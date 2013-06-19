Trending

Haig blitzes Narrabri time trial

Corset fastest of women's field

Race leader Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesy) extended his GC lead after the TT

Race leader Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesy) extended his GC lead after the TT
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Ruth Corset (QLD), forward on the saddle

Ruth Corset (QLD), forward on the saddle
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The stocks of 20-year-old Jack Haig (Huon Salmon – Genesys Wealth Advisers) continue to rise with the some-time mountain biker clocking the fastest time to win the opening stage of the Santos North Western Tour, an 8.5km individual time trial.

Haig, current leader of the Subaru National Road Series, was the last man to leave the starthouse in Narrabri on Wednesday morning and made the most of it, edging out all 129 competitors before him in a time of 10:36.52.

"It was definitely not an easy ride," Haig said. "The wind picked up towards the end so it made it a little bit tricky out there with my disk wheels.

"I’m a little bit surprised to come away with the win and to win by 10 seconds was even better."

Haig caught his minute-man Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) just ahead of the finish line.

"It was kind of good to Marc in sight in the last half of the race, it was a bit of a carrot and it definitely helped me," Haig admitted.

It was a much more tightly-fought contest for the remaining spots on the podium, with the narrowest of margins separating Pro Team Downunder's Jayden Copp (10:46.54) and Ben Dyball (10:46.74).

Kenyan rider Samwel Ekiru was the first of the men out of the starthouse in Narribri, setting a time of 13:17.94.

Some of the more dominant teams came out to play with Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) posting the time to beat of 11:06.97 before up-and-coming track cyclist, Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo/VIS) set a time of 10:57.11 with his time good enough to be the benchmark until current Victorian champion in the discipline
Ben Dyball (Huon – Genesys) crossed the finish line in 10:46.74.

That time held until the somewhat surprising result of Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) shifted Dyball into second place by two tenths of a second.

The remnants of the starters were then out on course, and GC hopefuls Nathan Earle (Huon – Genesys) and Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) both posted times that see them sitting comfortably in the top-10 but it was another stage won by the Tasmanian series leaders, with Haig 10 seconds ahead of his rivals.

Corset claims time trial honours in Narrabri

Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM) has earned her first win against the clock of the 2013 Subaru National Road Series in taking out the opening stage individual time trial at the Santos North Western Tour.

Corset, the final rider to start courtesy of her series lead, ripped through the 8.5km Narrabri out-and-back course in a time of 11:52.31.

"I was hoping to finish up the top but didn't expect to win it so I’m really happy with my ride," Corset explained.

"It was windier than I thought it would be and there were a few points where I was really struggling. Even though it was a flat course, it was still a tough time trial course."

Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) finished in second place, three seconds in arrears of the 36-year-old while Corset's teammate Katrin Garfoot was third, four seconds off the pace.

Marissa Madden was the first rider out of the starthouse at 10am, setting a time of 14:14.15. That mark was quickly overtaken, with the benchmark closing in on 13-minutes and then 12.

Third-place getter at the Cycling Australia Road National Championships, Wardlaw, brought that down to 11:55.03 but the time would only be good enough to be runner-up to Corset.

The Santos North Western Tour continues on Wednesday afternoon with a criterium in Narrabri. The women's field will race over 20 laps, the men 30 on the 1.1km course. 

