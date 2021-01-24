Santos Festival of Cycling: Baker wins stage 4 as teammate Gigante secures overall

Georgia Baker (Team Garmin Australia) won the final hot and hectic stage of the Santos Festival of Cycling, wrapping up the criterium while teammate Sarah Gigante made it safely to the finish line to comfortably take overall victory at the 4-day National Road Series event.

Team Garmin Australia were always the favourites to take out victory in the one hour criterium at the 1.1 kilometre Victoria Park circuit, as the team of the overall winner was also stacked with Australian track talent. That’s why Gigante, secure in her lead of the general classification, instead became a workhorse on the final stage helping her squad wrap up the four-day National Road Series tour with a third stage victory.

“Given the heat and the really hard conditions today we weren’t sure how we would go,” said Baker who said they made the call on the road about whether her or Annette Edmondson would go for the final sprint. “I am just so happy. I feel so honoured to have had my track girls lead me out. I couldn’t have asked for a better lead out in the entire world so it was just awesome.”

“I have 100 per cent trust in my teammates and the team here today. We came together at the beginning of the week not having worked together much and by the end of the week it is like we have been working together all year.”

more to come ...