Queensland Under 23 criterium champion Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) has won the second stage of the Santos North Western Tour in Narrabri.

Kerrison took a clear victory in the 30-lap criterium ahead of Brenton Jones (Huon – Genesys) and Russell Gill (Euride Racing) in a fast and furious sprint to the finish which resulted in splits to the back of the field.

Race leader after the morning stage, Jack Haig (Huon - Genesys) maintains the yellow jersey heading into Stage 3 on Thursday having finished safely in the main bunch. Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) remains in second overall with Haig's teammate Ben Dyball third, the pair 10 seconds in arrears.

The men's race got away to a shaky start with the criterium neutralised after just five laps due to a crash which blocked the road forcing the race to be neutralised. It brought down Kane Walker (Huon – Genesys) who required medical attention with Joseph Gichora (Kenya), Dan Procter (Parramatta Race Team), Joel Walsh, Alex Ball (Illawarra Cycle Club), Michael Sherwood (Composite Team 1), Matthew Wallman (DHBC Racing), David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) and Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) also held up.

Back underway again with 24 laps to go, there was a slight hesitation in the field on an undoubtedly fast circuit.

Budget Forklifts' Jesse Kerrison took out the first of two sprints after a solid lead out from his teammates in black and yellow, with Josh Taylor (GPM Data#3), Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) and Jack Haig (Huon – Genesys) picking up the minor points.

The peloton was all together at the half-way mark, but the racing was not without the occasional surge with the team from GPM Data#3 and search2retain-health stamping their authority on the front. With the second intermediate sprint ahead, Budget again began getting organised but Taylor was first across the line among fierce competition.

With the points out of the way until the finish, the peloton took that as a cue to go for broke and with six laps to go Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder), Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3), Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) and Jai Crawford (Huon – Genesys) established a small gap on the field. The attack was brief, the peloton back together a lap later but there was only brief respite, with riders continuing to attack including Cam Bayly (search2retain-health) and Taylor trying their luck.

Any surges were short-lived with the field back together with a bunch sprint on the cards. The team from Downer EDI first to line up, followed by search2retain for their man Neil Van Der Ploeg. Budget was next to spearhead the charge to the line, judging their effort to perfection.

Garfoot wins criterium to give Pensar SPM a clean sweep on day one

Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM) has taken out the women's criterium of Stage 2 of the Santos North Western Tour, ahead of teammate Ruth Corset and Sarah Roy (BikeBug).

The win closed out a successful opening day for the Queensland-based Pensar SPM outfit after Corset won the opening stage time trial on Wednesday morning.

Garfoot won the bunch sprint finish after Roy's teammate Ellen Skerritt attempted a last-ditch attack on the bell lap, earning an ever-so-slight six second advantage on the tight 1.1km circuit around the town of Narrabi.

The peloton had seemed content to wait out the 20 laps and with six laps of racing complete, the bunch was together. The ceasefire was brought to an end with the experienced Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor), known for her aggressive style of racing criteriums, escaping off the front of the bunch for a 10 second advantage.

Van Der Straaten's gap allowed her to take maximum points on the intermediate sprint, with Sarah Roy (BikeBug), Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM) and Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women) picking up the remainder before the field came back together.

With six laps to race, Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) had an 11 second break of the bunch and as the levels of urgency increased, Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1) started to close the gap a lap later. That move saw the field compact once again and with two laps left to race, the peloton was riding as one.

Corset remains at the head of the general classification heading into Thursday's third stage, with Garfoot second on equal time. Bicycle Superstore's Felicity Wardlaw is third overall, 11 seconds in arrears.

Men - Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:44:09 2 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 4 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 5 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 6 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 7 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 8 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 9 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 10 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 11 Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 12 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 13 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 14 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 15 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 16 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 17 Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 18 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 19 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 20 Jarrod Hughes (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 21 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 22 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 23 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 24 Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 25 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 26 Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3) 27 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 28 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 29 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 30 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 31 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 32 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team) 33 Jack McCulloch (St George Skoda HP Team) 34 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 35 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 36 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Composite Team 1) 37 Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 38 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 39 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 40 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 41 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 42 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 43 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 44 Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 45 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 46 Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 47 Correy Edmed (Composite Team 1) 48 Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 49 Daryl Purches (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 50 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 51 Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 52 Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 53 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenya) 54 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 55 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 56 Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:00:08 57 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 58 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 59 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 60 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 61 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 62 Paul Agorir (Kenya) 63 Ayub Kathurima (Kenya) 64 Rylee Field (Parramatta Race Team) 65 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 66 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 67 Kierin Lewis (Pro Team Downunder) 68 Josh Berry (Illawarra Cycle Club) 69 Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing) 70 James Swadling (DHBC Racing) 71 Mark Jewell (Illawarra Cycle Club) 72 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 73 Michael Jaeger (Composite Team 1) 74 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 75 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 76 Eamonn Bell (Illawarra Cycle Club) 77 Douglas Freeburn (Pro Team Downunder) 78 Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 79 Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 80 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 81 Christopher Hageman (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 82 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 83 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 84 Tirian Mcmanus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 85 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 86 Alex Hersey (Composite Team 1) 87 Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 88 Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 89 Jonathon Cridland (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 90 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 91 Bill Bolton (DHBC Racing) 92 Scott Harrison (Illawarra Cycle Club) 93 Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 94 Samwel Ekiru (Kenya) 95 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 96 Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenya) 97 Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 98 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 99 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 100 Alexander Chubb (DHBC Racing) 101 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team) 102 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 103 Elliot Kippen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 104 James Hepburn (GPM Data#3) 105 Samwel Mwangi (Kenya) 106 Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 107 Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 108 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:02:40 109 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:00:08 110 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 111 Scott Bradburn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 112 Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 113 John Njoroge (Kenya) 114 Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:20 115 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 116 Matthew Borg (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 117 Angus Burrell (Composite Team 1) 0:00:23 118 Zachary Baker (Composite Team 1) 119 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 0:00:34 120 Michael Sherwood (Composite Team 1) 0:01:20 121 Matthew Wallman (DHBC Racing) 122 Alex Ball (Illawarra Cycle Club) 0:02:40 123 David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 124 Joseph Gichora (Kenya) 125 Sean Grimes (Pro Team Downunder) 126 Dan Procter (Parramatta Race Team) 127 Joel Walsh (Illawarra Cycle Club) 128 Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 129 Brad Davies (Euride Racing) 0:04:00 130 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 5 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 3 3 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 2 4 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1

