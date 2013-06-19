Image 1 of 2 Race leader Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesy) extended his GC lead after the TT (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 2 Ruth Corset (QLD), forward on the saddle (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The stocks of 20-year-old Jack Haig (Huon Salmon – Genesys Wealth Advisers) continue to rise with the some-time mountain biker clocking the fastest time to win the opening stage of the Santos North Western Tour, an 8.5km individual time trial.

Haig, current leader of the Subaru National Road Series, was the last man to leave the starthouse in Narrabri on Wednesday morning and made the most of it, edging out all 129 competitors before him in a time of 10:36.52.

"It was definitely not an easy ride," Haig said. "The wind picked up towards the end so it made it a little bit tricky out there with my disk wheels.

"I’m a little bit surprised to come away with the win and to win by 10 seconds was even better."

Haig caught his minute-man Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) just ahead of the finish line.

"It was kind of good to Marc in sight in the last half of the race, it was a bit of a carrot and it definitely helped me," Haig admitted.

It was a much more tightly-fought contest for the remaining spots on the podium, with the narrowest of margins separating Pro Team Downunder's Jayden Copp (10:46.54) and Ben Dyball (10:46.74).

Kenyan rider Samwel Ekiru was the first of the men out of the starthouse in Narribri, setting a time of 13:17.94.

Some of the more dominant teams came out to play with Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) posting the time to beat of 11:06.97 before up-and-coming track cyclist, Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo/VIS) set a time of 10:57.11 with his time good enough to be the benchmark until current Victorian champion in the discipline

Ben Dyball (Huon – Genesys) crossed the finish line in 10:46.74.

That time held until the somewhat surprising result of Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) shifted Dyball into second place by two tenths of a second.

The remnants of the starters were then out on course, and GC hopefuls Nathan Earle (Huon – Genesys) and Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) both posted times that see them sitting comfortably in the top-10 but it was another stage won by the Tasmanian series leaders, with Haig 10 seconds ahead of his rivals.

Corset claims time trial honours in Narrabri

Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM) has earned her first win against the clock of the 2013 Subaru National Road Series in taking out the opening stage individual time trial at the Santos North Western Tour.

Corset, the final rider to start courtesy of her series lead, ripped through the 8.5km Narrabri out-and-back course in a time of 11:52.31.

"I was hoping to finish up the top but didn't expect to win it so I’m really happy with my ride," Corset explained.

"It was windier than I thought it would be and there were a few points where I was really struggling. Even though it was a flat course, it was still a tough time trial course."

Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) finished in second place, three seconds in arrears of the 36-year-old while Corset's teammate Katrin Garfoot was third, four seconds off the pace.

Marissa Madden was the first rider out of the starthouse at 10am, setting a time of 14:14.15. That mark was quickly overtaken, with the benchmark closing in on 13-minutes and then 12.

Third-place getter at the Cycling Australia Road National Championships, Wardlaw, brought that down to 11:55.03 but the time would only be good enough to be runner-up to Corset.

The Santos North Western Tour continues on Wednesday afternoon with a criterium in Narrabri. The women's field will race over 20 laps, the men 30 on the 1.1km course.

