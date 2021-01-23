Willunga king Richie Porte wins stage 3 of Santos Festival of Cycling
Teammate Plapp rides in behind clapping Porte over the line while Durbridge takes third
Men Stage 3: McLaren Vale - Willunga
Richie Porte (Team Garmin Australia) won stage 3 of the Santos Festival of Cycling, riding over the Willunga Hill finish line with his young teammate Luke Plapp on his wheel.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Willunga king Richie Porte wins stage 3 of Santos Festival of CyclingTeammate Plapp rides in behind clapping Porte over the line while Durbridge takes third
-
Sarah Gigante wins on Willunga to take stage 3 of Santos Festival of CyclingKennedy climbs to second and Frain takes final step of the podium on the first women's stage up Willunga Hill
-
Canyon-SRAM reveal new galaxy-inspired jersey for 2021Kasia Niewiadoma shows off Rapha's colourful 'galaxy of possibilities' design
-
Organisers cancel Tour de Normandie amid COVID-19 surgeOrganising committee concerned over health risks for staff and teams
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.