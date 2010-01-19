Trending

Greipel grabs number one in Tanunda

HTC-Columbia continues love affair Down Under

Image 1 of 64

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) takes an easy win, starting the same way as last year.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) takes an easy win, starting the same way as last year.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 64

World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)

World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 64

Oscar Pereiro (Astana)

Oscar Pereiro (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 64

Yaroslav Popovych takes a turn on the front of the peloton

Yaroslav Popovych takes a turn on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 64

Greipel enjoys the spoils of victory

Greipel enjoys the spoils of victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 64

US Champion George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team)

US Champion George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 64

HTC-Columbia get a little help from Team Sky controlling things at the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

HTC-Columbia get a little help from Team Sky controlling things at the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 64

The peloton makes their way through the beautiful scenery of South Australia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The peloton makes their way through the beautiful scenery of South Australia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 64

Sebastian Rosseler on debut for RadioShack

Sebastian Rosseler on debut for RadioShack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 64

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) claims stage one

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) claims stage one
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 64

Thirsty work for RadioShack

Thirsty work for RadioShack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 64

Jurgen Van Goolen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) corners during stage one
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jurgen Van Goolen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) corners during stage one
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 64

Greipel grabs the win on stage one of the Tour Down Under

Greipel grabs the win on stage one of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 64

Yet another strong start to the season for André Greipel

Yet another strong start to the season for André Greipel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 64

A spectator reminds the peloton where they are

A spectator reminds the peloton where they are
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 64

Christopher Froome (Team Sky) leads the HTC-Columbia train

Christopher Froome (Team Sky) leads the HTC-Columbia train
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 64

Greipel shows the sprinters how it's done in Tanunda

Greipel shows the sprinters how it's done in Tanunda
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 64

Beautiful conditions for the peloton in Australia

Beautiful conditions for the peloton in Australia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 64

The sprint winds up in Tanunda

The sprint winds up in Tanunda
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 64

Cadel Evans (BMC) during the stage

Cadel Evans (BMC) during the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 64

Ochre for the stage winner and race leader

Ochre for the stage winner and race leader
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 64

HTC-Columbia get their ProTour season underway with a win

HTC-Columbia get their ProTour season underway with a win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 64

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) corners during stage one of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) corners during stage one of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 64

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia)

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 64

A show of considerable strength by André Greipel

A show of considerable strength by André Greipel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 64

The Tour Down Under peloton on stage one

The Tour Down Under peloton on stage one
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 27 of 64

The TV helicopter comes in low for a different angle

The TV helicopter comes in low for a different angle
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 28 of 64

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) stayed in the safety of the pack to preserve energy for the finish.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) stayed in the safety of the pack to preserve energy for the finish.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 29 of 64

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia) leads the peleton half way through the race.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia) leads the peleton half way through the race.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 30 of 64

These lovely ladies watch the peloton pass on stage one

These lovely ladies watch the peloton pass on stage one
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 31 of 64

Greipel before the stage start in Clare

Greipel before the stage start in Clare
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 32 of 64

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) was in good spirits before the start of stage 1.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) was in good spirits before the start of stage 1.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 33 of 64

Cadel Evans (BMC) surrounded by his teammates

Cadel Evans (BMC) surrounded by his teammates
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 34 of 64

Timothy Roe (Uni SA) leads Martin Kohler (BMC) and Biel Kadri (Ag2r La Mondiale) in a break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Timothy Roe (Uni SA) leads Martin Kohler (BMC) and Biel Kadri (Ag2r La Mondiale) in a break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 35 of 64

Martin Kohler (BMC) is the leader of the Young Rider Classification.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Martin Kohler (BMC) is the leader of the Young Rider Classification.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 36 of 64

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) leads the Tour Down Under after stage one.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) leads the Tour Down Under after stage one.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 37 of 64

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) takes an easy win, starting the same way as last year.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) takes an easy win, starting the same way as last year.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 38 of 64

A Saxo Bank rider makes an attack with 10km to go.

