Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos) has claimed the final stage of the men's Santos North Western Tour on Saturday, having made the selection of the late-race breakaway while Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) was confirmed as overall winner in his team's fourth National Road Series tour victory of the season and Earle's second.

Payne won in a five-man sprint for the finish, ahead of Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda) and Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys) in the 135km stage.

The men's result seemed a little less assured with the overall race lead changing at the end of each day of the tour, Earle the latest to wear the leader's jersey following his win in on Friday's mountain-top finish at Siding Springs. The previous day's stage winner and race leader, Cam Bayly (search2retain-health) was next best five seconds back with Earle's teammate Jack Haig a further nine seconds in arrears.

The peloton took a while to settle with plenty of attacks animating the early kilometres with no move able to stick with Huon-Genesys patrolling the front of the bunch.

With Jesse Kerrison just one point off the Sprint Classification lead of Bayly at the start of the day, it was an aggressive Budget Forklifts that delivered the top-three placings at the intermediate sprint at Tambar Springs, halfway through the stage. Kerrison took maximum points ahead of Jack Anderson and Sam Horgan giving the young Queenslander the lead in the classification. Kerrison has cemented himself as the classification's rider to watch, having claimed the three sprint classifications from the three NRS events he has competed in.

Just before the peloton took the turn from the Black Stump Way onto the Oxley Highway, a group of 15 riders broke clear with most teams represented. A lack of leadership doomed the move to failure and with the turn onto the highway, the bunch was back together with 32kms left to race.

Any reprieve was short-lived with a group of eight next to move clear. The breakaway containing Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys), Fraser Northey (Euride), Horgan, Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos ), Nick Woods (Pro Team Downunder), and Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team). With 10km remaining, Northey attacked the break but he was only able to gain as much as 20 seconds before slowly being reeled back in as the race reached the outskirts of Gunnedah.

Garfoot earns second NRS victory of the season as Hodges wins from breakaway

Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1) has won the final stage of the Santos North Western Tour for women, a 107.1km stage between Coonabrarbran and Gunnedah.

Hodges, a former Australian and Victorian Junior Female Road Cyclist of the Year, took out a sprint finish from breakaway companions, Brittany Lindores (Team BikeBug), Shannon Malseed (Holden Women) and Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor).

It was unlikely that the general classification should fall into the hands of anyone other than Ruth Corset who held a nine-second lead from Pensar SPM teammate Katrin Garfoot with close to three minutes separating second overall from Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women) in third place however six riders ensured an exciting finish.

Corset, finishing safely in the bunch which could only get as close as 24 seconds on the race-dominating breakaway, maintained her overnight lead to claim her second NRS victory of the season following her other win at Battle on the Border.

After an initial break formed early in the race before the peloton was brought back together, a group of six riders had gone clear just before the 40km mark. It was a dangerous group containing Hodges, Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore), Lindores, Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager), Malseed, and Dodd with a minute's advantage on the largely downhill section of the Oxley Highway. Keeling was the best-placed of the six, in 10th overall 8:13 in arrears of Corset.

The gap hovered at just over a minute as the group of six reached the halfway mark but this was a break destined to succeed.

Men - Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 3:18:47 2 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 3 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 4 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 5 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 6 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 0:00:04 7 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 8 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 9 Ayub Kathurima (Kenya) 0:00:08 10 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:31 11 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 12 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 13 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 14 Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 15 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 16 Michael Jaeger (Composite Team 1) 17 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 18 Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 19 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 20 Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 21 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 22 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 23 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 24 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 25 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 26 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 27 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 28 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 29 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Composite Team 1) 30 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 31 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 32 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 33 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 34 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 35 Matthew Borg (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 36 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 37 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 38 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 39 James Swadling (DHBC Racing) 40 Correy Edmed (Composite Team 1) 41 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 42 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenya) 43 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 44 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 45 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 46 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 47 Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3) 48 Elliot Kippen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 49 Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 50 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 51 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team) 52 Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 53 Kierin Lewis (Pro Team Downunder) 54 Scott Bradburn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 55 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 56 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team) 57 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 58 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 59 Douglas Freeburn (Pro Team Downunder) 60 Josh Berry (Illawarra Cycle Club) 61 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 62 Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 63 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 64 Mark Jewell (Illawarra Cycle Club) 65 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 66 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 67 Jarrod Hughes (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 68 Alex Hersey (Composite Team 1) 69 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 70 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 71 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:00:45 72 Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 73 Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing) 74 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 75 Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 76 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 77 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 78 Bill Bolton (DHBC Racing) 79 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 80 Sean Grimes (Pro Team Downunder) 81 Paul Agorir (Kenya) 82 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 83 Jack McCulloch (St George Skoda HP Team) 84 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:00:50 85 Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 86 Samwel Mwangi (Kenya) 87 Rylee Field (Parramatta Race Team) 88 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:53 89 Samwel Ekiru (Kenya) 90 Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenya) 0:00:56 91 Dan Procter (Parramatta Race Team) 92 Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 93 Joseph Gichora (Kenya) 94 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:01:01 95 Alex Ball (Illawarra Cycle Club) 96 Joel Walsh (Illawarra Cycle Club) 97 Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 98 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 99 James Hepburn (GPM Data#3) 100 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 0:01:05 101 Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 102 Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:01:10 103 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 0:01:26 104 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 105 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 0:02:06 106 Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:03:15 107 Angus Burrell (Composite Team 1) 0:33:46 DNS Daryl Purches (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) DNS Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)

