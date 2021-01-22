Sarah Gigante wins Santos Festival of Cycling stage 2
Longe-range solo secures victory for Team Garmin Australia rider
Sarah Gigante (Team Garmin Australia) won the second stage of the women’s racing at the Santos Festival of Cycling, using the climb halfway through to escape before settling in for a solo ride of more than 40 kilometres to the Lobethal finish line.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Gigante (Team Garmin Australia)
|2:29:06
|2
|Georgia Baker (Team Garmin Australia)
|0:01:54
|3
|Peta Mullens (Roxsolt LIV Sram)
|4
|Matilda Raynolds (Specialized Women's Racing)
|5
|Annette Edmondson (Team Garmin Australia)
|6
|Ruby Roseman-gannon (ARA Pro-Racing Sunshine Coast Women)
|7
|Amber Pate (South Australian Institue of Sport)
|8
|Laura Luxford (Specialized Women's Racing)
|9
|Alexandra Manly (Team BikeExchange)
|10
|Elizabeth Stannard (Specialized Women's Racing)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Gigante (Team Garmin Australia)
|4:47:24
|2
|Peta Mullens (Roxsolt LIV Sram)
|0:01:53
|3
|Ruby Roseman-gannon (ARA Pro-Racing Sunshine Coast Women)
|0:01:57
|4
|Nicole Frain (Sydney Uni Staminade)
|0:02:03
|5
|Matilda Raynolds (Specialized Women's Racing)
|0:02:06
|6
|Neve Bradbury (Team Garmin Australia)
|0:02:07
|7
|Laura Luxford (Specialized Women's Racing)
|0:02:07
|8
|Elizabeth Stannard (Specialized Women's Racing) Sydney Uni Staminade
|0:02:07
|9
|Danielle de Francesco (Specialized Women's Racing)
|0:02:07
|10
|Lucy Kennedy (Team BikeExchange)
|0:02:10
