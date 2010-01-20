Two's a treat for Greipel
German inspiration on a hot day in Hahndorf
Stage 2: Gawler - Hahndorf
Thousands of fans cheered in the German-influenced township of Hahndorf as André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) claimed his second victory from as many stages at this year’s Tour Down Under. The German giant has a growing fan base in Hahndorf, having won both stages he’s contested that finish in the town, with his first in 2008.
“Today we wanted to give a chance to the breakaway but the other teams wanted to chase them back,” said Greipel. “We have a good team here to maybe hold on to the leader’s jersey, but there’s two really hard stages coming up.”
Behind Greg Henderson (Team Sky) managed second place, despite being less than impressed with the tactics employed by third placed Robbie McEwen (Katusha). Without a lead-out train as strong as a Sky or HTC-Columbia McEwen decided to take Henderson’s place in the Team Sky train, according to the New Zealander.
“We mixed in with Columbia for the lead-out, then the boys just went full gas with one kilometre to go,” said Henderson. “Chris Sutton couldn’t quite get in front, then McEwen came and bashed me off CJ’s wheel, so I’m not really sure what he was up to there. I might have to ask him later on.”
The New Zealander described the incident as being “no big deal”, admitting it was difficult to know if the result would have been any different without McEwen’s invasion.
Henderson wasn’t the only foreign rider unhappy with the local’s approach to the finish line. BMC Racing Team’s Danilo Wyss thinks he could have improved on his seventh placing if it weren’t for fifth place Graeme Brown (Rabobank.
“I was directly on the wheel of Greipel when Graeme Brown came at me from the left and forced me off my perfect line,” said Wyss. “If that hadn’t happened, I certainly would have finished higher up.”
The stage had some good synergies for the Matthew White-directed Garmin-Transitions outfit, with the stage starting in Jack Bobridge’s hometown and ending at the sight of White’s stage victory over McEwen in 2005. Despite that it narrowly missed out on the podium, with Robert Hunter taking fourth place.
Greipel now has a 14 second lead over Henderson and RadioShack’s Gert Steegmans, with the pair tied on time. McEwen and Jurgen Roeland (Omega Pharma-Lotto) are a further two seconds behind.
Déjà vu Down Under
They say there’s no place for politics in sport. Sadly that statement is incorrect, which the Tour Down Under proved today as the start was delayed by five minutes to accommodate a late-running Prime Minister Kevin Rudd. Given he was merely there to shake the hands of Cadel Evans and Lance Armstrong, not announce any new funding initiatives for the sport, it’s lucky for Mr Sheen – erm, Mr Rudd – this isn’t an election year or he may have sacrificed the pedal-powered vote.
Once the race commenced the stage quickly took on a similar shape to yesterday’s stage – save for the mass pile-up before kilometre zero. Omega Pharma – Lotto teammates Mickael Delage and Olivier Kaisen broke away from the peloton with UniSA-Australian National Team rider David Kemp, forming the day’s main breakaway.
Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) attempted to bridge the gap created, but when Milram’s Dominik Roels and a Saxo Bank rider attempted to follow the peloton increased its speed to swallow the trio. Typically Euskaltel-Euskadi threw another rider towards the move in Mikel Nieve, but he too was caught before the first intermediate sprint.
Kemp yelled for the Omega Pharma – Lotto riders to go ahead and win the first sprint in Lyndoch, with Delage crossing the line ahead of Kemp and Kaisen. The order was identical at the second sprint in Mount Torrens, which allowed Kemp to break away up the sharp Old Checker Hill Rd climb to keep his teammate Tim Roe in the King of the Mountains classification lead.
“I was definitely just going for a stage win,” said Kemp. “I wasn’t that interested in the King of the Mountain, I was just taking the points off of the other two guys to keep Tim in the jersey.
“Once I got the gap on the hill I thought I’d attempt to time trial to the finish,” said Kemp of the nearly 40 kilometres remaining. “Unfortunately the other two guys caught back up. That was good in a way because they sort of helped me for a little bit.”
While the gap had gone out past 11 minutes during the 133.5-kilometre stage, it was wound back to around four by the KOM. The breakaway riders travelled at 120 km/h down the descent, but as the Omega Pharma – Lotto riders were catching Kemp as fast as the peloton closed in on the trio.
