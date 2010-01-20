Trending

Two's a treat for Greipel

German inspiration on a hot day in Hahndorf

Image 1 of 92

Home coming: Germany's Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) takes his second win of this year and his second in Hahndorf.

Home coming: Germany's Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) takes his second win of this year and his second in Hahndorf.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 92

The most action Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) got involved in was some erratic hand gesturing from Prime Minister Kevin Rudd on the start line of today’s stage.

The most action Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) got involved in was some erratic hand gesturing from Prime Minister Kevin Rudd on the start line of today’s stage.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 92

Former teammates Gert Steegmans (RadioShack) and Robbie McEwen (Katusha) share a laugh together

Former teammates Gert Steegmans (RadioShack) and Robbie McEwen (Katusha) share a laugh together
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 92

Cadel Evans (BMC) gets set to go in Gawler

Cadel Evans (BMC) gets set to go in Gawler
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 92

Katusha consider the day's stage at the finish in Hahndorf

Katusha consider the day's stage at the finish in Hahndorf
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 92

No doubts about which team this bike belongs to

No doubts about which team this bike belongs to
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 92

Tim Roe will join Trek-Livestrong after the Tour Down Under, but he's having a corker in Adelaide so far; he leads the mountains classification

Tim Roe will join Trek-Livestrong after the Tour Down Under, but he's having a corker in Adelaide so far; he leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 92

Jonathan Cantwell is racing the Tour Down Under for the UniSA composite team

Jonathan Cantwell is racing the Tour Down Under for the UniSA composite team
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 92

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne)

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 92

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) at the start of the 2010 season at the Tour Down Under

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) at the start of the 2010 season at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 92

Gert Steegmans (RadioShack)

Gert Steegmans (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 92

Footon-Servetto's Fuji bicycle

Footon-Servetto's Fuji bicycle
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 92

Footon-Servetto's men in Adelaide will no doubt be bouyed after Rafael Valls took the team's first win at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina on Tuesday

Footon-Servetto's men in Adelaide will no doubt be bouyed after Rafael Valls took the team's first win at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina on Tuesday
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 92

World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC)

World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 92

Another emphatic victory for the HTC-Columbia sprinter

Another emphatic victory for the HTC-Columbia sprinter
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 92

Greipel is flying Down Under

Greipel is flying Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 92

Juan Jose Haedo (Team Saxo Bank) and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) finish stage two into Hahndorf

Juan Jose Haedo (Team Saxo Bank) and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) finish stage two into Hahndorf
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 92

Fans greet the peloton on stage two of the Tour Down Under

Fans greet the peloton on stage two of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 92

Skippys crossing

Skippys crossing
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 92

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 92

mega Pharma – Lotto teammates Mickael Delage and Olivier Kaisen with UniSA-Australian National Team rider David Kemp in the break

mega Pharma – Lotto teammates Mickael Delage and Olivier Kaisen with UniSA-Australian National Team rider David Kemp in the break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 92

A very happy Greipel with an equally impressed HTC-Columbia team owner Bob Stapleton

A very happy Greipel with an equally impressed HTC-Columbia team owner Bob Stapleton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 92

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) also holds the points jersey

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) also holds the points jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 92

Germany's Greipel is on song in his first major race of the season

Germany's Greipel is on song in his first major race of the season
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 92

George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team)

George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 92

Greipel pulls on another Ochre jersey

Greipel pulls on another Ochre jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 92

Josè Benitez (Footon-Servetto) gets out of the saddle on stage two

Josè Benitez (Footon-Servetto) gets out of the saddle on stage two
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 92

Ben Swift (Team Sky)Josè Benitez

Ben Swift (Team Sky)Josè Benitez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 92

Dane Martin Pedersen (Footon Servetto)

Dane Martin Pedersen (Footon Servetto)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 92

Last year's winner Alan Davis (Astana) does his duty for his teammates

Last year's winner Alan Davis (Astana) does his duty for his teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 92

Greipel follows his HTC-Columbia teammates througha a corner on stage two

Greipel follows his HTC-Columbia teammates througha a corner on stage two
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 92

The peloton waits for the start in Gawler

The peloton waits for the start in Gawler
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 92

