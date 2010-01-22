Trending

Greipel has the goods in Goolwa

Big German reinforces overall ahead of penultimate stage

Image 1 of 90

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) takes his third stage win of the tour.

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) takes his third stage win of the tour.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 90

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) saluters the crowd in his ocre leaders jersey.

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) saluters the crowd in his ocre leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 90

Pat McQuaid chats with HTC-Columbia team owner Bob Stapleton

Pat McQuaid chats with HTC-Columbia team owner Bob Stapleton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 90

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) is in the driver's seat at this year's Tour Down Under

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) is in the driver's seat at this year's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 90

Caisse d'Epargne clock on for the day's work

Caisse d'Epargne clock on for the day's work
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 90

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto)

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 90

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 90

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) makes his way to the start

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) makes his way to the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 90

Mauro Santambrogio (BMC Racing Team)

Mauro Santambrogio (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 90

The peloton adds some extra colour to the Aussie landscape

The peloton adds some extra colour to the Aussie landscape
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 90

The peloton climbs in the shadow of Australia's magnificent scenery

The peloton climbs in the shadow of Australia's magnificent scenery
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 90

How many gels will I need today, guys? Astana chill out together before the start of stage four

How many gels will I need today, guys? Astana chill out together before the start of stage four
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 90

The rider's wait for the off

The rider's wait for the off
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 90

Euskaltel-Euskadi were on the attack on stage four

Euskaltel-Euskadi were on the attack on stage four
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 90

The peloton climb in pursuit of the breakaway

The peloton climb in pursuit of the breakaway
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 90

The big man did it again today

The big man did it again today
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 90

RadioShack stay close to one another during stage four

RadioShack stay close to one another during stage four
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 90

Mat Hayman (Team Sky) looking ahead

Mat Hayman (Team Sky) looking ahead
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) said today's windy conditions had been stressful for the peloton

Cadel Evans (BMC) said today's windy conditions had been stressful for the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 90

Yet another warm day Down Under for the peloton

Yet another warm day Down Under for the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 90

HTC-Columbia spread across the front of the peloton

HTC-Columbia spread across the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 90

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) finishes stage four

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) finishes stage four
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 90

Lance Armstrong trades turns with his RadioShack teammates

Lance Armstrong trades turns with his RadioShack teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 90

Greipel, moments away from victory

Greipel, moments away from victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 90

Mat Hayman (Team Sky) grabs some refreshment from the team car

Mat Hayman (Team Sky) grabs some refreshment from the team car
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 90

Cadel Evans crosses the rail lines at Strathalbyn.

Cadel Evans crosses the rail lines at Strathalbyn.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 27 of 90

A Team Radioshack rider is blown off the road by the strong crosswinds.

A Team Radioshack rider is blown off the road by the strong crosswinds.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 28 of 90

The peloton crests a rise on the home stretch.

The peloton crests a rise on the home stretch.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 29 of 90

RadioShack working hard as the finish approaches

RadioShack working hard as the finish approaches
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 30 of 90

Team Radioshack on the attack with 10 kilometres to go.

Team Radioshack on the attack with 10 kilometres to go.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 31 of 90

The sprint in Goolwa

The sprint in Goolwa
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 32 of 90

The finish sprint into Goolwa with Andre Greipel once again victorious.

The finish sprint into Goolwa with Andre Greipel once again victorious.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 33 of 90

Omega Pharma - Lotto sit and recover after the hot and windy fourth stage.

Omega Pharma - Lotto sit and recover after the hot and windy fourth stage.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 34 of 90

Alejandro Valverde shares a joke with Gert Steegmans.

Alejandro Valverde shares a joke with Gert Steegmans.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 35 of 90

Skoda King of the Mountain Thomas Rohregger.

Skoda King of the Mountain Thomas Rohregger.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 36 of 90

The early break descends after the King of the Mountain.

The early break descends after the King of the Mountain.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 37 of 90

Daryl Impey drives the RadioShack train

Daryl Impey drives the RadioShack train
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 90

Santos Tour Down Under leader Andre Greipel.

Santos Tour Down Under leader Andre Greipel.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 39 of 90

Lance Armstrong signs on and on for his fans.

