Image 1 of 64 André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) takes an easy win, starting the same way as last year. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 64 World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 64 Oscar Pereiro (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 64 Yaroslav Popovych takes a turn on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 64 Greipel enjoys the spoils of victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 64 US Champion George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 64 HTC-Columbia get a little help from Team Sky controlling things at the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 64 The peloton makes their way through the beautiful scenery of South Australia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 64 Sebastian Rosseler on debut for RadioShack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 64 André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) claims stage one (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 64 Thirsty work for RadioShack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 64 Jurgen Van Goolen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) corners during stage one (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 64 Greipel grabs the win on stage one of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 64 Yet another strong start to the season for André Greipel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 64 A spectator reminds the peloton where they are (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 64 Christopher Froome (Team Sky) leads the HTC-Columbia train (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 64 Greipel shows the sprinters how it's done in Tanunda (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 64 Beautiful conditions for the peloton in Australia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 64 The sprint winds up in Tanunda (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 64 Cadel Evans (BMC) during the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 64 Ochre for the stage winner and race leader (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 64 HTC-Columbia get their ProTour season underway with a win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 64 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) corners during stage one of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 64 André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 64 A show of considerable strength by André Greipel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 64 The Tour Down Under peloton on stage one (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 27 of 64 The TV helicopter comes in low for a different angle (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 28 of 64 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) stayed in the safety of the pack to preserve energy for the finish. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 29 of 64 Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia) leads the peleton half way through the race. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 30 of 64 These lovely ladies watch the peloton pass on stage one (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 31 of 64 Greipel before the stage start in Clare (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 32 of 64 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) was in good spirits before the start of stage 1. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 33 of 64 Cadel Evans (BMC) surrounded by his teammates (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 34 of 64 Timothy Roe (Uni SA) leads Martin Kohler (BMC) and Biel Kadri (Ag2r La Mondiale) in a break. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 35 of 64 Martin Kohler (BMC) is the leader of the Young Rider Classification. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 36 of 64 André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) leads the Tour Down Under after stage one. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 37 of 64 André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) takes an easy win, starting the same way as last year. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 38 of 64 A Saxo Bank rider makes an attack with 10km to go. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 39 of 64 Attacks came thick and fast on stage one of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 40 of 64 This Milram rider gets into the time trial position during stage oneA (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 41 of 64 Timothy Roe (Uni SA) goes solo after dropping his break companions on the climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 42 of 64 The peloton make their way on stage one of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 43 of 64 Huge crowds gather in anticipation of stage one of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 44 of 64 Cadel Evans (BMC) signs a few autographs before the stage start. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 45 of 64 Cadel Evans signs on in Clare. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 46 of 64 Interested spectators lined the course for the opening stage. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 47 of 64 The first break of the day forms on stage one. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 48 of 64 Martin Kohler (BMC Racing) wins the first sprint. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 49 of 64 The peloton crest a hill beneath sunny skies in Australia. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 50 of 64 Cadel Evans, back at his BMC team car. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 51 of 64 The peleton passes pastural fields in South Australia. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 52 of 64 Lance Armstrong passes vineyards in the Barossa. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 53 of 64 The peloton makes its way through the Barossa Valley. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 54 of 64 Cadel and the pack climb into the Barossa. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 55 of 64 The final ascent of Menglers Hill for the break (Image credit: John Veage) Image 56 of 64 Aussie rider Tim Roe runs off the road 20km from the finish. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 57 of 64 The peleton climbs Menglers Hill. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 58 of 64 André Greipel wins the sprint finish. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 59 of 64 André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) on the podium after winning the opening stage of the 2010 Tour Down Under (Image credit: John Veage) Image 60 of 64 Tim Roe (UniSA) accepts his prize on the Tour Down Under podium. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 61 of 64 Aussie Tim Roe (UniSA) on the podium as the mountains classification leader. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 62 of 64 Greipel wears the Ochre jersey. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 63 of 64 André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) in his Ochre jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 64 of 64 George Hincapie (BMC) looking splendid in his USA gear. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

After a week of fingers pointing at him as favourite for this year's Tour Down Under, André Greipel has backed up the tag with a win on stage one in Tanunda. With HTC-Columbia still smarting after defeat in the Cancer Council Helpline Classic on Sunday, Allan Peiper's riders controlled the second half of the race with a three-rider break spending most of the day off the front of the bunch.