Lap 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 5 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 3 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 2 4 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 12 pts 2 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 8 3 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 6 4 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 4 5 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 2:12:27 2 Euride Racing 3 Budget Forklifts 4 search2retain p/b health.com.au 5 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 6 GPM Data#3 7 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 8 St George Skoda HP Team 9 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 10 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 11 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 12 Pro Team Downunder 0:00:08 13 Parramatta Race Team 14 Composite Team 1 15 Kenya 0:00:16 16 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 17 Illawarra Cycle Club 0:00:24 18 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 19 DHBC Racing

General classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:54:45 2 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 0:00:10 3 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 4 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:11 5 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:14 7 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:17 8 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:27 9 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:29 11 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:30 12 Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:32 13 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 14 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:35 15 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:36 16 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:37 17 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:38 18 Tirian Mcmanus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:00:40 19 Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:41 20 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 21 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:42 22 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:00:43 23 Correy Edmed (Composite Team 1) 24 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:00:48 25 Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 26 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 0:00:49 27 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 28 Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:50 29 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 30 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 0:00:55 31 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 32 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 0:00:56 33 Rylee Field (Parramatta Race Team) 34 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:00:57 35 Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3) 0:00:58 36 Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:01:04 37 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 0:01:05 38 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 0:01:08 39 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 40 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:01:09 41 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:01:11 42 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:01:12 43 Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:01:15 44 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 45 Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing) 0:01:19 46 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:01:20 47 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:01:21 48 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 49 Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 50 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:01:23 51 Josh Berry (Illawarra Cycle Club) 52 Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 53 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Composite Team 1) 54 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 0:01:24 55 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:01:26 56 Jack McCulloch (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:01:30 57 Jarrod Hughes (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 58 Kierin Lewis (Pro Team Downunder) 0:01:31 59 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 0:01:33 60 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team) 0:01:36 61 Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:01:37 62 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 63 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:01:38 64 Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:01:39 65 Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 66 Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 67 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:01:41 68 Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:01:43 69 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 70 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:01:44 71 James Swadling (DHBC Racing) 0:01:45 72 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:01:46 73 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:01:47 74 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 75 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 76 James Hepburn (GPM Data#3) 0:01:50 77 Eamonn Bell (Illawarra Cycle Club) 0:01:51 78 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 79 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:52 80 Ayub Kathurima (Kenya) 81 Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 82 Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:01:55 83 Bill Bolton (DHBC Racing) 0:01:58 84 Michael Jaeger (Composite Team 1) 85 Douglas Freeburn (Pro Team Downunder) 86 Christopher Hageman (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:01:59 87 Mark Jewell (Illawarra Cycle Club) 88 Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:02:01 89 Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 90 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 91 Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 92 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:02:03 93 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 94 Alexander Chubb (DHBC Racing) 95 Daryl Purches (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 96 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:05 97 Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:02:07 98 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 99 Alex Hersey (Composite Team 1) 0:02:09 100 Scott Bradburn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:02:14 101 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 102 Paul Agorir (Kenya) 0:02:15 103 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 104 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenya) 0:02:16 105 Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:02:18 106 Elliot Kippen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 107 Scott Harrison (Illawarra Cycle Club) 0:02:22 108 John Njoroge (Kenya) 0:02:23 109 Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenya) 0:02:34 110 Jonathon Cridland (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:02:36 111 Samwel Mwangi (Kenya) 0:02:41 112 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 0:02:45 113 Samwel Ekiru (Kenya) 0:02:49 114 Angus Burrell (Composite Team 1) 0:03:03 115 Zachary Baker (Composite Team 1) 0:03:12 116 Matthew Borg (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:03:17 117 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 0:03:18 118 Matthew Wallman (DHBC Racing) 0:03:20 119 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:03:27 120 Michael Sherwood (Composite Team 1) 0:04:06 121 Alex Ball (Illawarra Cycle Club) 0:04:55 122 Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:04:56 123 Joel Walsh (Illawarra Cycle Club) 0:04:57 124 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:05:01 125 Joseph Gichora (Kenya) 0:05:18 126 Sean Grimes (Pro Team Downunder) 0:05:23 127 David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:05:25 128 Dan Procter (Parramatta Race Team) 0:05:28 129 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:06:24 130 Brad Davies (Euride Racing) 0:06:53

