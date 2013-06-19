Trending

Kerrison wins Narrabri criterium in hard-fought contest

Corset, Haig wear leader's jerseys after two stages

Queensland Under 23 criterium champion Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) has won the second stage of the Santos North Western Tour in Narrabri.

Kerrison took a clear victory in the 30-lap criterium ahead of Brenton Jones (Huon – Genesys) and Russell Gill (Euride Racing) in a fast and furious sprint to the finish which resulted in splits to the back of the field.

Race leader after the morning stage, Jack Haig (Huon - Genesys) maintains the yellow jersey heading into Stage 3 on Thursday having finished safely in the main bunch. Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) remains in second overall with Haig's teammate Ben Dyball third, the pair 10 seconds in arrears.

The men's race got away to a shaky start with the criterium neutralised after just five laps due to a crash which blocked the road forcing the race to be neutralised. It brought down Kane Walker (Huon – Genesys) who required medical attention with Joseph Gichora (Kenya), Dan Procter (Parramatta Race Team), Joel Walsh, Alex Ball (Illawarra Cycle Club), Michael Sherwood (Composite Team 1), Matthew Wallman (DHBC Racing), David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) and Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) also held up.

Back underway again with 24 laps to go, there was a slight hesitation in the field on an undoubtedly fast circuit.

Budget Forklifts' Jesse Kerrison took out the first of two sprints after a solid lead out from his teammates in black and yellow, with Josh Taylor (GPM Data#3), Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) and Jack Haig (Huon – Genesys) picking up the minor points.

The peloton was all together at the half-way mark, but the racing was not without the occasional surge with the team from GPM Data#3 and search2retain-health stamping their authority on the front. With the second intermediate sprint ahead, Budget again began getting organised but Taylor was first across the line among fierce competition.

With the points out of the way until the finish, the peloton took that as a cue to go for broke and with six laps to go Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder), Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3), Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) and Jai Crawford (Huon – Genesys) established a small gap on the field. The attack was brief, the peloton back together a lap later but there was only brief respite, with riders continuing to attack including Cam Bayly (search2retain-health) and Taylor trying their luck.

Any surges were short-lived with the field back together with a bunch sprint on the cards. The team from Downer EDI first to line up, followed by search2retain for their man Neil Van Der Ploeg. Budget was next to spearhead the charge to the line, judging their effort to perfection.

Garfoot wins criterium to give Pensar SPM a clean sweep on day one

Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM) has taken out the women's criterium of Stage 2 of the Santos North Western Tour, ahead of teammate Ruth Corset and Sarah Roy (BikeBug).

The win closed out a successful opening day for the Queensland-based Pensar SPM outfit after Corset won the opening stage time trial on Wednesday morning.

Garfoot won the bunch sprint finish after Roy's teammate Ellen Skerritt attempted a last-ditch attack on the bell lap, earning an ever-so-slight six second advantage on the tight 1.1km circuit around the town of Narrabi.

The peloton had seemed content to wait out the 20 laps and with six laps of racing complete, the bunch was together. The ceasefire was brought to an end with the experienced Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor), known for her aggressive style of racing criteriums, escaping off the front of the bunch for a 10 second advantage.

Van Der Straaten's gap allowed her to take maximum points on the intermediate sprint, with Sarah Roy (BikeBug), Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM) and Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women) picking up the remainder before the field came back together.

With six laps to race, Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) had an 11 second break of the bunch and as the levels of urgency increased, Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1) started to close the gap a lap later. That move saw the field compact once again and with two laps left to race, the peloton was riding as one.

Corset remains at the head of the general classification heading into Thursday's third stage, with Garfoot second on equal time. Bicycle Superstore's Felicity Wardlaw is third overall, 11 seconds in arrears.

