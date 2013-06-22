Trending

Earle, Garfoot crowned Santos North Western Tour winners

Payne, Hodges best of the breakaways in final stage

Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos) has claimed the final stage of the men's Santos North Western Tour on Saturday, having made the selection of the late-race breakaway while Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) was confirmed as overall winner in his team's fourth National Road Series tour victory of the season and Earle's second.

Payne won in a five-man sprint for the finish, ahead of Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda) and Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys) in the 135km stage.

The men's result seemed a little less assured with the overall race lead changing at the end of each day of the tour, Earle the latest to wear the leader's jersey following his win in on Friday's mountain-top finish at Siding Springs. The previous day's stage winner and race leader, Cam Bayly (search2retain-health) was next best five seconds back with Earle's teammate Jack Haig a further nine seconds in arrears.

The peloton took a while to settle with plenty of attacks animating the early kilometres with no move able to stick with Huon-Genesys patrolling the front of the bunch.

With Jesse Kerrison just one point off the Sprint Classification lead of Bayly at the start of the day, it was an aggressive Budget Forklifts that delivered the top-three placings at the intermediate sprint at Tambar Springs, halfway through the stage. Kerrison took maximum points ahead of Jack Anderson and Sam Horgan giving the young Queenslander the lead in the classification. Kerrison has cemented himself as the classification's rider to watch, having claimed the three sprint classifications from the three NRS events he has competed in.

Just before the peloton took the turn from the Black Stump Way onto the Oxley Highway, a group of 15 riders broke clear with most teams represented. A lack of leadership doomed the move to failure and with the turn onto the highway, the bunch was back together with 32kms left to race.

Any reprieve was short-lived with a group of eight next to move clear. The breakaway containing Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys), Fraser Northey (Euride), Horgan, Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos ), Nick Woods (Pro Team Downunder), and Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team). With 10km remaining, Northey attacked the break but he was only able to gain as much as 20 seconds before slowly being reeled back in as the race reached the outskirts of Gunnedah.

Garfoot earns second NRS victory of the season as Hodges wins from breakaway

Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1) has won the final stage of the Santos North Western Tour for women, a 107.1km stage between Coonabrarbran and Gunnedah.

Hodges, a former Australian and Victorian Junior Female Road Cyclist of the Year, took out a sprint finish from breakaway companions, Brittany Lindores (Team BikeBug), Shannon Malseed (Holden Women) and Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor).

It was unlikely that the general classification should fall into the hands of anyone other than Ruth Corset who held a nine-second lead from Pensar SPM teammate Katrin Garfoot with close to three minutes separating second overall from Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women) in third place however six riders ensured an exciting finish.

Corset, finishing safely in the bunch which could only get as close as 24 seconds on the race-dominating breakaway, maintained her overnight lead to claim her second NRS victory of the season following her other win at Battle on the Border.

After an initial break formed early in the race before the peloton was brought back together, a group of six riders had gone clear just before the 40km mark. It was a dangerous group containing Hodges, Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore), Lindores, Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager), Malseed, and Dodd with a minute's advantage on the largely downhill section of the Oxley Highway. Keeling was the best-placed of the six, in 10th overall 8:13 in arrears of Corset.

The gap hovered at just over a minute as the group of six reached the halfway mark but this was a break destined to succeed.

Men - Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)3:18:47
2Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
3Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
4Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
5Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
6Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)0:00:04
7Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
8Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)
9Ayub Kathurima (Kenya)0:00:08
10Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:00:31
11Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
12Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
13Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
14Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
15Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
16Michael Jaeger (Composite Team 1)
17Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
18Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
19Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
20Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
21Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
22Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
23Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
24Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
25Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
26Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
27Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
28Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
29Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Composite Team 1)
30Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
31Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
32Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)
33Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
34Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
35Matthew Borg (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
36Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)
37Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
38Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
39James Swadling (DHBC Racing)
40Correy Edmed (Composite Team 1)
41Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
42Suleiman Kangangi (Kenya)
43Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
44Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
45Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)
46Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
47Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3)
48Elliot Kippen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
49Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
50Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
51Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team)
52Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
53Kierin Lewis (Pro Team Downunder)
54Scott Bradburn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
55Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
56Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team)
57Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)
58Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
59Douglas Freeburn (Pro Team Downunder)
60Josh Berry (Illawarra Cycle Club)
61Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
62Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
63Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
64Mark Jewell (Illawarra Cycle Club)
65Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)
66Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
67Jarrod Hughes (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
68Alex Hersey (Composite Team 1)
69James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)
70Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
71Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:00:45
72Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
73Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing)
74Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
75Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
76George Tansley (Euride Racing)
77Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
78Bill Bolton (DHBC Racing)
79Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
80Sean Grimes (Pro Team Downunder)
81Paul Agorir (Kenya)
82Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
83Jack McCulloch (St George Skoda HP Team)
84Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:00:50
85Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
86Samwel Mwangi (Kenya)
87Rylee Field (Parramatta Race Team)
88Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:00:53
89Samwel Ekiru (Kenya)
90Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenya)0:00:56
91Dan Procter (Parramatta Race Team)
92Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
93Joseph Gichora (Kenya)
94Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)0:01:01
95Alex Ball (Illawarra Cycle Club)
96Joel Walsh (Illawarra Cycle Club)
97Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
98Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)
99James Hepburn (GPM Data#3)
100Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)0:01:05
101Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
102Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:01:10
103Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)0:01:26
104Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
105Edward White (GPM Data#3)0:02:06
106Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:03:15
107Angus Burrell (Composite Team 1)0:33:46
DNSDaryl Purches (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
DNSLewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)

