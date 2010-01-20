Image 1 of 92 Home coming: Germany's Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) takes his second win of this year and his second in Hahndorf. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 92 The most action Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) got involved in was some erratic hand gesturing from Prime Minister Kevin Rudd on the start line of today’s stage. Thousands of fans cheered in the German-influenced township of Hahndorf as André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) claimed his second victory from as many stages at this year’s Tour Down Under. The German giant has a growing fan base in Hahndorf, having won both stages he’s contested that finish in the town, with his first in 2008.

“Today we wanted to give a chance to the breakaway but the other teams wanted to chase them back,” said Greipel. “We have a good team here to maybe hold on to the leader’s jersey, but there’s two really hard stages coming up.”

Behind Greg Henderson (Team Sky) managed second place, despite being less than impressed with the tactics employed by third placed Robbie McEwen (Katusha). Without a lead-out train as strong as a Sky or HTC-Columbia McEwen decided to take Henderson’s place in the Team Sky train, according to the New Zealander.

“We mixed in with Columbia for the lead-out, then the boys just went full gas with one kilometre to go,” said Henderson. “Chris Sutton couldn’t quite get in front, then McEwen came and bashed me off CJ’s wheel, so I’m not really sure what he was up to there. I might have to ask him later on.”

The New Zealander described the incident as being “no big deal”, admitting it was difficult to know if the result would have been any different without McEwen’s invasion.

Henderson wasn’t the only foreign rider unhappy with the local’s approach to the finish line. BMC Racing Team’s Danilo Wyss thinks he could have improved on his seventh placing if it weren’t for fifth place Graeme Brown (Rabobank.

“I was directly on the wheel of Greipel when Graeme Brown came at me from the left and forced me off my perfect line,” said Wyss. “If that hadn’t happened, I certainly would have finished higher up.”

The stage had some good synergies for the Matthew White-directed Garmin-Transitions outfit, with the stage starting in Jack Bobridge’s hometown and ending at the sight of White’s stage victory over McEwen in 2005. Despite that it narrowly missed out on the podium, with Robert Hunter taking fourth place.

Greipel now has a 14 second lead over Henderson and RadioShack’s Gert Steegmans, with the pair tied on time. McEwen and Jurgen Roeland (Omega Pharma-Lotto) are a further two seconds behind.

Déjà vu Down Under

They say there’s no place for politics in sport. Sadly that statement is incorrect, which the Tour Down Under proved today as the start was delayed by five minutes to accommodate a late-running Prime Minister Kevin Rudd. Given he was merely there to shake the hands of Cadel Evans and Lance Armstrong, not announce any new funding initiatives for the sport, it’s lucky for Mr Sheen – erm, Mr Rudd – this isn’t an election year or he may have sacrificed the pedal-powered vote.

Once the race commenced the stage quickly took on a similar shape to yesterday’s stage – save for the mass pile-up before kilometre zero. Omega Pharma – Lotto teammates Mickael Delage and Olivier Kaisen broke away from the peloton with UniSA-Australian National Team rider David Kemp, forming the day’s main breakaway.

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) attempted to bridge the gap created, but when Milram’s Dominik Roels and a Saxo Bank rider attempted to follow the peloton increased its speed to swallow the trio. Typically Euskaltel-Euskadi threw another rider towards the move in Mikel Nieve, but he too was caught before the first intermediate sprint.

Kemp yelled for the Omega Pharma – Lotto riders to go ahead and win the first sprint in Lyndoch, with Delage crossing the line ahead of Kemp and Kaisen. The order was identical at the second sprint in Mount Torrens, which allowed Kemp to break away up the sharp Old Checker Hill Rd climb to keep his teammate Tim Roe in the King of the Mountains classification lead.

“I was definitely just going for a stage win,” said Kemp. “I wasn’t that interested in the King of the Mountain, I was just taking the points off of the other two guys to keep Tim in the jersey.

“Once I got the gap on the hill I thought I’d attempt to time trial to the finish,” said Kemp of the nearly 40 kilometres remaining. “Unfortunately the other two guys caught back up. That was good in a way because they sort of helped me for a little bit.”

While the gap had gone out past 11 minutes during the 133.5-kilometre stage, it was wound back to around four by the KOM. The breakaway riders travelled at 120 km/h down the descent, but as the Omega Pharma – Lotto riders were catching Kemp as fast as the peloton closed in on the trio.