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 19 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 8 3 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 8 4 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 6 5 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 4 6 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 3 7 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 8 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 9 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:54:45 2 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:11 3 Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:32 4 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:35 5 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:36 6 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:37 7 Tirian Mcmanus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:00:40 8 Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:41 9 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:42 10 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:00:43

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 2:44:36 2 Budget Forklifts 0:00:31 3 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 0:01:20 4 Pro Team Downunder 0:01:38 5 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:01:39 6 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 0:01:47 7 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:02:17 8 Euride Racing 0:02:38 9 St George Skoda HP Team 0:02:40 10 GPM Data#3 0:03:01 11 Parramatta Race Team 0:03:07 12 Composite Team 1 0:03:43 13 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:04:14 14 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:04:38 15 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:04:41 16 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:04:48 17 Illawarra Cycle Club 0:04:52 18 DHBC Racing 0:05:25 19 Kenya 0:06:01

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 89 pts 2 Budget Forklifts 63 3 Euride Racing 36 4 search2retain p/b health.com.au 34 5 Drapac Cycling 33 6 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 32 7 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 25 8 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 18 9 Pro Team Downunder 13 10 Target Trek Racing Team 11 11 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 9 12 St George Skoda HP Team 8 13 GPM Data#3 7 14 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 6 15 Parramatta Race Team 6 16 Pensar SPM Racing 5 17 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 5 18 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 4 19 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 3 20 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 3 21 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 3 22 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 2 23 Team Polygon Australia 2 24 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 2 25 DHBC Racing 1 26 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 1

NRS Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 38 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 29 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 22 4 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 19 5 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 18 6 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 18 7 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 18 8 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 17 9 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 14 10 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 11 11 Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 10 12 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 10 13 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac) 10 14 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 9 15 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 8

Women - Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:33:47 2 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 3 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 4 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 5 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 6 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 7 Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1) 8 Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore) 9 Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1) 10 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor) 11 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 12 Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager) 13 Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team) 14 Vanessa Mcdonald (Composite Team 1) 15 Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager) 16 Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager) 17 Jenny Fay (Specialized Securitor) 18 Marissa Madden (Composite Team 1) 19 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 0:00:08 20 Imogen Vize (Specialized Securitor) 0:00:10 21 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 22 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 0:00:16 23 Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore) 0:00:17 24 Judith Betts (Team Bikebug) 0:00:22 25 Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug) 0:01:21

Intermediate sprints - lap 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor) 5 pts 2 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 3 3 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 2 4 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 1

Lap 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 12 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 8 3 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 6 4 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 4 5 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 1:41:21 2 Holden Women Cycling Team 3 Composite Team 1 4 Suzuki Bontrager 5 Bicycle Superstore 0:00:08 6 Specialized Securitor 0:00:10 7 Team Bikebug 0:00:38

General classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:45:31 2 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 3 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 0:00:11 4 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 0:00:31 5 Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:00:44 6 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:00:52 7 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:53 8 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 0:01:02 9 Jenny Fay (Specialized Securitor) 0:01:08 10 Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1) 0:01:13 11 Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:01:24 12 Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore) 0:01:26 13 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 0:01:40 14 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 15 Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore) 0:01:42 16 Judith Betts (Team Bikebug) 0:01:45 17 Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:01:53 18 Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1) 0:02:08 19 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor) 0:02:18 20 Vanessa Mcdonald (Composite Team 1) 0:02:23 21 Imogen Vize (Specialized Securitor) 0:02:27 22 Marissa Madden (Composite Team 1) 0:02:30 23 Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:02:43 24 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 0:04:06 25 Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug) 0:05:28

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 14 pts 2 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 9 3 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 8 4 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor) 5 5 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 4 6 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 3

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:46:15 2 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:09 3 Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1) 0:00:29 4 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 0:00:56 5 Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1) 0:01:24 6 Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:01:59 7 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 0:03:22

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 2:17:50 2 Bicycle Superstore 0:01:21 3 Suzuki Bontrager 0:02:44 4 Team Bikebug 0:02:45 5 Holden Women Cycling Team 0:04:00 6 Composite Team 1 0:04:27 7 Specialized Securitor 0:04:36

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 66 pts 2 Holden Women Cycling Team 42 3 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 35 4 Team Polygon Australia 34 5 Suzuki Bontrager 26 6 Team Bikebug 17 7 Bicycle Superstore 11 8 Specialized Securitor 9 9 Target Trek Racing Team 5 10 Building Champions Squad 3 11 Liv / giant 2 12 BOSS Racing Team 2