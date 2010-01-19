Greipel grabs number one in Tanunda
HTC-Columbia continues love affair Down Under
Stage 1: Clare - Tanunda
After a week of fingers pointing at him as favourite for this year's Tour Down Under, André Greipel has backed up the tag with a win on stage one in Tanunda. With HTC-Columbia still smarting after defeat in the Cancer Council Helpline Classic on Sunday, Allan Peiper's riders controlled the second half of the race with a three-rider break spending most of the day off the front of the bunch.
“We came here to win a stage and now we’ve won one, so our main goal has been reached. Everything else is now on top of that,” said Greipel. “We waited and spoke with the other teams but nobody wanted to ride with us, so Bert Grabsch chased them down just like he does in time trials.
“Of course it’s just the first stage, we have to take the responsibility to win every race now as we have in the last two years,” said Greipel. “So for sure that’s the focus now again.”
Asked if winning stages was his answer to defending the yellow jersey through to Sunday, Greipel mustered enough breath to share a joke. “And no crashes,” he responded, referring to the collision with a parked Police motorbike that took him out of last year’s race.
The news wasn’t as good for defending champion Allan Davis, who is all but out of the general classification contention. Davis’ Astana squad didn’t bring radios to Tour Down Under, leaving all within the Kazakh team unaware he was at the peloton’s rear when it split on the climb.
As Davis’ teammates kept a watchful eye on the action up front, they were blind to the fact Davis was back in the second group. Likewise Davis wasn’t aware the race had split until it was too late.
“It was just a bit of a miscommunication, we didn’t have radios,” said Davis. “I was just riding within myself up the climb and found myself 50 metres behind my teammates and they didn’t realise. They just started pulling and I didn’t realise I was on the back so it left me behind.”
After talking about the importance of a taking a stage victory in its debut last week, Team RadioShack came frustratingly close to doing exactly that on the first ProTour stage of 2010. After half a season without racing Belgian rider Gert Steegmans couldn’t overcome his German rival in the closing metres, forcing him to settle from second, ahead of Omega Pharama-Lotto’s Jurgen Roelandts.
The UniSA-Australian National Team ensured it continued tradition by featuring in the day’s main breakaway with Tim Roe. The up and coming rider, who has signed with Trek-Livestrong for this season, launched a solo attack from the three strong lead group on the day’s only climb.
Roe’s hard work was undone when he overshot a turn on the descent, leaving him riding on the grass near one of the Barossa Valley’s many vineyards. Still, Roe claimed both the King of the Mountains and Most Aggressive Rider jerseys following the opening stage.
“I thought if I got to Mengler’s Hill with the two guys I would have a fair crack at getting away, but I wasn’t going super like I was hoping but I’m still happy with it,” said Roe. “Once I got over the top of Mengler’s I knew I wasn’t travelling good enough. The time gap just came down way too quickly.”
BMC Racing Team’s Cadel Evans, the current International Cycling Union World Road Champion, had a tough start to his first race on home shores in the rainbow jersey. Evans was amongst the many caught up in a crash before the race had barely began, the consequence of which was some handy on the road repair work to his shoe using electrical tape.
“It was hard but that’s always the first race of the year,” said Evans. “With a really good quality field here when it goes fast it really goes fast but mostly for me personally just getting everything going with the team and being at work on the road, it’s good.
“I think overall for a team that came here without a sprinter to have two jerseys is already a good start,” he added.
Season opens with a bang
Nearly immediately after the race radio announced the first ProTour race of 2010 was underway the voice transmitted a simple message: crash. Just like that within 300 metres of the start nearly half the peloton was on the ground as an Euskaltel-Euskadi rider crashed mid-peloton after hitting a reflector on the road…and just as another Euskaltel-Euskadi made a solo move off the front.
While Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) didn’t get caught in the drama, Evans did. “I started on the front row and still managed to get in the middle of it, but that happens and from there on in everyone was a bit nervous of course,” said Evans. “I had a one in two chance of being in it.”
Despite the incident Gorka Izaguirre's solo attack never gained any serious ground and as Jonathan Cantwell (UniSA-Australian National Team) waited for a replacement bike the Spanish rider was returned to the peloton.