“We came here to win a stage and now we’ve won one, so our main goal has been reached. Everything else is now on top of that,” said Greipel. “We waited and spoke with the other teams but nobody wanted to ride with us, so Bert Grabsch chased them down just like he does in time trials.

“Of course it’s just the first stage, we have to take the responsibility to win every race now as we have in the last two years,” said Greipel. “So for sure that’s the focus now again.”

Asked if winning stages was his answer to defending the yellow jersey through to Sunday, Greipel mustered enough breath to share a joke. “And no crashes,” he responded, referring to the collision with a parked Police motorbike that took him out of last year’s race.

The news wasn’t as good for defending champion Allan Davis, who is all but out of the general classification contention. Davis’ Astana squad didn’t bring radios to Tour Down Under, leaving all within the Kazakh team unaware he was at the peloton’s rear when it split on the climb.

As Davis’ teammates kept a watchful eye on the action up front, they were blind to the fact Davis was back in the second group. Likewise Davis wasn’t aware the race had split until it was too late.

“It was just a bit of a miscommunication, we didn’t have radios,” said Davis. “I was just riding within myself up the climb and found myself 50 metres behind my teammates and they didn’t realise. They just started pulling and I didn’t realise I was on the back so it left me behind.”

After talking about the importance of a taking a stage victory in its debut last week, Team RadioShack came frustratingly close to doing exactly that on the first ProTour stage of 2010. After half a season without racing Belgian rider Gert Steegmans couldn’t overcome his German rival in the closing metres, forcing him to settle from second, ahead of Omega Pharama-Lotto’s Jurgen Roelandts.

The UniSA-Australian National Team ensured it continued tradition by featuring in the day’s main breakaway with Tim Roe. The up and coming rider, who has signed with Trek-Livestrong for this season, launched a solo attack from the three strong lead group on the day’s only climb.

Roe’s hard work was undone when he overshot a turn on the descent, leaving him riding on the grass near one of the Barossa Valley’s many vineyards. Still, Roe claimed both the King of the Mountains and Most Aggressive Rider jerseys following the opening stage.

“I thought if I got to Mengler’s Hill with the two guys I would have a fair crack at getting away, but I wasn’t going super like I was hoping but I’m still happy with it,” said Roe. “Once I got over the top of Mengler’s I knew I wasn’t travelling good enough. The time gap just came down way too quickly.”

BMC Racing Team’s Cadel Evans, the current International Cycling Union World Road Champion, had a tough start to his first race on home shores in the rainbow jersey. Evans was amongst the many caught up in a crash before the race had barely began, the consequence of which was some handy on the road repair work to his shoe using electrical tape.

“It was hard but that’s always the first race of the year,” said Evans. “With a really good quality field here when it goes fast it really goes fast but mostly for me personally just getting everything going with the team and being at work on the road, it’s good.

“I think overall for a team that came here without a sprinter to have two jerseys is already a good start,” he added.

Season opens with a bang

Nearly immediately after the race radio announced the first ProTour race of 2010 was underway the voice transmitted a simple message: crash. Just like that within 300 metres of the start nearly half the peloton was on the ground as an Euskaltel-Euskadi rider crashed mid-peloton after hitting a reflector on the road…and just as another Euskaltel-Euskadi made a solo move off the front.

While Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) didn’t get caught in the drama, Evans did. “I started on the front row and still managed to get in the middle of it, but that happens and from there on in everyone was a bit nervous of course,” said Evans. “I had a one in two chance of being in it.”

Despite the incident Gorka Izaguirre's solo attack never gained any serious ground and as Jonathan Cantwell (UniSA-Australian National Team) waited for a replacement bike the Spanish rider was returned to the peloton.

Shortly after Izaguirre was captured a trio – Tim Roe (UniSA), Martin Kohler (BMC Racing) and Biel Kadri (Ag2R La Mondiale) – moved ahead of the peloton. The gap grew quickly. Two minutes, then five, seven right out until it nudged the 10 minute mark.