Cadel Evans (BMC), Lance Armstrong and Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) ride during stage two of the Tour Down Under

Cadel Evans (BMC), Lance Armstrong and Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) ride during stage two of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 92

The speed picks up in the peloton

The speed picks up in the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 92

Alan Davis (Astana)

Alan Davis (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 92

The peloton zoom past a quintessential Australian road sign

The peloton zoom past a quintessential Australian road sign
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 92

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 92

Robbie McEwen (Katusha)

Robbie McEwen (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 92

Lance Anrmstrong (RadioShack) and Cadel Evans (BMC) greet each other at the startline

Lance Anrmstrong (RadioShack) and Cadel Evans (BMC) greet each other at the startline
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 92

David Kemp (UniSA)

David Kemp (UniSA)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 92

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne)

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 92

Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank) makes his way back to the peloton with teammate Baden Cooke

Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank) makes his way back to the peloton with teammate Baden Cooke
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 92

Greipel continued his dominance of the Tour Down Under on stage two

Greipel continued his dominance of the Tour Down Under on stage two
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 92

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) leads his teammates

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) leads his teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 92

The breakaway led for 110 kilometres on today's stage.

The breakaway led for 110 kilometres on today's stage.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 46 of 92

The peloton rides past local vineyards in the Adelaide Hills.

The peloton rides past local vineyards in the Adelaide Hills.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 47 of 92

Magnificent weather and scenery greets the peloton in South Australia

Magnificent weather and scenery greets the peloton in South Australia
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 48 of 92

Crowds lined the Gawler streets before the start of stage two.

Crowds lined the Gawler streets before the start of stage two.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 49 of 92

Team vehicles lined up in Gawler's main street .

Team vehicles lined up in Gawler's main street .
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 50 of 92

Australia's Prime Minister Kevin Rudd meets Cadel Evans (BMC) and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) at the start of stage two.

Australia's Prime Minister Kevin Rudd meets Cadel Evans (BMC) and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) at the start of stage two.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 51 of 92

Ochre jersey leader Andre Greipel.

Ochre jersey leader Andre Greipel.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 52 of 92

Tim Roe (Uni-SA) in the mountains jersey with the spoils of leading.

Tim Roe (Uni-SA) in the mountains jersey with the spoils of leading.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 53 of 92

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) is the sprint leader.

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) is the sprint leader.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 54 of 92

Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the Young Rider jersey.

Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the Young Rider jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 55 of 92

The bunch rides through a tunnel of trees on the scenic Adelaide Hills course.

The bunch rides through a tunnel of trees on the scenic Adelaide Hills course.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 56 of 92

BMC's Cadel Evans and George Hincape.

BMC's Cadel Evans and George Hincape.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 57 of 92

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) on the course.

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) on the course.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 58 of 92

Best young rider Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

Best young rider Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto).
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 59 of 92

David Kemp (UniSA) on the podium after a big day out in the break.

David Kemp (UniSA) on the podium after a big day out in the break.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 60 of 92

The Hahndorf crowds.

The Hahndorf crowds.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 61 of 92

Greipel wins the bunch sprint.

Greipel wins the bunch sprint.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 62 of 92

Ochre jersey leader Andre Greipel in the bunch.

Ochre jersey leader Andre Greipel in the bunch.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 63 of 92

The HTC-Columbia team lead the peloton.

The HTC-Columbia team lead the peloton.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 64 of 92

The peloton rides past Adelaide’s main reservoir.

The peloton rides past Adelaide’s main reservoir.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 65 of 92

Mauro Finetti wins the bunch climb up Checker Hill.

Mauro Finetti wins the bunch climb up Checker Hill.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 66 of 92

The bunch hits the steep climb.

The bunch hits the steep climb.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 67 of 92

Start of the climb up Checker hill.

Start of the climb up Checker hill.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 68 of 92

David Kemp (Uni-SA) won the most aggressive jersey for stage 2.

David Kemp (Uni-SA) won the most aggressive jersey for stage 2.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 69 of 92

The podium girls add a little more glamour to the race.

The podium girls add a little more glamour to the race.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 70 of 92

There were all sorts on Checker Hill.