Lance Armstrong signs on and on for his fans.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 40 of 90

Cadel Evans in the Rainbow jersey.

Cadel Evans in the Rainbow jersey.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 41 of 90

UCI president Pat McQuaid with race director Mike Turtur.

UCI president Pat McQuaid with race director Mike Turtur.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 42 of 90

The Tour Down Under peloton

The Tour Down Under peloton
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 43 of 90

Riders climb up the Gorge out of Adelaide.

Riders climb up the Gorge out of Adelaide.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 44 of 90

Hindmarsh Most Aggressive Rider of the Day Rabobank's Stef Clement.

Hindmarsh Most Aggressive Rider of the Day Rabobank’s Stef Clement.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 45 of 90

Hindmarsh Most Aggressive Rider of the Day Rabobank’s Stef Clement.

Hindmarsh Most Aggressive Rider of the Day Rabobank’s Stef Clement.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 46 of 90

The breakaway climb head towards the mountains sprint at Fox Creek Road

The breakaway climb head towards the mountains sprint at Fox Creek Road
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 90

UCI President Pat McQuaid at the Tour Down Under

UCI President Pat McQuaid at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 90

Yes! Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) pumps his fist

Yes! Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) pumps his fist
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 90

Andre Greipel (Columbia-HTC) moments after stage win number three for this year's Tour Down Under

Andre Greipel (Columbia-HTC) moments after stage win number three for this year's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 90

Anatomy of a sprint. Figure 5

Anatomy of a sprint. Figure 5
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 90

Anatomy of a sprint. Figure 4

Anatomy of a sprint. Figure 4
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 90

Anatomy of a sprint. Figure 3

Anatomy of a sprint. Figure 3
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 90

Anatomy of a sprint. Figure 2

Anatomy of a sprint. Figure 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 90

Anatomy of a sprint. Figure 1

Anatomy of a sprint. Figure 1
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 90

HTC-Columbia controlled the stage for their man Greipel

HTC-Columbia controlled the stage for their man Greipel
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 90

The peloton stays together for the ride into Goolwa.

The peloton stays together for the ride into Goolwa.
(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)
Image 57 of 90

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) finishes behind teammate Thomas Vaitkus

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) finishes behind teammate Thomas Vaitkus
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 90

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) rolls across the finish line

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) rolls across the finish line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 90

Greipel (HTC-Columbia) makes his daily trip to the podium

Greipel (HTC-Columbia) makes his daily trip to the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 90

Yesterday's winner Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto)

Yesterday's winner Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 90

Robbie McEwen (Katusha)

Robbie McEwen (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 90

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 90

José Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne)

José Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 90

Allan Davis (Astana) makes some youngsters very happy at the start

Allan Davis (Astana) makes some youngsters very happy at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 90

Under-23 World Champion Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Under-23 World Champion Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) looking pretty relaxed

Cadel Evans (BMC) looking pretty relaxed
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 90

Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 90

Can anyone stop Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia)?

Can anyone stop Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia)?
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 90

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) secures win number three in Goolwa

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) secures win number three in Goolwa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 90

Andre Greipel's rivals chase the German in vain on stage four

Andre Greipel's rivals chase the German in vain on stage four
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 90

Greipel steadies as he begins to celebrate win number three

Greipel steadies as he begins to celebrate win number three
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 90

Greipel added even more time to his overall lead with his win today

Greipel added even more time to his overall lead with his win today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 90

RadioShack's Lance Armstrong and Thomas Vaitkus fly away from the peloton

RadioShack's Lance Armstrong and Thomas Vaitkus fly away from the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 90

RadioShack's Lance Armstrong and Thomas Vaitkus during their impromptu attack

RadioShack's Lance Armstrong and Thomas Vaitkus during their impromptu attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 90

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) celebrates at the end of stage four of the Tour Down Under

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) celebrates at the end of stage four of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 90

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) retained the sprints jersey.

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) retained the sprints jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 77 of 90

Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) gets a hand to put his Young Rider jersey on.

Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) gets a hand to put his Young Rider jersey on.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 78 of 90

The large crowd made plenty of noise when the riders were presented with their respective jerseys.