Men - Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:44:09
2Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
3Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
4George Tansley (Euride Racing)
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
6Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
7Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
8James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)
9Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
10Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
11Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
12Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
13Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
14Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
15Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)
16Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
17Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
18Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
19Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
20Jarrod Hughes (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
21Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
22Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)
23Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
24Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
25Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
26Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3)
27Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
28Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
29Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
30Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
31Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
32Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team)
33Jack McCulloch (St George Skoda HP Team)
34Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
35Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
36Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Composite Team 1)
37Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
38Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
39Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
40Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
41Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
42Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
43Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
44Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
45Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
46Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
47Correy Edmed (Composite Team 1)
48Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
49Daryl Purches (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
50Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
51Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
52Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
53Suleiman Kangangi (Kenya)
54Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
55Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
56Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:00:08
57Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
58Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
59Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
60Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
61Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
62Paul Agorir (Kenya)
63Ayub Kathurima (Kenya)
64Rylee Field (Parramatta Race Team)
65Edward White (GPM Data#3)
66Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)
67Kierin Lewis (Pro Team Downunder)
68Josh Berry (Illawarra Cycle Club)
69Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing)
70James Swadling (DHBC Racing)
71Mark Jewell (Illawarra Cycle Club)
72Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)
73Michael Jaeger (Composite Team 1)
74Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)
75Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)
76Eamonn Bell (Illawarra Cycle Club)
77Douglas Freeburn (Pro Team Downunder)
78Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
79Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
80Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)
81Christopher Hageman (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
82Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
83Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
84Tirian Mcmanus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
85Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
86Alex Hersey (Composite Team 1)
87Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
88Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
89Jonathon Cridland (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
90Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
91Bill Bolton (DHBC Racing)
92Scott Harrison (Illawarra Cycle Club)
93Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
94Samwel Ekiru (Kenya)
95Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
96Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenya)
97Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
98Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)
99Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
100Alexander Chubb (DHBC Racing)
101Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team)
102Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
103Elliot Kippen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
104James Hepburn (GPM Data#3)
105Samwel Mwangi (Kenya)
106Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
107Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
108Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:02:40
109Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:00:08
110Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)
111Scott Bradburn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
112Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
113John Njoroge (Kenya)
114Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:20
115Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
116Matthew Borg (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
117Angus Burrell (Composite Team 1)0:00:23
118Zachary Baker (Composite Team 1)
119Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)0:00:34
120Michael Sherwood (Composite Team 1)0:01:20
121Matthew Wallman (DHBC Racing)
122Alex Ball (Illawarra Cycle Club)0:02:40
123David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
124Joseph Gichora (Kenya)
125Sean Grimes (Pro Team Downunder)
126Dan Procter (Parramatta Race Team)
127Joel Walsh (Illawarra Cycle Club)
128Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
129Brad Davies (Euride Racing)0:04:00
130Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)5pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)3
3Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)2
4Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1

Lap 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)5pts
2Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
3Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)2
4Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)12pts
2Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)8
3Russell Gill (Euride Racing)6
4George Tansley (Euride Racing)4
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team2:12:27
2Euride Racing
3Budget Forklifts
4search2retain p/b health.com.au
5Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
6GPM Data#3
7Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
8St George Skoda HP Team
9Paradice Investment Cycling Team
10Sydney Uni Velo Racing
11Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
12Pro Team Downunder0:00:08
13Parramatta Race Team
14Composite Team 1
15Kenya0:00:16
16Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
17Illawarra Cycle Club0:00:24
18Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
19DHBC Racing