Having attacked 20km into the stage, the trio rode together until the KOM at Menglers Hill outside Tanunda, when the young South Australian Roe attacked in a solo bid for glory. As the race neared 20km remaining the break's time off the front was over, with Kadri, then Kohler and finally Roe, aided by the off-road excursion, succumbing to the tempo set by the HTC-Columbia crew.

Despite a flurry of late attacks from accomplished climber Thomas Rohregger (Milram), the irresistible force of Greipel's group of men proved too much, with the German winning ahead of Belgian sprinting duo Steegmans and Roelandts.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia 3:15:30 2 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky 6 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 7 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 8 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha 9 Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 11 René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale 12 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 14 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 15 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto 17 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 18 Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale 19 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale 20 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 21 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 23 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 24 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 25 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 26 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha 27 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 28 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 29 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 30 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 31 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 32 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 33 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 34 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 35 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 36 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 37 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 38 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 39 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions 40 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 41 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 42 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 44 Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 45 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 46 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack 47 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto 48 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky 49 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 50 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 51 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 52 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 53 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 54 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 55 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha 56 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 57 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 58 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 59 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 60 Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 61 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 62 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 63 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 64 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 65 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 66 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 67 Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 68 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 69 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 70 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 71 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 72 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia 73 Tiziano Dall'antionia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 74 Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia 75 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 76 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto 77 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha 78 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 79 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 80 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia 81 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 82 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack 83 Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha 84 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack 85 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia 0:00:11 86 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:00:13 87 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 88 Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:34 89 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:38 90 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia 91 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:58 92 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:22 93 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:22 94 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 95 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 96 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 97 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 98 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 99 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 100 David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 101 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto 102 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto 103 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 104 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia 105 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 106 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 107 Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram 108 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 109 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 110 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 111 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 112 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 113 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 114 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 115 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 116 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha 117 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha 118 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto 119 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 120 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto 121 Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 122 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram 123 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 124 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 125 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 126 Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 127 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 128 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 129 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 130 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 131 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 132 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:10:43

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 4 3 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 4 3 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia 8 pts 2 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 6 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4

KOM - Menglers Hill Rd # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 16 pts 2 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 12 3 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 4 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 6 5 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ag2R La Mondiale 9:46:30 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Astana 4 Rabobank 5 Team Sky 6 Caisse d'Epargne 7 Garmin - Transitions 8 Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 Team Katusha 10 Quick Step 11 Team Saxo Bank 12 Milram 13 Liquigas-Doimo 14 Francaise des Jeux 15 Team RadioShack 16 Footon-Servetto-Fuji 17 HTC-Columbia 18 UniSA - Australia 19 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:08:22

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia 3:15:20 2 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:04 3 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:06 5 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 6 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:00:08 7 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 8 Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky 9 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 10 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 11 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha 12 Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 13 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 14 René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale 15 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 17 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 18 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto 20 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 21 Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale 22 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale 23 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 24 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 26 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 27 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 28 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 29 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha 30 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 31 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 32 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 33 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 34 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 35 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 36 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 37 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 38 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 39 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 40 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 41 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 42 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions 43 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 44 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 45 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 46 Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 47 Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 48 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 49 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack 50 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto 51 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky 52 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 53 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 54 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 55 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 56 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 57 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 58 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha 59 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 60 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 61 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 62 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 63 Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 64 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 65 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 66 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 67 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 68 Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 69 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 70 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 71 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 72 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia 73 Tiziano Dall'antionia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 74 Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia 75 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 76 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto 77 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha 78 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 79 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 80 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia 81 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 82 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack 83 Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha 84 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack 85 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia 0:00:21 86 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:00:23 87 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 88 Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:44 89 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:48 90 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia 91 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:08 92 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:32 93 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:32 94 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 95 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 96 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 97 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 98 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 99 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 100 David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 101 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto 102 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto 103 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 104 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia 105 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 106 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 107 Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram 108 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 109 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 110 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 111 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 112 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 113 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 114 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 115 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 116 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha 117 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha 118 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto 119 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 120 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto 121 Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 122 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram 123 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 124 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 125 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 126 Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 127 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 128 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 129 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 130 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 131 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 132 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:10:53

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia 8 3 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 8 4 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 6 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 6 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 4

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 16 pts 2 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 12 3 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 4 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 6 5 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4