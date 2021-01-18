How to watch Santos Festival of Cycling – live TV and streaming

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect cycling, with the traditional season opener, the Tour Down Under, getting cancelled and scaled back due to European teams being unable to attend.

In its place comes the Santos Festival of Cycling, a six-day cycling event which takes in a four-day stage race as well as virtual, mountain bike, track, cyclo-cross roller, criterium racing and more.

Due to the nature of the race, only local teams and riders are able to attend, but there are still some major names on the start list, including Richie Porte, Lucas Hamilton, Luke Durbridge, Sarah Gigante, Grace Brown, and more.

Due to the nature of the race, only local teams and riders are able to attend, but there are still some major names on the start list, including Richie Porte, Lucas Hamilton, Luke Durbridge, Sarah Gigante, Grace Brown, and more.

Check here for the full start lists for the race, which includes Team BikeExchange,

Australian national selections, a men's WorldTour selection, and a host of local squads including CCS Cycling, Cervelo-Tonsley, and Velofit Australia.

The race will take in four short stages in South Australia. Stage 1 features the tough Mengler Hill in reverse, but isn't expected to be a GC day. Stage 2 is a harder day which takes in areas affected by the 2020 wildfires and also includes gravel sections.

Stage 3 features the famous Willunga Hill and a chance for Porte to take his seventh win there on what will certainly be the decisive GC day. The final stage is an hour-long criterium in Adelaide, giving the sprinters and crit specialists a chance to shine.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the 2021 Santos Festival of Cycling.

Santos Festival of Cycling live stream

Both races will be shown live on Australian streaming station 7Plus, with the women's stages up first before switching over to the men's action. Anna Meares, Matt Keenan and Robbie McEwen will be in the commentary booth for both races.

7Plus is available via web, iOS, Android, Freeview, Apple TV, Chromecast, Smart TV Playstation 4, though only in Australia.

The races aren't being aired live in either Europe or North America.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Race schedule

Women's race

Stage 1: Seppeltsfield - Tanunda, 106.8km

Thursday January 21, 09:00 (ACST), 23:30 (CET)

Stage 2: Birdwood - Lobethal, 116km

Friday January 22, 09:00 (ACST), 23:30 (CET)

Stage 3: McLaren Vale - Willunga, 88.2km

Saturday January 23, 10:00 (ACST), 00:30 (CET)

Stage 4: Victoria Park Criterium, 60mins+1 lap

Sunday January 24, 16:45 (ACST), 07:15 (CET)

Men's race

Stage 1: Seppeltsfield - Tanunda, 80.7km

Thursday January 21, 13:15 (ACST), 03:45 (CET)

Stage 2: Birdwood - Lobethal, 97.3km

Friday January 22, 13:30 (ACST), 04:00 (CET)

Stage 3: McLaren Vale - Willunga, 48.8km

Saturday January 23, 13:00 (ACST), 03:30 (CET)

Stage 4: Victoria Park Criterium, 60mins+1 lap

Sunday January 24, 18:45 (ACST), 09:15 (CET)