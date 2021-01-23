Trending

Willunga king Richie Porte wins stage 3 of Santos Festival of Cycling

Teammate Plapp rides in behind clapping Porte over the line while Durbridge takes third

Richie Porte
(Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Richie Porte (Team Garmin Australia) won stage 3 of the Santos Festival of Cycling, riding over the Willunga Hill finish line with his young teammate Luke Plapp on his wheel.

