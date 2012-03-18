Trending

Schmalz, Armstrong win stage 2

Andy Jacques-Maynes and Armstrong in overall lead

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)3:32:19
2Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
3Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:00:01
4Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:03
5Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:00:14
6Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling)0:00:22
7Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
8Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
9Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)
10Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
11Benjamin Hill (Rbs Morgans-Ats Pro )
12Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist )
13Nathan English (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
14Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)
15Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist )
16Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)0:00:27
17Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:28
18Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist )0:00:32
19Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)
20Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist )0:00:34
21James Hepburn (Rbs Morgans-Ats Pro )
22Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis)
23Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)
24Reid Mumford (Optum Pro Cycling)
25Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
26Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:43
27Christian Varley (B & L)
28Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)0:00:54
29Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
30Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
31Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling)
32Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
33Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)0:00:59
34Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)0:01:04
35Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:09
36Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
37Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist )
38Austin Allison (Horizon Organic)0:01:26
39Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:01:31
40John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
41Cameron Peterson (Rbs Morgans-Ats Pro )0:03:51
42Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling)0:06:39
43Shawn Milne (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
44Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios)0:08:15
45Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:09:22
46Kyle Gritters (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)
47Adam Carr (Eko.Com - Gaspesien)0:10:06
48Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:10:28
49Joseph Lewis (Rbs Morgans-Ats Pro )0:12:49
50Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin')0:14:48
51Stephen Mull (Unattached)
52Jeff Perrin (Alto Velo Racing Club)
53Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)
54Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)
55Brandon Gritters (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)
56Roman Kilun (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
57David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)0:16:02
58Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:18:44
59John Murphy (Kenda/5Hr Energy)0:22:28
60Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin')
DNFFreddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
DNFSergei Tvetkov (Team Exergy)
DNFDavid Benkoski (Alto Velo Racing Club)
DNFConnor Mccutcheon (Simple Green - Bike )
DNFChase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
DNFChris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
DNFJoseph Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong)
DNFConnor O'leary (Bontrager-Livestrong)
DNFIan Boswell (Bontrager-Livestrong)
DNFNick Frey (Boo Bicycles)
DNFSam Bassetti (California Giant/Spe)
DNFRobin Eckmann (California Giant/Spe)
DNFTorey Philipp (California Giant/Spe)
DNFNate Wilson (California Giant/Spe)
DNFChris Stastny (California Giant/Spe)
DNFEvan Hepner (Cascade Bicycle Stud)
DNFLee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage)
DNFDevan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)
DNFJustin Williams (Cashcall Mortgage)
DNFStefano Barberi (Cashcall Mortgage)
DNFChristopher Johnson (Champion System P/B )
DNFChris Gruber (Champion System P/B )
DNFTaylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist )
DNFIvan Dominguez (Competitive Cyclist )
DNFNate King (Competitive Cyclist )
DNFAndrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
DNFTyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
DNFDavid Robertson (F.C.C.)
DNFPatrick Caro (F.C.C.)
DNFDiego Yepez (F.C.C.)
DNFMike Tettleton (F.C.C.)
DNFMichael Larsen (F.C.C.)
DNFJulio Mollindo (F.C.C.)
DNFDaniel Farinha (F.C.C.)
DNFRob Scheffler (Fremont Bank Cycling)
DNFJason King (Fremont Bank Cycling)
DNFColt Peterson (Get Crackin')
DNFTim Srenaski (Gs Boulder)
DNFDaniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFKennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFChristopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFChris Winn (Horizon Organic)
DNFDemis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
DNFJohn Simes (Jamis Sutter Home)
DNFKyle Wamsley (Jamis Sutter Home)
DNFAnibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
DNFBobby Sweeting (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
DNFChad Hartley (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
DNFJames Esser (Kretzschmar Steel)
DNFChris Aten (Landis/Trek)
DNFJonathan Teeter (Marc Pro/Strava)
DNFMike Sherer (Optum Pro Cycling)
DNFChris Parrish (Optum Pro Cycling)
DNFMichael Herdman (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)
DNFAustin Carroll (Simple Green)
DNFJos Le Roux (Simple Green)
DNFChristiaan Kriek (Simple Green)
DNFShawn Vangassen (Socalcycling.Com)
DNFCory Bruno (Spy-Swami's Development)
DNFAndrew Bosco (Socalcycling.Com)
DNFJeremiah Wiscovitch (Southern California )
DNFShane Buysse (Spy-Swami's Development)
DNFThorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development)
DNFMark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
DNFMiles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
DNFAndy Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
DNFJames Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)
DNFEric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)
DNFJames Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)
DNFJerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis)
DNFChris Monteleone (Team Mountain Khakis)
DNFBranden Russell (Team Type 1 Developmentent)
DNFAlexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Development)
DNFJustin Morris (Team Type 1 Development)
DNFPaolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Development)
DNFAndrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 Development)
DNFCody Canning (Trek Red Truck P/B M)
DNFShawn Daurelio (Velo Club Lagrange)
DNFGustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club Lagrange)
DNFMichael Weicht (Velo Club Lagrange)
DNFJames Riggs (Velo Club Lagrange)
DNFDiego Sandoval