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:54:45
2Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)0:00:10
3Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
4Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:11
5Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
6Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)0:00:14
7Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)0:00:17
8Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:00:27
9Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
10Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)0:00:29
11Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)0:00:30
12Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:00:32
13Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
14Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:00:35
15Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)0:00:36
16Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)0:00:37
17Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)0:00:38
18Tirian Mcmanus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:00:40
19Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:41
20Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
21Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:00:42
22Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:00:43
23Correy Edmed (Composite Team 1)
24Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:00:48
25Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
26Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)0:00:49
27Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
28Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:50
29Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
30Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)0:00:55
31Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
32Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)0:00:56
33Rylee Field (Parramatta Race Team)
34Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team)0:00:57
35Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3)0:00:58
36Alex Grunke (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:01:04
37Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)0:01:05
38Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)0:01:08
39Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
40Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)0:01:09
41Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)0:01:11
42Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:01:12
43Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:01:15
44George Tansley (Euride Racing)
45Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing)0:01:19
46Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:01:20
47Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)0:01:21
48Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
49Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
50Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:01:23
51Josh Berry (Illawarra Cycle Club)
52Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
53Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Composite Team 1)
54James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)0:01:24
55Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)0:01:26
56Jack McCulloch (St George Skoda HP Team)0:01:30
57Jarrod Hughes (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
58Kierin Lewis (Pro Team Downunder)0:01:31
59Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)0:01:33
60Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team)0:01:36
61Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:01:37
62Edward White (GPM Data#3)
63Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:01:38
64Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:01:39
65Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
66Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
67Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:01:41
68Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:01:43
69Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
70Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:01:44
71James Swadling (DHBC Racing)0:01:45
72Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)0:01:46
73Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:01:47
74Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
75Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
76James Hepburn (GPM Data#3)0:01:50
77Eamonn Bell (Illawarra Cycle Club)0:01:51
78Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
79Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:52
80Ayub Kathurima (Kenya)
81Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
82Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:01:55
83Bill Bolton (DHBC Racing)0:01:58
84Michael Jaeger (Composite Team 1)
85Douglas Freeburn (Pro Team Downunder)
86Christopher Hageman (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:01:59
87Mark Jewell (Illawarra Cycle Club)
88Samuel Hill (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:02:01
89Craig Hutton (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
90Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
91Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
92Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:02:03
93Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
94Alexander Chubb (DHBC Racing)
95Daryl Purches (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
96Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)0:02:05
97Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:02:07
98Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
99Alex Hersey (Composite Team 1)0:02:09
100Scott Bradburn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:02:14
101Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)
102Paul Agorir (Kenya)0:02:15
103Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
104Suleiman Kangangi (Kenya)0:02:16
105Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:02:18
106Elliot Kippen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
107Scott Harrison (Illawarra Cycle Club)0:02:22
108John Njoroge (Kenya)0:02:23
109Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenya)0:02:34
110Jonathon Cridland (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:02:36
111Samwel Mwangi (Kenya)0:02:41
112Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)0:02:45
113Samwel Ekiru (Kenya)0:02:49
114Angus Burrell (Composite Team 1)0:03:03
115Zachary Baker (Composite Team 1)0:03:12
116Matthew Borg (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:03:17
117Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)0:03:18
118Matthew Wallman (DHBC Racing)0:03:20
119Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:03:27
120Michael Sherwood (Composite Team 1)0:04:06
121Alex Ball (Illawarra Cycle Club)0:04:55
122Aaron Piper (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:04:56
123Joel Walsh (Illawarra Cycle Club)0:04:57
124Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:05:01
125Joseph Gichora (Kenya)0:05:18
126Sean Grimes (Pro Team Downunder)0:05:23
127David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:05:25
128Dan Procter (Parramatta Race Team)0:05:28
129Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:06:24
130Brad Davies (Euride Racing)0:06:53

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)19pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)8
3Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)8
4Russell Gill (Euride Racing)6
5George Tansley (Euride Racing)4
6Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)3
7Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
8Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
9Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:54:45
2Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:11
3Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:00:32
4Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:00:35
5Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)0:00:36
6Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)0:00:37
7Tirian Mcmanus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:00:40
8Zac Shaw (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:41
9Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:00:42
10Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:00:43

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team2:44:36
2Budget Forklifts0:00:31
3Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:01:20
4Pro Team Downunder0:01:38
5Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:01:39
6Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:01:47
7search2retain p/b health.com.au0:02:17
8Euride Racing0:02:38
9St George Skoda HP Team0:02:40
10GPM Data#30:03:01
11Parramatta Race Team0:03:07
12Composite Team 10:03:43
13Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:04:14
14Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:04:38
15Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:04:41
16Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:04:48
17Illawarra Cycle Club0:04:52
18DHBC Racing0:05:25
19Kenya0:06:01