Men - Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:10:37 2 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 0:00:10 3 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 4 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:11 5 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:14 7 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:17 8 Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:21 9 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 10 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:27 11 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 12 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:30 13 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 14 Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:32 15 Tirian Mcmanus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 16 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 17 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:36 18 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:37 19 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 0:00:41 20 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:42 21 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:00:43 22 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 23 Correy Edmed (Composite Team 1) 24 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:47 25 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:00:48 26 Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 27 Rylee Field (Parramatta Race Team) 28 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:00:49 29 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 30 Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:50 31 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 32 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 0:00:55 33 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 0:00:56 34 Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 35 Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3) 0:00:58 36 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 0:01:00 37 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 38 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:01:03 39 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 40 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 0:01:05 41 Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:01:07 42 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:01:09 43 Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing) 0:01:11 44 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:01:12 45 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 46 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:01:13 47 Josh Berry (Illawarra Cycle Club) 0:01:15 48 Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 49 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:01:18 50 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:01:19 51 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:01:21 52 Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 53 Kierin Lewis (Pro Team Downunder) 0:01:23 54 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 55 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Composite Team 1) 56 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 0:01:24 57 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 0:01:29 58 Jack McCulloch (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:01:30 59 Jarrod Hughes (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 60 Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:01:31 61 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:01:33 62 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 63 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:01:35 64 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team) 0:01:36 65 James Swadling (DHBC Racing) 0:01:37 66 Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 67 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:01:38 68 Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:01:39 69 Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 70 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 71 James Hepburn (GPM Data#3) 0:01:42 72 Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:01:43 73 Eamonn Bell (Illawarra Cycle Club) 74 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:01:44 75 Ayub Kathurima (Kenya) 76 Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 77 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 78 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:01:47 79 Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 80 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 81 Bill Bolton (DHBC Racing) 0:01:50 82 Michael Jaeger (Composite Team 1) 83 Douglas Freeburn (Pro Team Downunder) 84 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:01:51 85 Christopher Hageman (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 86 Mark Jewell (Illawarra Cycle Club) 87 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:52 88 Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:01:53 89 Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 90 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:01:55 91 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 92 Alexander Chubb (DHBC Racing) 93 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 0:01:57 94 Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:01:59 95 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 96 Matthew Wallman (DHBC Racing) 0:02:00 97 Alex Hersey (Composite Team 1) 0:02:01 98 Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 99 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 100 Daryl Purches (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:02:03 101 Scott Bradburn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:02:06 102 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 103 Paul Agorir (Kenya) 0:02:07 104 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 105 Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:02:10 106 Elliot Kippen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 107 Scott Harrison (Illawarra Cycle Club) 0:02:14 108 John Njoroge (Kenya) 0:02:15 109 Alex Ball (Illawarra Cycle Club) 110 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenya) 0:02:16 111 Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 112 Joel Walsh (Illawarra Cycle Club) 0:02:17 113 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:02:21 114 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:24 115 Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenya) 0:02:26 116 Jonathon Cridland (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:02:28 117 Samwel Mwangi (Kenya) 0:02:33 118 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 0:02:37 119 Joseph Gichora (Kenya) 0:02:38 120 Angus Burrell (Composite Team 1) 0:02:40 121 Samwel Ekiru (Kenya) 0:02:41 122 Sean Grimes (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:43 123 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 0:02:44 124 David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:02:45 125 Michael Sherwood (Composite Team 1) 0:02:46 126 Dan Procter (Parramatta Race Team) 0:02:48 127 Zachary Baker (Composite Team 1) 0:02:49 128 Brad Davies (Euride Racing) 0:02:53 129 Matthew Borg (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:02:57 130 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:03:07 DNS Justin Millington (Composite Team 1)

General classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:10:36 2 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 0:00:10 3 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 4 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:11 5 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:14 7 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:17 8 Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:21 9 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 10 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:27 11 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 12 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:30 13 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 14 Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:32 15 Tirian Mcmanus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 16 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 17 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:36 18 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:37 19 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 0:00:41 20 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:42 21 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:00:43 22 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 23 Correy Edmed (Composite Team 1) 24 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:47 25 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:00:48 26 Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 27 Rylee Field (Parramatta Race Team) 28 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:00:49 29 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 30 Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:50 31 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 32 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 0:00:55 33 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 0:00:56 34 Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 35 Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3) 0:00:58 36 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 0:01:00 37 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 38 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:01:03 39 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 40 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 0:01:05 41 Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:01:07 42 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:01:09 43 Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing) 0:01:11 44 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:01:12 45 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 46 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:01:13 47 Josh Berry (Illawarra Cycle Club) 0:01:15 48 Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 49 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:01:18 50 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:01:19 51 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:01:21 52 Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 53 Kierin Lewis (Pro Team Downunder) 0:01:23 54 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 55 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Composite Team 1) 56 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 0:01:24 57 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 0:01:29 58 Jack McCulloch (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:01:30 59 Jarrod Hughes (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 60 Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:01:31 61 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:01:33 62 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 63 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:01:35 64 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team) 0:01:36 65 James Swadling (DHBC Racing) 0:01:37 66 Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 67 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:01:38 68 Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:01:39 69 Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 70 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 71 James Hepburn (GPM Data#3) 0:01:42 72 Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:01:43 73 Eamonn Bell (Illawarra Cycle Club) 74 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:01:44 75 Ayub Kathurima (Kenya) 76 Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 77 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 78 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:01:47 79 Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 80 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 81 Bill Bolton (DHBC Racing) 0:01:50 82 Michael Jaeger (Composite Team 1) 83 Douglas Freeburn (Pro Team Downunder) 84 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:01:51 85 Christopher Hageman (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 86 Mark Jewell (Illawarra Cycle Club) 87 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:52 88 Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:01:53 89 Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 90 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:01:55 91 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 92 Alexander Chubb (DHBC Racing) 93 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 0:01:57 94 Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:01:59 95 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 96 Matthew Wallman (DHBC Racing) 0:02:00 97 Alex Hersey (Composite Team 1) 0:02:01 98 Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 99 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 100 Daryl Purches (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:02:03 101 Scott Bradburn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:02:06 102 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 103 Paul Agorir (Kenya) 0:02:07 104 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 105 Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:02:10 106 Elliot Kippen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 107 Scott Harrison (Illawarra Cycle Club) 0:02:14 108 John Njoroge (Kenya) 0:02:15 109 Alex Ball (Illawarra Cycle Club) 110 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenya) 0:02:16 111 Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 112 Joel Walsh (Illawarra Cycle Club) 0:02:17 113 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:02:21 114 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:24 115 Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenya) 0:02:26 116 Jonathon Cridland (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:02:28 117 Samwel Mwangi (Kenya) 0:02:33 118 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 0:02:37 119 Joseph Gichora (Kenya) 0:02:38 120 Angus Burrell (Composite Team 1) 0:02:40 121 Samwel Ekiru (Kenya) 0:02:41 122 Sean Grimes (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:43 123 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 0:02:44 124 David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:02:45 125 Michael Sherwood (Composite Team 1) 0:02:46 126 Dan Procter (Parramatta Race Team) 0:02:48 127 Zachary Baker (Composite Team 1) 0:02:49 128 Brad Davies (Euride Racing) 0:02:53 129 Matthew Borg (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:02:57 130 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:03:07

