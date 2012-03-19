US Pro criterium champion Eric Young (Bissell) took out the final stage of the San Dimas stage race, out-pacing Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling/Kelly Benefit Strategies) and his own Kiwi teammate Patrick Bevin in the bunch sprint.

The Kenda/5hr Energy team was successful in controlling the race for overall winner Andy Jacques-Maynes, who came to the line in sixth place to keep his lead over Joe Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) and Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist).

"Kenda/5hr Energy was awesome today, they rode so strong and I knew we could win the race," said Jacques-Maynes. "This is my first stage race win and its great to start the season on the right foot."

Jacques-Maynes, en route to his overall victory, also took out the points jersey, while his teammate and stage 1 winner Phil Gaimon took the mountains jersey.

"Winning the KOM, points, and yellow jersey is an indication that we made some great changes for 2012," said Kenda's directeur Frankie Andreu. "The guys are getting along, riding strong, and having fun. It's a great start to a long year."

In the women's race, Kristin Armstrong (Team Exergy-Twenty12) held on with ease to the race leader's jersey as Ina Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon) claimed the final stage from a breakaway.

"We wanted to be aggressive," said Specialized-lululemon director Ronny Lauke. "The aim was to make it hard from the beginning and try to create a winning situation out of a break whilst always looking for opportunities to try to get Clara away for GC."

Teutenberg entered into the breakaway with Exergy's Pascale Schnider, Jade Wilcoxson (Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies), Anne Samplonius (Now & Novartis) and Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide) early in the stage, and the break stayed clear by 18 seconds to contest for the stage win.

For Exergy, it was the perfect strategy to have a breakaway with Teutenberg and Schnider.

"We knew Ina would be active today so it was perfect to have Pascale in the break with her." said Armstrong, "Fortunately the rain held off for a fast and dry race. My team worked very well over the past few days and I am so honored to win the overall for them and Exergy Development group. This weekend was perfect preparation for my European stint."

Full Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1:29:29 2 Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 5 Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 6 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder) 7 Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 8 Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage) 9 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 10 Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage) 11 Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 12 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 13 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 14 Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Development) 15 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 16 Austin Carroll (Simple Green/ Bike Religion) 17 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 18 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 19 John Murphy (Kenda/5Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder) 20 Benjamin Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 21 Sergei Tvetkov (Team Exergy) 22 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 23 Reid Mumford (Optum Pro Cycling P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies) 24 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 25 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 26 Michael Weicht (Velo Club Lagrange) 27 Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 28 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 29 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 30 Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies) 31 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 32 Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies) 33 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 34 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 35 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder) 0:00:20 36 Nathan English (Kenda/5Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder) 0:00:36 37 Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:46 38 Christian Varley (B & L) 39 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:00:46 40 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 41 David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage) 42 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development) 43 John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita) 44 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis/Smartstop) 45 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 46 Jos Le Roux (Simple Green/ Bike Relligion) 47 Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing) 48 Kyle Gritters (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 49 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 50 Diego Sandoval (No Team) 0:01:55 51 Adam Carr (Eko.Com - Gaspesien) 52 Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:01:55 53 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 54 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 55 Julio Mollindo (F.C.C. Powered By Pure Gear) 56 Colt Peterson (Get Crackin' - MS Society) 57 Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 58 Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita) 59 Brandon Gritters (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 0:01:58 60 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder) 0:02:39 61 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:02:55 62 Nate King (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:03:22 63 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:11 64 Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:04:24 65 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:04:54 66 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' - MS Society) DNS Tim Srenaski (Gs Boulder) DNS Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) DNF Jeff Perrin (Alto Velo Racing Club) DNF Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' - MS Society) DNF Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) DNF Roman Kilun (Kenda/5Hr Energy P/B Geargrind ) DNF Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development) DNF Stephen Mull (Unattached)

Elite Men Young Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1:29:29 2 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 4 Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 5 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 6 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 8 Benjamin Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 9 Sergei Tvetkov (Team Exergy) 10 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 11 Michael Weicht (Velo Club Lagrange) 12 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 13 John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita) 0:00:46 14 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis/Smartstop) 15 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 16 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 17 Diego Sandoval 0:01:55 18 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 19 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 20 Colt Peterson (Get Crackin' - MS Society) 21 Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 22 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:02:55 23 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' - MS Society) 0:04:54 DNF Jeff Perrin (Alto Velo Racing Club) DNF Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' - MS Society) DNF Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) DNF Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)