Men - Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:10:37
2Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)0:00:10
3Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
4Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:11
5Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
6Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)0:00:14
7Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)0:00:17
8Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:21
9Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
10Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:00:27
11Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
12Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)0:00:30
13Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
14Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:00:32
15Tirian Mcmanus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
16Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
17Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)0:00:36
18Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)0:00:37
19Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)0:00:41
20Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:00:42
21Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:00:43
22Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
23Correy Edmed (Composite Team 1)
24Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:00:47
25Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:00:48
26Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
27Rylee Field (Parramatta Race Team)
28Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team)0:00:49
29Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
30Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:50
31Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
32Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)0:00:55
33Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)0:00:56
34Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
35Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3)0:00:58
36Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)0:01:00
37Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
38Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)0:01:03
39Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
40Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)0:01:05
41Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:01:07
42Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)0:01:09
43Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing)0:01:11
44Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:01:12
45Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
46Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:01:13
47Josh Berry (Illawarra Cycle Club)0:01:15
48Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
49Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)0:01:18
50George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:01:19
51Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)0:01:21
52Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
53Kierin Lewis (Pro Team Downunder)0:01:23
54Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
55Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Composite Team 1)
56James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)0:01:24
57Edward White (GPM Data#3)0:01:29
58Jack McCulloch (St George Skoda HP Team)0:01:30
59Jarrod Hughes (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
60Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:01:31
61Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:01:33
62Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
63Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:01:35
64Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team)0:01:36
65James Swadling (DHBC Racing)0:01:37
66Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
67Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)0:01:38
68Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:01:39
69Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
70Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
71James Hepburn (GPM Data#3)0:01:42
72Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:01:43
73Eamonn Bell (Illawarra Cycle Club)
74Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:01:44
75Ayub Kathurima (Kenya)
76Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
77Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
78Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:01:47
79Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
80Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
81Bill Bolton (DHBC Racing)0:01:50
82Michael Jaeger (Composite Team 1)
83Douglas Freeburn (Pro Team Downunder)
84Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:01:51
85Christopher Hageman (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
86Mark Jewell (Illawarra Cycle Club)
87Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:52
88Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:01:53
89Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
90Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:01:55
91Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
92Alexander Chubb (DHBC Racing)
93Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)0:01:57
94Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:01:59
95Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
96Matthew Wallman (DHBC Racing)0:02:00
97Alex Hersey (Composite Team 1)0:02:01
98Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
99Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
100Daryl Purches (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:02:03
101Scott Bradburn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:02:06
102Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)
103Paul Agorir (Kenya)0:02:07
104Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
105Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:02:10
106Elliot Kippen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
107Scott Harrison (Illawarra Cycle Club)0:02:14
108John Njoroge (Kenya)0:02:15
109Alex Ball (Illawarra Cycle Club)
110Suleiman Kangangi (Kenya)0:02:16
111Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
112Joel Walsh (Illawarra Cycle Club)0:02:17
113Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:02:21
114Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:02:24
115Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenya)0:02:26
116Jonathon Cridland (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:02:28
117Samwel Mwangi (Kenya)0:02:33
118Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)0:02:37
119Joseph Gichora (Kenya)0:02:38
120Angus Burrell (Composite Team 1)0:02:40
121Samwel Ekiru (Kenya)0:02:41
122Sean Grimes (Pro Team Downunder)0:02:43
123Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)0:02:44
124David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:02:45
125Michael Sherwood (Composite Team 1)0:02:46
126Dan Procter (Parramatta Race Team)0:02:48
127Zachary Baker (Composite Team 1)0:02:49
128Brad Davies (Euride Racing)0:02:53
129Matthew Borg (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:02:57
130Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:03:07
DNSJustin Millington (Composite Team 1)

General classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:10:36
2Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)0:00:10
3Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
4Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:11
5Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
6Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)0:00:14
7Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)0:00:17
8Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:21
9Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
10Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:00:27
11Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
12Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)0:00:30
13Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
14Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:00:32
15Tirian Mcmanus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
16Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
17Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)0:00:36
18Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)0:00:37
19Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)0:00:41
20Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:00:42
21Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:00:43
22Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
23Correy Edmed (Composite Team 1)
24Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:00:47
25Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:00:48
26Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
27Rylee Field (Parramatta Race Team)
28Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team)0:00:49
29Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
30Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:50
31Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
32Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)0:00:55
33Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)0:00:56
34Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
35Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3)0:00:58
36Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)0:01:00
37Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
38Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)0:01:03
39Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
40Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)0:01:05
41Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:01:07
42Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)0:01:09
43Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing)0:01:11
44Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:01:12
45Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
46Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:01:13
47Josh Berry (Illawarra Cycle Club)0:01:15
48Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
49Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)0:01:18
50George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:01:19
51Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)0:01:21
52Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
53Kierin Lewis (Pro Team Downunder)0:01:23
54Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
55Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Composite Team 1)
56James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)0:01:24
57Edward White (GPM Data#3)0:01:29
58Jack McCulloch (St George Skoda HP Team)0:01:30
59Jarrod Hughes (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
60Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:01:31
61Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:01:33
62Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
63Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:01:35
64Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team)0:01:36
65James Swadling (DHBC Racing)0:01:37
66Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
67Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)0:01:38
68Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:01:39
69Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
70Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
71James Hepburn (GPM Data#3)0:01:42
72Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:01:43
73Eamonn Bell (Illawarra Cycle Club)
74Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:01:44
75Ayub Kathurima (Kenya)
76Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
77Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
78Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:01:47
79Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
80Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
81Bill Bolton (DHBC Racing)0:01:50
82Michael Jaeger (Composite Team 1)
83Douglas Freeburn (Pro Team Downunder)
84Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:01:51
85Christopher Hageman (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
86Mark Jewell (Illawarra Cycle Club)
87Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:52
88Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:01:53
89Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
90Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:01:55
91Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
92Alexander Chubb (DHBC Racing)
93Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)0:01:57
94Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:01:59
95Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
96Matthew Wallman (DHBC Racing)0:02:00
97Alex Hersey (Composite Team 1)0:02:01
98Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
99Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
100Daryl Purches (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:02:03
101Scott Bradburn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:02:06
102Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)
103Paul Agorir (Kenya)0:02:07
104Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
105Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:02:10
106Elliot Kippen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
107Scott Harrison (Illawarra Cycle Club)0:02:14
108John Njoroge (Kenya)0:02:15
109Alex Ball (Illawarra Cycle Club)
110Suleiman Kangangi (Kenya)0:02:16
111Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
112Joel Walsh (Illawarra Cycle Club)0:02:17
113Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:02:21
114Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:02:24
115Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenya)0:02:26
116Jonathon Cridland (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:02:28
117Samwel Mwangi (Kenya)0:02:33
118Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)0:02:37
119Joseph Gichora (Kenya)0:02:38
120Angus Burrell (Composite Team 1)0:02:40
121Samwel Ekiru (Kenya)0:02:41
122Sean Grimes (Pro Team Downunder)0:02:43
123Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)0:02:44
124David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:02:45
125Michael Sherwood (Composite Team 1)0:02:46
126Dan Procter (Parramatta Race Team)0:02:48
127Zachary Baker (Composite Team 1)0:02:49
128Brad Davies (Euride Racing)0:02:53
129Matthew Borg (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:02:57
130Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:03:07

