3
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|4
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto
|8
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|9:43:56
|2
|Milram
|0:00:01
|3
|Bmc Racing Team
|4
|Astana
|5
|Garmin - Transitions
|6
|Team Katusha
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|9
|Caisse D'epargne
|0:00:17
|10
|Team Radioshack
|11
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:20
|12
|Htc-Columbia
|0:00:24
|13
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:00:29
|14
|Liquigas Doimo
|0:00:55
|15
|Uni Sa - Australia
|0:00:57
|16
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:04
|17
|Rabobank
|0:01:27
|18
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:22
|19
|Quick Step
|0:10:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|9:53:38
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|3
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha
|0:00:16
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:00:19
|9
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:20
|10
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|11
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|12
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|14
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
|15
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|16
|René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|17
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|19
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|21
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|22
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|23
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|24
|Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia
|25
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky
|26
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack
|27
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|28
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|29
|Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:00:27
|30
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:29
|31
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto
|32
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|33
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto
|34
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|35
|Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha
|37
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:36
|38
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|39
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:40
|40
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:45
|41
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:48
|42
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha
|43
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:52
|44
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia
|45
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:12
|46
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|47
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:14
|48
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|49
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:01:15
|50
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:22
|51
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|0:01:23
|52
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia
|53
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:31
|54
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:01:36
|55
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:01:41
|56
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:43
|57
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|58
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:58
|59
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|60
|Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
|61
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|62
|Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha
|63
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:02:03
|64
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:02:09
|65
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|66
|Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:10
|67
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:12
|68
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
|0:02:18
|69
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:02:19
|70
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|0:02:52
|71
|Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:08
|72
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:03:46
|73
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:52
|74
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:04:32
|75
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:54
|76
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:57
|77
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:05:45
|78
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:05:49
|79
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:57
|80
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:06:13
|81
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto
|0:08:40
|82
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:59
|83
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia
|0:09:00
|84
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto
|0:09:17
|85
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:09:19
|86
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:09:34
|87
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:45
|88
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:09:49
|89
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|90
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:09:51
|91
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:10:05
|92
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:10:14
|93
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha
|0:10:20
|94
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:46
|95
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:11:10
|96
|Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:11
|97
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto
|0:11:24
|98
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:29
|99
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:11:30
|100
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:56
|101
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:04
|102
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:09
|103
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|0:13:16
|104
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:13:20
|105
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|0:14:16
|106
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:14:26
|107
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:18
|108
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:53
|109
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha
|0:16:10
|110
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:12
|111
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:20
|112
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:17:29
|113
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:47
|114
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:03
|115
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:18:13
|116
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto
|0:18:20
|117
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:18:42
|118
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|119
|David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:18:53
|120
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:19:08
|121
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto
|0:19:10
|122
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:19:35
|123
|Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:19:37
|124
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:19:48
|125
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:21:35
|126
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:14
|127
|Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:22:24
|128
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:23:20
|129
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:24:37
|130
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|0:31:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|26
|pts
|2
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|22
|3
|David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|16
|4
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|5
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|12
|6
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|12
|7
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|8
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|8
|9
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|10
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|16
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|4
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|8
|5
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto
|8
|6
|David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|8
|7
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|8
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|6
|9
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky
|6
|10
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|6
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|12
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha
|4
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|14
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|15
|Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|4
|16
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|4
|17
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|18
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|4
|19
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|2
|20
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|9:53:58
|3
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|9:54:07
|4
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|5
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|6
|Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9:54:14
|8
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9:54:30
|9
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|9:54:50
|10
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|9:54:52
|11
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|9:55:09
|13
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|9:55:19
|14
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|9:55:21
|15
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|9:55:47
|16
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|9:57:24
|18
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9:57:30
|19
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9:58:35
|20
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|9:59:23
|21
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|9:59:27
|22
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|9:59:35
|23
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia
|10:02:38
|24
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|10:03:12
|25
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|10:03:27
|26
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|10:03:43
|27
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha
|10:03:58
|28
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10:04:24
|29
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|10:04:48
|30
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10:06:42
|31
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10:06:47
|32
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|10:08:04
|33
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10:08:56
|34
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha
|10:09:48
|35
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|10:09:50
|36
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10:11:25
|37
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto
|10:11:58
|38
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|10:13:13
|39
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|10:15:13
|40
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|10:16:58
|41
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|10:18:15
|42
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|10:25:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|29:41:54
|2
|Milram
|3
|Bmc Racing Team
|4
|Astana
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Garmin - Transitions
|7
|Team Katusha
|8
|Caisse D'epargne
|0:00:16
|9
|Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:00:17
|10
|Htc-Columbia
|0:00:23
|11
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:25
|12
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:00:46
|13
|Liquigas Doimo
|0:00:54
|14
|Rabobank
|0:01:26
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:58
|16
|Uni Sa - Australia
|0:02:09
|17
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:21
|18
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:08:59
|19
|Quick Step
|0:10:12