With nine kilometres remaining the breakaway was brought to an end by a HTC-Columbia and Sky-led peloton. The teams rounded the final turn onto the 1.1-kilometre finish, which bobbles in elevation but is dead straight, where Greipel again proved to be the field’s best sprinter.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia 3:23:49 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky 3 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha 4 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 5 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 6 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 7 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 9 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 10 Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 11 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 12 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 13 René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale 14 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 15 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha 17 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 18 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 19 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 20 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 22 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 23 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 24 Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 25 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 26 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 27 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 28 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 29 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 30 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 31 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 32 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 33 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 34 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 35 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky 36 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 37 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 38 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 39 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 40 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 41 Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia 42 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 43 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 44 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 45 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 46 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 47 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 48 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack 49 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto 50 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha 51 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia 52 Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 53 Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale 54 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:09 55 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 56 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 58 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions 59 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 60 Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 61 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha 62 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 63 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack 64 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 65 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto 66 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto 67 Tiziano Dall'antionia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 68 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia 69 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 70 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 71 Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 72 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 73 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto 74 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 75 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 76 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 77 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 79 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 80 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia 81 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 82 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto 83 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 85 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack 0:00:20 86 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha 0:00:26 87 Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:28 88 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 89 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto 90 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia 0:00:34 91 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:00:55 92 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 93 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 94 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 95 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 96 Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha 97 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha 98 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 99 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 100 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 101 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 102 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 103 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 104 Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 105 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 106 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 107 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 108 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 109 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 110 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 111 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 112 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 113 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 114 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:01:06 115 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:11 116 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 117 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:01:19 118 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto 0:01:33 119 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia 0:01:36 120 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 121 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:05 122 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:02:29 123 David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:02:41 124 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:44 125 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 126 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 127 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 128 Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:42 129 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:07:38 130 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram 131 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 132 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack

Sprint 1 - Lyndoch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 pts 2 David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 4 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2

Sprint 2 - Mount Torrens # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 pts 2 David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 4 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2

Finish - Hahndorf # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia 8 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky 6 3 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha 4

KOM - Old Checker Hill Rd # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 16 pts 2 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 4 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 5 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Saxo Bank 10:11:27 2 Milram 3 Caisse d'Epargne 4 Astana 5 Team Sky 6 Liquigas Doimo 7 Team Katusha 8 Garmin - Transitions 9 Quick Step 10 Ag2R La Mondiale 11 Rabobank 12 HTC-Columbia 13 BMC Racing Team 14 Team Radioshack 0:00:09 15 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:18 16 Francaise Des Jeux 17 Footon-Servetto-Fuji 18 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:55 19 UniSA - Australia 0:01:13

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia 6:38:59 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky 0:00:14 3 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 4 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha 0:00:16 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 7 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 8 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 9 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 10 Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 11 René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale 12 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 13 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 14 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 15 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 17 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 18 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha 19 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 21 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 22 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 23 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 25 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 26 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 27 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 28 Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 29 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 30 Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale 31 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 32 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 33 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 34 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 35 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky 36 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 37 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 38 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 39 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack 40 Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 41 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 42 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 43 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 44 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha 45 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 46 Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia 47 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 48 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:29 49 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto 50 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 51 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions 52 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 53 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 54 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto 55 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 56 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 58 Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 59 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha 60 Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 61 Tiziano Dall'antionia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 62 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack 63 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia 64 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia 65 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 66 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack 0:00:40 67 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:42 68 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia 0:01:05 69 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:01:11 70 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:01:13 71 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:15 72 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 73 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 74 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 75 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 76 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 77 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 78 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 79 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 80 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 81 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 82 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 83 Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha 84 Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:22 85 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:01:28 86 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:31 87 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:01:39 88 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto 0:01:53 89 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia 0:01:58 90 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:04:27 91 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:23 92 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:51 93 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:08:42 94 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 95 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 96 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 97 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto 98 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 99 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:08:51 100 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 101 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto 102 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 103 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 104 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 105 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto 106 Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 107 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 108 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 109 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha 0:09:08 110 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:10 111 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto 112 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:37 113 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 114 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha 115 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 116 Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 117 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 118 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 119 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:09:48 120 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:53 121 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia 0:10:18 122 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 123 David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:11:19 124 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:20 125 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:24 126 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:11:26 127 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 128 Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram 0:12:24 129 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:16:20 130 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram 131 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 132 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:18:41

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia 16 pts 2 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 4 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 8 5 David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 8 6 Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky 6 7 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 6 8 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha 4 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 10 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 4 11 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 16 pts 2 David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 16 3 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 12 4 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 5 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 10 6 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 7 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 8 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ag2R La Mondiale 19:57:57 2 Team Saxo Bank 3 Milram 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Astana 6 Caisse d'Epargne 7 Rabobank 8 Team Sky 9 Liquigas Doimo 10 Garmin - Transitions 11 Team Katusha 12 Quick Step 13 HTC-Columbia 14 Team Radioshack 0:00:09 15 Francaise Des Jeux 0:00:18 16 Footon-Servetto-Fuji 17 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:55 18 UniSA - Australia 0:01:13 19 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:08:40