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:10:36 2 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:11 3 Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:21 4 Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:32 5 Tirian Mcmanus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 6 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:36 7 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:37 8 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 0:00:41 9 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:42 10 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:00:43

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:32:09 2 Budget Forklifts 0:00:31 3 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 0:01:20 4 Pro Team Downunder 0:01:30 5 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:01:39 6 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 0:01:47 7 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:02:17 8 Euride Racing 0:02:38 9 St George Skoda HP Team 0:02:40 10 Parramatta Race Team 0:02:59 11 GPM Data#3 0:03:01 12 Composite Team 1 0:03:35 13 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:03:50 14 Illawarra Cycle Club 0:04:28 15 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:04:32 16 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:04:38 17 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:04:41 18 DHBC Racing 0:05:01 19 Kenya 0:05:45

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 86 pts 2 Budget Forklifts 62 3 Euride Racing 34 4 search2retain p/b health.com.au 34 5 Drapac Cycling 33 6 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 32 7 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 25 8 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 18 9 Pro Team Downunder 13 10 Target Trek Racing Team 11 11 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 9 12 St George Skoda HP Team 8 13 GPM Data#3 7 14 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 6 15 Parramatta Race Team 6 16 Pensar SPM Racing 5 17 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 5 18 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 4 19 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 3 20 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 3 21 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 3 22 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 2 23 Team Polygon Australia 2 24 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 2 25 DHBC Racing 1 26 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 1

NRS Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 38 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 29 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 22 4 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 19 5 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 18 6 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 18 7 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 18 8 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 17 9 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 14 10 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 11 11 Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 10 12 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 10 13 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac) 10 14 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 9 15 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 8

Women - Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:11:52 2 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 0:00:03 3 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:04 4 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 0:00:29 5 Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:00:36 6 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:00:46 7 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 8 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:49 9 Jenny Fay (Specialized Securitor) 0:01:00 10 Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1) 0:01:05 11 Judith Betts (Team Bikebug) 0:01:15 12 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 0:01:16 13 Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager) 14 Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore) 0:01:17 15 Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore) 0:01:18 16 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:01:32 17 Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:01:45 18 Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1) 0:02:00 19 Imogen Vize (Specialized Securitor) 0:02:09 20 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor) 0:02:10 21 Vanessa Mcdonald (Composite Team 1) 0:02:15 22 Marissa Madden (Composite Team 1) 0:02:22 23 Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:02:35 24 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 0:03:48 25 Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug) 0:03:59

General classification aftre Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:11:52 2 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 0:00:03 3 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:04 4 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 0:00:29 5 Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:00:36 6 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:00:46 7 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 8 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:49 9 Jenny Fay (Specialized Securitor) 0:01:00 10 Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1) 0:01:05 11 Judith Betts (Team Bikebug) 0:01:15 12 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 0:01:16 13 Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager) 14 Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore) 0:01:17 15 Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore) 0:01:18 16 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:01:32 17 Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:01:45 18 Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1) 0:02:00 19 Imogen Vize (Specialized Securitor) 0:02:09 20 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor) 0:02:10 21 Vanessa Mcdonald (Composite Team 1) 0:02:15 22 Marissa Madden (Composite Team 1) 0:02:22 23 Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:02:35 24 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 0:03:48 25 Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug) 0:03:59

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:12:28 2 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:13 3 Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1) 0:00:29 4 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 0:00:40 5 Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1) 0:01:24 6 Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:01:59 7 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 0:03:12

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 0:36:29 2 Bicycle Superstore 0:01:13 3 Team Bikebug 0:02:07 4 Suzuki Bontrager 0:02:44 5 Holden Women Cycling Team 0:04:00 6 Specialized Securitor 0:04:26 7 Composite Team 1 0:04:27

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 63 pts 2 Holden Women Cycling Team 40 3 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 35 4 Team Polygon Australia 34 5 Suzuki Bontrager 26 6 Team Bikebug 17 7 Bicycle Superstore 11 8 Specialized Securitor 9 9 Target Trek Racing Team 5 10 Building Champions Squad 3 11 Liv / giant 2 12 BOSS Racing Team 2