The large crowd made plenty of noise when the riders were presented with their respective jerseys.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 79 of 90

Most aggressive for stage four was Stef Clement (Rabobank)

Most aggressive for stage four was Stef Clement (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 80 of 90

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) salutes the crowd.

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) salutes the crowd.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 81 of 90

Huge crowds were at Goolwa to watch the finish and podium presentation.

Huge crowds were at Goolwa to watch the finish and podium presentation.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 82 of 90

HTC-Columbia were on the front for the majority of the race.

HTC-Columbia were on the front for the majority of the race.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 83 of 90

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) rides in the pack.

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) rides in the pack.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 84 of 90

The peleton head out of the outer suburbs of Adelaide and into the hills.

The peleton head out of the outer suburbs of Adelaide and into the hills.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 85 of 90

The early break make their way through the gorge early on in the stage.

The early break make their way through the gorge early on in the stage.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 86 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) was flocked by autograph hunters at the sign on.

Cadel Evans (BMC) was flocked by autograph hunters at the sign on.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 87 of 90

Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) has given his legs a good warm up to the season this race.

Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) has given his legs a good warm up to the season this race.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 88 of 90

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) is sitting in 21st position on GC after stage four.

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) is sitting in 21st position on GC after stage four.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 89 of 90

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) waits to sign on in the suburb of Norwood.

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) waits to sign on in the suburb of Norwood.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 90 of 90

Thomas Rohregger (Milram) in his mountains jersey.

Thomas Rohregger (Milram) in his mountains jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

 After a tough day in Stirling on Thursday, the sprinters were back on top in Goolwa as André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) ensured the fast men would remain atop the standings with victory in stage four of the Tour Down Under. The victory extended Greipel’s general classification lead by six seconds, while a second place finish by Robbie McEwen (Team Katusha) put the Australian in the same position overall.

Greipel’s third victory of 2010 came at the end of a windy day that took riders south of Adelaide and forced them to contend with cross and headwinds, which meant any breakaways never stood a chance. From Greipel’s point of view a lead-out from Matthew Goss, the newest addition to the team’s lead-out train, meant his rivals never stood a chance.

"Matthew Goss. If you have riders like him then no one can pass us," said Greipel. "We deserve the win because we always ride from the front."

A long, flat sprint to finish the 149.5 kilometre stage was made all the more tricky by weather conditions. Riders were challenged by a stiff 15 knot crosswind on the run to the finish line.

"The sprint was tough, especially the last five or six kilometres coming in," said McEwen. "We got a big crosswind from the right which put us in the left gutter. It just blew the bunch to pieces."

Alejandro Valverde’s (Caisse d’Epargne) general classification hopes were one thing severely dented by the wind. The Spanish rider was blown from fourth overall down to 26th, with the 17 seconds lost on today’s stage plus Greipel’s time bonus putting him 41 seconds behind.

RadioShack was again prominent in the day’s sprint, but the team is still chasing a much needed victory. The team is making its debut in the Australian ProTour race, with its sponsor’s entire executive committee here to watch, but McEwen believes its key sprinter failed to pounce at the right time.

"I was well placed coming into the sprint on the wheel of Gert Steegmans," said McEwen. "I come across the line second but couldn’t catch Greipel, I gave him a bit too much head start coming from third. I was hoping Steegmans would just hit out early because he’s so strong but he waited and waited, I think he out-waited himself."

Graeme Brown (Rabobank) launched an aggressive sprint early but was unable to match Greipel’s raw strength. Over the closing metres the compact McEwen also snuck ahead of his compatriot, leaving Brown in third place.

With wind gusting up to 25 knots at various points throughout the race, for many it was a battle of survival just to stay on the road. As HTC-Columbia had set such a high pace at the front International Cycling Union (UCI) World Road Champion Cadel Evans was just glad to finish safely.

"I’ve never seen it so windy here in South Australia, or just about any race actually; really when the winds are like that and you have a couple of strong classics teams get on the front it just causes chaos behind," he said. "It’s actually very dangerous, just because the wind is so strong.