A Saxo Bank rider makes an attack with 10km to go.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 39 of 64

Attacks came thick and fast on stage one of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Attacks came thick and fast on stage one of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 40 of 64

This Milram rider gets into the time trial position during stage oneA
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

This Milram rider gets into the time trial position during stage oneA
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 41 of 64

Timothy Roe (Uni SA) goes solo after dropping his break companions on the climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Timothy Roe (Uni SA) goes solo after dropping his break companions on the climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 42 of 64

The peloton make their way on stage one of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The peloton make their way on stage one of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 43 of 64

Huge crowds gather in anticipation of stage one of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Huge crowds gather in anticipation of stage one of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 44 of 64

Cadel Evans (BMC) signs a few autographs before the stage start.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Cadel Evans (BMC) signs a few autographs before the stage start.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 45 of 64

Cadel Evans signs on in Clare.

Cadel Evans signs on in Clare.
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 46 of 64

Interested spectators lined the course for the opening stage.
(Image credit: John Veage)

Interested spectators lined the course for the opening stage.
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 47 of 64

The first break of the day forms on stage one.

The first break of the day forms on stage one.
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 48 of 64

Martin Kohler (BMC Racing) wins the first sprint.

Martin Kohler (BMC Racing) wins the first sprint.
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 49 of 64

The peloton crest a hill beneath sunny skies in Australia.
(Image credit: John Veage)

The peloton crest a hill beneath sunny skies in Australia.
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 50 of 64

Cadel Evans, back at his BMC team car.

Cadel Evans, back at his BMC team car.
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 51 of 64

The peleton passes pastural fields in South Australia.
(Image credit: John Veage)

The peleton passes pastural fields in South Australia.
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 52 of 64

Lance Armstrong passes vineyards in the Barossa.

Lance Armstrong passes vineyards in the Barossa.
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 53 of 64

The peloton makes its way through the Barossa Valley.

The peloton makes its way through the Barossa Valley.
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 54 of 64

Cadel and the pack climb into the Barossa.

Cadel and the pack climb into the Barossa.
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 55 of 64

The final ascent of Menglers Hill for the break

The final ascent of Menglers Hill for the break
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 56 of 64

Aussie rider Tim Roe runs off the road 20km from the finish.
(Image credit: John Veage)

Aussie rider Tim Roe runs off the road 20km from the finish.
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 57 of 64

The peleton climbs Menglers Hill.

The peleton climbs Menglers Hill.
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 58 of 64

André Greipel wins the sprint finish.

André Greipel wins the sprint finish.
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 59 of 64

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) on the podium after winning the opening stage of the 2010 Tour Down Under
(Image credit: John Veage)

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) on the podium after winning the opening stage of the 2010 Tour Down Under
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 60 of 64

Tim Roe (UniSA) accepts his prize on the Tour Down Under podium.
(Image credit: John Veage)

Tim Roe (UniSA) accepts his prize on the Tour Down Under podium.
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 61 of 64

Aussie Tim Roe (UniSA) on the podium as the mountains classification leader.
(Image credit: John Veage)

Aussie Tim Roe (UniSA) on the podium as the mountains classification leader.
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 62 of 64

Greipel wears the Ochre jersey.

Greipel wears the Ochre jersey.
(Image credit: John Veage)
Image 63 of 64

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) in his Ochre jersey.

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) in his Ochre jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 64 of 64

George Hincapie (BMC) looking splendid in his USA gear.

George Hincapie (BMC) looking splendid in his USA gear.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

After a week of fingers pointing at him as favourite for this year's Tour Down Under, André Greipel has backed up the tag with a win on stage one in Tanunda. With HTC-Columbia still smarting after defeat in the Cancer Council Helpline Classic on Sunday, Allan Peiper's riders controlled the second half of the race with a three-rider break spending most of the day off the front of the bunch.

“We came here to win a stage and now we’ve won one, so our main goal has been reached. Everything else is now on top of that,” said Greipel. “We waited and spoke with the other teams but nobody wanted to ride with us, so Bert Grabsch chased them down just like he does in time trials.