Intermediate sprints - Tambar Springs
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)5pts
2Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)3
3Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)2
4Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team9:57:23
2Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
3Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
4St George Skoda HP Team
5Budget Forklifts0:00:04
6GPM Data#3
7Pro Team Downunder
8Euride Racing0:00:14
9Kenya0:00:22
10Composite Team 10:00:31
11search2retain p/b health.com.au
12Parramatta Race Team
13Paradice Investment Cycling Team
14Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
15Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
16Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:00:45
17Illawarra Cycle Club0:01:01

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)10:03:15
2Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:00:05
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:14
4Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:27
5Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)0:00:30
6Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:00:50
7Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:55
8Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)0:01:15
9Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)0:01:16
10Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)0:01:27
11Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)0:01:39
12Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)0:01:58
13Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3)0:02:07
14Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:02:57
15Josh Berry (Illawarra Cycle Club)0:03:02
16Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)0:03:03
17Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:03:15
18Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)0:03:23
19Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)0:03:32
20Correy Edmed (Composite Team 1)0:03:35
21Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:03:50
22Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:03:55
23Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:03:56
24Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:04:02
25Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)0:04:03
26Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:04:05
27Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:04:06
28Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)0:04:14
29Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:04:31
30Jarrod Hughes (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:04:46
31Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:05:04
32Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)0:05:09
33Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:05:20
34Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:05:58
35Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:06:35
36Michael Jaeger (Composite Team 1)0:06:43
37Suleiman Kangangi (Kenya)0:07:00
38Paul Agorir (Kenya)0:07:08
39Kierin Lewis (Pro Team Downunder)0:07:31
40Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing)0:07:33
41James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)0:07:44
42Scott Bradburn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:08:45
43Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Composite Team 1)0:09:26
44Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)0:09:52
45Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:10:00
46Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:10:56
47Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:10:58
48Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenya)0:11:00
49Douglas Freeburn (Pro Team Downunder)0:11:09
50Samwel Mwangi (Kenya)0:11:43
51Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:12:34
52Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:12:40
53Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:12:42
54Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:13:16
55Elliot Kippen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:13:18
56Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:13:41
57Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)0:14:07
58Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:14:57
59Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:14:58
60James Hepburn (GPM Data#3)0:15:12
61Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:15:33
62Joseph Gichora (Kenya)0:15:49
63Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)0:15:51
64Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:16:07
65Samwel Ekiru (Kenya)0:16:15
66Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:16:31
67Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)0:16:49
68Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)0:17:25
69Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:19:12
70Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:19:35
71Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)0:20:25
72Dan Procter (Parramatta Race Team)0:21:03
73Bill Bolton (DHBC Racing)0:22:04
74Ayub Kathurima (Kenya)
75Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)0:22:12
76Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:22:28
77Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)0:23:15
78Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)0:23:45
79Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:24:04
80Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)0:26:01
81Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:26:40
82Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:28:48
83Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:29:00
84Jack McCulloch (St George Skoda HP Team)0:29:52
85Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team)0:30:38
86Alex Hersey (Composite Team 1)
87Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:32:29
88Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:33:04
89Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:33:33
90Mark Jewell (Illawarra Cycle Club)0:33:44
91Rylee Field (Parramatta Race Team)0:35:01
92Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)0:35:53
93Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:36:57
94Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team)0:39:07
95Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:39:57
96Alex Ball (Illawarra Cycle Club)0:42:56
97George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:43:22
98Edward White (GPM Data#3)0:45:20
99James Swadling (DHBC Racing)0:48:49
100Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:50:21
101Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:52:29
102Matthew Borg (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:54:38
103Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:55:47
104Joel Walsh (Illawarra Cycle Club)0:56:00
105Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:58:44
106Sean Grimes (Pro Team Downunder)1:05:16
107Angus Burrell (Composite Team 1)1:28:35