There were all sorts on Checker Hill.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 71 of 92

Cadel Evans (BMC) stands out in his World Champions jersey.

Cadel Evans (BMC) stands out in his World Champions jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 72 of 92

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) had no problems staying with the bunch today.

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) had no problems staying with the bunch today.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 73 of 92

Jason McCartney (RadioShack) out front with HTC-Columbia right on his wheel.

Jason McCartney (RadioShack) out front with HTC-Columbia right on his wheel.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 74 of 92

The three break aways were Mickael Delage and Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and David Kemp (Uni-SA).

The three break aways were Mickael Delage and Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and David Kemp (Uni-SA).
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 75 of 92

HTC-Columbia was on the front early on, but the pace was slow.

HTC-Columbia was on the front early on, but the pace was slow.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 76 of 92

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse D'Epargne) signs on with the help of the tour hostess.

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse D'Epargne) signs on with the help of the tour hostess.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 77 of 92

Oscar Periero (Astana) was in good spirits at the stage start.

Oscar Periero (Astana) was in good spirits at the stage start.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 78 of 92

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) is looking good so far in this years race.

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) is looking good so far in this years race.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 79 of 92

A large crowd lined Checker Hill waiting anxiously for the riders.

A large crowd lined Checker Hill waiting anxiously for the riders.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 80 of 92

David Kemp (Uni-SA) climbs with the encouragement of the crowd.

David Kemp (Uni-SA) climbs with the encouragement of the crowd.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 81 of 92

David Kemp (Uni-SA) gained some attention with his attack on the climb.

David Kemp (Uni-SA) gained some attention with his attack on the climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 82 of 92

Greipel looks to the heavens as he crosses the finish line in Hahndorf

Greipel looks to the heavens as he crosses the finish line in Hahndorf
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 83 of 92

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) takes his eighth win in the Tour Down Under

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) takes his eighth win in the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 84 of 92

Everyone was going for it but Greipel was just too strong.

Everyone was going for it but Greipel was just too strong.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 85 of 92

The sprint winds up under the leafy finish straight in Handorf.

The sprint winds up under the leafy finish straight in Handorf.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 86 of 92

Allan Davis (Astana) on the climb.

Allan Davis (Astana) on the climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 87 of 92

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) heads up Checker Hill.

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) heads up Checker Hill.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 88 of 92

Thomas Frei (BMC) nears the top of the climb.

Thomas Frei (BMC) nears the top of the climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 89 of 92

Mauro Finetto (Liquigas) pushed hard up the climb.

Mauro Finetto (Liquigas) pushed hard up the climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 90 of 92

Mickael Delage and Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) followed Kemp up the climb.

Mickael Delage and Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) followed Kemp up the climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 91 of 92

David Kemp (UniSA-Australian National Team) was aiming for a solo stage win today, but instead he protected team-mate Tim Roe's King of the Mountains lead.

David Kemp (UniSA-Australian National Team) was aiming for a solo stage win today, but instead he protected team-mate Tim Roe's King of the Mountains lead.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 92 of 92

The Omega Pharma-Lotto duo may not have held on to David Kemp (UniSA-Australian National Team) up the climb, but they caught him down the other side.

The Omega Pharma-Lotto duo may not have held on to David Kemp (UniSA-Australian National Team) up the climb, but they caught him down the other side.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Thousands of fans cheered in the German-influenced township of Hahndorf as André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) claimed his second victory from as many stages at this year’s Tour Down Under. The German giant has a growing fan base in Hahndorf, having won both stages he’s contested that finish in the town, with his first in 2008.

Related Articles

Sky’s Henderson ponders ways to overcome Greipel

“Today we wanted to give a chance to the breakaway but the other teams wanted to chase them back,” said Greipel. “We have a good team here to maybe hold on to the leader’s jersey, but there’s two really hard stages coming up.”

Behind Greg Henderson (Team Sky) managed second place, despite being less than impressed with the tactics employed by third placed Robbie McEwen (Katusha). Without a lead-out train as strong as a Sky or HTC-Columbia McEwen decided to take Henderson’s place in the Team Sky train, according to the New Zealander.