“Of course it’s just the first stage, we have to take the responsibility to win every race now as we have in the last two years,” said Greipel. “So for sure that’s the focus now again.”

Asked if winning stages was his answer to defending the yellow jersey through to Sunday, Greipel mustered enough breath to share a joke. “And no crashes,” he responded, referring to the collision with a parked Police motorbike that took him out of last year’s race.

The news wasn’t as good for defending champion Allan Davis, who is all but out of the general classification contention. Davis’ Astana squad didn’t bring radios to Tour Down Under, leaving all within the Kazakh team unaware he was at the peloton’s rear when it split on the climb.

As Davis’ teammates kept a watchful eye on the action up front, they were blind to the fact Davis was back in the second group. Likewise Davis wasn’t aware the race had split until it was too late.

“It was just a bit of a miscommunication, we didn’t have radios,” said Davis. “I was just riding within myself up the climb and found myself 50 metres behind my teammates and they didn’t realise. They just started pulling and I didn’t realise I was on the back so it left me behind.”

After talking about the importance of a taking a stage victory in its debut last week, Team RadioShack came frustratingly close to doing exactly that on the first ProTour stage of 2010. After half a season without racing Belgian rider Gert Steegmans couldn’t overcome his German rival in the closing metres, forcing him to settle from second, ahead of Omega Pharama-Lotto’s Jurgen Roelandts.

The UniSA-Australian National Team ensured it continued tradition by featuring in the day’s main breakaway with Tim Roe. The up and coming rider, who has signed with Trek-Livestrong for this season, launched a solo attack from the three strong lead group on the day’s only climb.

Roe’s hard work was undone when he overshot a turn on the descent, leaving him riding on the grass near one of the Barossa Valley’s many vineyards. Still, Roe claimed both the King of the Mountains and Most Aggressive Rider jerseys following the opening stage.

“I thought if I got to Mengler’s Hill with the two guys I would have a fair crack at getting away, but I wasn’t going super like I was hoping but I’m still happy with it,” said Roe. “Once I got over the top of Mengler’s I knew I wasn’t travelling good enough. The time gap just came down way too quickly.”

BMC Racing Team’s Cadel Evans, the current International Cycling Union World Road Champion, had a tough start to his first race on home shores in the rainbow jersey. Evans was amongst the many caught up in a crash before the race had barely began, the consequence of which was some handy on the road repair work to his shoe using electrical tape.

“It was hard but that’s always the first race of the year,” said Evans. “With a really good quality field here when it goes fast it really goes fast but mostly for me personally just getting everything going with the team and being at work on the road, it’s good.

“I think overall for a team that came here without a sprinter to have two jerseys is already a good start,” he added.

Season opens with a bang

Nearly immediately after the race radio announced the first ProTour race of 2010 was underway the voice transmitted a simple message: crash. Just like that within 300 metres of the start nearly half the peloton was on the ground as an Euskaltel-Euskadi rider crashed mid-peloton after hitting a reflector on the road…and just as another Euskaltel-Euskadi made a solo move off the front.

While Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) didn’t get caught in the drama, Evans did. “I started on the front row and still managed to get in the middle of it, but that happens and from there on in everyone was a bit nervous of course,” said Evans. “I had a one in two chance of being in it.”

Despite the incident Gorka Izaguirre's solo attack never gained any serious ground and as Jonathan Cantwell (UniSA-Australian National Team) waited for a replacement bike the Spanish rider was returned to the peloton.

Shortly after Izaguirre was captured a trio – Tim Roe (UniSA), Martin Kohler (BMC Racing) and Biel Kadri (Ag2R La Mondiale) – moved ahead of the peloton. The gap grew quickly. Two minutes, then five, seven right out until it nudged the 10 minute mark.

Having attacked 20km into the stage, the trio rode together until the KOM at Menglers Hill outside Tanunda, when the young South Australian Roe attacked in a solo bid for glory. As the race neared 20km remaining the break's time off the front was over, with Kadri, then Kohler and finally Roe, aided by the off-road excursion, succumbing to the tempo set by the HTC-Columbia crew.