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (Exergy Twenty12)2:18:50
2Clara Hughes (Team Specialized Lululemon)
3Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling)
4Alison Powers (Now And Novartis For)
5Pascale Schnider (Exergy Twenty12)0:04:15
6Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles)
7Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling)
8Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (Now And Novartis For)
9Loren Rowney (Team Specialized Lululemon)
10Katie Colclough (Team Specialized Lululemon)
11Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling)
12Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
13Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)
14Ally Stacher (Team Specialized Lululemon)
15Melina Bernecker (Velo Club Lagrange)
16Karlee Gendron (Fcs|Rouse)
17Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling)
18Amber Gaffney (Sc Velo/Empower)
19Olivia Dillon (Now And Novartis For)
20Amy Mcguire (Fcs|Rouse)
21Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling)
22Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride)
23Anna Sanders (Fcs|Rouse)
24Devon Gorry (Now And Novartis For)
25Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy Twenty12)
26Kathryn Donovan (Fcs|Rouse)
27Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride)
28Billington Kathleen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
29Anne Samplonius (Now And Novartis For)
30Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco)0:04:44
31Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco)
32Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride)
33Jennifer Wheeler (Team Tibco)
34Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty12)
35Dani Haulman (Team Tibco)
36Julia Lafranchise (Cynergy Cycles)0:05:08
37Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco)
38Rhae Shaw (Exergy Twenty12)0:05:21
39Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Team Specialized Lululemon)0:05:53
40Rebecca Siegel (Paa - Re/Max)0:06:33
41Lauren Stephens (Fcs|Rouse)0:06:35
42Joy Mcculloch (Helen's Racing Helen)0:07:00
43Holly Breck (Sc Velo/Empower)0:11:09
44Rebecca Werner (Team Tibco)
45Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride)
46Monika Sattler (Xo Communications)0:11:23
47Rachel Cieslewicz (Canyon Bicycles Race)0:12:11
48Christina Gokey-Smith (Now And Novartis For)0:04:15
49Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
HDHeat Logan Springer (Exergy Twenty12)0:18:24
HDMichelle Melka (Red Racing)0:21:03
DNFTayler Wiles (Exergy Twenty12)
DNFKimberly Keathley (Bolthouse Farms)
DNFKemille Garvin (Bountiful Mazda Race)
DNFAmber Woodbury (Bountiful Mazda Race)
DNFAngela Wimberly (Calcoast Bicycles)
DNFLauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles)
DNFLeah Guloien (Cynergy Cycles)
DNFJenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles)
DNFPayton Thomas (Fcs|Rouse)
DNFMary Maroon (Fcs|Rouse)
DNFIvie Crawford (Fort Lewis College)
DNFShelby Reynolds (Helen's Racing Helen)
DNFSuzanne Sonye (Helen's Racing Helen)
DNFRyan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling)
DNFKate Wilson (Now And Novartis For)
DNFAddyson 'Addy' Albershardt (Now And Novartis For)
DNFEmma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling)
DNFKristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling)
DNFShannon Castle (Paa - Re/Max)
DNFKristen Lasasso (Primal/Mapmyride)
DNFJenny Rios (Sc Velo/Empower)
DNFLisa Campbell (Sc Velo/Empower)
DNFPriscilla Calderon (Sc Velo/Empower)
DNFRuth Clemence (Sc Velo/Empower)
DNFBeatriz Rodriguez (Sc Velo/Empower)
DNFCara Gillis (Team Kenda P/B Geargrinder)
DNFHilary Crowley (Team Revolution)
DNFHeather Nielson (Touchstone Climbing)
DNFJazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
DNFCourtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)
DNFJulie Cutts (Velo Club Lagrange)
DNFBelinda Eschenwald (Velo Club Lagrange)