Intermediate sprints - Tambar Springs # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 5 pts 2 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 3 3 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 2 4 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 9:57:23 2 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 3 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 4 St George Skoda HP Team 5 Budget Forklifts 0:00:04 6 GPM Data#3 7 Pro Team Downunder 8 Euride Racing 0:00:14 9 Kenya 0:00:22 10 Composite Team 1 0:00:31 11 search2retain p/b health.com.au 12 Parramatta Race Team 13 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 14 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 15 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 16 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:00:45 17 Illawarra Cycle Club 0:01:01

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10:03:15 2 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:00:05 3 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:14 4 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:27 5 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:30 6 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:50 7 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:55 8 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:15 9 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:16 10 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 0:01:27 11 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:39 12 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 0:01:58 13 Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3) 0:02:07 14 Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:02:57 15 Josh Berry (Illawarra Cycle Club) 0:03:02 16 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:03:03 17 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:03:15 18 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 0:03:23 19 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:03:32 20 Correy Edmed (Composite Team 1) 0:03:35 21 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:03:50 22 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:03:55 23 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:03:56 24 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:04:02 25 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 0:04:03 26 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:04:05 27 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:04:06 28 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:04:14 29 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:04:31 30 Jarrod Hughes (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:04:46 31 Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:05:04 32 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 0:05:09 33 Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:05:20 34 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:05:58 35 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:06:35 36 Michael Jaeger (Composite Team 1) 0:06:43 37 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenya) 0:07:00 38 Paul Agorir (Kenya) 0:07:08 39 Kierin Lewis (Pro Team Downunder) 0:07:31 40 Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing) 0:07:33 41 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 0:07:44 42 Scott Bradburn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:08:45 43 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Composite Team 1) 0:09:26 44 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 0:09:52 45 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:10:00 46 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:10:56 47 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:10:58 48 Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenya) 0:11:00 49 Douglas Freeburn (Pro Team Downunder) 0:11:09 50 Samwel Mwangi (Kenya) 0:11:43 51 Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:12:34 52 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:12:40 53 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:12:42 54 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:13:16 55 Elliot Kippen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:13:18 56 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:13:41 57 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 0:14:07 58 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:14:57 59 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:14:58 60 James Hepburn (GPM Data#3) 0:15:12 61 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:15:33 62 Joseph Gichora (Kenya) 0:15:49 63 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:15:51 64 Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:16:07 65 Samwel Ekiru (Kenya) 0:16:15 66 Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:16:31 67 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 0:16:49 68 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 0:17:25 69 Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:19:12 70 Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:19:35 71 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 0:20:25 72 Dan Procter (Parramatta Race Team) 0:21:03 73 Bill Bolton (DHBC Racing) 0:22:04 74 Ayub Kathurima (Kenya) 75 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 0:22:12 76 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:22:28 77 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 0:23:15 78 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 0:23:45 79 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:24:04 80 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 0:26:01 81 Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:26:40 82 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:28:48 83 Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:29:00 84 Jack McCulloch (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:29:52 85 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:30:38 86 Alex Hersey (Composite Team 1) 87 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:32:29 88 Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:33:04 89 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:33:33 90 Mark Jewell (Illawarra Cycle Club) 0:33:44 91 Rylee Field (Parramatta Race Team) 0:35:01 92 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:35:53 93 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:36:57 94 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team) 0:39:07 95 Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:39:57 96 Alex Ball (Illawarra Cycle Club) 0:42:56 97 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:43:22 98 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 0:45:20 99 James Swadling (DHBC Racing) 0:48:49 100 Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:50:21 101 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:52:29 102 Matthew Borg (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:54:38 103 Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:55:47 104 Joel Walsh (Illawarra Cycle Club) 0:56:00 105 Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:58:44 106 Sean Grimes (Pro Team Downunder) 1:05:16 107 Angus Burrell (Composite Team 1) 1:28:35

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 24 pts 2 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 20 3 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 15 4 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 12 5 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 12 6 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 8 7 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 8 8 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 6 9 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 10 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 4 11 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 4 12 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 13 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 14 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 2 15 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 16 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 11 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 3 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 5 4 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 5 5 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 4 6 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 4 7 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 8 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 3 9 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 3 10 Michael Jaeger (Composite Team 1) 2 11 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1 12 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 1 13 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 4

