Schmalz, Armstrong win stage 2
Andy Jacques-Maynes and Armstrong in overall lead
San Dimas Hospital Road Race: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|3:32:19
|2
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
|3
|Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
|0:00:01
|4
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03
|5
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:14
|6
|Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling)
|0:00:22
|7
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|8
|Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|9
|Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)
|10
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|11
|Benjamin Hill (Rbs Morgans-Ats Pro )
|12
|Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist )
|13
|Nathan English (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
|14
|Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|15
|Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist )
|16
|Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
|0:00:27
|17
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:28
|18
|Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist )
|0:00:32
|19
|Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|20
|Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist )
|0:00:34
|21
|James Hepburn (Rbs Morgans-Ats Pro )
|22
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis)
|23
|Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)
|24
|Reid Mumford (Optum Pro Cycling)
|25
|Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|26
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:00:43
|27
|Christian Varley (B & L)
|28
|Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:00:54
|29
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
|30
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|31
|Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling)
|32
|Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|33
|Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:00:59
|34
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:01:04
|35
|Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:09
|36
|Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
|37
|Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist )
|38
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic)
|0:01:26
|39
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|0:01:31
|40
|John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
|41
|Cameron Peterson (Rbs Morgans-Ats Pro )
|0:03:51
|42
|Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling)
|0:06:39
|43
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
|44
|Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios)
|0:08:15
|45
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|0:09:22
|46
|Kyle Gritters (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)
|47
|Adam Carr (Eko.Com - Gaspesien)
|0:10:06
|48
|Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:10:28
|49
|Joseph Lewis (Rbs Morgans-Ats Pro )
|0:12:49
|50
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin')
|0:14:48
|51
|Stephen Mull (Unattached)
|52
|Jeff Perrin (Alto Velo Racing Club)
|53
|Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)
|54
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)
|55
|Brandon Gritters (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)
|56
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
|57
|David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:16:02
|58
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:18:44
|59
|John Murphy (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
|0:22:28
|60
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin')
|DNF
|Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|DNF
|Sergei Tvetkov (Team Exergy)
|DNF
|David Benkoski (Alto Velo Racing Club)
|DNF
|Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green - Bike )
|DNF
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong)
|DNF
|Connor O'leary (Bontrager-Livestrong)
|DNF
|Ian Boswell (Bontrager-Livestrong)
|DNF
|Nick Frey (Boo Bicycles)
|DNF
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Spe)
|DNF
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Spe)
|DNF
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Spe)
|DNF
|Nate Wilson (California Giant/Spe)
|DNF
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Spe)
|DNF
|Evan Hepner (Cascade Bicycle Stud)
|DNF
|Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage)
|DNF
|Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)
|DNF
|Justin Williams (Cashcall Mortgage)
|DNF
|Stefano Barberi (Cashcall Mortgage)
|DNF
|Christopher Johnson (Champion System P/B )
|DNF
|Chris Gruber (Champion System P/B )
|DNF
|Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist )
|DNF
|Ivan Dominguez (Competitive Cyclist )
|DNF
|Nate King (Competitive Cyclist )
|DNF
|Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
|DNF
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|DNF
|David Robertson (F.C.C.)
|DNF
|Patrick Caro (F.C.C.)
|DNF
|Diego Yepez (F.C.C.)
|DNF
|Mike Tettleton (F.C.C.)
|DNF
|Michael Larsen (F.C.C.)
|DNF
|Julio Mollindo (F.C.C.)
|DNF
|Daniel Farinha (F.C.C.)