Shortly after Izaguirre was captured a trio – Tim Roe (UniSA), Martin Kohler (BMC Racing) and Biel Kadri (Ag2R La Mondiale) – moved ahead of the peloton. The gap grew quickly. Two minutes, then five, seven right out until it nudged the 10 minute mark.
Having attacked 20km into the stage, the trio rode together until the KOM at Menglers Hill outside Tanunda, when the young South Australian Roe attacked in a solo bid for glory. As the race neared 20km remaining the break's time off the front was over, with Kadri, then Kohler and finally Roe, aided by the off-road excursion, succumbing to the tempo set by the HTC-Columbia crew.
Despite a flurry of late attacks from accomplished climber Thomas Rohregger (Milram), the irresistible force of Greipel's group of men proved too much, with the German winning ahead of Belgian sprinting duo Steegmans and Roelandts.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|3:15:30
|2
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky
|6
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|8
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha
|9
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|11
|René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|12
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|14
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|15
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto
|17
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|18
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|19
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|20
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|21
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|23
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|24
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|25
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|26
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
|27
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|28
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|29
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|30
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|31
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|32
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|33
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|34
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|35
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|36
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|37
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|38
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|39
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|40
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|41
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|42
|Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|44
|Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|45
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|46
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack
|47
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto
|48
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky
|49
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|50
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|52
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|55
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha
|56
|Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
|57
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|58
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|59
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|60
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|61
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|62
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|63
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|64
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|65
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|66
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|67
|Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|68
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|70
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|71
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|72
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia
|73
|Tiziano Dall'antionia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|74
|Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia
|75
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|76
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto
|77
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha
|78
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|79
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|80
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia
|81
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|82
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
|83
|Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha
|84
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
|85
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|0:00:11
|86
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:00:13
|87
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|88
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:34
|89
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:38
|90
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia
|91
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:58
|92
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:22
|93
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:22
|94
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|95
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|96
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|97
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|98
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|99
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|100
|David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|101
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto
|102
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto
|103
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
|104
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|105
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|106
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|107
|Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram
|108
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|109
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|110
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|111
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|112
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|113
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|114
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|115
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|116
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha
|117
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha
|118
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto
|119
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|120
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto
|121
|Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|122
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|123
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|124
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|125
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|126
|Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|127
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|128
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|129
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|130
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|131
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:10:43
|Result
|1
|Andre Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|3:15:20
|2
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:04
|3
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:06
|5
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|6
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:00:08
|7
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|8
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky
|9
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|11
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Katyusha
|12
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|13
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|14
|René Mandri (Est) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|15
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|17
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|18
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon Servetto
|20
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|21
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|22
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|23
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|24
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|26
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|27
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|28
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|29
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katyusha
|30
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|31
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|32
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|33
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|34
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|35
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|36
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|37
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|38
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|39
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|40
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|41
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|42
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|43
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|44
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|45
|Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Perget Mathieu (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|47
|Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|48
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|49
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack
|50
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon Servetto
|51
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky
|52
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|53
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|55
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|57
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|58
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katyusha
|59
|Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
|60
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|61
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|62
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|63
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|64
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|65
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|66
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|67
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|68
|Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|69
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|70
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|71
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|72
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia
|73
|Tiziano Dall'antionia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|74
|Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia
|75
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|76
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon Servetto
|77
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Katyusha
|78
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|79
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|80
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Columbia
|81
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|82
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
|83
|Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spa) Katyusha
|84
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
|85
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|0:00:21
|86
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:00:23
|87
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|88
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:44
|89
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:48
|90
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Columbia
|91
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:08
|92
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:32
|93
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:32
|94
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|95
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|96
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|97
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|98
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|99
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|100
|David Kemp (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|101
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon Servetto
|102
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon Servetto
|103
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
|104
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|105
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|106
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|107
|Björn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram
|108
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|109
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|110
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|111
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|112
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|113
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|114
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|115
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|116
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katyusha
|117
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katyusha
|118
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon Servetto
|119
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|120
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon Servetto
|121
|Jose Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|122
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|123
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|124
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|125
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|126
|Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|127
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|128
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|129
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|130
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|131
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:10:53