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10:03:29 2 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:02 3 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:25 4 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 0:01:44 5 Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:02:43 6 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:02:49 7 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:03:01 8 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 0:03:09 9 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:03:18 10 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:03:36

Teams general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 30:10:14 2 Budget Forklifts 0:01:45 3 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 0:07:07 4 Pro Team Downunder 0:09:29 5 St George Skoda HP Team 0:09:48 6 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:13:24 7 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 0:13:48 8 Euride Racing 0:14:23 9 Composite Team 1 0:19:17 10 GPM Data#3 0:19:23 11 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:21:24 12 Kenya 0:22:46 13 Parramatta Race Team 0:26:42 14 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:26:53 15 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:33:52 16 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:40:13 17 Illawarra Cycle Club 1:08:45

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 108 pts 2 Budget Forklifts 75 3 search2retain p/b health.com.au 42 4 Euride Racing 39 5 Drapac Cycling 33 6 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 32 7 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 25 8 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 22 9 Pro Team Downunder 20 10 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 18 11 St George Skoda HP Team 14 12 Target Trek Racing Team 11 13 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 9 14 GPM Data#3 8 15 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 6 16 Parramatta Race Team 6 17 Pensar SPM Racing 5 18 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 5 19 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 3 20 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 3 21 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 3 22 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 2 23 Team Polygon Australia 2 24 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 2 25 DHBC Racing 1 26 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 1

NRS Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 46 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 44 3 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 25 4 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 24 5 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 23 6 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 22 7 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 18 8 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 18 9 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 16 10 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 14 11 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 11 12 Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 10 13 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 10 14 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac) 10 15 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 9

Women - Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1) 3:01:59 2 Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug) 3 Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team) 4 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 5 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 0:00:04 6 Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:00:11 7 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:24 8 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 9 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 10 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 11 Jenny Fay (Specialized Securitor) 12 Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1) 13 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 14 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 15 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 16 Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager) 17 Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager) 18 Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore) 19 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 20 Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore) 21 Vanessa Mcdonald (Composite Team 1) 22 Imogen Vize (Specialized Securitor)

Intermediate sprints - Gunnedah # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1) 12 pts 2 Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug) 8 3 Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team) 6 4 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 4 5 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Bikebug 9:06:45 2 Holden Women Cycling Team 3 Composite Team 1 4 Specialized Securitor 5 Bicycle Superstore 0:00:04 6 Suzuki Bontrager 0:00:11 7 Pensar SPM Racing 0:00:24

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 9:39:41 2 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:09 3 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:02:58 4 Jenny Fay (Specialized Securitor) 0:03:49 5 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 0:03:59 6 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 0:06:53 7 Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:06:58 8 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:07:04 9 Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore) 0:07:36 10 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 0:07:51 11 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:08:22 12 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 0:09:23 13 Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1) 0:10:26 14 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 0:12:32 15 Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore) 0:16:02 16 Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:16:37 17 Vanessa Mcdonald (Composite Team 1) 0:18:36 18 Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:20:57 19 Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:31:05 20 Imogen Vize (Specialized Securitor) 0:43:51 21 Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1) 0:56:07 22 Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug) 0:59:31

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 24 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 24 3 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 17 4 Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore) 12 5 Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1) 12 6 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 9 7 Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug) 8 8 Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1) 6 9 Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team) 6 10 Jenny Fay (Specialized Securitor) 4 11 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 4 12 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 4 13 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 2 14 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 2 15 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor) 5

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 16 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 11 3 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 6 4 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 5 5 Jenny Fay (Specialized Securitor) 5 6 Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager) 4 7 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 4 8 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 9:46:45 2 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 0:02:19 3 Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1) 0:03:22 4 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 0:05:28 5 Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:09:33 6 Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:13:53 7 Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1) 0:49:03

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 29:07:23 2 Bicycle Superstore 0:09:44 3 Holden Women Cycling Team 0:24:17 4 Team Bikebug 0:43:07 5 Specialized Securitor 0:44:20 6 Suzuki Bontrager 0:46:24 7 Composite Team 1 1:17:07

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 82 pts 2 Holden Women Cycling Team 53 3 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 35 4 Team Polygon Australia 34 5 Suzuki Bontrager 33 6 Team Bikebug 27 7 Bicycle Superstore 26 8 Specialized Securitor 15 9 Target Trek Racing Team 5 10 Building Champions Squad 3 11 Liv / giant 2 12 BOSS Racing Team 2

NRS Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 53 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 45 3 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 26 4 Grace Sulzberger (Polygon Australia) 25 5 Amy Cure (Polygon Australia) 19 6 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager) 19 7 Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 16 8 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 13 9 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 12 10 Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 11 11 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 11 12 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 11 13 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 9 14 Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1) 8 15 Jenny Fay (Specialized Securitor) 7

;