|DNF
|Rob Scheffler (Fremont Bank Cycling)
|DNF
|Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling)
|DNF
|Colt Peterson (Get Crackin')
|DNF
|Tim Srenaski (Gs Boulder)
|DNF
|Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNF
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNF
|Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNF
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic)
|DNF
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
|DNF
|John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
|DNF
|Chad Hartley (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
|DNF
|James Esser (Kretzschmar Steel)
|DNF
|Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
|DNF
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro/Strava)
|DNF
|Mike Sherer (Optum Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Chris Parrish (Optum Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Michael Herdman (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)
|DNF
|Austin Carroll (Simple Green)
|DNF
|Jos Le Roux (Simple Green)
|DNF
|Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green)
|DNF
|Shawn Vangassen (Socalcycling.Com)
|DNF
|Cory Bruno (Spy-Swami's Development)
|DNF
|Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.Com)
|DNF
|Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Southern California )
|DNF
|Shane Buysse (Spy-Swami's Development)
|DNF
|Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development)
|DNF
|Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|DNF
|Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|DNF
|Andy Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
|DNF
|James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)
|DNF
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)
|DNF
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)
|DNF
|Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis)
|DNF
|Chris Monteleone (Team Mountain Khakis)
|DNF
|Branden Russell (Team Type 1 Developmentent)
|DNF
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Development)
|DNF
|Justin Morris (Team Type 1 Development)
|DNF
|Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Development)
|DNF
|Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 Development)
|DNF
|Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck P/B M)
|DNF
|Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club Lagrange)
|DNF
|Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club Lagrange)
|DNF
|Michael Weicht (Velo Club Lagrange)
|DNF
|James Riggs (Velo Club Lagrange)
|DNF
|Diego Sandoval
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (Exergy Twenty12)
|2:18:50
|2
|Clara Hughes (Team Specialized Lululemon)
|3
|Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling)
|4
|Alison Powers (Now And Novartis For)
|5
|Pascale Schnider (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:04:15
|6
|Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles)
|7
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling)
|8
|Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (Now And Novartis For)
|9
|Loren Rowney (Team Specialized Lululemon)
|10
|Katie Colclough (Team Specialized Lululemon)
|11
|Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling)
|12
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|13
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|14
|Ally Stacher (Team Specialized Lululemon)
|15
|Melina Bernecker (Velo Club Lagrange)
|16
|Karlee Gendron (Fcs|Rouse)
|17
|Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling)
|18
|Amber Gaffney (Sc Velo/Empower)
|19
|Olivia Dillon (Now And Novartis For)
|20
|Amy Mcguire (Fcs|Rouse)
|21
|Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling)
|22
|Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride)
|23
|Anna Sanders (Fcs|Rouse)
|24
|Devon Gorry (Now And Novartis For)
|25
|Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy Twenty12)
|26
|Kathryn Donovan (Fcs|Rouse)
|27
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride)
|28
|Billington Kathleen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|29
|Anne Samplonius (Now And Novartis For)
|30
|Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco)
|0:04:44
|31
|Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco)
|32
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride)
|33
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team Tibco)
|34
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty12)
|35
|Dani Haulman (Team Tibco)
|36
|Julia Lafranchise (Cynergy Cycles)
|0:05:08
|37
|Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco)
|38
|Rhae Shaw (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:05:21
|39
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Team Specialized Lululemon)
|0:05:53
|40
|Rebecca Siegel (Paa - Re/Max)
|0:06:33
|41
|Lauren Stephens (Fcs|Rouse)
|0:06:35
|42
|Joy Mcculloch (Helen's Racing Helen)
|0:07:00
|43
|Holly Breck (Sc Velo/Empower)
|0:11:09
|44
|Rebecca Werner (Team Tibco)
|45
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride)
|46
|Monika Sattler (Xo Communications)
|0:11:23
|47
|Rachel Cieslewicz (Canyon Bicycles Race)
|0:12:11
|48
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Now And Novartis For)
|0:04:15
|49
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|HD