Elite men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5Hr Energy)3:45:59
2Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:02
3Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist )0:00:06
4Nathan English (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
5Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:15
6Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)0:00:19
7Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:23
8Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5Hr Energy)0:00:24
9Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:26
10Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:00:32
11Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist )0:00:35
12Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:42
13Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist )0:00:49
14Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:52
15Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist )0:00:53
16Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:00:58
17Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:01:01
18Reid Mumford (Optum Pro Cycling)0:01:07
19James Hepburn (Rbs Morgans-Ats Pro )0:01:39
20Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:51
21Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis)
22Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:53
23Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)0:02:04
24Christian Varley (B & L)0:02:09
25Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:02:10
26Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling)0:02:14
27Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:02:17
28Austin Allison (Horizon Organic)0:02:19
29Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling)0:02:21
30Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:23
31Benjamin Hill (Rbs Morgans-Ats Pro )0:02:26
32Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:31
33Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:37
34Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)0:02:46
35Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist )0:03:10
36Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:16
37Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)0:03:22
38Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)0:03:33
39Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)0:03:34
40Cameron Peterson (Rbs Morgans-Ats Pro )0:03:50
41John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)0:03:55
42Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling)0:06:54
43Shawn Milne (Kenda/5Hr Energy)0:08:05
44Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios)0:08:31
45Kyle Gritters (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)0:11:47
46Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:12:14
47Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:12:17
48Adam Carr (Eko.Com - Gaspesien)0:13:22
49Joseph Lewis (Rbs Morgans-Ats Pro )0:13:46
50Roman Kilun (Kenda/5Hr Energy)0:15:22
51Stephen Mull (Unattached)0:15:44
52Jeff Perrin (Alto Velo Racing Club)0:16:31
53Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin')0:16:44
54Brandon Gritters (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)0:16:47
55Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)0:17:09
56Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)0:17:31
57David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)0:17:37
58Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:20:35
59John Murphy (Kenda/5Hr Energy)0:22:52
60Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin')0:24:12

Elite women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (Exergy Twenty12)2:33:40
2Clara Hughes (Team Specialized Lululemon)0:00:34
3Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling)0:01:11
4Alison Powers (Now And Novartis For)0:01:27
5Kathryn Donovan (Fcs|Rouse)0:05:18
6Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling)0:05:42
7Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride)0:05:51
8Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy Twenty12)0:06:01
9Ally Stacher (Team Specialized Lululemon)0:06:02
10Pascale Schnider (Exergy Twenty12)0:06:24
11Anne Samplonius (Now And Novartis For)0:06:28
12Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride)0:06:31
13Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco)0:06:33
14Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco)
15Olivia Dillon (Now And Novartis For)0:06:34
16Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling)0:06:36
17Loren Rowney (Team Specialized Lululemon)0:06:39
18Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (Now And Novartis For)
19Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling)0:06:41
20Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:06:42
21Anna Sanders (Fcs|Rouse)0:06:46
22Devon Gorry (Now And Novartis For)0:07:00
23Amber Gaffney (Sc Velo/Empower)0:07:01
24Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty12)0:07:03
25Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:07:12
26Rhae Shaw (Exergy Twenty12)0:07:16
27Katie Colclough (Team Specialized Lululemon)0:07:18
28Jennifer Wheeler (Team Tibco)0:07:26
29Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:07:47
30Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles)0:07:54
31Melina Bernecker (Velo Club Lagrange)0:07:57
32Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco)0:08:17
33Dani Haulman (Team Tibco)0:08:20
34Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Team Specialized Lululemon)0:08:22
35Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling)0:08:35
36Amy Mcguire (Fcs|Rouse)
37Christina Gokey-Smith (Now And Novartis For)0:08:43
38Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride)0:08:59
39Lauren Stephens (Fcs|Rouse)0:09:25
40Karlee Gendron (Fcs|Rouse)0:09:26
41Julia Lafranchise (Cynergy Cycles)0:09:32
42Joy Mcculloch (Helen's Racing Helen)0:09:58
43Billington Kathleen (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:10:07
44Rebecca Siegel (Paa - Re/Max)0:11:05
45Rebecca Werner (Team Tibco)0:13:41
46Rachel Cieslewicz (Canyon Bicycles Race)0:15:18
47Monika Sattler (Xo Communications)0:15:22
48Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride)0:15:50
49Holly Breck (Sc Velo/Empower)0:16:02

Elite men mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck P/B Mosaic Home)25pts
2Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder)25
3Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)20
4Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)15
5Christian Varley (B & L)15
6Benjamin Hill (Rbs Morgans-Ats Pro Cycling)15
7Nathan English (Kenda/5Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder)15
8Andy Jacues-Maynes (Kenda/5Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder)10
9Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)10
10Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)10
11Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)10
12Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)5
13Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)5
14Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)5
15Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)5
16Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)5

Elite women mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Hughes (Team Specialized Lululemon)60pts
2Kristin Armstrong (Exergy Twenty12)50
3Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling)25
4Kathryn Donovan (Fcs|Rouse P/B Mr. Restore)15
5Tayler Wiles (Exergy Twenty12)10
6Olivia Dillon (Now And Novartis For Ms)5

Elite men sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder)55pts
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)30
3Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)25
4Cameron Peterson (Rbs Morgans-Ats Pro Cycling)15
5Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)10
6Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)10
7Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)10
8Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)10
9Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)5

Elite women sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (Exergy Twenty12)55pts
2Clara Hughes (Team Specialized Lululemon)30
3Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling)15
4Jennifer Wheeler (Team Tibco)15
5Pascale Schnider (Exergy Twenty12)10
6Alison Powers (Now And Novartis For Ms)10
7Olivia Dillon (Now And Novartis For Ms)5