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)24pts
2Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)20
3Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)15
4Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)12
5Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)12
6Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)8
7Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)8
8Russell Gill (Euride Racing)6
9Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
10Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)4
11George Tansley (Euride Racing)4
12Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
13Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
14Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)2
15Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
16Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)11pts
2Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
3Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)5
4Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)5
5Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)4
6Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)4
7Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
8Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)3
9Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)3
10Michael Jaeger (Composite Team 1)2
11Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1
12Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)1
13Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)4

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)10:03:29
2Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)0:01:02
3Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)0:01:25
4Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)0:01:44
5Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:02:43
6Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)0:02:49
7Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:03:01
8Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)0:03:09
9Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)0:03:18
10Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:03:36

Teams general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team30:10:14
2Budget Forklifts0:01:45
3Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:07:07
4Pro Team Downunder0:09:29
5St George Skoda HP Team0:09:48
6search2retain p/b health.com.au0:13:24
7Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:13:48
8Euride Racing0:14:23
9Composite Team 10:19:17
10GPM Data#30:19:23
11Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:21:24
12Kenya0:22:46
13Parramatta Race Team0:26:42
14Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:26:53
15Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:33:52
16Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:40:13
17Illawarra Cycle Club1:08:45

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team108pts
2Budget Forklifts75
3search2retain p/b health.com.au42
4Euride Racing39
5Drapac Cycling33
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team32
7CharterMason Drapac Development Team25
8Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program22
9Pro Team Downunder20
10African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team18
11St George Skoda HP Team14
12Target Trek Racing Team11
13Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team9
14GPM Data#38
15Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team6
16Parramatta Race Team6
17Pensar SPM Racing5
18Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team5
19Sydney Uni Velo Racing3
20Paradice Investment Cycling Team3
21Data#3 Cisco Racing Team3
22Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage2
23Team Polygon Australia2
24Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics2
25DHBC Racing1
26Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team1

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)46pts
2Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)44
3Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)25
4Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)24
5Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)23
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)22
7Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)18
8Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)18
9Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)16
10George Tansley (Euride Racing)14
11Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)11
12Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)10
13Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)10
14Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac)10
15Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)9

Women - Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1)3:01:59
2Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
3Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)
4Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
5Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)0:00:04
6Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)0:00:11
7Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:24
8Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
9Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)
10Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
11Jenny Fay (Specialized Securitor)
12Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1)
13Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)
14Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
15Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
16Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager)
17Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)
18Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore)
19Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
20Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)
21Vanessa Mcdonald (Composite Team 1)
22Imogen Vize (Specialized Securitor)

Intermediate sprints - Gunnedah
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1)12pts
2Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)8
3Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)6
4Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)4
5Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Bikebug9:06:45
2Holden Women Cycling Team
3Composite Team 1
4Specialized Securitor
5Bicycle Superstore0:00:04
6Suzuki Bontrager0:00:11
7Pensar SPM Racing0:00:24

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)9:39:41
2Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:09
3Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:02:58
4Jenny Fay (Specialized Securitor)0:03:49
5Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)0:03:59
6Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)0:06:53
7Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)0:06:58
8Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)0:07:04
9Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)0:07:36
10Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)0:07:51
11Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:08:22
12Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:09:23
13Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1)0:10:26
14Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:12:32
15Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore)0:16:02
16Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager)0:16:37
17Vanessa Mcdonald (Composite Team 1)0:18:36
18Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:20:57
19Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)0:31:05
20Imogen Vize (Specialized Securitor)0:43:51
21Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1)0:56:07
22Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)0:59:31

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)24pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)24
3Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)17
4Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore)12
5Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1)12
6Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)9
7Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)8
8Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1)6
9Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)6
10Jenny Fay (Specialized Securitor)4
11Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)4
12Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)4
13Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)2
14Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)2
15Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor)5

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)16pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)11
3Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)6
4Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)5
5Jenny Fay (Specialized Securitor)5
6Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager)4
7Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)4
8Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)9:46:45
2Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:02:19
3Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1)0:03:22
4Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:05:28
5Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager)0:09:33
6Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:13:53
7Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1)0:49:03

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing29:07:23
2Bicycle Superstore0:09:44
3Holden Women Cycling Team0:24:17
4Team Bikebug0:43:07
5Specialized Securitor0:44:20
6Suzuki Bontrager0:46:24
7Composite Team 11:17:07

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing82pts
2Holden Women Cycling Team53
3Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team35
4Team Polygon Australia34
5Suzuki Bontrager33
6Team Bikebug27
7Bicycle Superstore26
8Specialized Securitor15
9Target Trek Racing Team5
10Building Champions Squad3
11Liv / giant2
12BOSS Racing Team2

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)53pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)45
3Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)26
4Grace Sulzberger (Polygon Australia)25
5Amy Cure (Polygon Australia)19
6Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)19
7Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)16
8Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)13
9Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)12
10Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)11
11Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)11
12Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)11
13Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)9
14Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1)8
15Jenny Fay (Specialized Securitor)7