|Heat Logan Springer (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:18:24
|HD
|Michelle Melka (Red Racing)
|0:21:03
|DNF
|Tayler Wiles (Exergy Twenty12)
|DNF
|Kimberly Keathley (Bolthouse Farms)
|DNF
|Kemille Garvin (Bountiful Mazda Race)
|DNF
|Amber Woodbury (Bountiful Mazda Race)
|DNF
|Angela Wimberly (Calcoast Bicycles)
|DNF
|Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles)
|DNF
|Leah Guloien (Cynergy Cycles)
|DNF
|Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles)
|DNF
|Payton Thomas (Fcs|Rouse)
|DNF
|Mary Maroon (Fcs|Rouse)
|DNF
|Ivie Crawford (Fort Lewis College)
|DNF
|Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Racing Helen)
|DNF
|Suzanne Sonye (Helen's Racing Helen)
|DNF
|Ryan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling)
|DNF
|Kate Wilson (Now And Novartis For)
|DNF
|Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (Now And Novartis For)
|DNF
|Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Shannon Castle (Paa - Re/Max)
|DNF
|Kristen Lasasso (Primal/Mapmyride)
|DNF
|Jenny Rios (Sc Velo/Empower)
|DNF
|Lisa Campbell (Sc Velo/Empower)
|DNF
|Priscilla Calderon (Sc Velo/Empower)
|DNF
|Ruth Clemence (Sc Velo/Empower)
|DNF
|Beatriz Rodriguez (Sc Velo/Empower)
|DNF
|Cara Gillis (Team Kenda P/B Geargrinder)
|DNF
|Hilary Crowley (Team Revolution)
|DNF
|Heather Nielson (Touchstone Climbing)
|DNF
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|DNF
|Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|DNF
|Julie Cutts (Velo Club Lagrange)
|DNF
|Belinda Eschenwald (Velo Club Lagrange)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
|3:45:59
|2
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:02
|3
|Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist )
|0:00:06
|4
|Nathan English (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
|5
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:15
|6
|Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
|0:00:19
|7
|Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:23
|8
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
|0:00:24
|9
|Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:26
|10
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:32
|11
|Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist )
|0:00:35
|12
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:00:42
|13
|Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist )
|0:00:49
|14
|Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:52
|15
|Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist )
|0:00:53
|16
|Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
|0:00:58
|17
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|0:01:01
|18
|Reid Mumford (Optum Pro Cycling)
|0:01:07
|19
|James Hepburn (Rbs Morgans-Ats Pro )
|0:01:39
|20
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:51
|21
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis)
|22
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:53
|23
|Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)
|0:02:04
|24
|Christian Varley (B & L)
|0:02:09
|25
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|0:02:10
|26
|Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling)
|0:02:14
|27
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|0:02:17
|28
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic)
|0:02:19
|29
|Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling)
|0:02:21
|30
|Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:02:23
|31
|Benjamin Hill (Rbs Morgans-Ats Pro )
|0:02:26
|32
|Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:02:31
|33
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:02:37
|34
|Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:02:46
|35
|Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist )
|0:03:10
|36
|Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:03:16
|37
|Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:03:22
|38
|Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:03:33
|39
|Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:03:34
|40
|Cameron Peterson (Rbs Morgans-Ats Pro )
|0:03:50
|41
|John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:03:55
|42
|Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling)
|0:06:54
|43
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
|0:08:05
|44
|Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios)
|0:08:31
|45
|Kyle Gritters (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)
|0:11:47
|46
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|0:12:14
|47
|Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:12:17
|48
|Adam Carr (Eko.Com - Gaspesien)
|0:13:22
|49
|Joseph Lewis (Rbs Morgans-Ats Pro )
|0:13:46
|50
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
|0:15:22
|51
|Stephen Mull (Unattached)
|0:15:44
|52
|Jeff Perrin (Alto Velo Racing Club)
|0:16:31
|53
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin')
|0:16:44
|54
|Brandon Gritters (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)
|0:16:47
|55
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)
|0:17:09
|56
|Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)
|0:17:31
|57
|David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:17:37
|58
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:20:35