"Not so much because there’s a possibility that the peloton is going to split, but you can just get blown off the road or someone can get blown on top of you when they’re just trying to do the right thing," he added. "It’s pretty dangerous like that so I’m just happy to get through it in the same time. It was very … very stressful."

Blown away for a day

Rain sprinkled on the start line in Norwood as a larger storm brewed amongst media ranks over whether you-see-eye President Pat McQuaid was willing to talk to you or not. The sprinkling continued as the day’s obligatory break made its way off the front, with a group attacking up Gorge Rd and into the day's King of the Mountain on Fox Creek Rd.

David Kemp (UniSA), Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Thomas Frei (BMC Racing), Stef Clement (Rabobank), Thomas Rohregger (Milram) and Anthony Ravard (AG2R-La Mondiale) were joined by Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and spent most of the day dealing with the strong winds, which benefited the big teams with firepower.

Rohregger was first to reach the KOM summit to further extend his lead in the classification over Kemp, who crossed in second place. Ravard won the day’s first sprint from Kemp and Rohregger as the leader’s margin grew to a maximum of 3:15 minutes.

The margin had started to shrink significantly as Rohregger won the second sprint in Milang over Kemp and Frei. Inside 30 kilometres remaining the break group had shrunk to just Kemp, Clement and Castroviejo with a lead of just 1:30 minutes.

Clement tried his luck with a solo move but the trio were all caught. Then, with 15 kilometres remaining, Lance Armstrong and Tomas Vaitkus surprised everyone – themselves included – by accidentally attacking the peloton. Vaitkus was driving the peloton but the pair didn’t realise they were going so hard they’d separated from the group.

Vaitkus and Armstrong hoped the RadioShack squad or a small group of riders would be on their wheel, giving it a lasting chance. However the pair were stranded out front alone and ultimately brought back into the fold. "I felt [like it was] a dip, I don’t know if Tomas felt any dip, but that was as hard as I could go," said Armstrong. "It was a good effort but maybe not the best outcome."

With the likes of Bert Grabsch, Hayden Rouslton and Marcel Sieburg patrolling the head of the peloton for HTC-Columbia, Allan Peiper's men were always going to be favourites for the stage win. So it proved to be as Greipel took advantage of the work done throughout the stage and threw himself into the finale for his third win of this year's race.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia3:30:29
2Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
4Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
5Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto
6Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
7Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia
9Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
10Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
11Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
12George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky
14Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
15Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
16Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
18Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
19Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
20Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
21Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
22Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
23Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
25Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
26Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
27Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
28Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
29Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
30René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale
31Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto
32Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
33Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
34Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
35Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto
36Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
37Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
38Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia
39Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
40Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia
41Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
42Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
43Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
44David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto
45Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale
46Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
47Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
48Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana0:00:08
49Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack0:00:17
50Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack
51Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
52Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
53Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
55Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
56Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
57Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
58Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia0:00:22
59Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:32
60Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
61Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha
62Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
63Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
64Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
65Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky
66Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha
67Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
68Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia0:00:43
69Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:50
70Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
71Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram
72Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:00:54
73Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
74Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
75Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
76Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
77Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
78Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha
79Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
80Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
81Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:00:59
82Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:02
83Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto0:01:05
84Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
85Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:01:14
86Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:15
87Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:17
88Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
89Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
90Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
91Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:01:19
92Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana0:01:24
93Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha
94Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
95Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
96Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
97Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
98Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky
99Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
100Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
101Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
102Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
103Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
104Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
105Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
106Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
107Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
108Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia
109Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha
110David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto
111Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
112Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
113Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
114Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
115Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
116Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
117Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:01:44
118Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
119Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
120Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:01:51
121Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
122Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:53
123Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
124Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto0:01:57
125Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:52
126Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:05:17
127Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank0:06:32
128David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:07:09
129Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:23
DNFWim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram

Sprint 1 - Langhorne Creek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale6pts
2David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4
3Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2

Sprint 2 - Milang
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram6pts
2David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4
3Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team2

Finish - Goolwa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia8pts
2Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha6
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank4

KOM - Fox Creek Rd
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram16pts
2David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia12
3Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank8
4Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale6
5Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-Columbia10:31:27
2BMC Racing Team
3Quick Step
4Milram
5Caisse d'Epargne
6Footon-Servetto-Fuji
7Team Sky
8Rabobank
9Ag2R La Mondiale
10Liquigas Doimo0:00:17
11Garmin - Transitions0:00:32
12Team Katusha
13Team Saxo Bank
14Team RadioShack0:00:34
15Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:49
16Francaise Des Jeux0:00:54
17UniSA - Australia
18Astana0:00:58
19Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:41