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:10:36
2Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:11
3Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:21
4Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:00:32
5Tirian Mcmanus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
6Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)0:00:36
7Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)0:00:37
8Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)0:00:41
9Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:00:42
10Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:00:43

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:32:09
2Budget Forklifts0:00:31
3Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:01:20
4Pro Team Downunder0:01:30
5Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:01:39
6Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:01:47
7search2retain p/b health.com.au0:02:17
8Euride Racing0:02:38
9St George Skoda HP Team0:02:40
10Parramatta Race Team0:02:59
11GPM Data#30:03:01
12Composite Team 10:03:35
13Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:03:50
14Illawarra Cycle Club0:04:28
15Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:04:32
16Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:04:38
17Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:04:41
18DHBC Racing0:05:01
19Kenya0:05:45

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team86pts
2Budget Forklifts62
3Euride Racing34
4search2retain p/b health.com.au34
5Drapac Cycling33
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team32
7CharterMason Drapac Development Team25
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team18
9Pro Team Downunder13
10Target Trek Racing Team11
11Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program9
12St George Skoda HP Team8
13GPM Data#37
14Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team6
15Parramatta Race Team6
16Pensar SPM Racing5
17Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team5
18Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team4
19Sydney Uni Velo Racing3
20Data#3 Cisco Racing Team3
21Paradice Investment Cycling Team3
22Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage2
23Team Polygon Australia2
24Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics2
25DHBC Racing1
26Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team1

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)38pts
2Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)29
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)22
4Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)19
5Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)18
6Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)18
7Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)18
8Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)17
9George Tansley (Euride Racing)14
10Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)11
11Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)10
12Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)10
13Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac)10
14Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)9
15Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)8

Women - Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)0:11:52
2Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)0:00:03
3Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:04
4Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)0:00:29
5Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager)0:00:36
6Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:00:46
7Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
8Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:49
9Jenny Fay (Specialized Securitor)0:01:00
10Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1)0:01:05
11Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)0:01:15
12Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:01:16
13Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)
14Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:17
15Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:18
16Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:01:32
17Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)0:01:45
18Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1)0:02:00
19Imogen Vize (Specialized Securitor)0:02:09
20Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor)0:02:10
21Vanessa Mcdonald (Composite Team 1)0:02:15
22Marissa Madden (Composite Team 1)0:02:22
23Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:02:35
24Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:03:48
25Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)0:03:59

General classification aftre Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)0:11:52
2Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)0:00:03
3Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:04
4Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)0:00:29
5Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager)0:00:36
6Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:00:46
7Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
8Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:49
9Jenny Fay (Specialized Securitor)0:01:00
10Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1)0:01:05
11Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)0:01:15
12Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:01:16
13Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)
14Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:17
15Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:18
16Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:01:32
17Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)0:01:45
18Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1)0:02:00
19Imogen Vize (Specialized Securitor)0:02:09
20Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor)0:02:10
21Vanessa Mcdonald (Composite Team 1)0:02:15
22Marissa Madden (Composite Team 1)0:02:22
23Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:02:35
24Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:03:48
25Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)0:03:59

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager)0:12:28
2Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:13
3Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1)0:00:29
4Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:00:40
5Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1)0:01:24
6Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:01:59
7Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:03:12

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing0:36:29
2Bicycle Superstore0:01:13
3Team Bikebug0:02:07
4Suzuki Bontrager0:02:44
5Holden Women Cycling Team0:04:00
6Specialized Securitor0:04:26
7Composite Team 10:04:27

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing63pts
2Holden Women Cycling Team40
3Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team35
4Team Polygon Australia34
5Suzuki Bontrager26
6Team Bikebug17
7Bicycle Superstore11
8Specialized Securitor9
9Target Trek Racing Team5
10Building Champions Squad3
11Liv / giant2
12BOSS Racing Team2

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)36pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)30
3Grace Sulzberger (Polygon Australia)25
4Amy Cure (Polygon Australia)19
5Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)19
6Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)17
7Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)16
8Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)13
9Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)11
10Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)9
11Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)8
12Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1)7
13Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)6
14Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)6
15Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)3

 