|59
|John Murphy (Kenda/5Hr Energy)
|0:22:52
|60
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin')
|0:24:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (Exergy Twenty12)
|2:33:40
|2
|Clara Hughes (Team Specialized Lululemon)
|0:00:34
|3
|Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling)
|0:01:11
|4
|Alison Powers (Now And Novartis For)
|0:01:27
|5
|Kathryn Donovan (Fcs|Rouse)
|0:05:18
|6
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling)
|0:05:42
|7
|Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride)
|0:05:51
|8
|Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:06:01
|9
|Ally Stacher (Team Specialized Lululemon)
|0:06:02
|10
|Pascale Schnider (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:06:24
|11
|Anne Samplonius (Now And Novartis For)
|0:06:28
|12
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride)
|0:06:31
|13
|Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco)
|0:06:33
|14
|Veronique Fortin (Team Tibco)
|15
|Olivia Dillon (Now And Novartis For)
|0:06:34
|16
|Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling)
|0:06:36
|17
|Loren Rowney (Team Specialized Lululemon)
|0:06:39
|18
|Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (Now And Novartis For)
|19
|Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling)
|0:06:41
|20
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:06:42
|21
|Anna Sanders (Fcs|Rouse)
|0:06:46
|22
|Devon Gorry (Now And Novartis For)
|0:07:00
|23
|Amber Gaffney (Sc Velo/Empower)
|0:07:01
|24
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:07:03
|25
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:07:12
|26
|Rhae Shaw (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:07:16
|27
|Katie Colclough (Team Specialized Lululemon)
|0:07:18
|28
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team Tibco)
|0:07:26
|29
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:07:47
|30
|Joanie Caron (Cynergy Cycles)
|0:07:54
|31
|Melina Bernecker (Velo Club Lagrange)
|0:07:57
|32
|Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco)
|0:08:17
|33
|Dani Haulman (Team Tibco)
|0:08:20
|34
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Team Specialized Lululemon)
|0:08:22
|35
|Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling)
|0:08:35
|36
|Amy Mcguire (Fcs|Rouse)
|37
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Now And Novartis For)
|0:08:43
|38
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride)
|0:08:59
|39
|Lauren Stephens (Fcs|Rouse)
|0:09:25
|40
|Karlee Gendron (Fcs|Rouse)
|0:09:26
|41
|Julia Lafranchise (Cynergy Cycles)
|0:09:32
|42
|Joy Mcculloch (Helen's Racing Helen)
|0:09:58
|43
|Billington Kathleen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:10:07
|44
|Rebecca Siegel (Paa - Re/Max)
|0:11:05
|45
|Rebecca Werner (Team Tibco)
|0:13:41
|46
|Rachel Cieslewicz (Canyon Bicycles Race)
|0:15:18
|47
|Monika Sattler (Xo Communications)
|0:15:22
|48
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride)
|0:15:50
|49
|Holly Breck (Sc Velo/Empower)
|0:16:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck P/B Mosaic Home)
|25
|pts
|2
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder)
|25
|3
|Rob Britton (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|20
|4
|Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
|15
|5
|Christian Varley (B & L)
|15
|6
|Benjamin Hill (Rbs Morgans-Ats Pro Cycling)
|15
|7
|Nathan English (Kenda/5Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder)
|15
|8
|Andy Jacues-Maynes (Kenda/5Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder)
|10
|9
|Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
|10
|10
|Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|10
|11
|Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
|10
|12
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|5
|13
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|5
|14
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|5
|15
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|5
|16
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clara Hughes (Team Specialized Lululemon)
|60
|pts
|2
|Kristin Armstrong (Exergy Twenty12)
|50
|3
|Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling)
|25
|4
|Kathryn Donovan (Fcs|Rouse P/B Mr. Restore)
|15
|5
|Tayler Wiles (Exergy Twenty12)
|10
|6
|Olivia Dillon (Now And Novartis For Ms)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder)
|55
|pts
|2
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|30
|3
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|25
|4
|Cameron Peterson (Rbs Morgans-Ats Pro Cycling)
|15
|5
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|10
|6
|Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|10
|7
|Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
|10
|8
|Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
|10
|9
|Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (Exergy Twenty12)
|55
|pts
|2
|Clara Hughes (Team Specialized Lululemon)
|30
|3
|Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling)
|15
|4
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team Tibco)
|15
|5
|Pascale Schnider (Exergy Twenty12)
|10
|6
|Alison Powers (Now And Novartis For Ms)
|10
|7
|Olivia Dillon (Now And Novartis For Ms)
|5
