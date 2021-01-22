Trending

Sarah Gigante wins Santos Festival of Cycling stage 2

By

Longe-range solo secures victory for Team Garmin Australia rider

Santos Festival of Cycling
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Gigante (Team Garmin Australia) won the second stage of the women’s racing at the Santos Festival of Cycling, using the climb halfway through to escape before settling in for a solo ride of more than 40 kilometres to the Lobethal finish line.

more to come ...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Gigante (Team Garmin Australia)2:29:06
2Georgia Baker (Team Garmin Australia)0:01:54
3Peta Mullens (Roxsolt LIV Sram)
4Matilda Raynolds (Specialized Women's Racing)
5Annette Edmondson (Team Garmin Australia)
6Ruby Roseman-gannon (ARA Pro-Racing Sunshine Coast Women)
7Amber Pate (South Australian Institue of Sport)
8Laura Luxford (Specialized Women's Racing)
9Alexandra Manly (Team BikeExchange)
10Elizabeth Stannard (Specialized Women's Racing)

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Gigante (Team Garmin Australia)4:47:24
2Peta Mullens (Roxsolt LIV Sram)0:01:53
3Ruby Roseman-gannon (ARA Pro-Racing Sunshine Coast Women)0:01:57
4Nicole Frain (Sydney Uni Staminade)0:02:03
5Matilda Raynolds (Specialized Women's Racing)0:02:06
6Neve Bradbury (Team Garmin Australia)0:02:07
7Laura Luxford (Specialized Women's Racing)0:02:07
8Elizabeth Stannard (Specialized Women's Racing) Sydney Uni Staminade0:02:07
9Danielle de Francesco (Specialized Women's Racing)0:02:07
10Lucy Kennedy (Team BikeExchange)0:02:10