“We mixed in with Columbia for the lead-out, then the boys just went full gas with one kilometre to go,” said Henderson. “Chris Sutton couldn’t quite get in front, then McEwen came and bashed me off CJ’s wheel, so I’m not really sure what he was up to there. I might have to ask him later on.”

The New Zealander described the incident as being “no big deal”, admitting it was difficult to know if the result would have been any different without McEwen’s invasion.

Henderson wasn’t the only foreign rider unhappy with the local’s approach to the finish line. BMC Racing Team’s Danilo Wyss thinks he could have improved on his seventh placing if it weren’t for fifth place Graeme Brown (Rabobank.

“I was directly on the wheel of Greipel when Graeme Brown came at me from the left and forced me off my perfect line,” said Wyss. “If that hadn’t happened, I certainly would have finished higher up.”

The stage had some good synergies for the Matthew White-directed Garmin-Transitions outfit, with the stage starting in Jack Bobridge’s hometown and ending at the sight of White’s stage victory over McEwen in 2005. Despite that it narrowly missed out on the podium, with Robert Hunter taking fourth place.

Greipel now has a 14 second lead over Henderson and RadioShack’s Gert Steegmans, with the pair tied on time. McEwen and Jurgen Roeland (Omega Pharma-Lotto) are a further two seconds behind.

Déjà vu Down Under

They say there’s no place for politics in sport. Sadly that statement is incorrect, which the Tour Down Under proved today as the start was delayed by five minutes to accommodate a late-running Prime Minister Kevin Rudd. Given he was merely there to shake the hands of Cadel Evans and Lance Armstrong, not announce any new funding initiatives for the sport, it’s lucky for Mr Sheen – erm, Mr Rudd – this isn’t an election year or he may have sacrificed the pedal-powered vote.

Once the race commenced the stage quickly took on a similar shape to yesterday’s stage – save for the mass pile-up before kilometre zero. Omega Pharma – Lotto teammates Mickael Delage and Olivier Kaisen broke away from the peloton with UniSA-Australian National Team rider David Kemp, forming the day’s main breakaway.

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) attempted to bridge the gap created, but when Milram’s Dominik Roels and a Saxo Bank rider attempted to follow the peloton increased its speed to swallow the trio. Typically Euskaltel-Euskadi threw another rider towards the move in Mikel Nieve, but he too was caught before the first intermediate sprint.

Kemp yelled for the Omega Pharma – Lotto riders to go ahead and win the first sprint in Lyndoch, with Delage crossing the line ahead of Kemp and Kaisen. The order was identical at the second sprint in Mount Torrens, which allowed Kemp to break away up the sharp Old Checker Hill Rd climb to keep his teammate Tim Roe in the King of the Mountains classification lead.

“I was definitely just going for a stage win,” said Kemp. “I wasn’t that interested in the King of the Mountain, I was just taking the points off of the other two guys to keep Tim in the jersey.

“Once I got the gap on the hill I thought I’d attempt to time trial to the finish,” said Kemp of the nearly 40 kilometres remaining. “Unfortunately the other two guys caught back up. That was good in a way because they sort of helped me for a little bit.”

While the gap had gone out past 11 minutes during the 133.5-kilometre stage, it was wound back to around four by the KOM. The breakaway riders travelled at 120 km/h down the descent, but as the Omega Pharma – Lotto riders were catching Kemp as fast as the peloton closed in on the trio.

With nine kilometres remaining the breakaway was brought to an end by a HTC-Columbia and Sky-led peloton. The teams rounded the final turn onto the 1.1-kilometre finish, which bobbles in elevation but is dead straight, where Greipel again proved to be the field’s best sprinter. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia3:23:49
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky
3Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha
4Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
5Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
6Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
7Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
8Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
9Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
10Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
11Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
12Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
13René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale
14Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
15Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
16Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
17Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
18Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
19Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
20Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
22Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
23Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
24Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
25Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
26Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
27Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
28Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
29Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
30Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
31Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
32Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
33Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
34Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
35Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky
36Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
37Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
38Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
39Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
40Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
41Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia
42Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
43Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
44George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
45Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
46Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
47Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
48Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack
49David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto
50Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha
51Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia
52Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
53Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
54Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:09
55Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
56Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
58Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
59Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
60Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
61Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha
62Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
63Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
64Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
65Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto
66David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto
67Tiziano Dall'antionia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
68Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia
69Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
70Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
71Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
72Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
73Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto
74Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
75Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
76Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
77Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
78Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
79Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
80Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia
81Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
82Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto
83Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
85Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack0:00:20
86Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha0:00:26
87Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky0:00:28
88Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
89Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto
90Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia0:00:34
91Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:00:55
92Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
93Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
94Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
95Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
96Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha
97Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha
98Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
99Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
100Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
101Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
102Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
103Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
104Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
105Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
106Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
107Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
108Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
109Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
110Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
111Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
112Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
113Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
114Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:01:06
115Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:11
116Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
117Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:01:19
118Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto0:01:33
119Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia0:01:36
120Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
121Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:02:05
122Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:02:29
123David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:02:41
124Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:44
125Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
126Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
127Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
128Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram0:03:42
129Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:07:38
130Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
131Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
132Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack

