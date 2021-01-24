Trending

Santos Festival of Cycling: Welsford takes stage 4 while Durbridge holds firm on GC

By

The Australian criterium champion beats Groves in the sprint for victory at the final stage of the men's race

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22: Luke Durbridge of Team BikeExchange wins the Leaders jersey after the Men's Bike Exchange Stage 2 from Birdwood to Lobethal of the Santos Festival of Cycling on January 22, 2021 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Peter Mundy/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Sam Welsford (Team Garmin Australia) showed just why he’s wearing the Australian criterium champion’s jersey, taking victory on stage 4 at the Santos Festival of Cycling  while Luke Durbridge (Team BikeExchange)  safely crossed the line to take the overall jersey that he laid claim to on the very first day of racing in South Australia.

It was the third stage victory for Team Garmin Australia at the four-day National Road Series race, which also delivered young rider Luke Plapp to second place on the overall.

“Richie [Porte] went in front and pulled some big turns to pull the break back and then it was all up to me and Kell [Kelland O’Brien] and Plapp to bring back that last little bit and hopefully I was in a good position for the wheel. The last straight was a big drag race and it was really technical and we did that corner at probably 65k an hour. We had one shot at it and that was it,” said Welsford straight after the stage.

more to come ...

Latest on Cyclingnews