Sarah Gigante wins Santos Festival of Cycling stage 2

Sarah Gigante (Team Garmin Australia) won the second stage of the women’s racing at the Santos Festival of Cycling, using the climb halfway through to escape before settling in for a solo ride of more than 40 kilometres to the Lobethal finish line.

more to come ...

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Gigante (Team Garmin Australia) 2:29:06 2 Georgia Baker (Team Garmin Australia) 0:01:54 3 Peta Mullens (Roxsolt LIV Sram) 4 Matilda Raynolds (Specialized Women's Racing) 5 Annette Edmondson (Team Garmin Australia) 6 Ruby Roseman-gannon (ARA Pro-Racing Sunshine Coast Women) 7 Amber Pate (South Australian Institue of Sport) 8 Laura Luxford (Specialized Women's Racing) 9 Alexandra Manly (Team BikeExchange) 10 Elizabeth Stannard (Specialized Women's Racing)