Elite Men Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder) 5:15:25 2 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:05 3 Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:09 4 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:18 5 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 0:00:19 6 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:22 7 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:26 8 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:35 9 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:38 10 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:00:45 11 Nathan English (Kenda/5Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder) 12 Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:52 13 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:55 14 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:04 15 Reid Mumford (Optum Pro Cycling P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:10 16 Michael Weicht (Velo Club Lagrange) 0:01:19 17 Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:01:42 18 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:46 19 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:01:47 20 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:54 21 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 0:02:13 22 Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:17 23 Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:18 24 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:02:28 25 Benjamin Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:02:29 26 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis/Smartstop) 0:02:40 27 Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:53 28 Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:02:57 29 Christian Varley (B & L) 0:02:58 30 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:03:06 31 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder) 32 Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:03:13 33 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:03:25 34 Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:03:36 35 Roux Le (Simple Green/ Bike Relligion) 0:03:42 36 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:43 37 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:03:53 38 Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:21 39 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:05:17 40 Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:05:32 41 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:05:53 42 Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:06:57 43 Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Development) 0:07:08 44 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:07:30 45 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:07:34 46 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder) 0:08:26 47 Diego Sandoval (Unassigned) 0:09:04 48 Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita) 0:09:44 49 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 0:12:17 50 Kyle Gritters (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 0:12:36 51 Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:12:58 52 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:13:06 53 Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:13:49 54 Adam Carr (Eko.Com - Gaspesien) 0:15:20 55 Sergei Tvetkov (Team Exergy) 0:15:22 56 Austin Carroll (Simple Green/ Bike Religion) 0:17:18 57 John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita) 0:17:45 58 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development) 0:17:58 59 David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:18:26 60 Brandon Gritters (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 0:18:48 61 Colt Peterson (Get Crackin' - MS Society) 0:18:57 62 Julio Mollindo (F.C.C. Powered By Pure Gear) 0:19:03 63 Nate King (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:19:29 64 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:20:38 65 John Murphy (Kenda/5Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder) 0:22:55 66 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' - MS Society) 0:29:09

Elite Men Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 5:15:30 2 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:17 3 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:21 4 Michael Weicht (Velo Club Lagrange) 0:01:14 5 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:41 6 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:01:42 7 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:49 8 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 0:02:08 9 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:02:23 10 Benjamin Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:02:24 11 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis/Smartstop) 0:02:35 12 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:03:20 13 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:38 14 Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:16 15 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:05:12 16 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:05:48 17 Diego Sandoval 0:08:59 18 Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:13:44 19 Sergei Tvetkov (Team Exergy) 0:15:17 20 John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita) 0:17:40 21 Colt Peterson (Get Crackin' - MS Society) 0:18:52 22 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:20:33 23 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' - MS Society) 0:29:04

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Team Specialized Lululemon) 0:55:21 2 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Pascale Schnider (Exergy Twenty12) 4 Anne Samplonius (Now And Novartis For MS) 0:00:02 5 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:18 6 Christi Gokey-Smith (Now And Novartis For MS) 7 Loren Rowney (Team Specialized Lululemon) 0:00:18 8 Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco) 9 Clara Hughes (Team Specialized Lululemon) 10 Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Women's Racin) 11 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus) 12 Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles/Missing Link Co) 13 Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies) 14 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 15 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy Twenty12) 16 Alison Powers (Now And Novartis For MS) 17 Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 18 Amy Mcguire (FCS|Rouse P/B Mr. Restore) 19 Amber Gaffney (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 20 Ally Stacher (Team Specialized Lululemon) 21 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 22 Katie Colclough (Team Specialized Lululemon) 23 Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 24 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies) 25 Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies) 26 Holly Breck (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 27 Rhae Shaw (Exergy Twenty12) 28 Devon Gorry (Now And Novartis For MS) 29 Julia Lafranchise (Cynergy Cycles/Missing Link Co) 30 Anna Sanders (FCS|Rouse P/B Mr. Restore) 31 Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco) 32 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 33 Elizabeth Newell (Now And Novartis For MS) 34 Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy Twenty12) 35 Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride Women's Racin) 36 Melina Bernecker (Velo Club Lagrange) 37 Addyson Albershardt (Now And Novartis For MS) 38 Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Women's Racin) 39 Rebecca Werner (Team Tibco) 40 Joy Mcculloch (Helen's Racing Helen's/Cannond) 41 Kathryn Donovan (FCS|Rouse P/B Mr. Restore) 42 Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco) 43 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty12) 44 Billington Kathleen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 45 Olivia Dillon (Now And Novartis For MS) 0:00:34 46 Jennifer Wheeler (Team Tibco) 0:00:36 47 Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride Women's Racin) DNS Karlee Gendron (FCS|Rouse P/B Mr. Restore) DNF Heat Logan Springer (Exergy Twenty12) DNF Rachel Cieslewicz (Canyon Bicycles Race Team) DNF Lauren Stephens (FCS|Rouse P/B Mr. Restore) DNF Rebecca Siegel (Paa - Re/Max) DNF Michelle Melka (Red Racing) DNF Dani Haulman (Team Tibco) DNF Monika Sattler (Xo Communications P/B Cisco)