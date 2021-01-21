Peta Mullens wins Santos Festival of Cycling stage 1

Peta Mullens (Roxsolt LIV Sram) unleashed a powerful sprint from the lead group to take out the opening stage of the four-day race at the Santos Festival of Cycling.

A split in the peloton, that left pre-race favourite Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) chasing, meant it was down to a bunch of about a dozen who were jostling for position as the line of the National Road Series race approached. A well-positioned Mullens, who has a long list of Australian titles across a range of cycling disciplines, shot out of the group to take a clear win in the 80.7 kilometre stage from Seppeltsfield to Tanunda.

Then came Ruby Roseman-Gannon (ARA Pro-Racing), with a second on stage boding well for her overall chances at the event, which replaces the cancelled Santos Women’s Tour Down Under.

"It was great," said Mullens straight after taking the win. "We’ve been wanting to get back to racing for a really long time. I feel like this was the last time that we had a really big bike race. We just wanted to come here and animate the race. I just wanted the girls to feel part of the bike race and winning was really just part of paying them back."

Mullens hadn’t played up her chances in pre-race interviews but with the number of wins she has clocked up over diverse terrain it’s never too surprising to see the winner of Australian road, mountain bike and cyclocross national championships out the front and charging toward the line.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peta Mullens (AUS) Roxsolt LIV SRAM 2:18:21 2 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (AUS) ARA Pro-Racing Sunshine Coast Women 3 Nicole Frain (AUS) Syndey Uni Staminade 4 Matilda Reynolds (AUS) Specialized Women’s Racing 5 Sarah Gigante (AUS) Team Garmin Australia 6 Neve Bradbury (AUS) Team Garmin Australia 7 Danielle de Francesco (AUS) Specialized Women’s Racing 8 Lucy Kennedy (AUS) Team BikeExchange 9 Carlee Taylor (AUS) Roxsolt LIV SRAM 10 Anya Louw (AUS) ARA Pro-Racing Sunshine Coast Women