With nine kilometres remaining the breakaway was brought to an end by a HTC-Columbia and Sky-led peloton. The teams rounded the final turn onto the 1.1-kilometre finish, which bobbles in elevation but is dead straight, where Greipel again proved to be the field’s best sprinter.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|3:23:49
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky
|3
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha
|4
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|5
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|6
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|7
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|9
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|13
|René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|14
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|15
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
|17
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|20
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|23
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|24
|Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|25
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|26
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|28
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|29
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|30
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|31
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|32
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|33
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|34
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|35
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky
|36
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|37
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|38
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|39
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|40
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|41
|Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia
|42
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|44
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|47
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|48
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack
|49
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto
|50
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha
|51
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia
|52
|Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|53
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|54
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:09
|55
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|56
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|58
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|59
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
|60
|Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|61
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha
|62
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|63
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
|64
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|65
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto
|66
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto
|67
|Tiziano Dall'antionia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|68
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia
|69
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|70
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|71
|Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|72
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|73
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto
|74
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|75
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|76
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|77
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|79
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|80
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia
|81
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|82
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto
|83
|Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|85
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
|0:00:20
|86
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha
|0:00:26
|87
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:28
|88
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|89
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto
|90
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|0:00:34
|91
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:00:55
|92
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|93
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|94
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|95
|Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
|96
|Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha
|97
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha
|98
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|99
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|100
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|101
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|102
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|103
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|104
|Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|105
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|106
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|107
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|108
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|109
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|110
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|111
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|112
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|113
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|114
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:01:06
|115
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:11
|116
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|117
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:01:19
|118
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto
|0:01:33
|119
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|0:01:36
|120
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|121
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:05
|122
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:02:29
|123
|David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:02:41
|124
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:44
|125
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|126
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|127
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:42
|129
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:07:38
|130
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|131
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|132
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|8
|pts
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky
|6
|3
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|16
|pts
|2
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|4
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|5
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|10:11:27
|2
|Milram
|3
|Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|Astana
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Liquigas Doimo
|7
|Team Katusha
|8
|Garmin - Transitions
|9
|Quick Step
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|11
|Rabobank
|12
|HTC-Columbia
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:09
|15
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:18
|16
|Francaise Des Jeux
|17
|Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|18
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:55
|19
|UniSA - Australia
|0:01:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|6:38:59
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|3
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|4
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha
|0:00:16
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|7
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|8
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|10
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|12
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|13
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|14
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|15
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|17
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|18
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
|19
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|21
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|22
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|23
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|25
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|27
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|28
|Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|29
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|30
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|31
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|32
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|33
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|34
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|35
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky
|36
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|37
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|38
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack
|40
|Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|41
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|43
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|44
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha
|45
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|46
|Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia
|47
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|48
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:29
|49
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto
|50
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|51
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|52
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|53
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|54
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto
|55
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|56
|Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|58
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|59
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha
|60
|Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|61
|Tiziano Dall'antionia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|62
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
|63
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia
|64
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia
|65
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|66
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
|0:00:40
|67
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:42
|68
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|0:01:05
|69
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:01:11
|70
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:01:13
|71
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:15
|72
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|73
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|74
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|75
|Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
|76
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|77
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|78
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|79
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|80
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|81
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|82
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|83
|Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha
|84
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:22
|85
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:01:28
|86
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:31
|87
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:01:39
|88
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto
|0:01:53
|89
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia
|0:01:58
|90
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:04:27
|91
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:23
|92
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:51
|93
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:08:42
|94
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|95
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|96
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|97
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto
|98
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|99
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:08:51
|100
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
|101
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto
|102
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|103
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|104
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|105
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto
|106
|Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|107
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|108
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|109
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha
|0:09:08
|110
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:10
|111
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto
|112
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:37
|113
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|114
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha
|115
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|116
|Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|117
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|118
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|119
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:09:48
|120
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:53
|121
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|0:10:18
|122
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|123
|David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:11:19
|124
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:20
|125
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:24
|126
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:11:26
|127
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:12:24
|129
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:16:20
|130
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|131
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|132
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:18:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|16
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|4
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|8
|5
|David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|8
|6
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky
|6
|7
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|6
|8
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha
|4
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|10
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|4
|11
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|16
|pts
|2
|David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|16
|3
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|12
|4
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|5
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|10
|6
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|7
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|8
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|19:57:57
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|3
|Milram
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Astana
|6
|Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|Rabobank
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|Liquigas Doimo
|10
|Garmin - Transitions
|11
|Team Katusha
|12
|Quick Step
|13
|HTC-Columbia
|14
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:09
|15
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:00:18
|16
|Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:55
|18
|UniSA - Australia
|0:01:13
|19
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:08:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6:39:15
|2
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|5
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|11
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:13
|12
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|13
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|14
|Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|16
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|17
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:00:57
|18
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:59
|19
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|20
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|22
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|24
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:15
|25
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia
|0:01:42
|26
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:04:11
|27
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:07
|28
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:35
|29
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto
|0:08:35
|30
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|32
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|33
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha
|0:08:52
|34
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:54
|35
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:21
|36
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|38
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|39
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:04
|40
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:16:04
|41
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|42
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:18:25