Despite a flurry of late attacks from accomplished climber Thomas Rohregger (Milram), the irresistible force of Greipel's group of men proved too much, with the German winning ahead of Belgian sprinting duo Steegmans and Roelandts.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia3:15:30
2Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky
6Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
7Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
8Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha
9Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
10Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
11René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale
12George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
14Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
15Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto
17Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
18Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
19Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale
20Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
21Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
22Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
23Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
24Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
25Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
26Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
27Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
28Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
29Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
30Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
31Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
32Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
33Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
34Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
35Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
36Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
37Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
38Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
39Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
40Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
41Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
42Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
44Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
45Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
46Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack
47Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto
48Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky
49Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
50Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
51Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
52Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
53Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
54Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
55Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha
56Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
57Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
58Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
59Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
60Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
61Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
62Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
63Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
64Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
65Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
66Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
67Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
68Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
69Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
70Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
71Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
72Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia
73Tiziano Dall'antionia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
74Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia
75Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
76Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto
77Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha
78Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
79Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
80Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia
81Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
82Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
83Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha
84Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
85Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia0:00:11
86Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:00:13
87Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
88Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky0:00:34
89Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:01:38
90Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia
91Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:02:58
92Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:22
93Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:22
94Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
95Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
96Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
97Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
98Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
99Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
100David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
101Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto
102David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto
103Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
104Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia
105Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
106Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
107Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram
108Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
109Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
110Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
111Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
112Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
113Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
114Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
115Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
116Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha
117Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha
118Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto
119Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
120David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto
121Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
122Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
123Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
124Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
125Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
126Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
127Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
128Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
129Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
130Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
131Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
132Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:10:43

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale4
3Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale4
3Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia8pts
2Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack6
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4

KOM - Menglers Hill Rd
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia16pts
2Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale12
3Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
4Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram6
5Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2R La Mondiale9:46:30
2BMC Racing Team
3Astana
4Rabobank
5Team Sky
6Caisse d'Epargne
7Garmin - Transitions
8Euskaltel - Euskadi
9Team Katusha
10Quick Step
11Team Saxo Bank
12Milram
13Liquigas-Doimo
14Francaise des Jeux
15Team RadioShack
16Footon-Servetto-Fuji
17HTC-Columbia
18UniSA - Australia
19Omega Pharma - Lotto0:08:22

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia3:15:20
2Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:04
3Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:06
5Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
6Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:00:08
7Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
8Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky
9Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
10Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
11Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha
12Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
13Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
14René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale
15George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
17Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
18Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
19Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto
20Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
21Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
22Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale
23Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
24Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
25Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
26Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
27Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
28Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
29Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
30Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
31Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
32Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
33Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
34Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
35Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
36Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
37Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
38Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
39Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
40Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
41Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
42Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
43Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
44Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
45Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
46Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
47Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
48Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
49Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack
50Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto
51Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky
52Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
53Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
54Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
55Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
56Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
57Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
58Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha
59Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
60Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
61Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
62Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
63Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
64Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
65Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
66Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
67Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
68Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
69Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
70Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
71Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
72Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia
73Tiziano Dall'antionia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
74Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia
75Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
76Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto
77Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha
78Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
79Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
80Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia
81Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
82Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
83Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha
84Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
85Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia0:00:21
86Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:00:23
87Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
88Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky0:00:44
89Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:01:48
90Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia
91Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:03:08
92Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:32
93Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:32
94Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
95Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
96Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
97Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
98Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
99Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
100David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
101Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto
102David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto
103Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
104Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia
105Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
106Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
107Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram
108Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
109Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
110Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
111Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
112Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
113Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
114Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
115Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
116Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha
117Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha
118Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto
119Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
120David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto
121Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
122Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
123Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
124Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
125Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
126Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
127Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
128Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
129Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
130Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
131Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
132Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:10:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia8
3Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale8
4Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack6
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
6Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia4

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia16pts
2Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale12
3Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
4Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram6
5Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2R La Mondiale9:46:30
2BMC Racing Team
3Astana
4Rabobank
5Team Sky
6Caisse d'Epargne
7Garmin - Transitions
8Euskaltel - Euskadi
9Team Katusha
10Quick Step
11Team Saxo Bank
12Milram
13Liquigas-Doimo
14Francaise des Jeux
15Team RadioShack
16Footon-Servetto-Fuji
17HTC-Columbia
18UniSA - Australia
19Omega Pharma - Lotto0:08:22

 