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia13:23:57
2Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha0:00:20
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky0:00:24
4Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
5Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:00:26
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
8Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:00:29
9Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions0:00:30
10Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
11Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
12René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale
13George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
15Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
16Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
17Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
18Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
19Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
20Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
21Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia
22Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana0:00:38
23Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto0:00:39
24Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto
25Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
26Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:41
27Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:46
28Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
29Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:47
30Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky0:01:02
31Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
32Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia
33Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha0:01:11
34Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:19
35Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:01:20
36Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:22
37Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:24
38Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
39Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:01:30
40Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha
41Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:01:31
42Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:33
43Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:41
44Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack0:01:49
45Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:54
46Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia0:01:55
47Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
48Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:01:58
49Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:20
50Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:22
51Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:02:25
52Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack0:02:45
53Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions0:02:46
54Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:02:49
55Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:02:54
56Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky0:02:56
57Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana0:02:57
58Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana0:03:02
59Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:10
60Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
61Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:03:12
62Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:03:15
63Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:17
64Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana0:03:32
65Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha
66Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:36
67Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:43
68Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia0:03:45
69Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:03:53
70Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:03:56
71Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:02
72Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:42
73Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:04:59
74Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:04
75Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:24
76Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:06:23
77Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:07:01
78Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:07:19
79Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:07:23
80Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank0:08:40
81Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto0:08:50
82Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia0:09:10
83David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto0:09:27
84Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:09:29
85Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:41
86Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:09:44
87Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:09:59
88Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
89Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:10
90Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:11:20
91Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:11:25
92Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:11:32
93Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:11:41
94Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha0:11:54
95Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:11:58
96Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:15
97Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:12:30
98Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:13:03
99Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux0:13:26
100Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto0:13:31
101Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:13:59
102Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:14:02
103Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:15:07
104Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:45
105Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia0:15:50
106Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky0:16:03
107Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:16:27
108Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha0:17:14
109Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:17:16
110Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram0:18:52
111Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:19:03
112Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:14
113Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:19:37
114Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
115David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto0:19:54
116Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:20:02
117Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto0:20:25
118Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:20:33
119Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:20:42
120Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
121Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:21:11
122Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:21:22
123Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:49
124Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:22:35
125Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:22:56
126Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram0:23:24
127Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:25:21
128David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:26:08
129Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:30:04

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia24pts
2David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia16
3Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
4Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
5Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha10
6Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram8
7Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale8
8Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto8
9Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
10Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale6
11Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team6
12Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky6
13Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack6
14Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
15Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank4
16Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
17Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
18Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4
19Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4
20Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
21Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4
22Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana2
23Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
24Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram42pts
2David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia28
3Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia22
4Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14
5Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram12
6Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale12
7Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
8Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana8
9Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
10Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank8
11Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
12Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale6
13Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team4

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2R La Mondiale40:13:21
2BMC Racing Team
3Milram
4Team Sky
5Caisse d'Epargne0:00:16
6Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:00:17
7HTC-Columbia0:00:23
8Garmin - Transitions0:00:32
9Team Katusha
10Astana0:00:58
11Team RadioShack0:00:59
12Liquigas Doimo0:01:11
13Rabobank0:01:26
14Francaise Des Jeux0:01:40
15Team Saxo Bank0:02:53
16UniSA - Australia0:03:03
17Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:39
18Omega Pharma - Lotto0:09:48
19Quick Step0:10:12

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto13:24:23
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux0:00:13
3Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:20
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:53
5Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:58
6Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
7Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:07
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:15
9Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:28
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:01:32
11Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:56
12Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions0:02:20
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:02:44
14Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:02:49
15Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:10
16Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:17
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:03:30
18Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:36
19Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:58
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:06:35
21Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:06:53
22Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:06:57
23Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia0:08:44
24Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:09:18
25Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:09:33
26Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:10:54
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:11:06
28Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha0:11:28
29Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:11:32
30Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:14:41
31Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:19
32Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:16:01
33Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha0:16:48
34Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:16:50
35David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto0:19:28
36Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:19:36
37Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:16
38Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:23
39Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:22:09
40Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:24:55
41Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:29:38

 