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team89pts
2Budget Forklifts63
3Euride Racing36
4search2retain p/b health.com.au34
5Drapac Cycling33
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team32
7CharterMason Drapac Development Team25
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team18
9Pro Team Downunder13
10Target Trek Racing Team11
11Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program9
12St George Skoda HP Team8
13GPM Data#37
14Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team6
15Parramatta Race Team6
16Pensar SPM Racing5
17Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team5
18Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team4
19Sydney Uni Velo Racing3
20Data#3 Cisco Racing Team3
21Paradice Investment Cycling Team3
22Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage2
23Team Polygon Australia2
24Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics2
25DHBC Racing1
26Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team1

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)38pts
2Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)29
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)22
4Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)19
5Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)18
6Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)18
7Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)18
8Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)17
9George Tansley (Euride Racing)14
10Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)11
11Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)10
12Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)10
13Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac)10
14Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)9
15Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)8

Women - Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)0:33:47
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
3Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)
4Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
5Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)
6Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
7Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1)
8Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore)
9Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1)
10Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor)
11Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
12Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
13Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)
14Vanessa Mcdonald (Composite Team 1)
15Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)
16Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager)
17Jenny Fay (Specialized Securitor)
18Marissa Madden (Composite Team 1)
19Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)0:00:08
20Imogen Vize (Specialized Securitor)0:00:10
21Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
22Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:00:16
23Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)0:00:17
24Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)0:00:22
25Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)0:01:21

Intermediate sprints - lap 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor)5pts
2Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)3
3Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)2
4Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)1

Lap 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)12pts
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)8
3Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)6
4Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)4
5Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing1:41:21
2Holden Women Cycling Team
3Composite Team 1
4Suzuki Bontrager
5Bicycle Superstore0:00:08
6Specialized Securitor0:00:10
7Team Bikebug0:00:38

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)0:45:31
2Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
3Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)0:00:11
4Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)0:00:31
5Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager)0:00:44
6Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:00:52
7Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:53
8Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:02
9Jenny Fay (Specialized Securitor)0:01:08
10Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1)0:01:13
11Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)0:01:24
12Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:26
13Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:01:40
14Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
15Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:42
16Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)0:01:45
17Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)0:01:53
18Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1)0:02:08
19Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor)0:02:18
20Vanessa Mcdonald (Composite Team 1)0:02:23
21Imogen Vize (Specialized Securitor)0:02:27
22Marissa Madden (Composite Team 1)0:02:30
23Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:02:43
24Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:04:06
25Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)0:05:28

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)14pts
2Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)9
3Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)8
4Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor)5
5Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)4
6Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)3

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager)0:46:15
2Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:09
3Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1)0:00:29
4Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:00:56
5Kendelle Hodges (Composite Team 1)0:01:24
6Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:01:59
7Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:03:22

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing2:17:50
2Bicycle Superstore0:01:21
3Suzuki Bontrager0:02:44
4Team Bikebug0:02:45
5Holden Women Cycling Team0:04:00
6Composite Team 10:04:27
7Specialized Securitor0:04:36

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing66pts
2Holden Women Cycling Team42
3Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team35
4Team Polygon Australia34
5Suzuki Bontrager26
6Team Bikebug17
7Bicycle Superstore11
8Specialized Securitor9
9Target Trek Racing Team5
10Building Champions Squad3
11Liv / giant2
12BOSS Racing Team2

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)38pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)33
3Grace Sulzberger (Polygon Australia)25
4Amy Cure (Polygon Australia)19
5Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)19
6Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)17
7Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)16
8Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)13
9Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)11
10Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)9
11Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)8
12Jessica Mundy (Composite Team 1)7
13Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)6
14Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)6
15Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)4

 