Sprint 1 - Lyndoch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto6pts
2David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

Sprint 2 - Mount Torrens
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto6pts
2David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

Finish - Hahndorf
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia8pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky6
3Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha4

KOM - Old Checker Hill Rd
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia16pts
2Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
4Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo6
5Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo Bank10:11:27
2Milram
3Caisse d'Epargne
4Astana
5Team Sky
6Liquigas Doimo
7Team Katusha
8Garmin - Transitions
9Quick Step
10Ag2R La Mondiale
11Rabobank
12HTC-Columbia
13BMC Racing Team
14Team Radioshack0:00:09
15Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:18
16Francaise Des Jeux
17Footon-Servetto-Fuji
18Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:55
19UniSA - Australia0:01:13

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia6:38:59
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky0:00:14
3Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
4Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha0:00:16
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
7Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
8Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
9Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
10Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
11René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale
12Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
13Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
14Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
15Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
17Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
18Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
19Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
20Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
21Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
22Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
23George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
24Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
25Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
26Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
27Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
28Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
29Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
30Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
31Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
32Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
33Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
34Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
35Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky
36Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
37Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
38Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
39Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack
40Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
41Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
42Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
43Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
44Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha
45Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
46Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia
47Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
48Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:29
49Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto
50Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
51Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
52Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
53Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
54Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto
55Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
56Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
58Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
59Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha
60Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
61Tiziano Dall'antionia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
62Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
63Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia
64Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia
65Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
66Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack0:00:40
67Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:42
68Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia0:01:05
69Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:01:11
70Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:01:13
71Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:15
72Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
73Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
74Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
75Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
76Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
77Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
78Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
79Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
80Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
81Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
82Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
83Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha
84Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky0:01:22
85Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:01:28
86Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:31
87Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:01:39
88Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto0:01:53
89Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia0:01:58
90Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:04:27
91Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:05:23
92Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:51
93Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:08:42
94Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
95Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
96Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
97David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto
98Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
99Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:08:51
100Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
101David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto
102Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
103Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
104Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
105Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto
106Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
107Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
108Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
109Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha0:09:08
110Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:09:10
111Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto
112Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:37
113Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
114Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha
115Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
116Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
117Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
118Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
119Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:09:48
120Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:53
121Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia0:10:18
122Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
123David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:11:19
124Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:20
125Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:24
126Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:11:26
127Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
128Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram0:12:24
129Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:16:20
130Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
131Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
132Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:18:41

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia16pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
3Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
4Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale8
5David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia8
6Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky6
7Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack6
8Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha4
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
10Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4
11Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia16pts
2David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia16
3Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale12
4Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
5Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram10
6Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10
7Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
8Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2R La Mondiale19:57:57
2Team Saxo Bank
3Milram
4BMC Racing Team
5Astana
6Caisse d'Epargne
7Rabobank
8Team Sky
9Liquigas Doimo
10Garmin - Transitions
11Team Katusha
12Quick Step
13HTC-Columbia
14Team Radioshack0:00:09
15Francaise Des Jeux0:00:18
16Footon-Servetto-Fuji
17Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:55
18UniSA - Australia0:01:13
19Omega Pharma - Lotto0:08:40

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6:39:15
2Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
3Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
4Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
5Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
6Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
7Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
8Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
9Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
10Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
11Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:13
12Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
13Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
14Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
16Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:00:55
17Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:00:57
18Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:59
19Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
20Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
22Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
23Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
24Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:15
25Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia0:01:42
26Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:04:11
27Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:05:07
28Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:35
29David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto0:08:35
30Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
32Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
33Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha0:08:52
34Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:08:54
35Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:21
36Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
38Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
39Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:04
40Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:16:04
41Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
42Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:18:25

 

Latest on Cyclingnews